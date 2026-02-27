Non-Brits Struggle With These 28 UK School Science Questions: Test Yourself
If you remember high school science, you’ll ace this quiz. And even if you don’t, stick around to expand your knowledge. 🫡
The GCSE Combined Science exam is designed for UK students aged 15-16, providing a strong foundation in science and opening doors to further study at A-level. 👨🔬
From plant cells to ionic bonding and atomic numbers, this quiz covers all three core sciences – biology, chemistry, and physics – to test your school science knowledge. Let’s get started… 🧬
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Andy Barbour
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 28
|
|
|
/ 28
|
Let me speak out for Brits and say even ihere veins, capillaries and arteries are considered blood vessels and not blood. Didn't take the quiz because obvious school boy errors in the questions makes me think even less care would be taken with the answers
As far as I could tell that was the only glaring error, and was so obvious I can;t imagine it made anyone choose the wrong answer. The rest were pretty good, with one or two of them making me think quite hard, and one foiling me completely.
For me it was #25. I couldn't remember for the life of me. So I had to guess and was right by accident. 😅 Fun quiz, though. And the "blood" question shouldn't bother.
Let me speak out for Brits and say even ihere veins, capillaries and arteries are considered blood vessels and not blood. Didn't take the quiz because obvious school boy errors in the questions makes me think even less care would be taken with the answers
As far as I could tell that was the only glaring error, and was so obvious I can;t imagine it made anyone choose the wrong answer. The rest were pretty good, with one or two of them making me think quite hard, and one foiling me completely.
For me it was #25. I couldn't remember for the life of me. So I had to guess and was right by accident. 😅 Fun quiz, though. And the "blood" question shouldn't bother.
28
3