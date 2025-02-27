ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned for his work in The New Yorker and his beloved Bliss series, Harry Bliss possesses a remarkable gift for transforming everyday moments into something truly special. With his distinctive style and sharp wit, he has touched the hearts of millions worldwide.

Unlike many cartoonists who focus on current events, Harry is drawn to the timeless—the quiet, familiar scenes that evoke warmth and nostalgia. For him, drawing is more than a profession; it is a sanctuary, a meditative practice that brings him solace while bringing laughter to others.

Whether capturing the unwavering devotion of a dog, the tranquility of a landscape, or the humor in life’s small absurdities, his art gently reminds us to pause, smile, and savor life’s simple joys.

