“Smile Today, Cry Tomorrow”: 80 Relatable Posts To Make Your Day Better
The internet, for better or worse, can be a great reminder that we often do have a lot in common with other humans, like it or not. One of the best ways to see that in action is humor, where shared experiences really do showcase how some things can feel universal.
This Instagram account is dedicated to gathering hilarious, relatable tweets about life, the universe and everything in between. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Social media platforms like Twitter (or X if you want to be annoying) are most often the cacophonous echo chambers of trolls, perpetual hot takes, and the occasional misinformation surge. And in all the noise, the same websites excel at one thing: making instant, shareable connections with bite-sized chunks of content.
A single tweet can both express exactly how you're feeling when your alarm clock isn't working, or capture the collective anxiety of Monday morning traffic. In that moment, you know you're not alone to feel the little absurdities of life.
Absolutely! You cannot break a pinky promise. BUT for it to be truly serious you have to hook pinkies kiss your thumb, they kiss theirs and kinda twist tips of kissed thumbs together as you release pinkies. Best I can explain it. Pinky swear sealed w a kiss I suppose. You're a giant pos if you go back on that kinda pinkie swear.
Some of Twitter's wizardry lies in its immediacy. When a breaking news event occurs, the users do not wait for finished analysis, instead, they riff on the moment with broken-witted one-liners, memes, and fragmented humor. These bursts of quick response summarize complicated events in human scale.
But being the patient will help you be a better psychologist!
Whether it's a joke regarding a movie cliffhanger or an ironic remark on traffic detours, those immediate posts confirm our own feelings and ideas, making us feel connected to an international conversation. Twitter's limit on characters requires ingenuity. With a mere 280 characters to work with, users become professionals at cutting their comedy down to size and getting straight to the essence of what they must say.
That limitation causes tweets to become little brain teasers: how do you express frustration with an over-complex coffee machine or pandemic-driven Zoom faux pas in as few words as possible? The result is a stream of crisp, snappy commentary that adds up to a shared diary of modern life.
I'm 42 and have completely changed my life over the last 5 years. I've never been more comfortable in my own skin!
Relatability also emanates from the platform's depth of voices. You can scroll from the tech engineer's complaint about software updates to the parent's middle-of-the-night story of diaper blowouts, and nod in understanding at both. Experts and celebrities and activists and regular folks coexist in the same streams. Democratization occurs so anyone, anywhere, can strike upon the exact words or images that resonate through culture and background.
Memes and GIFs amplify that feeling of shared experience. The on-point response GIF, "this is fine" dog in a burning building or Kermit sipping tea, is able to capture an emotional tone where no paragraph ever could. Because these images move so easily from one person to another, they are community shorthand for all the ills of the office or relationship quirks. Finding the right GIF is like finding the friend who gets your joke without having to define it.
True, speed and brevity cost Twitter. Nuance is lost within character limits, and rash responses feed misunderstanding. But it's that very unpolished, unvarnished edge which makes the content so immediate and authentic. In an age of feed-curation, where every tweet is checked and double-checked before sending, the muddle typo, the off-kilter metaphor, or the late-night rant serves as an immediate reminder that there are real human beings behind every post.
Flawed as it is, Twitter, and the social media universe at large, thrives on our shared humanity. It captures every little irritation, every burst of happiness, and every passing thought and makes it an opportunity to connect. And in the passing waves of recognition and LOLs showered in return, we find comfort, laughter, and the comforting sense that, however chaotic life gets, we're all having the same experience.
You can scream while you break things in a smash room!!