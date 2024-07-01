Woman Starts Tickling BF While He’s Driving, He Crashes The Car

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on a road trip in the passenger seat means you may have to work as a navigator, DJ, and snack distributor.

However, when Reddit user Few_Relative4595 took his girlfriend for a drive, she decided to become a tickler. While he was behind the wheel!

Because of that, the couple got into a minor accident. But the guy couldn’t make peace with her reckless attitude and told her to pack her bags and get out after they came back home.

With his emotions subsided, he started having doubts about what happened, so he made a post on the subreddit r/AITAH, describing everything in detail, and asking its members how they think he should’ve reacted.

This guy wrecked his car the day he got it back from the mechanic

And he blames his girlfriend for it

Image credits: Few_Relative4595

A day after he shared his story, the guy met with his (ex) girlfriend

Image credits: Few_Relative4595

Some people believe his reaction was reasonable

While others think the guy is blowing things out of proportion

