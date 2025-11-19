ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, it feels like a huge risk to try a new restaurant without reading the reviews first. What’s the best appetizer to order? How’s the ambiance? Do you need to make a reservation? We’re lucky that we have access to so much information before ordering a pizza.

But it turns out that online reviews can be more than just informative. They can also be incredibly entertaining! We took a trip to the Funny Reviews and Weird Reviews subreddits and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From comments about pieces of clothing to film critiques, these posts prove that customers can infuse comedy anywhere and everywhere! Enjoy scrolling through these silly reviews, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to be more creative the next time you share your thoughts on a restaurant or product.