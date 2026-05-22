Who Is Ginnifer Goodwin? Ginnifer Goodwin is an American actress known for her distinctive voice work and earnest dramatic performances. Her nuanced character portrayals consistently resonate with audiences. Goodwin first rose to widespread recognition for her leading role as Margene Heffman in the HBO drama series Big Love. Her layered performance as a polygamous third wife earned critical acclaim and established her versatility.

Full Name Ginnifer Goodwin Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Josh Dallas Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Lausanne Collegiate School, Hanover College, Boston University, Shakespeare Institute, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Father Tim Goodwin Mother Linda Kantor Goodwin Siblings Melissa Goodwin Kids Oliver Finlay Dallas, Hugo Wilson Dallas

Early Life and Education Family connections shaped Ginnifer Goodwin’s early life in Memphis, Tennessee; her mother, Linda, was a teacher, and her father, Tim, owned a recording studio. Her younger sister, Melissa, became a stop-motion animator. Goodwin attended Lausanne Collegiate School before pursuing theater at Hanover College for a year, then earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Boston University. She further honed her craft at London’s Shakespeare Institute and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Notable Relationships Ginnifer Goodwin first connected with actor Josh Dallas on the set of the fantasy series Once Upon a Time. Their on-screen chemistry as Snow White and Prince Charming blossomed into a real-life romance. The couple became engaged in October 2013 and married in April 2014. They share two sons, Oliver Finlay Dallas, born in May 2014, and Hugo Wilson Dallas, born in June 2016.

Career Highlights Ginnifer Goodwin anchored the hit ABC fantasy series Once Upon a Time, playing the dual roles of Snow White and Mary Margaret Blanchard for six seasons. This role solidified her status as a beloved television star, drawing millions of viewers weekly. Her captivating voice work as Judy Hopps in Disney’s animated blockbuster Zootopia garnered international praise and massive box office success. She also earned acclaim for her role in the romantic comedy He’s Just Not That Into You.