Renowned for his work in The New Yorker and his beloved Bliss series, Harry Bliss possesses a remarkable gift for transforming everyday moments into something truly special. With his distinctive style and sharp wit, he has touched the hearts of millions worldwide.

Unlike many cartoonists who focus on current events, Harry is drawn to the timeless—the quiet, familiar scenes that evoke warmth and nostalgia. For him, drawing is more than a profession; it is a sanctuary, a meditative practice that brings him solace while bringing laughter to others.

Whether capturing the unwavering devotion of a dog, the tranquility of a landscape, or the humor in life’s small absurdities, his art gently reminds us to pause, smile, and savor life’s simple joys.

More info: Instagram | store.harrybliss.com

#1

A humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss featuring a woman reading on a couch with dogs, pondering bathroom use.

    #2

    Man and dog communicating on cliff via string, a one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

    #3

    A one-panel comic by Harry Bliss shows a person walking a dog through a scenic landscape.

    #4

    Two cats looking at a tall cat tree, with one saying, "Someday, son, all this will be yours." Comic by Harry Bliss.

    #5

    Two cats lounging on a sofa having a humorous conversation. One-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

    #6

    Casual psychotherapy session with relaxed therapist and client, illustrating a humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

    #7

    Dog and cat in bed, dog smoking, humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

    #8

    A dog in a chef's outfit holds a platter, begging at a dinner table, illustrating a humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

    #9

    A humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss featuring a conversation between a sitting person and a dog.

    #10

    Caveman and cavewoman humorously depicted as the real Adam and Eve in Harry Bliss comic.

    #11

    Man pondering beside a parked car with a flat tire, illustrating Harry Bliss's comic humor.

    #12

    Office cartoon by Harry Bliss featuring a man questioning a dog about spending on tennis balls.

    #13

    Man trekking in snow, puzzled by a large animal stuck in a tree with a "Rabbit Howse" sign. Comic by Harry Bliss.

    #14

    One-panel comic by Harry Bliss showing a woman on a bench and a disheveled man with a club near an emergency room door.

    #15

    Mouse playing golf in sandbox while a cat peeks around the corner in a Harry Bliss one-panel comic.

    #16

    Caveman family discussing baby names in a Harry Bliss one-panel comic.

    #17

    Two dogs chatting about tennis balls in a comic by Harry Bliss.

    #18

    Dogs at a bar humorously discuss toilet water chlorine; comic by Harry Bliss.

    #19

    Comic by Harry Bliss depicting Charlie Brown's intervention with friends inside the house.

    #20

    One-panel comic by Harry Bliss depicting people and a dog in a park with a humorous caption.

    #21

    A dog in a library deciding between first edition and book club edition, comic by Harry Bliss.

    #22

    Skeleton couple in bed under a lamp, with one asking "Love me?" A one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

    #23

    A one-panel comic by Harry Bliss features a father and child observing a fallen tree.

    #24

    Two hikers in a funny one-panel comic by Harry Bliss discuss the distance to a couch in the snowy landscape.

    #25

    Squirrels hugging on a tree branch, part of a one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

    #26

    A man beside a hospital bed, eagerly awaiting a password reveal, by Harry Bliss one-panel comic.

    #27

    Man walking in snowy woods, woman warns of drama-attracting bears, Harry Bliss comic.

    #28

    Police officer detaining Pinocchio, captioned "Geppetto made me do it." One-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

    #29

    Person instructing dog to hide under bed in comic by Harry Bliss.

    #30

    A Harry Bliss one-panel comic showing a couple with a dog and a cat near a Christmas tree.

    #31

    Dog deciding between tree and hydrant in a one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

    #32

    Comic by Harry Bliss featuring the Grim Reaper sitting on a tombstone with a humorous caption discussing death.

    #33

    Harry Bliss one-panel comic of people outside a museum, with a humorous caption about a guilt trip from mom.

    #34

    Man with dog in a one-panel comic by Harry Bliss, celebrating New Year in a cozy setting.

    #35

    A one-panel comic by Harry Bliss featuring a still-life arrangement with flowers, fruit, and an axe.

    #36

    Elderly couple in a living room with ice cream truck outside, in a comic by Harry Bliss.

    #37

    Man walking with dog in snowy forest, humorously noting the absence of people. Comic by Harry Bliss.

    #38

    Two squirrels on a tree branch discussing a subscription-based squirrel feeder in a one-panel Harry Bliss comic.

    #39

    Two people in a park, conversing while walking their dogs, illustrated in Harry Bliss comic.

    #40

    Winter comic by Harry Bliss showing a person pulling a sled with two people through a snowy landscape.

    #41

    Cartoon animals discussing a book titled "The Lethargic Squirrel" by Harry Bliss, bringing humor to your day.

    #42

    Dog watching a squirrel on a tree in a one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

    #43

    Dog in a tuxedo at dining table, holding a wine glass, surrounded by people, illustrating a one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

    #44

    Comic by Harry Bliss showing a concerned person and cat at a window with a drooling dog outside, titled "Clifford The Big Red Rabid Dog".

    #45

    Comic by Harry Bliss shows a police officer explaining an accident scene to a couple with a dog.

    #46

    Squirrel with a hammer confronts dog nose in Harry Bliss one-panel comic.

    #47

    A giant, joyful dog walking a man carrying a sack, drawn by Harry Bliss in a one-panel comic.

    #48

    Cat and dog in Harry Bliss comic, cat pondering yarn ball, comic strip humor.

    #49

    A humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss featuring a hiker and dog at a stream, with a witty caption.

    #50

    Two deer in a snowy forest featuring Harry Bliss comics humor.

    #51

    One-panel comic by Harry Bliss with ants discussing a rebel soldier's motives in the colony.

    #52

    A one-panel comic by Harry Bliss showing a chicken on a couch talking to a therapist, captioned with a humorous revelation.

    #53

    Dog and person by iced creek in one-panel comic by Harry Bliss, discussing the creek's silence.

    #54

    Man suggests dog chew Tolstoy book instead of Nabokov, humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

    #55

    A humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss featuring a squirrel on a tree with a person and a dog below.

    #56

    Grim Reaper browsing a hardware store, holding a paint roller, near a "Scythes 1/2 Off" sign.

    #57

    A one-panel comic by Harry Bliss shows a man reading "A Clockwork Orange" to a child in bed.

    #58

    A person in a snowy cemetery saying, "I honestly don't know how you put up with this cold." One-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

    #59

    A one-panel comic by Harry Bliss showing a person with a dog by a large tree, with humorous dialogue.

    #60

    Bear approaches sitting girl in new one-panel comic by Harry Bliss, with text "R is for Rachel who scraped her knee."

