Alexander “Vizsla” Bacon is a Canadian muralist whose work fuses the energy of graffiti with the precision of fine art, creating massive, dreamlike scenes on city walls. Active for over three decades, he has developed a signature style that blends realism and abstraction, where metallic textures ripple across human figures and flowers bloom with surreal vibrancy.

Using aerosol as both brush and sculpting tool, Bacon crafts murals that feel alive with movement, light, and depth, often suggesting a future where nature and technology intertwine. From Toronto’s streets to international mural festivals, his art transforms public spaces into immersive experiences that invite people to stop, reflect, and lose themselves in the beauty of the unexpected.

More info: Instagram | molotowgarage.com