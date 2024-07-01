Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Starts Tickling BF While He’s Driving, He Crashes The Car
Relationships

Going on a road trip in the passenger seat means you may have to work as a navigator, DJ, and snack distributor.

However, when Reddit user Few_Relative4595 took his girlfriend for a drive, she decided to become a tickler. While he was behind the wheel!

Because of that, the couple got into a minor accident. But the guy couldn’t make peace with her reckless attitude and told her to pack her bags and get out after they came back home.

With his emotions subsided, he started having doubts about what happened, so he made a post on the subreddit r/AITAH, describing everything in detail, and asking its members how they think he should’ve reacted.

This guy wrecked his car the day he got it back from the mechanic

And he blames his girlfriend for it

A day after he shared his story, the guy met with his (ex) girlfriend

Some people believe his reaction was reasonable

NTA+reactions

While others think the guy is blowing things out of proportion

wookiee74 avatar
Chewie Baron
Chewie Baron
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone calling the guy the åsshole, are they on d***s?

Vote comment up
24
24points
Vote comment down
reply
orysha_dracarya avatar
Orysha
Orysha
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They might be the ex-girlfriend's fake accounts.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
clairebailey avatar
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Many of those YTA people have never experienced abuse or don't know how a body can react to it, especially being tickled in the ribs. Repeatedly doing g something your SO has explicitly said not to do and given a solid reason why is a massive breach of respect and is likely to erase all trust. She seems so oblivious to all wrongdoing it is almost impressive.

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
sharleedryburg avatar
TheBlueBitterfly
TheBlueBitterfly
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm guessing the YTA people are either children/teens who don't have a license, or people who have never driven/ridden in a car? That's the ONLY logical explanation I csn possibly come up with. 🤷‍♀️

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
