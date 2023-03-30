Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Here Are Some Ghibli Mugs That I Made (10 Pics)
15points
User submission
Art, Design7 hours ago

Here Are Some Ghibli Mugs That I Made (10 Pics)

Zuhal Yetgin
Community member

Here are some Ghibli mugs that I made!

Here Are Some Ghibli Mugs That I Made (10 Pics)

Here Are Some Ghibli Mugs That I Made (10 Pics)

Here Are Some Ghibli Mugs That I Made (10 Pics)

Here Are Some Ghibli Mugs That I Made (10 Pics)

Here Are Some Ghibli Mugs That I Made (10 Pics)

Here Are Some Ghibli Mugs That I Made (10 Pics)

Here Are Some Ghibli Mugs That I Made (10 Pics)

Here Are Some Ghibli Mugs That I Made (10 Pics)

Here Are Some Ghibli Mugs That I Made (10 Pics)

Here Are Some Ghibli Mugs That I Made (10 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Zuhal Yetgin
Zuhal Yetgin
Author, Community member

Ceramicist
Kedystudios on Ig and Etsy

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Homepage
Next in Art
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda