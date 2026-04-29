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Not all troublemakers are created equal. Some should 100% be locked away behind bars. Others deserve their own comedy show.

Animals, kids and even grandparents are all capable of getting up to mischief. Often, they cause the biggest amount of chaos completely unintentionally. Like the granny who "got into a fight" with the mixer and was left covered in flour, or the person who thought it was a bright idea to fly a drone in the house - until it wasn't. And don't get us started on the cats and dogs who always plead "not guilty," despite their faces telling a different story...

Fortunately, many of these types of hilarious crimes have been documented and Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best of them. Without further ado, we now present to you a line-up of unsuspecting criminals and troublemakers who managed to escape punishment purely because they were too darn cute or funny.