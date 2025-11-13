Guy Irked That Friend Wants To Sit On His Lap After She Cries Over It, He Learns That She Likes Him

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t know about you, but every time I ever had a crush on someone, I would get super nervous and barely utter a word in front of them. However, most of us have enough sense to know that we should never go after someone who is already committed, right?

Not this 18-year-old, who was well aware that her crush already had a girlfriend. Despite that, she tried to push things with him, but he had no clue about her feelings and rejected her when he found out. Here’s how she sparked more drama afterwards…

Some people just don’t understand how unethical it is to go after folks who are already in a relationship

Young man and three women sitting in a car, smiling and looking at a map, capturing a moment of friendship and affection.

The poster really liked his girlfriend, so he was hesitant to let his friend sit on his lap during a car ride, but she did it anyway

Young man irked as friend wants to sit on his lap, leading to surprising feelings and a romantic realization.

Text message describing discomfort as a guy deals with a friend sitting on his lap despite having a girlfriend.

Text describing a guy irritated when his friend cries over sitting on his lap, revealing the friend likes her.

Image credits: Whole_Butterscotch_1

Young woman sitting in car looking upset and reflective, illustrating a guy learning that his friend likes him.

When he asked her to sit on another friend’s lap, she broke down into tears, called him a jerk, and he realized that she had a crush on him

Text message conversation discussing mixed signals and feelings between friends revealing she likes him.

Text passage showing a guy irked that friend wants to sit on his lap and he learns that she likes him despite having a girlfriend.

Text snippet showing a guy explaining he is happy with his girlfriend and does not want to date a friend.

Text stating a guy is called a jerk by a girl after she cries about sitting on his lap, revealing feelings he later discovers.

Text excerpt discussing a guy learning a friend likes him after she sits on his lap and cries over it.

Text excerpt about a guy realizing his friend likes him after she sits on his lap when upset.

Image credits: Whole_Butterscotch_1

Young man looking irked while holding phone, sitting indoors, reflecting on friend who likes him after crying incident.

He had no idea about it at all, and didn’t think twice before rejecting her, as he was completely into his girlfriend

Text post about a guy confused by friend's actions, revealing feelings and misunderstandings in relationships.

Text excerpt describing a guy learning his friend likes him after she sits on his lap and cries, causing tension.

Text excerpt about a guy irked that a friend wants to sit on his lap and later learns she likes him.

Image credits: Whole_Butterscotch_1

However, she couldn’t take the rejection well and started badmouthing him to their mutual friends, but he and his girlfriend were unbothered

In today’s story, we take a look at all the drama that happened between the original poster’s (OP) friend group. They were going on a drive when a friend (Sarah) joined them, and insisted on sitting in OP’s lap as there was no space. The thing is, everyone in the group knew that the poster had a girlfriend whom he liked a lot, so he was weirded out by her demand.

Well, he put a jacket on his lap before he let her sit. However, he asked her to sit on another friend’s (Joe) lap when they had to fill gas. OP thought it would be perfect as Joe had a crush on Sarah, but she started crying when she sat on his lap and even called the poster a jerk. He was totally confused by this behavior, but when she texted him later, he found out that she had a crush on him.

Sarah accused him of giving her “mixed signals,” but he explained that it was just how friendly he was with everyone. He also clarified that he was very happy with his girlfriend and wasn’t even thinking about anyone else. Well, Sarah and her friends again called him a jerk, but he sincerely had no clue that she liked him in the first place.

When he told his girlfriend about the situation, she found it hilarious except for the fact that Sarah was wrong for going after a guy who was already committed. Unfortunately, she didn’t stop there, for Sarah went and started badmouthing OP to their common friends. However, the poster and his girlfriend were transparent with each other, so her lies didn’t really bother them.

Young man irked as female friend sits on his lap, then realizes she secretly likes him during heartfelt moment.

“Honestly, this kind of mix-up happens all the time. When someone likes a person, they start seeing everything that person does through that lens. It’s called projection or wishful thinking. A friendly smile, a joke, or just sitting close can feel like flirting if you already want it to mean something,” explained Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor that Bored Panda interviewed.

She also claimed that human behavior is really ambiguous. As per her, most gestures, like being nice, laughing, or physical touch, can be totally platonic or romantic depending on the context. So our brains tend to fill in the blanks in whatever way fits our hopes or insecurities, she added.

Having said that, our expert also believes that some people don’t have a lot of experience reading social cues yet, especially when they’re young. That’s why it’s easy to confuse kindness for flirting, especially when you’re hoping for a spark. We also spoke with Prof. Lobo about rejection in young adults, and she explained that, comparatively, it can hit them harder.

“Around that age, their sense of self-worth is still really tied to how other people see them: their friends, their crushes, their peers. So when someone rejects them, it can feel like a reflection of their value as a person, not just a single moment of incompatibility. However, that doesn’t justify that they demean or badmouth the person who rejected them,” she noted.

Even I think that what Sarah did was really mean, and netizens wondered whether Joe still wanted to be with her. What would you have done if you were in the poster’s shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks called her out for going after a guy with a girlfriend, and also admired the couple for being so loyal and chill about the whole situation

Screenshot of an online discussion where a guy is irked by a friend wanting to sit on his lap after she cries.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy irked that a friend sits on his lap and he learns that she likes him.

Reddit discussion about a guy annoyed his friend wanted to sit on his lap and learning she likes him.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy annoyed when his friend wants to sit on his lap, revealing her feelings.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy annoyed then learning a friend likes him after she sits on his lap.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy annoyed when his friend wants to sit on his lap, revealing she likes him.

Comment expressing that the girl does not know how to handle rejection in a social discussion thread.

Comment text expressing confusion about why a girl thought a guy liked her despite his clear signals.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread where a user jokes about a misunderstanding involving feelings and a jacket.

Comment discussing a guy irked that his friend wants to sit on his lap after crying, revealing she likes him.

Text comment discussing confusion about women, safety concerns of sitting on a lap in a car, and relationship implications.

Text post discussing a guy irked when his friend wants to sit on his lap after she cries, revealing she likes him.

Comment saying being flirty with someone doesn't instantly mean they want to date, expressing frustration in online discussion.