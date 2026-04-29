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Not all troublemakers are created equal. Some should 100% be locked away behind bars. Others deserve their own comedy show.

Animals, kids and even grandparents are all capable of getting up to mischief. Often, they cause the biggest amount of chaos completely unintentionally. Like the granny who "got into a fight" with the mixer and was left covered in flour, or the person who thought it was a bright idea to fly a drone in the house - until it wasn't. And don't get us started on the cats and dogs who always plead "not guilty," despite their faces telling a different story...

Fortunately, many of these types of hilarious crimes have been documented and Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best of them. Without further ado, we now present to you a line-up of unsuspecting criminals and troublemakers who managed to escape punishment purely because they were too darn cute or funny.

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#1

Lil Ferret Dude

A hand holds up a ferret covered in white packing peanuts, a troublemaker whose hilarity might get them off the hook.

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    #2

    Both Of Them Orange Too

    Two mischievous cats guilty as charged amidst a scattered mess of white powder, showcasing their feline troublemakers.

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    #3

    Unfortunately, We Don't Have Proof Of Who Did This Mess

    A dog sits guiltily amidst a charcoal-covered floor, a true troublemaker whose hilarious mess is undeniable.

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "" probably the cat "" signed : the cute doggo

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    Many parents will tell you that when the house goes super quiet, the kids are probably up to mischief. A crime is about to happen, or it already has. I was in the living room the other day, about to investigate the deafening silence, when my 6-year-old crept into the kitchen, fetched something and went back to his room without saying a word.

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    Somehow, I had a feeling something was up. A few moments later, he came to me with a sheepish look on his face. "Mom, I got green paint all over my white bedding," he said. "I tried to wipe it off but I can't." Ouch, I thought, imagining how a wet cloth would have worsened an already bad situation.

    I told him it's fine and that I'd try to get out the stain. Then, I took a closer look. And I just had to laugh, silently of course. 
    #4

    She Ate The Tampons

    A black cat, a true troublemaker, peeking from behind a toilet with a mischievous look, guilty as charged with paper in its mouth, offering hilarity.

    This is Boba. Boba is 10 months old & a little troublemaker. I took it from the little monster's grasp before she could actually ingest it. No Bobas were harmed.

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    #5

    My Baby Boy - Duffin Lancaster

    Four black cats, troublemakers, in various hilarious poses: on a door, in a fridge, on shoulders while cooking/working.

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the refrigerator , the eldorado of my void xD

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    #6

    Our New Kitten Elvis Is A Total Menace And Just Laughs When Confronted

    Troublemakers: a cat-made mess in a bathroom with a tipped plant and scattered litter, next to two cats, one yawning. Hilarity from the guilty.

    I never imagined a 2-3 lbs kitten could bring a pot weighing almost five times his own size! Definitely more careful now.

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    SayItAintSo
    SayItAintSo
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love cats but I couldn’t have its little box next to my toilet….

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    When the wet cloth didn't work, this little kid had tried his best to conceal the evidence of the crime - clearly not realizing that this in itself is a crime. In a rather ingenious move, he grabbed a white acrylic paint art marker and attempted to color over the green, thinking that would do the trick.

    Needless to say, it didn't. Neither did some bicarb, vinegar, lemon, detergent and my washing machine. The whole situation was too hilarious to get upset over. If anything, it lightened my mood. Funny troublemaker at their best...
    #7

    Flying A Drone Inside The House

    A child with hair tangled in a drone, one of the troublemakers whose hilarity gets them off the hook.

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    #8

    "Just Lock Him In The RV, He'll Be Fine", They Said

    A hilarious dog with its head stuck through an RV door, surrounded by fluffy white stuffing, clearly a troublemaker.

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "This is where you were planning to install the doggie door, isn't it? Mission accomplished! You're welcome."

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    #9

    Woke Up To Find Feathers In The Hallway. I'm On The Case! Possible Victim: Bird

    A golden retriever sits amidst a room full of pillow feathers, looking guilty as charged but its hilarity shines through.

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "" am telling you, those cats were craaaazyy, believe me ""

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    Interestingly, experts say getting up to mischief can be a good thing.

    “Often in children, naughtiness is about social experimentation, driven by curiosity as to how other people will react – and those are both markers of intelligence,” says child psychologist, Professor Sam Wass. “Whilst this isn’t true for everyone, it is fair to say that mischief-making can be a sign of intelligence.”
    #10

    This Brilliant Decision My Son Made. He Really Wanted A Minion, I Guess

    A smiling blonde child playing a claw machine filled with Minion toys. His hilarity is off the hook.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How long was that child left unattended that he could get into the machine? That doesn't just happen in the two seconds that a parent's back was turned XD

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    #11

    Hadn't Seen Milo In A While, Then The Little Criminal Waltzes Downstairs With A New Necklace AKA The Bathroom Trash Lid

    A shaggy grey dog, guilty as charged, with a plastic container around its neck, showing its hilarious troublemaker side.

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    #12

    “Double Trouble” - They Found The Only Mud In 66 Acres

    Two muddy, fluffy dogs sitting in a car trunk on a red towel. Guilty as charged, but their hilarity gets them off the hook!

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    Wass says there’s often an increase in mischief-making amongst three to five-year-olds. That’s because at this age, children are discovering that that the thoughts in their heads are not the same as the thoughts in ours.

    “They are experimenting with the juggling act of pulling the wool over someone’s eyes,” says the expert, adding that mischief is “a sign of healthy curiosity.”

    Not too surprisingly, exhausted parents are divided…
    #13

    Criminal Mastermind

    A cockatoo holds a card saying "Destroying the evidence," then tears it up. Hilarity and troublemakers ensue.

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    #14

    My Dog Wanted To Plant Itself

    A guilty troublemaker dog stands in a knocked-over plant pot, with dirt scattered everywhere, a hilarious mess.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doggo's collar is on upside-down XD ...I always notice weird little details like that XD

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    One survey found that 55% of parents believe that mischief encourages a sense of curiosity and adventure, while 52% admitted to trying to stop their children from being mischievous.

    Wass warns against clamping down on mischief aka playfulness and curiosity, saying doing so can send the wrong message to kids. Instead, he says parents should try and see the humor in the situation.
    #15

    Mischievous Roomba This Morning

    A robotic vacuum wrapped in a long trail of toilet paper, creating a hilarious mess. A troublemaker guilty as charged!

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Little Criminal Will Now Have Bad Luck For Half Of His Lifespan

    A person holds a yelling tabby kitten in a broken mirror selfie. A hilarious troublemaker caught in the act!

    The mirror was not hung on the wall, it’s resting on a storage box. He tried to pass between the mirror and the wall, but he’s getting too big to do that. That's why it fell.

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think his attitude may have been inspired by your shirt.

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    #17

    Kids Are Great

    Troublemakers at work: a monitor with a swamp wallpaper, a glowing purple keyboard, and headphones on a desk covered in scribbles.

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    Jk
    Jk
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isopropanol (rubbing alcohol) will clean that off

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    #18

    My Son Just Made A Huge Mess. This Is His Just Let Me Explain Face

    A hilarious toddler, covered in flour, stands beside kitchen cabinets, a true troublemaker caught in action.

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    Even in adults, mischief can be a good thing.

    #19

    Trying To Get Work Done, But I Could Hear Her Making A Mess Behind Me… This Is What I Saw When I Turned Around

    A cute boxer dog holds a plastic air cushion, looking guilty but its hilarity gets them off the hook. Troublemakers.

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    #20

    "If You Can't Hide The Crime, Pretend To Be The Victim"

    A white dog lying on a dirty floor, feigning innocence after making a mess. Troublemakers, hilarity, off the hook.

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    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't speak your language & yet I know exactly what tou said, lol.

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    #21

    Nothing Can Stop Me Now

    A cockatoo emerges from a destroyed pet carrier, a true troublemaker. Its hilarity is evident amidst the plastic debris.

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    imagine how long he was in this cage

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    #22

    My Daughter Had My Wife’s Phone On A Long Car Ride. She Ordered All The Barbie Dream Houses From Amazon

    A smiling girl in Minnie Mouse pajamas poses happily with four large Barbie Dreamhouse boxes, a hilarious troublemaker.

    Unfortunately for her, they are all going back today. Not pictured are the Barbie camera and other smaller toys. My bank account didn’t like this.

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    #23

    My Toddler Is Giving Our Toilet Paper A Bath

    A bathtub filled with water, floating toilet paper, plastic toys (alligator, octopus), and sponges. Hilarity from troublemakers!

    Big sister forgot to unplug the tub last night after her bath. He is potty trained, went before bed, and I caught this this morning. Things happen, but now we are low on paper!

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so now it's super clean. A good job well done.

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    #24

    My Son After Trying To Get Back Down From Washing His Hands. Just Hanging There... Helpless

    A guilty troublemaker child stuck in a kitchen drawer, highlighting hilarious situations that get them off the hook.

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    #25

    My Idiot Went Into The Seed Jar And Couldn't Get Out

    A cockatiel troublemaker sitting in a glass jar filled with birdseed, displaying its hilarious antics.

    I wanted to give my birds some seed as a treat and forgot to close the jar. My little troublemaker, Smokey, decided to invade the jar and help himself to a hearty meal, not thinking about how he's gonna get out of it afterwards. He's not tame, so when I held my finger in, he just attacked it, so I ended up having to carefully tilt the jar so he could walk out.

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    #26

    This Is What Happens When You Blink

    Two young kids with markers on their faces, proudly showing their artistry. They are troublemakers guilty as charged, but their hilarity is getting them off the hook.

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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fortunately, they're Crayola markers, which means the ink was probably easy to wash off

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    #27

    Cat Decided To Push My Dinner Off The Stove

    An orange cat walks past a fallen pot of food and water on a kitchen floor, showcasing troublemakers hilarity.

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    #28

    This Boy. All Mischief. No Brain Cells

    An orange and white cat is halfway in a toilet looking guilty, a true troublemaker caught in the act.

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i hear people saying : of course he's orange

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    #29

    Made Me Chase Her Down The Hall For The Tissue She Knows She Isn’t Supposed To Have

    A guilty pug with a tissue on its nose, looking up at the camera. This troublemaker shows hilarity.

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    #30

    This Baby Could Not Have Done It

    A split image showing paw prints on a dark surface and a black cat, a guilty troublemaker, basking in sunlight.

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    " yo has no provez, cas dimisissed "

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    #31

    At Least The University Name And Your Name Remained Intact

    A dog's paws visible behind a chewed-up PhD diploma and a bone-shaped toy, a troublemaker guilty as charged for hilarity.

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    #32

    I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life… Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her

    A hilarious cat, a real troublemaker, hanging upside down from a shower curtain rod with its mouth open, guilty as charged.

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    #33

    The Crime And The Criminal

    A cat sits calmly next to a kitchen floor covered in scattered treats, guilty troublemaker with hilarious antics.

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    #34

    Not Sure If I Should Be Proud Or Concerned. My Daughter Said “He’s Got The Rona!!!” And Started Making Him A Coffin

    Two kids playing on the floor, one in a colorful mat tunnel, the other watching. Troublemakers enjoying hilarity.

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    #35

    Trying To Work With Cats Around Can Be Challenging

    A hilarious grey cat, a true troublemaker, biting the top of a MacBook Air laptop.

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    #36

    I Just Wanted To Use The Bathroom Alone For Once

    A floor covered in scattered dry spaghetti and several fallen cans, a chaotic scene of troublemakers and hilarity.

    My 2-year-old wanted spaghetti and green beans, apparently.

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    #37

    Feared The Worst When My Marine-Turned-Cop Neighbor Called Me Saying "Come Quick... My Kids... There's Bubbles Everywhere... Wife's Gone"

    Three children pop their heads out of an overflowing bubble bath, a funny example of troublemakers and their hilarity.

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    very foamy bubbly. Looks fun .... at least for the kids :P

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    #38

    She Doesn’t Care One Bit

    A small child plays with a roll of toilet paper, making a mess. A troublemaker whose hilarity gets them off the hook.

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    she's just a little girl, having fun, why should she care

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    #39

    If My Daughter Keeps Doing Her Own Eye Makeup, Child Protective Services Are Gonna Come Knocking Pretty Soon

    A young child with blonde hair, smiling with glitter and purple eye makeup, looking like a guilty troublemaker.

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    #40

    The First Shrimp Of Her Life

    A dropped breakfast in bed and a cat held up, both showing hilariously guilty troublemakers.

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ahhhh shmrimpz ! I lovz de sprimpz

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    #41

    Since Adopting Lily Our Paper Towel Budget Has Increased Tremendously!

    An orange and white cat troublemaker with golden eyes attacking a paper towel roll on a counter. Its hilarity is undeniable.

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    #42

    She’s A Menace To Society

    A black cat perches atop a white door, a mischievous troublemaker, its hilarity evident, guilty as charged.

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    #43

    Sorry Class, My Dog Ate Everyone's Homework

    A husky dog stands smiling amidst a floor covered in torn papers, a guilty troublemaker whose hilarity gets them off the hook.

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    did he sing a song after ? they're great singers

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    #44

    I Asked My Sister How She's Getting On With Her New Puppy... This Was The Reply

    A blonde woman, grimacing and covering her face, with a dog jumping excitedly above her head, showcasing hilarious troublemakers.

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    #45

    The Vet Recommended Veggie Treats For My Fat Old Man. He Sneezed Into His Bowl Of Goodies And Looked So Embarrassed By The Mess

    A white chihuahua looks up innocently with a messy food bowl and scattered greens behind it, clearly a troublemaker.

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    #46

    It Was My Graduation, But My Grandmas Were The Ones Who Got Wasted

    A young woman with two older women, one with a funny expression and the other sleeping, displaying hilarity.

    They can maybe handle one glass of wine. This was a martini, sake, and champagne!

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    #47

    He Tipped Over The Laundry Basket To Claim It As A Bed

    Black cat troublemaker sleeping in a laundry basket full of socks, with a washing machine in the background.

    Shadow may be blind, but he's still a menace.

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    #48

    He Peed On The Floor

    A dog making a funny face, showing its teeth in a guilty but hilarious way on a couch, perfect for troublemakers.

    Anytime he gets in trouble, he “smiles” for lack of a better word. It’s like he’s grimacing, all over his face… and it melts my heart. My emotional support dog, who never applied for the position — love you, Remi.

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    #49

    Can You Take A Guess Who’s The Criminal?

    Two guilty cats stand beside broken eggs on a wooden floor, hilarious troublemakers who got off the hook.

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    #50

    One Of My Demons Got To A Stick Of Butter. Which One Seems More Guilty?

    A stick of butter chewed on a counter above two cats relaxing on a fuzzy blanket. Troublemakers.

    Can’t rule out the possibility of them working together as a criminal enterprise.

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    #51

    This Little Man Figured Out How To Get Into The Food Supply

    A torn pet food bag next to a black cat with golden eyes, appearing guilty as charged for its hilarious troublemaking.

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    #52

    The Crime And The Criminal

    A grey cat with its paw to its face, guilty as charged, next to a destroyed Lego bonsai and the intact version.

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    #53

    The Crime, The Criminal, The Evidence

    A mischievous cat, guilty as charged with messy paws and a saucy chair, showcases its hilarity and trouble-making ways.

    He has only 2 brain cells and is a repeat offender!

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    " He has only 2 brain cells " so, two more than the thing in the white house

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    #54

    Lost My Kid In Target... Found Him Here

    A small boy stands on a display table next to a mannequin in a store, holding its hand. Hilarity and troublemakers ensue.

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    #55

    Found This Old Picture Of My Dog And God Am I Happy She Doesn't Do Stuff Like This Anymore

    A guilty dachshund lies on a bed covered in dirt and plant leaves, a true troublemaker. Hilarity from this messy dog.

    Honestly, she was such a cute puppy that I couldn't even be mad at her. Just disappointed.

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    #56

    My Girlfriend's New Yoga Pose

    A woman in a yellow top doing yoga, as a cat playfully climbs on her head. Hilarity from this troublemaker.

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    #57

    "Watching TV With A 2-Year-Old Is So Relaxing", Said No Parent Ever

    A woman lying down, looking annoyed, with a child's legs in blue pajamas patterned with stingrays on her head, showcasing troublemakers and hilarity.

    I work and have 4 kids, so yes, I may need a lot of that.

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