How’s the start of the new year treating you, pandas? We hope you’re doing great! But if you’re feeling a bit sluggish after all the festivities, don’t worry—that’s perfectly understandable. To help shake off those January blues, we’ve rounded up some hilarious tweets that people posted throughout December. They may not be vitamin D, but they’ll definitely bring a good laugh. Scroll down to enjoy them and upvote your favorites!

#1

niahdx Report

    #2

    VeryBadLlama Report

    #3

    user0000O0 Report

    #4

    xxldubem Report

    #5

    pappapeppapig Report

    #6

    yx3io Report

    simperium avatar
    Šimon Špaček
    Šimon Špaček
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    CTRL+Shift+T is your friend. I don't ask why you have it for two years, my job is fixing problems, not fixing disorganized people :D

    #7

    jbfan911 Report

    #8

    1shamed Report

    #9

    caitiedelaney Report

    #10

    snowey_ls Report

    #11

    easterngoblin Report

    #12

    sauvamemte Report

    #13

    FSUmollz Report

    #14

    rn_murse Report

    #15

    ItsEliane Report

    #16

    deeore5 Report

    #17

    odedanilo Report

    #18

    randy__vision Report

    #19

    ayojenniii Report

    #20

    randomrecruiter Report

    #21

    DonnieDoesWorld Report

    #22

    mfbenji Report

    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dad had a small pre-lit tree that he would pull out and plug in while we did presents with him christmas eve and then it went right back into the closet. Thing got about an hour of use per year LOL

    #23

    missuonmylips Report

    #24

    niadevonnie Report

    #25

    GiftedAsia Report

    #26

    olsencassidy Report

    #27

    popitforpoppa Report

    #28

    tildawhirl Report

    #29

    alexgmurd Report

    #30

    IsabelSteckel Report

    #31

    yungskuntebony Report

    #32

    lillybilly299 Report

    #33

    pwiscila Report

    #34

    EmelyHernandezl Report

    #35

    pascalcoded Report

    #36

    chunkbardey Report

    #37

    hering_david Report

    #38

    loisgriffinstan Report

    #39

    viennatho Report

    #40

    lau_lauren_ Report

    #41

    horrorgoth_ Report

    #42

    JWepp Report

    #43

    pastapilled Report

    #44

    Funny Tweets

    Funny Tweets

    Notdojaaa Report

    #45

    Funny Tweets

    Funny Tweets

    gatorsafterdark Report

    #46

    wydbanx Report

    #47

    pink_chellaaa Report

    #48

    tshegon_ Report

    #49

    btcjanai Report

    #50

    jynxbby Report

    #51

    holy_schnitt Report

    #52

    aishadahira Report

    #53

    Baileymoon15 Report

    #54

    cat_elg Report

    #55

    dietz_meredith Report

    #56

    deliclit Report

    #57

    wholemilkbitch Report

    #58

    Cactuscali1991 Report

    #59

    EliMcCann Report

    #60

    Nia_mp4 Report

    #61

    UpAndAdam1999 Report

    #62

    kyoruyeye Report

    #63

    himbopresident Report

    #65

    bocxtop Report

    #66

    gabydvj Report

    #67

    applekaurr Report

    #68

    atdanwhite Report

    #69

    defnotthanos Report

    #70

    ohioisgood Report

    #71

    SenseiCarl_ Report

    #72

    evildeadthing Report

    #73

    AlanSmitty2 Report

    #74

    90sWWE Report

    #75

    55mmbae Report

    #76

    ClaireMax Report

    #77

    sarahg253 Report

    #78

    Brocklesnitch Report

    #79

    vanderrwaals Report

    #80

    PicturesFoIder Report

    #81

    Tedoffthegrid Report

    #82

    theereal_one Report

    #83

    saturnloving Report

    #84

    ryanposting Report

    #85

    soibulma Report

    #86

    MariamSKhokhar Report

    #87

    yeeeerika Report

    #88

    Ariellex1_ Report

    #89

    ryandpetersen Report

    #90

    trulykaykay Report

    #91

    ludensee Report

    #92

    megannn_lynne Report

    #93

    vuse_lover Report

    #94

    ultravioIetts Report

    #95

    feistyfrank Report

    #96

    MiddleearthMixr Report

    #97

    WilliamAder Report

    #98

    ayeejuju Report

    #99

    superkeara Report

    #100

    dvdpeters Report

