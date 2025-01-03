100 Downright Hilarious Tweets From December
How’s the start of the new year treating you, pandas? We hope you’re doing great! But if you’re feeling a bit sluggish after all the festivities, don’t worry—that’s perfectly understandable. To help shake off those January blues, we’ve rounded up some hilarious tweets that people posted throughout December. They may not be vitamin D, but they’ll definitely bring a good laugh. Scroll down to enjoy them and upvote your favorites!
This post may include affiliate links.
Elon Musk. Could have been Batman. Decided to be Lex Luthor.
CTRL+Shift+T is your friend. I don't ask why you have it for two years, my job is fixing problems, not fixing disorganized people :D
What about gay bears? From that bar down the road? Do they count?
My dad had a small pre-lit tree that he would pull out and plug in while we did presents with him christmas eve and then it went right back into the closet. Thing got about an hour of use per year LOL