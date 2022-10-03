There are those instances in life when you wish you knew what to say or what to do. One of those instances is when someone dear to you falls unexpectedly ill, and you want to make them feel better, comforted, and at least a little bit happier. And we aren’t all capable of coming up with something as powerful and as bright when needed, but there’s nothing to worry about - we’ve made this list of get well soon messages exactly for that! So, whether you are looking for a get well soon message for a friend or anyone else dear and near to you, you’ll definitely find the right words here.

You know, these uplifting messages would also work fine if someone is just a bit under the weather - a kind word is exactly what someone needs to make them feel instantly better. We bet that by reading these get well wishes, you yourself will feel inspired and brighter; that’s the power of the written word for you! Now, pair it up with a cute card, some flowers, and a majestic fruit basket, and your get well soon wishes are basically capable of healing. And, if you know that the addressee has an impeccable sense of humor and a joke always brightens them up, there are also some funny get well soon messages in this list!

So, scroll on down below to read our selection of cute messages and pick the ones you’d use if need be. Oh, be sure to give them your vote, too! Once that is all done, share this article with your friends.

#1

Metropolis called and asked where Superman was. I told them you'd be there in no time. Get well soon!

#2

Sorry your sick day is due to actual sickness.

#3

Laughter is the best medicine, or gin… whatever.

#4

Germs, just like everyone else, find you irresistible!

#5

I hope you get well soon, so you can come back to work and instantly feel worse.

#6

Get better soon. I would visit… but I really don’t want what you have.

#7

You may be under the weather, but at least you’re not under a bus! Feel better!

#8

Sorry you had to eat hospital food.

#9

Don’t worry, you’ll get well soon. Viruses will get tired of you pretty soon.

#10

Even viruses can’t resist someone charming like you. Hoping for your fast recovery.

#11

For someone who doesn’t know how to do things right, you really know how to get sick well.

#12

Just get well soon already, or else I am ready to smash your other good leg too.

#13

Tell that virus some jokes. Your horrible humor might scare it away. Get well soon.

#14

You look bad not because you are sick but because you are not allowed to use makeup now. Just kidding! Get well soon!

#15

This is just a bad phase that will pass away in no time kind of like your junior high goth phase.

#16

So you’re sick, huh? Where is it this time? Maui? Paris? Madrid? Get well soon, no matter where you’re vacationing, I mean, staying.

#17

Make the most use of this opportunity to rest because once you recover, you’ll come home, it’s work, work, work all the way.

#18

Getting back to full health is the easy part.. it’s getting back to work that’s tough! Feel better soon.

#19

Try not to think of it as a hospital stay. Think of it as a spa package that includes meals, regular health evaluations and jello cubes.

#20

Feel better soon – headstones are really expensive!

#21

It's been a long vacation for you. Get well now and come back. Let’s hope you don’t feel sick again after seeing the amount of work piled up for you here!

#22

I’ve always believed in your will of steel. So, I’m positive you’d get through this successfully. What a time to have diarrhea!

#23

I may not be a doctor… but they do say that duct tape fixes everything!

#24

I hope you get better soon, I honestly don’t have the time to attend a funeral right now.

#25

You better get better – I’m sick of you being sick!

#26

I wish I could take your pain and and give it to someone we both really hate.

#27

Well at least you don't have to wear a cone.

#28

Don’t forget to enjoy this while it last – Because soon enough, you’ll be fine.

#29

Get well soon, but I wish your crazy mind doesn’t get well at all. I like you that way.

#30

“Laughter offers you the quickest recoveries of all” – the kind of joke they tell you when you’re lying on a hospital bed with a zombie’s face. Get well soon!

#31

You could’ve just told me you wanted me to bring you some flowers. You didn’t have to get sick.

#32

You have been whining about getting off work, so god really heard you.

#33

I know getting food served in your bed feels really nice, and all, but you need to get well soon too.

#34

The boss won’t let you die until you finish his job. So, come back and finish it if you want to die in peace. Get well soon!

#35

I thought you were invincible, but this sickness proved me wrong. However, I know you can outrun it. Be better soon.

#36

I envy you for getting paid while relaxing in the name of the illness. Kidding. Get well soon.

#37

The doctor says you are on a soft diet right now. So, I will start eating all the fruits and cakes that you have here on your table.

#38

If all the doctors are as hot as yours, I will choose to be sick every day.

#39

Tell us the truth. Is not this sickness give you a great chance to enjoy long holidays? Kidding, I hope you will get well soon.

#40

Everyone tells you to get better, but no one will ever tell you how. I know the secret: sleep and sleep and sleep some more.

#41

I can’t believe that you fell and broke your ankle. Don’t let those crutches make you lazy! You still have to clean your room. Get better soon!

#42

Fight off this sickness like you used to fight me when we were little. Get well soon!

#43

Get well soon, dad. We miss balancing the remote on your forehead when you’re falling asleep on the couch watching TV.

#44

I miss rolling my eyes at all of your corny dad jokes. Get well soon so we can get back to groaning at how awful they are!

#45

How does it feel to be the one asking for sick leave this time? We’re all waiting for your vacation, I mean, sickness to end. Get well soon!

#46

Do you realize that you’ve been gone for five days and that I’ve been missing your mischief like air? Get well soon and return before I die.

#47

In my honest opinion, you should never fall sick again. You look like the Grinch’s second cousin right now.

#48

If your immune system was a lawyer, I would fire it. It doesn’t seem to be defending you well enough.

#49

Look on the bright side, at least it’s not herpes.

#50

I'm sorry your body has betrayed you.

#51

Wishing you recover fast Mom, because, in the meantime, we’re managing dad’s meal.

#52

I promised that I’ll always stand by but that doesn’t mean you should break your legs.

#53

Whatever happened to your funny face? Did this sickness wipe it off? Get well soon and take back what belongs to you.

#54

You must be enjoying all the attention of people towards you. Get well soon because I need some attention too.

#55

Get well soon and come back. We are all waiting to know how hospital food tastes like.

#56

Your mom told me you were sick, so I made you a get well cupcake. But, I ate it, so get well.

#57

I knew you were lazy but laying in the hospital bed all day is a bit extreme. Get well soon.

#58

What’s the virus doing with you? Tell that virus you are taken forever. Get well soon.

#59

You just needed a HUGacetamol and a KISSpirin to get well. You are sick because you miss me so.

#60

Get well soon, so we may continue to make fun of you without feeling awful.

#61

Hoping for your fast recovery, so you stop getting all the special treatment. I’m jealous of you.

#62

There are so many ways of getting fat and fluffy, lying in a hospital bed isn’t just one of them. So please get well soon and get off of it.

#63

I know you are getting a lot of attention nowadays. Just so you know, I’m also getting some unexpected attention from some unexpected people. Get well soon before it’s too late!

#64

I heard that there are some really hot nurses in the hospital. Is that the reason why you’re not getting well? You know what’s going to happen if it’s true!

#65

I wish I was the hospital bed you are lying on right now. I would kick the sickness out of you and then kick you out of me!

#66

Get well soon or someone else gets the job of bringing chocolate for me and waking me up every day with a romantic text.

#67

I knew you were desperately looking for time-off, but this one seems painfully long for us. Please dear, recover your lazy ass and come back to us!

#68

You have always been sick. I knew it all the way. You are admitted to the hospital for the wrong reason pal. Just kidding! Get well soon!

#69

It’s pretty quiet in the office for a few days. We miss your yelling at us, boss. Get well soon.

#70

Get well soon and don’t worry, I’m bossing around the office. Hoping for a promotion as soon as you get here, though!

#71

Can you not live a minute without people’s attention? You sure do survive that surgery, though. I cannot wait for you to stand on your own legs.

#72

I think you lost your cape, and that is why you fell sick. But happy to know about the successful surgery. Get well soon, dear.

#73

Congrats you finally managed to get sick. Now, enjoy the royal treatment. Lucky you!

#74

Enough funding the poor hospital chap! Get well soon now.

#75

Of course, you got sick right when it was your turn to pay for lunch. I see how it is! Get well soon so I can take my revenge.

#76

The office isn’t quite the same since you got sick. We party all day and hardly get anything done! Better get well, soon.

#77

Missing your bubbly spirit like Aladdin would miss genie. I pray for you to get well soon. Hope my wish is granted.

#78

I don’t know why I’m sending you a get well soon message at this hour. But I’d be glad if I succeeded in ruining your sick date. Come back to the office fast.

#79

Of all the people I expected to take a sick leave, yours came as a surprise to me. I mean, how can witless sickness touch a strong, competent, and courageous person like you?

#80

I haven’t met a more irritable fellow like you anytime you’re down with a toothache. I feel like punching that pain off your mouth so that you’d be free once and for all. Gosh!

#81

I can’t be tired of praying for your healing as long as you promise to buy me dinner the night after you recover.

#82

I don’t know about you but I am bored with no one to FaceTime and poke fun at. I’m sorry for all the times I called you sick head. I guess it’s all looking true.

#83

Why are you acting all surprised as if you aren’t aware that your workaholic nature could someday land you in the hospital? I wish you a speedy recovery but I’m not sorry for you.

#84

The great thing about your ill-health is that it didn’t affect your appetite for food, which is a sign that you’ll soon bounce back to health.

#85

Why does my heart tell me that you’re not as sick as you want me to believe? Better get well fast lest I ruin your rest by inviting the doctor.

#86

If you wanted to get off work there are easier ways than this!

#87

Being sick is just your body’s way of telling you you’re way too awesome, and you need to slow down so everyone else can catch up.

#88

Even superheroes need a rest sometimes. Focus on resting and regaining your strength, and you'll be back to your old self in no time.

#89

If you need me to come over and tell you that you don't even look sick, feel free to give me a call. Always here to help!

#90

I may not have a medical degree, but I feel pretty confident that you're gonna make it. Get well soon!

#91

Get well soon — otherwise who else is going to get things done around here?

#92

I’m not angry that you are sick and away. I’m angry because I miss your delicious cookies; nothing tastes like them. Please, get well soon and be back for my appetite’s sake.

#93

Another chance to sleep in for you? Some folks will go to great lengths to get some extra shut-eye. All kidding aside, get well soon!

#94

These medicines are to cure your body but this text is to cure your soul. Get well soon my friend.

#95

The best thing about the surgery is that everyone takes full care of you! It is an even better feeling than getting a vacation! I wish you a speedy recovery!

#96

You better swing back into action fast so that we can have a blast!

#97

You are quite the celebrity. I couldn’t even find a space for the flowers I brought for you. It’s okay now; you have made your point. Kindly get well soon.

#98

I thought I was the only one moved by your sickness. Even my dog is moody too. Get well, please.

#99

I don’t like seeing you cool and collected. You were created to be a headache and a problem to me. I like you that way. Get well soon.

#100

I had bought some of your favorite chocolates but your doctor said you are not allowed to eat them. So, will you get well soon or I eat them all?

#101

If I wish you to get well soon, then I think it wouldn’t be soon enough. That’s why I’m praying for you to get well now!

#102

I think you are enjoying this ‘falling ill’ situation too much. Have a swift recovery now, dear.

#103

Now and again I believed that you are some sort of strong, however now I realize that you are human as well. Get well when possible.

#104

Get better already, or I might just replace you with someone healthy who will send me cute texts every morning.

#105

Staying away is fine, but staying away in a hospital bed is not. Get well soon, love.

#106

Get well soon, so we can have our next dates in a posh restaurant rather than a hospital canteen.

#107

No, I don’t miss you, but instead, I’m curious how the hospital food taste like so get well and come back soon.

#108

As soon as your mother informed me that you are sick, I got some strawberries. I ate them, so get better.

#109

I hope you feel better soon! But until then please keep a safe distance!

#110

Your first job after becoming healthy is to buy me food from my favorite restaurant.

#111

Nothing can take you from us, as long as you have unfinished work in the office. Get well soon. Everyone is waiting for you to make a comeback!

#112

Your surgery snatched away the limelight, and I hope that was your plan of the day. Now recover soon from this and meet me soon.

#113

Like acing the life, you have aced the surgery too—much love to you dear. Now have a swift recovery.

#114

Hoping for your complete recovery, because I don’t want to come to the hospital for a second time!

#115

Falling ill is a great opportunity to get paid offs at work, vacation from school, get your beauty sleep, and most importantly, to fund our poor doctors.

#116

I’m really very sorry to hear that you aren’t feeling well and trust me; I too am feeling so bored, because we were supposed to go-to on the trip. Get well soon please.

#117

Congrats you are formally debilitated! Appreciate the occasions. Unwind a ton. What’s more, returned soon so that we likewise get the chance to fall ill.

#118

Congratulations you are officially sick! Enjoy the holidays. Relax a lot. And come back soon so that we also get the opportunity to fall ill.

#119

Have a swift recovery because I cannot go to the hospital for a second time. Hate that place.

#120

Get well soon because you know hospitals creep me out. You gotta stop making me come visit you like this.

#121

We miss the sound of your voice scolding us, mom. Get well soon, and come home again.

#122

You're so insufferable that I'm sure this sickness will be fed up with you. Kick it to the curb and let’s get back to life.

#123

If not that I knew you had been to the hospital, I would think you’re pranking us. You don’t look sick but sleek. Hope you believe my white lie. Get well soon.

#124

Did you catch the flu or missed your flow? Both have similar symptoms but different attention needs. Your answer notwithstanding, get well soon, dear.

#125

I hope you gain an extra pound or two before resuming work. That’s to make up for the times I cleared your table of the huge paperwork you should have done. To even think my mushy heart fell helplessly again for your excuse of being sick, you sly fox.

#126

The thought of you stretched out on a hospital bed tickles my sides. I wonder how the poor nurses are coping with your running mouth. Speedy recovery.

#127

The longer you are in the hospital, the more familiar your cat grows with me. Stay sick at the risk of losing your best companion in the whole wide world.

#128

Until now, I didn’t quite value your presence as my roommate. It’s funny how it took your being sick to reveal how quiet the room could be without your endless snores. I miss you though; get well soon.

#129

Drink water first thing in the morning, eat fruits and vegetables daily, and you won’t be bothered by indigestion. I will frame this precious quote to hang on your doorpost for neighbors to learn from your mistake. First, get well soon.

#130

Thanks for calling me first before heading to the hospital. You saved me from the trauma of appearing on National TV wailing over a missing loved one. Get well soon, dearest.

#131

Studies have shown that those who receive get well cards have an 80% faster recovery rate.

#132

I hope you like this get well card. And I definitely didn’t get you it so I wouldn’t have to shake your hand or give you a hug while you’re still sick.

#133

Lying in bed for days on end gives you the chance to reflect on what’s important in life... not to mention count little cracks in the ceiling.

#134

Just like a basketball, you’re going to bounce right back! Get well soon!

#135

The office is feeling empty without you dear colleague. We are all missing your lunch box. Get well soon and bring your tasty snacks for us.

#136

My dear colleague, I pray for you to get well soon because if you don’t come to office, I will fall sick because of your work load.

#137

I am aware you are in hospital. Hope they will release you after a short time as I need you much more than them.

#138

I thought a hospitalized person’s appetite for food goes downhill. It is not so in your case. Get well soon and start cooking your own meals.

#139

I have a feeling that you are well but don’t want to say so to avoid going back to work. You are busted!

#140

If you were not this beautiful, the virus would not have hit on you. I am luckier than you because I am not as charming as you. Get well soon!

#141

Your absence cannot be tolerated anymore, because I don’t have anyone to fight now, so feel better soon!

#142

You have faced so many times, which were more painful than this simple accident. Hope you can manage it by yourself to get well very soon.

#143

There is one thing you know better than anyone else – how to get sick. Just joking. Get better soon.

#144

I told your mom that I’m praying for your quick recovery. So, get well soon and make my prayers true, otherwise, I’ll stop doing so.

#145

I decided to send you a get-well card, and then I realized that I don’t know what to say besides get well. So, get well!

#146

Here are my get well wishes to you. I hate seeing you blue, so kick this bug in the butt and have a speedy recovery.

#147

I know you want some special attention. But honey, this isn’t the right way. Please get well soon.

#148

If I tell you to ‘get well soon’ that means you need to get better right away.

#149

Since we have a major presentation one week from now, wishing you a speedy recuperation. Because I do not want to work alone.

#150

Don’t worry we are counting your sick leave. Rules are rules and work for everyone, right? Get well soon.

#151

Things are a little out of hand, but we are trying to hold it together till our boss gets here. Get well soon!

#152

I drank four beers to keep my anxiety on a leash while your surgery was going on. Hope I will get you soon to give me company at bar.

#153

Petitioning God for your fast recovery. Show signs of improvement soon or I’ll break your legs once more. Simply joking dear, get well soon.

#154

I think it will be better if I will be the one to end your life rather than be killed by that damn sickness that you have. Smile. That is good for your health!

#155

Get well soon to eat all the chocolates people have brought you while visiting you. Okay?

#156

I’m happy they are sedating you in the hospital. It’s your reward for staying up to binge-watch movies and sleeping only three hours those nights. I strongly bet you’ll be discharged as a repentant movie buff.

#157

Don’t worry about the food and drinks you left in the fridge. They would be taken good care of. Just focus on recovering fast.

#158

I’m willing to cook for you every day for two weeks, if you promise me you would be strong by tomorrow. Hurry while the offer lasts.

#159

They may not be a cure, but I hope that these flowers can at least bring a smile to your face. Get well soon!

#160

Missing you in work, you owe us 10 drink rounds, 2 birthday messages, 3 collections and cakes.

#161

If I wish you to get well soon, then I think it wouldn’t be soon enough. That’s why I’m praying for you to get well now!

#162

Good health starts with a genuine smile. Get better soon!

#163

Dear colleague, you are ill and so many people at home must be helping you but think of me I am alone in the office. Get well soon and come back to the office to help me in my work.

#164

Hope you get well soon. I’m really missing my partner in crime.

#165

I worry that when you get all our warm regards your fever will increase further. Just kidding! Get well and get back soon!

#166

I know that there is no fun in being in the hospital. I wish that you are kicked out of there quickly! Get well soon!

#167

I am looking for a magician to fix that broken leg of yours. You don’t have to spend so many weeks in recovery! Just kidding! I wish you a speedy recovery!

