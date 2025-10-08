ADVERTISEMENT

There are times when certain pop culture moments can mirror real life. At one point, you may have seen yourself dealing with the same levels of overwhelming stress as the kitchen crew of Carmen Berzatto in The Bear. Life, after all, can sometimes imitate art. 

In the same way, you may also relate to many of the memes on this list. We lifted these from the TV Moments Instagram page, a growing online community that has no shortage of television references that you can easily parallel with daily life. 

Keep scrolling through, and you may just see your favorite show and characters on here. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

SpongeBob and friends looking tired in a hotel room, a funny and relatable TV meme about drinking like college days.

tvmoments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Person with white hair and sunglasses making a funny face in a TV meme about looking young for their age.

    thetvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cartoon character eating a large steak with TV memes caption about heartbreak and spite inspiring moments.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s safe to say that the internet has influenced the way we view television. Streaming, for one, has made an entire series bingeable within a few hours, a far cry from the age when “Must See TV” meant waiting for a specific time each week to watch your favorite show. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Two men smiling and drinking Slush Puppie beverages, a funny and relatable TV meme moment between coworkers.

    thetvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Couple with surprised expressions in an embrace, captured in a scene often used in funny and relatable TV memes.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man wearing sunglasses reading a newspaper, depicting a relatable TV meme about understanding the world through memes.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Those in the television industry have become aware of this shift to the extent that many are tailoring their shows to accommodate the current viewing trends.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “TV producers and makers are becoming very aware that they have so much competition,” critic and podcaster Scott Bryan told GQ, adding that many of them include “landmark moments” and big scenes that become memeable and get viral attention.  
    #7

    Patrick Star looking unimpressed in a funny and relatable TV meme about lingerie and makeup expectations.

    thetvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Three men with headsets showing shocked expressions, relatable TV memes capturing unexpected moments from popular shows.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Peter and Lois Griffin sitting on a couch in a humorous TV meme from a popular animated show.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some networks may even use memes as a publicity and marketing tool for their shows. As GIPHY brand marketing VP Meg Lewis tells GQ in the same interview, reality shows like Real Housewives and Jersey Shore were the first ones to create these viral moments that eventually turned into memes. 

    Lewis also noted how many dramatic shows have followed suit, naming HBO’s black comedy-drama Succession as an example. 

    “Without even trying, these shows are continually in the conversation of their audience,” Lewis said.
    #10

    SpongeBob falling down stairs cartoon illustrating funny and relatable TV memes about grandmas seeking attention.

    thetvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Text about Sam Simon's animal welfare work with a man and two dogs, relatable TV memes humor with pets theme.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Man with a confused expression reacting to a relatable TV meme about a boomer coworker and saving a PDF.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The White Lotus, another HBO hit show, has produced a ton of “memeable” moments. And as The Guardian’s Jared Richards points out, these still images, which can go viral in an instant, are the conversation pieces about these shows, much like how water cooler conversations were in the pre-digital age. 
    #13

    Meme comparing a TV character to a cartoon figure, highlighting funny and relatable TV moments in a humorous way.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Man dressed as Dr. Phil confronting Dr. Phil on a TV show in a funny and relatable TV meme moment.

    thetvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Scene from The Office used in a funny and relatable TV memes post showing a serious man with a woman hugging him from behind.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Concurring with Bryan’s previous statements, Richards believes writers are “aiming for virality.” And for the most part, they may be doing it out of necessity. 

    “With streaming services across the board regularly cancelling shows with dedicated but stagnant audiences, scripted television needs to prove its staying power,” he wrote.
    #16

    Man in a pink shirt reclining with caption about low serotonin levels, a relatable TV meme about work and mood.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Man in a bar looking serious with a drink, representing a funny and relatable TV meme about awkward social feelings.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Screenshot of a funny TV meme tweet exchange mentioning Kanye West and a Rapunzel joke.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Man with teary eyes in a close-up shot paired with a funny and relatable TV memes text about age realization.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    TV meme showing Tom Brady humorously compared to the character Uncle Baby Billy in a funny and relatable TV meme.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Man with braided hair holding a rooster in a funny TV meme portraying a relatable dating situation.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Man in a red sweater smiling confidently in a relatable TV meme about winning an argument and making someone cry.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Blurry selfie of a middle-aged man, illustrating a funny and relatable TV meme about social media profile pics.

    thetvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Man in a cap and denim vest trying to bond with older coworker, TV memes humor about workplace and age differences.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Fred from a classic cartoon in a funny TV meme about splitting up the gang to search the bedroom, relating to TV memes humor.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Man in a bathrobe eating cereal with a tired expression, relatable TV memes about love and early mornings.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Cartoon character lying on the floor looking defeated with messy food around, funny and relatable TV memes humor.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Audience laughing at Adam Sandler dressed casually in a hoodie at a formal awards show in a funny TV meme.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Three wrestlers wearing black single-strapped singlets in a funny and relatable TV meme about wrestling history.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Image of Fleetwood Mac band members with a humorous TV meme comparing them to the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia gang.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Cartoon character asleep on couch early evening, illustrating funny and relatable TV memes about getting older and tired.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Spongebob and Mr. Krabs by a fire in a dark room, a funny and relatable TV meme about family lore.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Resignation letter meme featuring SpongeBob saying "ight imma head out" with TV memes humor and relatable TV moments.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Meme from TV show with man saying did I stutter, a funny and relatable TV meme moment.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Cast of Power Rangers smiling and posing together with a caption referencing funny and relatable TV memes.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    A funny TV meme showing outdated 1997 video game graphics with a distorted character holding a shotgun.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Cartoon scene showing a woman and man sleeping, with a TV meme caption about forgetting clothes in a funny, relatable moment.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Two animated characters showing skeptical expressions in a relatable TV memes scene about rapping and beats.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    A TV meme showing serious parents staring at a waiter confused about scanning a QR code, from funny and relatable TV memes.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Man sitting at the edge of the bed in a kitchen with a tired expression, a relatable TV meme about morning thoughts.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Millennials reacting with stress and disbelief to historical events, featured in a funny and relatable TV meme.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Alt text: Man making a disgusted face in a TV meme about how your boss looks after you use PTO from work.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Man making a funny face in a TV meme about coworkers born in the 2000s, showing relatable TV memes humor.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Man smirking in a TV meme about a strong independent girlfriend struggling to open a pickle jar, relatable TV memes humor.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    TV meme comparing Caitlyn Jenner’s hairstyle to Peggy Bundy’s iconic big hair in a funny and relatable TV memes post.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    TV memes showing actor as Greg from White Lotus and Uncle Rico in Napoleon Dynamite in a humorous comparison.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Meme with Bugs Bunny in a cowboy hat, relaxed then firing a gun, reflecting funny and relatable TV memes humor.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Young man in rugby uniform on a field, a funny and relatable TV meme capturing a humorous college sports moment.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Man with braided hair and sunglasses wearing a denim jacket in a funny TV meme about Scotty Pippen’s look.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Jerry Seinfeld and his girlfriend posing together in a formal setting, featured in funny and relatable TV memes.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Close-up of a man sweating nervously, illustrating a funny and relatable TV meme about avoiding outdoor tables.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Man with edited face resembling Bob Ross painting a court sketch, humorous TV memes about trial artist creativity.

    moviemoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Woman giving a playful look after finishing her third glass of white wine, a funny and relatable TV meme moment.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Comparison meme showing a woman next to a cartoon character, featuring funny and relatable TV memes humor.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Woman looking disappointed at a sports game, relatable TV memes capturing funny moments about drinking and relationships.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Man raising hands in a TV meme about hesitating to give advice, a funny and relatable TV meme moment.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Meme showing a man sitting in a bathroom with text about a 90s style bathroom break, related to TV memes humor.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Vintage photo of men in early 1900s attire compared to actors from TV show Peaky Blinders in a relatable TV memes format.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Cartoon character in bathroom looking exhausted, paired with a funny relatable TV meme about beating the system on company time.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Tweet about Tom Cruise transforming into Norm Macdonald with a humorous TV memes theme in a crowded sports event setting.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Woman with dark hair looking at phone in a funny TV meme about Karen and pyramid schemes from TV moments account.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    A funny TV meme showing an animated character dressed as a rapper with others sitting nearby in a living room.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Funny and relatable TV memes about actors who played siblings on Dexter dating, marrying, and divorcing off-screen.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    TV meme showing a man and woman looking at a phone with a funny unexpected message, capturing relatable TV moments.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Split image of The Simpsons predicting an emotional TV scene with a man kissing a bald woman’s head, a relatable TV meme.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Man holding large fish in river, humorous TV meme referencing River Monsters show ending due to no remaining content.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Father Robert Sirico and Tony Sirico pictured together as a funny and relatable TV memes moment from The Sopranos.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Cartoon character bench pressing heavy weights with humorous text about Mrs. Frizzle from TV memes.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Will Ferrell at LA Kings game dressed as Buddy the Elf in a funny and relatable TV memes tweet.

    moviemoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Charlie Brown TV meme showing Thanksgiving dinner with Franklin sitting alone on his own side of the table.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Funny and relatable TV memes showing a woman laughing about a weird aunt bringing a strange potato salad to Christmas.

    tvmoments Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!