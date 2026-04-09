‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Michael Patrick’s Final Post Revealed A Chilling Truth Before His Passing At 35

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Irish actor Michael Patrick, known for his brief appearance in HBO’s Game of Thrones, shared a chilling truth about his health in his last Instagram post following his passing on April 8.

The actor was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease (MND) in February 2023, a progressive neurological condition that affects movement, speech, and breathing, as per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Highlights In a final Instagram post, Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick shared that his neurologist gave him a one-year prognosis.

Patrick revealed his decision to decline a tracheostomy, explaining that he did not want to spend his remaining time in a hospital bed.

His wife, Noami Sheehan, confirmed he passed away peacefully in hospice care on April 8.

His wife, Noami Sheehan, confirmed on Wednesday that he passed away peacefully in hospice care in Ireland.

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Game of Thrones’ star Michael Patrick shared a health update in his last Instagram post before his passing

Image credits: Instagram/michaelpatrick314

In his final post on February 6, Patrick shared a detailed update about his condition after spending over a week in the hospital with his wife, Sheehan.

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He explained that doctors had discussed the possibility of a tracheostomy, a procedure that creates an opening in the neck to help with breathing, but he ultimately chose not to go ahead with it.

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Image credits: HBO

“In short, I’m not going ahead with the tracheostomy,” he wrote, explaining that the recovery process could take between six and 12 months before he could return home due to staffing shortages.

He also revealed the prognosis he had received from his neurologist.

Image credits: Instagram/michaelpatrick314

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“My neurologist gave us the news that I likely have about 1 year left,” he wrote, while adding that doctors could not say for certain and that he still had hope for a drug trial.

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“I don’t want to risk a significant amount of that time being in a hospital bed,” he added, making it clear that he wanted to focus on the time he had left.

Alongside sharing his medical update, he thanked supporters and explained how donations would help him in his final moments

Image credits: HBO

Patrick also addressed the support he had received through a GoFundMe created to help cover his medical bills.

“Thanks so much for all the donations to the GoFundMe,” he wrote, adding that even though he chose not to undergo the procedure, the funds would still go toward specialist care as he entered the final stages of his illness.

Image credits: Instagram/michaelpatrick314

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“I’m still overwhelmed by all your generosity,” he added.

The fundraiser later raised over £110,000 as of April 8.

His post further featured a photo of Patrick in the hospital with his godson, Micheál, sitting on his lap.

Patrick’s wife confirmed his passing in a statement

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Sheehan confirmed his passing in a message shared on Instagram, stating that he had been in hospice care for around 10 days before he passed away.

“He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends,” she wrote.

Image credits: GoFundMe

She described the loss as devastating, adding, “Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”

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Sheehan also reflected on how he was remembered by those around him.

“It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him,” she said.

Image credits: Instagram/michaelpatrick314

Image credits: Instagram/michaelpatrick314

“He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter,” she added, thanking those who have supported them over the years.

He appeared in Game of Thrones as part of the Brotherhood Without Banners and also featured in projects like Blue Lights, The Spectacular, and This Town.

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Image credits: Instagram/michaelpatrick314

Furthermore, he co-wrote and starred in the BBC series My Left Nut, which was based on his own experience as a teenager dealing with a health scare.

Patrick’s final credited role was in the 2025 TV movie Mordlichtern: Tod auf den Färöer-Inseln.

Fans react to the untimely passing of the Game of Thrones actor

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