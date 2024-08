ADVERTISEMENT

Entitled people tend to not realize that by being rude and annoying, they are often actually making it a lot harder to get the very things they tend to demand from others. A woman shared her frustration with new home buyers who started to harass her over the extra construction materials that were left in the house.

Instead of being happy that they would have free tiles, lights and hardwood, they instead started to make demands, so she took matters into her own hands. We got in touch with the woman who shared the story and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions.

Some people just don’t know when to stop complaining

Image credits:LightFieldStudios (Not the actual photo)

So a woman ended up taking home thousands in repair materials from home buyers who kept whining

Image credits:LexGiorgio (Not the actual photo)

Image credits:HypotheticalParallel

The new homeowners seemed blissfully unaware that they didn’t know what they were doing

Bored Panda got in touch with the woman who shared the story and she was kind enough to answer some questions. Firstly, we wanted to know if there were any more updates and how she felt about the post’s popularity. “I have no real updates. I’m really surprised this story got as much attention as it did. I certainly didn’t expect that. I made the post because I just wanted to vent.”

Given the fact that building materials, particularly hardwood, tiles and lights don’t look like regular trash, we were curious to hear her opinion on why the new owners were so adamant that it needed to be thrown out. “They sent a whole bunch of texts and photos to my realtor complaining about the garbage left behind, it was a pictures of the cases of hardwood (there were six unopened boxes), the boxes of tiles for the bathroom, a box of special light bulbs for the master bedroom and living room, the paint for the interior, trim, and exterior, and brand new sealant for the driveway.”

Interestingly, it doesn’t seem like the homeowners just weren’t paying attention, they actually looked at all the so-called “garbage” and still continued to complain. “They sent other pictures too. One picture of the kitchen faucet not working (that came up in the inspection and they were aware of it), and one of the storm drains, not sure what they were indicating.”

It’s not clear what exactly they were so worked up about

The sort of complaints they kept making really did indicate that they were not completely connected to reality. “They also sent pictures of the dry grass, the outlet for the central vac (they didn’t realize the canister was in the basement), as well as the shelves from a built-in storage unit and the middle leaf of the kitchen table. They wanted the table – it matched the built in cabinets and was bar height to match the kitchen island,” she shared with Bored Panda.

“They went on and on about the garbage. I’m not sure why they thought it was garbage but it’s what was in the pictures. I didn’t directly speak with them, so I can only assume they expected absolute emptiness and took pictures of everything left without actually looking at any of it.” There is a universe where they actually think they “won” and got someone to “clean” their home for free.

Entitled people often get themselves into trouble, whether they realize it or not

Given that it’s a pretty common sign of luxury, it doesn’t take an expert to realize that hardwood isn’t some cheap junk you should just throw out. Similarly, even if you have never owned a home before, you have no doubt had a lamp burn out, so keeping a few backup bulbs is the most common of common sense. But, when people are annoyed, emotions can take over and they start to make questionable decisions.

However, when folks are entitled, they tend to hold relatively delusional ideas about reality and what others are supposed to do for them. Most of us prefer to keep our distance from these sorts of people, but, as this story demonstrates, sometimes they go out of their way to harass and annoy. Fortunately, the delusions that might cause someone to be entitled can also mean they end up making dumb decisions, for example, having thousands of dollars worth of building materials removed from their home.

She also answered some reader questions

Others found her revenge hilarious and some shared similar stories

