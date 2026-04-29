57 Troublemakers Who Were Guilty As Charged But Their Hilarity Got Them Off The Hook
Not all troublemakers are created equal. Some should 100% be locked away behind bars. Others deserve their own comedy show.
Animals, kids and even grandparents are all capable of getting up to mischief. Often, they cause the biggest amount of chaos completely unintentionally. Like the granny who "got into a fight" with the mixer and was left covered in flour, or the person who thought it was a bright idea to fly a drone in the house - until it wasn't. And don't get us started on the cats and dogs who always plead "not guilty," despite their faces telling a different story...
Fortunately, many of these types of hilarious crimes have been documented and Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best of them. Without further ado, we now present to you a line-up of unsuspecting criminals and troublemakers who managed to escape punishment purely because they were too darn cute or funny.
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Lil Ferret Dude
Both Of Them Orange Too
Unfortunately, We Don't Have Proof Of Who Did This Mess
Many parents will tell you that when the house goes super quiet, the kids are probably up to mischief. A crime is about to happen, or it already has. I was in the living room the other day, about to investigate the deafening silence, when my 6-year-old crept into the kitchen, fetched something and went back to his room without saying a word.
Somehow, I had a feeling something was up. A few moments later, he came to me with a sheepish look on his face. "Mom, I got green paint all over my white bedding," he said. "I tried to wipe it off but I can't." Ouch, I thought, imagining how a wet cloth would have worsened an already bad situation.
I told him it's fine and that I'd try to get out the stain. Then, I took a closer look. And I just had to laugh, silently of course.
She Ate The Tampons
This is Boba. Boba is 10 months old & a little troublemaker. I took it from the little monster's grasp before she could actually ingest it. No Bobas were harmed.
My Baby Boy - Duffin Lancaster
Our New Kitten Elvis Is A Total Menace And Just Laughs When Confronted
I never imagined a 2-3 lbs kitten could bring a pot weighing almost five times his own size! Definitely more careful now.
I love cats but I couldn’t have its little box next to my toilet….
When the wet cloth didn't work, this little kid had tried his best to conceal the evidence of the crime - clearly not realizing that this in itself is a crime. In a rather ingenious move, he grabbed a white acrylic paint art marker and attempted to color over the green, thinking that would do the trick.
Needless to say, it didn't. Neither did some bicarb, vinegar, lemon, detergent and my washing machine. The whole situation was too hilarious to get upset over. If anything, it lightened my mood. Funny troublemaker at their best...
Flying A Drone Inside The House
"Just Lock Him In The RV, He'll Be Fine", They Said
Woke Up To Find Feathers In The Hallway. I'm On The Case! Possible Victim: Bird
"" am telling you, those cats were craaaazyy, believe me ""
Interestingly, experts say getting up to mischief can be a good thing.
“Often in children, naughtiness is about social experimentation, driven by curiosity as to how other people will react – and those are both markers of intelligence,” says child psychologist, Professor Sam Wass. “Whilst this isn’t true for everyone, it is fair to say that mischief-making can be a sign of intelligence.”
This Brilliant Decision My Son Made. He Really Wanted A Minion, I Guess
How long was that child left unattended that he could get into the machine? That doesn't just happen in the two seconds that a parent's back was turned XD
Hadn't Seen Milo In A While, Then The Little Criminal Waltzes Downstairs With A New Necklace AKA The Bathroom Trash Lid
“Double Trouble” - They Found The Only Mud In 66 Acres
Wass says there’s often an increase in mischief-making amongst three to five-year-olds. That’s because at this age, children are discovering that that the thoughts in their heads are not the same as the thoughts in ours.
“They are experimenting with the juggling act of pulling the wool over someone’s eyes,” says the expert, adding that mischief is “a sign of healthy curiosity.”
Not too surprisingly, exhausted parents are divided…
Criminal Mastermind
My Dog Wanted To Plant Itself
Doggo's collar is on upside-down XD ...I always notice weird little details like that XD
One survey found that 55% of parents believe that mischief encourages a sense of curiosity and adventure, while 52% admitted to trying to stop their children from being mischievous.
Wass warns against clamping down on mischief aka playfulness and curiosity, saying doing so can send the wrong message to kids. Instead, he says parents should try and see the humor in the situation.
Mischievous Roomba This Morning
The Little Criminal Will Now Have Bad Luck For Half Of His Lifespan
The mirror was not hung on the wall, it’s resting on a storage box. He tried to pass between the mirror and the wall, but he’s getting too big to do that. That's why it fell.
Kids Are Great
My Son Just Made A Huge Mess. This Is His Just Let Me Explain Face
Even in adults, mischief can be a good thing.
Trying To Get Work Done, But I Could Hear Her Making A Mess Behind Me… This Is What I Saw When I Turned Around
"If You Can't Hide The Crime, Pretend To Be The Victim"
Nothing Can Stop Me Now
My Daughter Had My Wife’s Phone On A Long Car Ride. She Ordered All The Barbie Dream Houses From Amazon
Unfortunately for her, they are all going back today. Not pictured are the Barbie camera and other smaller toys. My bank account didn’t like this.
My Toddler Is Giving Our Toilet Paper A Bath
Big sister forgot to unplug the tub last night after her bath. He is potty trained, went before bed, and I caught this this morning. Things happen, but now we are low on paper!
My Son After Trying To Get Back Down From Washing His Hands. Just Hanging There... Helpless
My Idiot Went Into The Seed Jar And Couldn't Get Out
I wanted to give my birds some seed as a treat and forgot to close the jar. My little troublemaker, Smokey, decided to invade the jar and help himself to a hearty meal, not thinking about how he's gonna get out of it afterwards. He's not tame, so when I held my finger in, he just attacked it, so I ended up having to carefully tilt the jar so he could walk out.
This Is What Happens When You Blink
Fortunately, they're Crayola markers, which means the ink was probably easy to wash off
Cat Decided To Push My Dinner Off The Stove
This Boy. All Mischief. No Brain Cells
Made Me Chase Her Down The Hall For The Tissue She Knows She Isn’t Supposed To Have
This Baby Could Not Have Done It
At Least The University Name And Your Name Remained Intact
I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life… Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her
The Crime And The Criminal
Not Sure If I Should Be Proud Or Concerned. My Daughter Said “He’s Got The Rona!!!” And Started Making Him A Coffin
Trying To Work With Cats Around Can Be Challenging
I Just Wanted To Use The Bathroom Alone For Once
My 2-year-old wanted spaghetti and green beans, apparently.
Feared The Worst When My Marine-Turned-Cop Neighbor Called Me Saying "Come Quick... My Kids... There's Bubbles Everywhere... Wife's Gone"
very foamy bubbly. Looks fun .... at least for the kids :P
She Doesn’t Care One Bit
she's just a little girl, having fun, why should she care
If My Daughter Keeps Doing Her Own Eye Makeup, Child Protective Services Are Gonna Come Knocking Pretty Soon
The First Shrimp Of Her Life
Since Adopting Lily Our Paper Towel Budget Has Increased Tremendously!
She’s A Menace To Society
Sorry Class, My Dog Ate Everyone's Homework
I Asked My Sister How She's Getting On With Her New Puppy... This Was The Reply
The Vet Recommended Veggie Treats For My Fat Old Man. He Sneezed Into His Bowl Of Goodies And Looked So Embarrassed By The Mess
It Was My Graduation, But My Grandmas Were The Ones Who Got Wasted
They can maybe handle one glass of wine. This was a martini, sake, and champagne!
He Tipped Over The Laundry Basket To Claim It As A Bed
Shadow may be blind, but he's still a menace.
He Peed On The Floor
Anytime he gets in trouble, he “smiles” for lack of a better word. It’s like he’s grimacing, all over his face… and it melts my heart. My emotional support dog, who never applied for the position — love you, Remi.
Can You Take A Guess Who’s The Criminal?
One Of My Demons Got To A Stick Of Butter. Which One Seems More Guilty?
Can’t rule out the possibility of them working together as a criminal enterprise.
This Little Man Figured Out How To Get Into The Food Supply
The Crime And The Criminal
The Crime, The Criminal, The Evidence
He has only 2 brain cells and is a repeat offender!
" He has only 2 brain cells " so, two more than the thing in the white house
Lost My Kid In Target... Found Him Here
Found This Old Picture Of My Dog And God Am I Happy She Doesn't Do Stuff Like This Anymore
Honestly, she was such a cute puppy that I couldn't even be mad at her. Just disappointed.
My Girlfriend's New Yoga Pose
"Watching TV With A 2-Year-Old Is So Relaxing", Said No Parent Ever
I work and have 4 kids, so yes, I may need a lot of that.