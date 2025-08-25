ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander “Vizsla” Bacon is a Canadian muralist whose work fuses the energy of graffiti with the precision of fine art, creating massive, dreamlike scenes on city walls. Active for over three decades, he has developed a signature style that blends realism and abstraction, where metallic textures ripple across human figures and flowers bloom with surreal vibrancy.

Using aerosol as both brush and sculpting tool, Bacon crafts murals that feel alive with movement, light, and depth, often suggesting a future where nature and technology intertwine. From Toronto’s streets to international mural festivals, his art transforms public spaces into immersive experiences that invite people to stop, reflect, and lose themselves in the beauty of the unexpected.

More info: Instagram | molotowgarage.com

#1

Mural by Alexander Vizsla Bacon depicting a dancer surrounded by large flowers blending graffiti and realism.

vizsla_bacon

    #2

    Colorful mural blending realism and abstraction, featuring a reflective figure and a surreal shell, showcasing graffiti art style.

    vizsla_bacon

    #3

    Mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction featuring a glowing female portrait with flowing hair on a building wall.

    vizsla_bacon

    #4

    Large mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction featuring a stylized face with headphones by Alexander Vizsla Bacon.

    vizsla_bacon

    #5

    Large mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction on a building wall, reflected in a wet street puddle.

    vizsla_bacon

    #6

    Large mural blending graffiti and realism depicting a serene woman with flowers, fish, and a snake on a building wall.

    vizsla_bacon

    #7

    Mural by Alexander Vizsla Bacon featuring a blue-toned female portrait blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction on a building wall.

    vizsla_bacon

    #8

    Mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction featuring a blue horse and a serene woman's face on a brick wall.

    vizsla_bacon

    #9

    Mural by Alexander Vizsla Bacon featuring surreal, abstract creatures blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction on an urban wall.

    vizsla_bacon

    #10

    Black and white graffiti mural by Alexander Vizsla blending abstract shapes and realism on an urban building wall.

    vizsla_bacon

    #11

    Colorful mural blending graffiti and realism shows a child reaching for an abstract ice cream cone on wall.

    vizsla_bacon

    #12

    Graffiti-style mural blending realism and abstraction featuring Miles Morales Spider-Man with vibrant colors and dynamic composition.

    vizsla_bacon

    #13

    Mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction depicting a large blue tiger with abstract shapes and animal faces.

    vizsla_bacon

    #14

    Abstract mural blending graffiti and realism depicting flowing female figures and a large flower in warm pink and orange tones.

    vizsla_bacon

    #15

    Large vibrant mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction painted on urban building walls in a city street setting.

    vizsla_bacon

    #16

    Metallic animal murals on a black wall showcasing graffiti artistry blending realism and abstraction by Alexander Vizsla Bacon.

    vizsla_bacon

    #17

    Colorful mural featuring large flowers blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction on the exterior wall of a building.

    vizsla_bacon

    #18

    Colorful mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction with abstract shapes and a detailed hawk on an outdoor building wall.

    vizsla_bacon

    #19

    Colorful mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction depicting a woman's face with vibrant blues, greens, and gold tones.

    vizsla_bacon

    #20

    Colorful mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction featuring a bird, skull, eyeball, and various surreal elements by Alexander Vizsla Bacon.

    vizsla_bacon

    #21

    Colorful graffiti mural of birds in flight on a brick wall showcasing realism and abstract street art style.

    vizsla_bacon

    #22

    Large mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction, featuring a realistic face and abstract floral elements on building walls.

    vizsla_bacon

    #23

    Two artists observing a vibrant graffiti mural blending realism and abstraction in an outdoor urban setting.

    vizsla_bacon

    #24

    Colorful graffiti mural blending realism and abstraction with bold shapes and vibrant tones by Alexander Vizsla Bacon outdoors.

    vizsla_bacon

    #25

    Colorful mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction featuring a baby, a surprised woman, and a tiger on an urban wall.

    vizsla_bacon

    #26

    Graffiti mural by Alexander Vizsla Bacon featuring abstract black shapes and pink, orange, and white realistic background blending styles.

    vizsla_bacon

    #27

    Vibrant mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction by Alexander Vizsla Bacon on an urban building wall.

    vizsla_bacon

    #28

    Colorful graffiti mural blending abstract and realistic elements on an urban wall by artist Alexander Vizsla Bacon.

    vizsla_bacon

    #29

    Graffiti mural on train car showcasing vibrant colors and blending realism and abstraction in urban street art style.

    vizsla_bacon

    #30

    Man standing in front of a vibrant graffiti mural blending realism and abstraction by Alexander Vizsla Bacon.

    vizsla_bacon

    #31

    Colorful graffiti mural blending realism and abstraction painted on a white brick wall in urban street setting.

    vizsla_bacon

    #32

    Graffiti mural blending realism and abstraction on a city wall with a brown dog sitting on pavement nearby.

    vizsla_bacon

    #33

    Graffiti mural blending realism and abstraction with vibrant colors and dynamic shapes on an urban wall by artist Vizsla Bacon.

    vizsla_bacon

    #34

    Colorful mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction with floral designs and a bee on an urban building wall.

    vizsla_bacon

    #35

    Colorful mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction with dynamic shapes, horses, flowers, and surreal elements in an outdoor parking lot.

    vizsla_bacon

    #36

    Mural by Alexander Vizsla Bacon featuring a realistic blue dog blending graffiti art with abstraction on a brick wall.

    vizsla_bacon

    #37

    Mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction featuring a swan and floral design with artist standing below on pavement.

    vizsla_bacon

    #38

    Mural blending graffiti, realism, and abstraction depicting a woman’s face with a seashell by Alexander Vizsla Bacon.

    vizsla_bacon

    #39

    Mural of a detailed realistic hawk blending graffiti and abstraction painted on a building's exterior wall.

    vizsla_bacon

    #40

    Graffiti mural blending realism and abstraction with vibrant colors and large painted smiling mouths on a building wall.

    vizsla_bacon

