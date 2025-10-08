ADVERTISEMENT

There are times when certain pop culture moments can mirror real life. At one point, you may have seen yourself dealing with the same levels of overwhelming stress as the kitchen crew of Carmen Berzatto in The Bear. Life, after all, can sometimes imitate art.

In the same way, you may also relate to many of the memes on this list. We lifted these from the TV Moments Instagram page, a growing online community that has no shortage of television references that you can easily parallel with daily life.

Keep scrolling through, and you may just see your favorite show and characters on here. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!