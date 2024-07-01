Woman Starts Tickling BF While He’s Driving, He Crashes The Car
Going on a road trip in the passenger seat means you may have to work as a navigator, DJ, and snack distributor.
However, when Reddit user Few_Relative4595 took his girlfriend for a drive, she decided to become a tickler. While he was behind the wheel!
Because of that, the couple got into a minor accident. But the guy couldn’t make peace with her reckless attitude and told her to pack her bags and get out after they came back home.
With his emotions subsided, he started having doubts about what happened, so he made a post on the subreddit r/AITAH, describing everything in detail, and asking its members how they think he should’ve reacted.
This guy wrecked his car the day he got it back from the mechanic
And he blames his girlfriend for it
A day after he shared his story, the guy met with his (ex) girlfriend
Some people believe his reaction was reasonable
While others think the guy is blowing things out of proportion
Everyone calling the guy the åsshole, are they on d***s?
They might be the ex-girlfriend's fake accounts.
Those are either people who don't drive or have never driven with someone next to them. You don't f**k around with the driver of a vehicle, it's a simple as that. Anyone who claims it's 'just a small mistake' cleary doesn't know what a small mistake can lead to when making one in a moving vehicle.
Many of those YTA people have never experienced abuse or don't know how a body can react to it, especially being tickled in the ribs. Repeatedly doing g something your SO has explicitly said not to do and given a solid reason why is a massive breach of respect and is likely to erase all trust. She seems so oblivious to all wrongdoing it is almost impressive.
I'm guessing the YTA people are either children/teens who don't have a license, or people who have never driven/ridden in a car? That's the ONLY logical explanation I csn possibly come up with. 🤷♀️
