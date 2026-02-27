Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Non-Brits Struggle With These 28 UK School Science Questions: Test Yourself
Two students wearing safety goggles and gloves conducting UK school science questions trivia with colorful test tubes
Non-Brits Struggle With These 28 UK School Science Questions: Test Yourself

3

28

3

If you remember high school science, you’ll ace this quiz. And even if you don’t, stick around to expand your knowledge. 🫡

The GCSE Combined Science exam is designed for UK students aged 15-16, providing a strong foundation in science and opening doors to further study at A-level. 👨‍🔬

From plant cells to ionic bonding and atomic numbers, this quiz covers all three core sciences – biology, chemistry, and physics – to test your school science knowledge. Let’s get started… 🧬

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    View alternative results:

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 28
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 28
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    What do you think ?
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
19 minutes ago

    Let me speak out for Brits and say even ihere veins, capillaries and arteries are considered blood vessels and not blood. Didn't take the quiz because obvious school boy errors in the questions makes me think even less care would be taken with the answers

    2
    2points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Ace
Community Member
Premium 10 minutes ago

    As far as I could tell that was the only glaring error, and was so obvious I can;t imagine it made anyone choose the wrong answer. The rest were pretty good, with one or two of them making me think quite hard, and one foiling me completely.

    1
    1point
    reply
