80 Hilariously Unhinged Reviews That Work Better Than Advertisements
Nowadays, it feels like a huge risk to try a new restaurant without reading the reviews first. What’s the best appetizer to order? How’s the ambiance? Do you need to make a reservation? We’re lucky that we have access to so much information before ordering a pizza.
But it turns out that online reviews can be more than just informative. They can also be incredibly entertaining! We took a trip to the Funny Reviews and Weird Reviews subreddits and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From comments about pieces of clothing to film critiques, these posts prove that customers can infuse comedy anywhere and everywhere! Enjoy scrolling through these silly reviews, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to be more creative the next time you share your thoughts on a restaurant or product.
Customer For Life
Henry has definitely earnt his five stars there. What a legend!
I Love To Spend Time Reading Reviews On Prisons And The Like
😂 I do wonder if prison in Hawaii is nicer than in other states? Or is it worse that you're in paradise but can't get to it?
“Will Get Arrested Again, For Sure”
How often do you find yourself perusing online reviews? Do you have to see what dozens of customers have said before purchasing something from Amazon? Do you feel the need to look at no less than five options on Yelp before heading out for dinner? According to a survey conducted by Material, a whopping 93% of Americans say that online reviews help them decide what to purchase.
70% of Americans also noted that it’s rare for them to visit a new business without checking out the reviews first. But that doesn’t mean that consumers believe every review they read. 54% admitted that they wouldn’t trust the reviews of a business that explicitly asks customers to leave good reviews, and over two thirds admit that a company has requested they leave a review before.
This Review Tho
Came Across The Reviews On This Ridiculous Bedskirt LOL
Those are made for college dorms where students now like to prop their beds up so high they need a ladder to get in them. (So they can keep stuff underneath the bed) In my day we just kept our beds on the floor. 😁
Material’s survey also found that customers use review websites to find out more than just what consumers thought of the place. Over 50% also use these platforms to view a restaurant’s menu, check their business hours and check a business’ address.
Many survey respondents also said they use these sites to see photos of a business, find the business’ contact information, check their prices, confirm which services they offer and sometimes even request a price quote for a service.
Snap
Review For A Kermit The Frog Plushie
Customers seem to be much more active on these review platforms than businesses are, though. UpFirst has compiled a list of statistics about online reviews, and they reported that only 5% of businesses reply to customer reviews. But it’s more important for customers to read them, as 95% of consumers say they’ll be willing to pay more for a product or service that has plenty of great reviews to back up its prices.
Cooling Weighted Blanket Smelly Review
So I Bought The Rice Cooker For Christmas
My mother has always said that she doesn't accept household appliances as gifts. (Unless she specifically asks for it) My parents have been married for 55 years, so I guess it's a good policy. 😊
When it comes to the negative reviews that businesses receive, UpFirst reports that 37% of them can be boiled down to poor communication. This might include unclear or misleading communication from the business, slow response times or failing to respond at all, and/or poor follow-up. Customers never want to feel like they have to chase a business down or hunt for information.
I Think This Is The Internet's Greatest Review
Wait. Is he mad they left, or that they didn’t get him an ice cream, too?
Cleanse Vitamins...beware Of Farts!
Another common complaint that comes up in negative reviews is poor behavior from the staff. In fact, this accounts for one fifth of negative reviews that businesses receive. And as far as what bothers people the most, nearly three quarters of complaints about the staff came down to being rude, unfriendly and/or disrespectful. However, reviews mentioning these kinds of complaints typically had even more grievances to air. Many also pointed out bad food, long wait times, slow service, dismissive attitudes and more.
This Review 😂😂
I Can’t Believe Anyone Can Give The Terminator A Lower Than 3 Star Rating But This Was Funny
So what can a business do to ensure they get rave reviews? There will always be some negative Nancies out there, but Business.com has some tips for how to keep the majority of your customers happy. One way to make this happen is to make it easy for customers to find your business on review platforms. Build an online presence, on your website and social media, and the reviews should start pouring in.
This Review I Found When Searching For A Padded Bike Seat
Stumbled Upon This Masterpiece Today, Thought It Deserved More Than The 2 Likes It Has
It’s also wise to respond to negative reviews. If you can be tactful and try to remedy the situation, you might even be able to win over customers who had a bad experience. Plus, this signals to future customers that you care about them having a positive experience. And they’ll feel more comfortable supporting your business. Meanwhile, when you receive overwhelming positive feedback, don’t hesitate to share that on social media! It might encourage others to share their thoughts too, and it shows the customers that you’re listening.
I Almost Choked In Laughter. Now I Know This Review Is Fresh
Google Maps Review For Police Station In South Dakota
My Salad Was Made Of Veggies?!
Finally Found The Sub To Post This To
This Wal-Mart Review Of A Ps5
Guess They Have A Point
Someone Had An Existential Crisis While Building A Wire Shelf
I moved last year and built a LOT of furniture. It definitely changed me as a person. I now own every size of allen-wrench ever created. It's quite a collection. And I definitely cried more than once when trying to build something.
Etsy Review
Most Helpful Review For iPhone 12 From India
I've Been Searching For Somewhere To Share This For A While
Beautiful. Just Beautiful
A Funny Review Of X Men: Days Of Future Past
I Guess The Tellers At My Bank Really Are Super Friendly
Guess I'll Skip Streaming It
Wonder What He’s Reviewing
Review About Zzquil
Saw This On A Great Clips Google Review
Came Across This When I Was Shopping For Temp Tattoos 😂
Beer Drinking App
Ralph, You There?
People Are Loving The “New” Downsized Kmart Store In Miami, Florida!
I Found Batman
Downfall Of The Ant Empire
Found This Gem While Researching Golf Courses For Work
Anyone Have A Raccoon Problem That Needs Taken Care Of? Found This Review
I have to admit using a gel blaster on the local bush turkeys that have invaded my property. They're apparently a protected species, so I can't kïlll them. I do love seeing them fly away in panic with gell balls flying up their arses, however. Apparently that's not illegal 😁 (all that, and kïll is censored 🤔)
On The Logitech C270 Webcam
Where The Fish?
Review On The Google Docs App…
Disgruntled
On A Ripoff Geometry Dash
Found This Gem
Might Be The Most Helpful Review Of A Breathalyzer I’ve Ever Read
I Guess This Man Doesn't Appreciate The Price Of Beef At Winco
But what sexual favours would you do for that sirloin, eh....?