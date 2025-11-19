ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, it feels like a huge risk to try a new restaurant without reading the reviews first. What’s the best appetizer to order? How’s the ambiance? Do you need to make a reservation? We’re lucky that we have access to so much information before ordering a pizza.

But it turns out that online reviews can be more than just informative. They can also be incredibly entertaining! We took a trip to the Funny Reviews and Weird Reviews subreddits and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From comments about pieces of clothing to film critiques, these posts prove that customers can infuse comedy anywhere and everywhere! Enjoy scrolling through these silly reviews, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to be more creative the next time you share your thoughts on a restaurant or product.

#1

Customer For Life

Funny unhinged review of a barber shop praising discreet blow dryer use and great haircuts in a hilarious way.

    #2

    I Love To Spend Time Reading Reviews On Prisons And The Like

    Oahu Community Correctional Center review with 2.9 stars and a humorous escape room comment from a user.

    #3

    “Will Get Arrested Again, For Sure”

    Funny unhinged review praising DeKalb Police Department for gentle handcuffing and roomy patrol cars with humor.

    How often do you find yourself perusing online reviews? Do you have to see what dozens of customers have said before purchasing something from Amazon? Do you feel the need to look at no less than five options on Yelp before heading out for dinner? According to a survey conducted by Material, a whopping 93% of Americans say that online reviews help them decide what to purchase.

    70% of Americans also noted that it’s rare for them to visit a new business without checking out the reviews first. But that doesn’t mean that consumers believe every review they read. 54% admitted that they wouldn’t trust the reviews of a business that explicitly asks customers to leave good reviews, and over two thirds admit that a company has requested they leave a review before.
    #4

    This Review Tho

    Black strappy harness worn as lingerie and humorously mistaken for a cat harness in unhinged reviews.

    #5

    Came Across The Reviews On This Ridiculous Bedskirt LOL

    White bed skirt with ruffles in a tidy room shown with hilarious unhinged reviews outperforming advertisements.

    #6

    Smithsonian Review

    Funny unhinged review of Smithsonian National Museum where dinosaur came alive, illustrating hilarious reviews that work better than ads.

    Material’s survey also found that customers use review websites to find out more than just what consumers thought of the place. Over 50% also use these platforms to view a restaurant’s menu, check their business hours and check a business’ address. 

    Many survey respondents also said they use these sites to see photos of a business, find the business’ contact information, check their prices, confirm which services they offer and sometimes even request a price quote for a service. 
    #7

    Snap

    Customer images and a hilariously unhinged review praising teeth whitening results with a five-star rating.

    #8

    Cleaning Ear Product:

    Amazon customer review showing a humorous and unhinged comment highlighting product effectiveness with a clever twist.

    #9

    Review For A Kermit The Frog Plushie

    Five-star verified purchase review humorously describes a Kermit doll gift ruining a relationship but praised for quality in unhinged reviews.

    Customers seem to be much more active on these review platforms than businesses are, though. UpFirst has compiled a list of statistics about online reviews, and they reported that only 5% of businesses reply to customer reviews. But it’s more important for customers to read them, as 95% of consumers say they’ll be willing to pay more for a product or service that has plenty of great reviews to back up its prices.  
    #10

    Cooling Weighted Blanket Smelly Review

    Hilariously unhinged review of a weighted blanket describing it shooting back like a ricocheting bullet causing unexpected pain.

    #11

    He Could See The Man

    Funny unhinged review of The Invisible Man movie showing a witty comment that works better than advertisements.

    #12

    So I Bought The Rice Cooker For Christmas

    Hilariously unhinged customer review for a rice cooker highlighting its functionality and unexpected gift reaction.

    When it comes to the negative reviews that businesses receive, UpFirst reports that 37% of them can be boiled down to poor communication. This might include unclear or misleading communication from the business, slow response times or failing to respond at all, and/or poor follow-up. Customers never want to feel like they have to chase a business down or hunt for information.  
    #13

    Wha-

    Toilet brush with a funny one-star review highlighting pain, part of hilariously unhinged reviews that work better than advertisements.

    #14

    I Think This Is The Internet's Greatest Review

    Screenshot of a hilariously unhinged review about staff leaving to get ice cream cones at Taco Santo restaurant.

    #15

    Cleanse Vitamins...beware Of Farts!

    Customer review humorously warning not to trust a fart, showcasing hilariously unhinged reviews that work better than advertisements.

    Another common complaint that comes up in negative reviews is poor behavior from the staff. In fact, this accounts for one fifth of negative reviews that businesses receive. And as far as what bothers people the most, nearly three quarters of complaints about the staff came down to being rude, unfriendly and/or disrespectful. However, reviews mentioning these kinds of complaints typically had even more grievances to air. Many also pointed out bad food, long wait times, slow service, dismissive attitudes and more.   
    #16

    This Review 😂😂

    Close-up of a hand with a one-star review, part of hilariously unhinged reviews that work better than advertisements.

    #17

    Review For Sound Dampening Panels On Amazon

    Five-star verified purchase review from The great Alfonzo sharing a hilariously unhinged review that works better than advertisements.

    #18

    I Can’t Believe Anyone Can Give The Terminator A Lower Than 3 Star Rating But This Was Funny

    A humorous 1-star audience review of The Terminator misleadingly comparing the movie to a dad not returning for milk.

    So what can a business do to ensure they get rave reviews? There will always be some negative Nancies out there, but Business.com has some tips for how to keep the majority of your customers happy. One way to make this happen is to make it easy for customers to find your business on review platforms. Build an online presence, on your website and social media, and the reviews should start pouring in.  
    #19

    This Was On A Tetris Game LOL

    App ratings and a hilariously unhinged user review with a perfect five-star rating on a mobile game page.

    #20

    This Review I Found When Searching For A Padded Bike Seat

    Five-star hilariously unhinged review describing a gel bike saddle cushion improving comfort after rides.

    #21

    Stumbled Upon This Masterpiece Today, Thought It Deserved More Than The 2 Likes It Has

    Five-star hilariously unhinged review describing a memorable cave tour with spiders and a heroic guide.

    It’s also wise to respond to negative reviews. If you can be tactful and try to remedy the situation, you might even be able to win over customers who had a bad experience. Plus, this signals to future customers that you care about them having a positive experience. And they’ll feel more comfortable supporting your business. Meanwhile, when you receive overwhelming positive feedback, don’t hesitate to share that on social media! It might encourage others to share their thoughts too, and it shows the customers that you’re listening. 
    #22

    I Almost Choked In Laughter. Now I Know This Review Is Fresh

    Five-star unhinged review praising fresh ingredients and chicken enchilada, showcasing hilariously unhinged reviews that work better than ads.

    #23

    Google Maps Review For Police Station In South Dakota

    Five-star hilariously unhinged review praising roomy vehicles and comfort, inspiring humorous positive feedback.

    #24

    My Salad Was Made Of Veggies?!

    Unhinged review of Subway salad with only veggies, calling it a waste of time and money in a hilariously unhinged review.

    Are you enjoying your scroll through these funny reviews, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly entertaining, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever come across a hilarious review of a business or item. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more funny online reviews, we’ve got another Bored Panda list for you to check out right here!
    #25

    Finally Found The Sub To Post This To

    Review text showing hilariously unhinged feedback about pants, highlighting humor and unexpected customer emotions.

    #26

    This Wal-Mart Review Of A Ps5

    Five-star humorous product review describing an elusive gaming system and funny preorder struggles in unhinged reviews.

    #27

    Guess They Have A Point

    Screenshot of a hilariously unhinged review on Martha's Vineyard with a one-star rating and sarcastic comment.

    #28

    Someone Had An Existential Crisis While Building A Wire Shelf

    Customer review of shelving unit humorously describing frustration and character-building in hilariously unhinged reviews that work better than advertisements.

    #29

    Etsy Review

    Hand casting a shadow on a wall, illustrating a hilariously unhinged review about poor shipping and customer service.

    #30

    Most Helpful Review For iPhone 12 From India

    Negative one-star iPhone review humorously describing personal loss and difficulty, showcasing hilariously unhinged reviews that work better than advertisements.

    #31

    I've Been Searching For Somewhere To Share This For A While

    Negative app review sarcastically calling BassBooster a scam with unhinged complaints in a hilariously unhinged review style.

    #32

    Beautiful. Just Beautiful

    Hilariously unhinged review featuring a man wearing pink swimming goggles praising their eyelash dryness benefits.

    #33

    A Funny Review Of X Men: Days Of Future Past

    Funny unhinged review praising Wolverine's scenes for humor and entertainment, showcasing hilarious customer feedback.

    #34

    I Guess The Tellers At My Bank Really Are Super Friendly

    Review summary showing 4.2 star rating with hilariously unhinged customer reviews highlighting service and location.

    #35

    Guess I'll Skip Streaming It

    Audience reviews showing hilariously unhinged critiques with low ratings and humorous comments on a movie's quality.

    #36

    Wonder What He’s Reviewing

    Five-star hilariously unhinged review mentioning overpriced chocolate milk and a sterile atmosphere as a comical test.

    #37

    Review About Zzquil

    Funny unhinged review about spider dreams, shared as a hilarious customer experience with the product.

    #38

    Saw This On A Great Clips Google Review

    Funny and unhinged customer review with 5 stars for a haircut, showing hilarious personal accountability in a local business review.

    #39

    Came Across This When I Was Shopping For Temp Tattoos 😂

    Group of friends celebrating St. Patrick's Day with shamrock tattoos and accessories, showcasing unhinged reviews.

    #40

    Beer Drinking App

    Hilariously unhinged review describing obsession and rehab caused by an app, reflecting extreme user experience humor.

    #41

    Ralph, You There?

    Five-star hilarious unhinged review of a cooler gift causing friendship issues, showcasing funny product feedback.

    #42

    People Are Loving The “New” Downsized Kmart Store In Miami, Florida!

    Customer review with five stars praising service humorously mentioning finding a gun in the kids section, showing unhinged reviews.

    #43

    I Found Batman

    Screenshot of a hilariously unhinged review describing using a product while fighting crime at night.

    #44

    Downfall Of The Ant Empire

    Customer review describing an unhinged experience with ants and effectiveness of an ant spray in hilarious detail.

    #45

    Found This Gem While Researching Golf Courses For Work

    Funny unhinged review about a restaurant experience with witty owner response, showcasing unhinged reviews humor.

    #46

    Anyone Have A Raccoon Problem That Needs Taken Care Of? Found This Review

    Screenshot of hilariously unhinged customer reviews for a Nerf gun with high ratings on an online store page.

    #47

    On The Logitech C270 Webcam

    Screenshot of a hilariously unhinged product review question about watching a dog using a Logitech webcam.

    #48

    Where The Fish?

    One-star unhinged review criticizing product for having minimal fish, highlighting hilarious review style that works better than ads.

    #49

    Review On The Google Docs App…

    App ratings and hilariously unhinged reviews with pros and cons for school in a dark mode interface.

    #50

    Disgruntled

    1-star hilariously unhinged review calling company garbagio with pros and cons about parking and break room issues.

    #51

    On A Ripoff Geometry Dash

    Hilariously unhinged review of Block Dash describing a*******n, loss, and sacrifices made for the game’s challenge and success.

    #52

    Found This Gem

    Funny and unhinged product review mimicking a cat’s voice with humorous typos and a five-star rating.

    #53

    Might Be The Most Helpful Review Of A Breathalyzer I’ve Ever Read

    Screenshot of a hilariously unhinged review on Amazon for a breathalyzer product, showing humorous user feedback.

    #54

    I Guess This Man Doesn't Appreciate The Price Of Beef At Winco

    Review screenshot humorously complains about the high cost of beef versus affordable poultry and pork in unhinged reviews.

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But what sexual favours would you do for that sirloin, eh....?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #55

    The Developer Review

    Hilariously unhinged review of a slow game with developer response referencing Woodstock and amphibians.

    #56

    Idk Why But This Place Deserved The World

    Hilariously unhinged review praising sushi restaurant with colorful sushi rolls and a white cup on a table inside a dim dining area.

    #57

    I Don't Even Know What This Was Meant To Say

    Five-star hilarious unhinged review from a local guide, comparing a man to a dumpling in a humorous way.

    #58

    "This Pogo Stick Ruined My Life"

    Amazon customer review describing a hilariously unhinged injury from a pogo stick in 80 unhinged reviews.

    #59

    Found This Review Of A Blanket Hoodie

    Screenshot of a hilariously unhinged review for a sweatshirt hoodie, illustrating humor in product feedback.

    #60

    Local Gym Near Me

    One-star gym review complaining about a denied free day pass and rude staff in hilariously unhinged reviews.

    #61

    Found This Whilst Looking At Buying An Oculus Quest 2

    Virtual reality headset review describing unhinged technology and benefits in a future virtual world experience.

    #62

    Oof

    GameStop customer reviews showing 5-star ratings with hilariously unhinged comments about games and staff.

    #63

    Target Sriracha Review

    Hilariously unhinged review rating spice effects with humor, highlighting unexpected reactions and quirky advice.

    #64

    Im Not Sure What To Say

    Screenshot of a hilariously unhinged review with a one-star rating warning about a bizarre experience.

    #65

    Hopefully The Person Who Did Purchase The Mop Enjoyed It

    One-star hilarious unhinged review from a non purchaser about emails sent to the wrong person in England.

    #66

    This One Star Review For Gel Nail Polish Remover That This Person May Or May Not Have Ordered. LOL

    One star review by user donnab saying I never ordered this and if I did never got it in hilariously unhinged reviews.

    #67

    Yeah Sorry About Your $0, Bozo 😂

    One-star hilarious unhinged review complaining about limited game character options in a misleading advertisement.

    #68

    3/5 Stars Tho

    Screenshot of a hilariously unhinged review with a funny complaint about chips and queso in a food order.

    #69

    Question For For Vacuum Storage Bags, 💯 Response

    Customer question about product fit with a hilarious unhinged review providing a funny answer instead of an ad.

    #70

    I Wish I Could Be That Invested

    Hilariously unhinged review describing extreme a*******n and life consequences with a darkly humorous tone.

    #71

    'this Milk Is A Really Nice White Colour'

    Screenshot showing three hilariously unhinged product reviews for water, milk, and lasagne with five-star ratings.

    #72

    That’s…nice…?

    Hilariously unhinged game review describing a surreal and funny experience with humorous emojis included.

    #73

    Review For A Water Bottle With Reusable Ice Cubes

    Hilariously unhinged review with a chaotic circle diagram showing wake up, survive, and sleep cycle.

    #74

    I’m Concerned About Those Children

    One-star hilariously unhinged review humorously blaming a game for keeping children hostage with playful emojis.

    #75

    Ok Then

    Funny dating app review with a 5-star rating, showcasing a hilariously unhinged story that works better than advertisements.

    #76

    I Just Want To Know About This Shirt But It Got Dark

    Customer review of a dress blouse with a 3.5-star rating, part of hilariously unhinged reviews that work better than advertisements.

    #77

    It's Funny To Laugh At

    One-star hilariously unhinged review warning about scary game content unsuitable for children.

    #78

    Chicken Flying Direction Is Important For Next Gen Consoles

    Screenshot of a hilarious unhinged customer review criticizing Xbox, showcasing humor in customer reviews.

    #79

    Popular Mechanics Magazine

    One-star hilarious unhinged review mocking survival tips in a magazine with sarcastic commentary and frustrations.

    #80

    Found This On A Mobile Game Called Score Hero 2 I Have A Feeling It's Fake

    Screenshot of a hilariously unhinged game review praising entertaining and unique user experiences with the app.

