 The Internet Tells A Woman To Face Reality After She Wonders If Her BF Is Actually Divorced | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Internet Tells A Woman To Face Reality After She Wonders If Her BF Is Actually Divorced
33points
Relationships

The Internet Tells A Woman To Face Reality After She Wonders If Her BF Is Actually Divorced

Justin Sandberg and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Dating someone who is not really over their ex can be an exhausting proposition. A divorcé or divorcée can be similar, having gone through an unsuccessful marriage with another person. But all of these are overshadowed by the possibility of dating a person who is still married and has decided to hide it.

A woman wondered if her boyfriend of five years was actually lying about his divorce when she realized that she didn’t actually know that much about him. After sharing the story online, the people of the internet did their best to give her a reality check.

Being cheated on is terrible, but inadvertently helping someone else cheat could be just as bad

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

A woman asked the internet for advice when she grew suspicious about her long-term boyfriend’s behavior

Image credits: Anna Urlapova (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Matheus Bertelli (not the actual photo)

Image credits: i_am_01

Readers did their best to make OP see reality

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
Lorrie Rothstein
Lorrie Rothstein
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She stayed with him for 5 years? Does she know what his job is? She doesn't know where he lives? He can only see her for one day? She should have left him a long time ago.

0
0points
reply
Lisa
Lisa
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably fake. It's just so dumb, either she is one of the densest people on earth or mind-boggling desperate not to be technically alone/single.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
Lorrie Rothstein
Lorrie Rothstein
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She stayed with him for 5 years? Does she know what his job is? She doesn't know where he lives? He can only see her for one day? She should have left him a long time ago.

0
0points
reply
Lisa
Lisa
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably fake. It's just so dumb, either she is one of the densest people on earth or mind-boggling desperate not to be technically alone/single.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda