Woman Becomes Self-Appointed “Fraud Police” At Store, Makes Random Teen Cry Over A Pair Of Boots

Imagine making an expensive, much-coveted purchase you’ve been dreaming about for a long time – a gadget, stylish clothing, or an accessory. It would seem that few things could actually ruin your mood in such a situation… but, alas, such situations do happen.

For example, the story we’re about to tell you today, from the user u/aljsdhnrthrow, describes one such instance. We don’t know what the narrator actually felt when she saw the stranger teen ready to pay for fancy boots with her dad’s credit card, but well, she did what she did. So let’s just go on reading.

Sometimes, adults just feel they’re entitled to step in in various situations with teens – and yes, it’s almost always completely inappropriate

Young woman holding shopping bags and credit card, representing a store incident involving fraud police and a teen over boots.

The author of the post was once shopping at the store and overheard a teen say that she was planning to use her dad’s credit card for purchases

Text discussing someone asking if they were wrong for telling a cashier the card wasn’t the girl’s, mentioning wanting advice before arguing at home.

Teen girl upset in a store after woman acting as fraud police challenges her over a pair of expensive boots.

Teen girl upset in store as woman acting as self-appointed fraud police questions her about boots price.

Two women in casual summer outfits comparing red high heel boots while shopping in a clothing store aisle.

The author considered this fraud and reported the teen to the cashier

Teen girl with boots confronted by self-appointed fraud police woman at store, causing emotional distress over alleged fraud.

Woman acting as fraud police confronts teen at store over a pair of boots, causing distress at the register.

Text excerpt showing a woman confronting a teenage girl about using her father’s card, causing tension and a near tantrum at store.

Woman smiling at store counter while another person handles clothing, illustrating a retail interaction and fraud police theme.

The teen tried to explain it was the dad’s store credit card and that he’d allowed her to use it, but the author was adamant

Teen tries to use store credit card with permission, but woman acting as fraud police claims it's fraud and causes conflict.

Text excerpt describing a woman acting as self-appointed fraud police at store, causing a teen to cry over boots.

The cashier finally rejected the teen and she paid with her own card, then left in tears

So, the Original Poster (OP) was shopping one day in a clothing store (not the cheapest, it must be said), when she saw two teen girls choosing shoes. One of the girls picked some very fancy boots, and when her friend asked if they were too expensive, she replied that she was paying with her dad’s credit card anyway!

The author seethed inside when she heard those words. She says she always taught her son not to spend money from his parents’ account without supervision, and these words struck a nerve. Finding herself behind these teens at the checkout, the woman again thought about her “dad’s card” – and when she saw the four-digit price, she made up her mind.

Our heroine told the cashier that the girl was going to pay with someone else’s credit card, not her own. The girl immediately replied that it was her dad’s store credit card, and he had allowed her to use it to get extra rewards at the store. The author kept insisting it was fraud, and the cashier finally declared that she wouldn’t accept the girl’s card.

The girl ultimately paid with her own credit card and left in tears, taking her boots. The original poster got a dirty look from the cashier, and when she told her husband about it, he also said she was definitely wrong and that it was, by and large, none of her business. So the author decided to ask netizens what they thought about the situation too.

Woman sitting on couch looking thoughtful, representing a self-appointed fraud police scenario at a store.

Well, according to this survey by Junior Achievement USA, only half of all teens today consider themselves truly financially independent from their parents, while the rest either take cash from their parents or actually use their credit cards. About a quarter of the teenagers surveyed use their parents’ cards for purchases, whether online or in-person.

Apparently, this girl simply had rather well-off parents, especially considering she used her own card to pay for the very pricey boots. However, that’s their own business—her and her parents’. “I view a credit card as a tool,” NY Times quotes Jack E. Kosakowski, president and chief executive of Junior Achievement USA, as saying. “If parents use it as a teaching opportunity, it’s a great thing.”

In any case, the original poster’s actions here can hardly be called reasonable, so her spouse was absolutely right to criticize her, which the commenters on the post are quite sure of. “You have no idea what agreement she has with her dad, and you had no reason to interject yourself,” one of the responders wrote in the comments.

According to the readers, our heroine simply needs to start thinking more about her own things and shortcomings rather than trying to pry into other people’s business. Especially considering that it was actually a store credit card, and many parents do act like this girl’s father did. The girl whose day the OP essentially ruined. By the way, do you, our dear readers, agree with this point of view as well?

Most commenters, however, criticized the author, claiming that it was actually none of her business at all

Commenter discusses woman acting as fraud police confronting teen over credit card use at store, causing distress.

Comment criticizing woman acting as self-appointed fraud police in a store, causing distress over boots.

Comment on Reddit by user ZeusMN85 criticizing someone for interfering in others' business at a store incident.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a dispute involving a woman acting as self-appointed fraud police at a store.

Reddit comment criticizing woman acting as self-appointed fraud police confronting teen over boots.

Comment discussing a woman acting as fraud police in a store, causing a teen to cry over boots.

Comment discussing a woman acting as fraud police at a store, causing a teen distress over boots purchase.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman acting as self-appointed fraud police at a store causing a teen distress.

Comment from user floodums discussing argument with husband after incident involving self-appointed fraud police at store.

