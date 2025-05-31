ADVERTISEMENT

The internet, for better or worse, can be a great reminder that we often do have a lot in common with other humans, like it or not. One of the best ways to see that in action is humor, where shared experiences really do showcase how some things can feel universal.

This Instagram account is dedicated to gathering hilarious, relatable tweets about life, the universe and everything in between. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

More info: Instagram