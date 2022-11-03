Ask kids what's their favorite celebration of the year, and the chances are you’ll hear Halloween over and over again. Because it needs no explanation: from trick or treating to the twenty-four-hour-long candy-eating marathon, it’s just a dream come true.

No wonders so many kids go bananas on the spookiest night of the year. From pulling off the craziest costumes an adult would never come up with to carving pumpkins in a way that’s just nowhere in the books, you can’t help but wonder how creative, fun, and basically genius these little daredevils actually are.

We wrapped up some of the most hilarious pics of kids celebrating Halloween who made their parents laugh, so enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Decided To Scare The Grownups This Year

I Decided To Scare The Grownups This Year

Musicferret Report

12points
POST
#2

My Daughter Got To Wear A Costume During Gymnastics Practice And This Is What She Chose

My Daughter Got To Wear A Costume During Gymnastics Practice And This Is What She Chose

Dalo600 Report

11points
POST
Casey Burns
Casey Burns
Community Member
12 minutes ago

A dinosaur. Nice.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

I Put My Son In A Halloween Onesie Without Thinking Much About It And Gave Myself A Heart Attack At 2am

I Put My Son In A Halloween Onesie Without Thinking Much About It And Gave Myself A Heart Attack At 2am

LadyJane17 Report

11points
POST
Casey Burns
Casey Burns
Community Member
12 minutes ago

The scariest place on a baby.

1
1point
reply
#4

This Kid Was A Fart For Halloween

This Kid Was A Fart For Halloween

toddminus Report

11points
POST
#5

Always Check Your Kid’s Halloween Haul, You Never Know What Things Sickos Might Try To Sneak In

Always Check Your Kid’s Halloween Haul, You Never Know What Things Sickos Might Try To Sneak In

Piss_and_or_Shit Report

9points
POST
#6

Left My Son Alone With The Decorations

Left My Son Alone With The Decorations

DesertDelirium Report

8points
POST
#7

This Kid Wanted To Be A "Shirt" For Halloween

This Kid Wanted To Be A "Shirt" For Halloween

bradysmith99 Report

8points
POST
#8

My Kid Wanted To Be A Cup Of Mac N Cheese For Halloween

My Kid Wanted To Be A Cup Of Mac N Cheese For Halloween

Krunk1599 Report

8points
POST
#9

My Brother's Kid Is Running Around The House Like This Giving Me The Wiggins

My Brother's Kid Is Running Around The House Like This Giving Me The Wiggins

Grimmportent Report

8points
POST
Casey Burns
Casey Burns
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I'm the sack man! Do do do-do do, do-do do.

0
0points
reply
#10

My Kids Put Up Halloween Decorations And I Found This Jerk Pooping In My Plant Pot. He Looks Very Pleased With Himself

My Kids Put Up Halloween Decorations And I Found This Jerk Pooping In My Plant Pot. He Looks Very Pleased With Himself

sassubear Report

7points
POST
#11

Daughter Picked Out Masks And Weapons To Scare Mom When She Gets Home From Work. I Love My 6 Year Old

Daughter Picked Out Masks And Weapons To Scare Mom When She Gets Home From Work. I Love My 6 Year Old

nit4r Report

7points
POST
#12

My Kid Found A Better Use For Out Halloween Wine Holder At The Cookout Tonight

My Kid Found A Better Use For Out Halloween Wine Holder At The Cookout Tonight

fugawf Report

7points
POST
#13

Happy Halloween! (My Kid Invented A New Halloween Centric Event That Involves Carving Butts Into Pumpkins)

Happy Halloween! (My Kid Invented A New Halloween Centric Event That Involves Carving Butts Into Pumpkins)

Ajarjay Report

7points
POST
#14

Just Don't Read The Fine Print

Just Don't Read The Fine Print

robinwood41 Report

7points
POST
Astarael
Astarael
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Sobs in my tiny screen not being able to legible it

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

My Son Works At A Tire Shop. This Is The Pumpkin He Carved

My Son Works At A Tire Shop. This Is The Pumpkin He Carved

JBrew_Runes Report

6points
POST
#16

DameSpunky Report

6points
POST
Casey Burns
Casey Burns
Community Member
1 minute ago

Sounds tentalizing.

0
0points
reply
#17

Our 8 Year Old Made Halloween Decorations This Morning And We Just Noticed This One She Put In The Window

Our 8 Year Old Made Halloween Decorations This Morning And We Just Noticed This One She Put In The Window

dushisellers Report

5points
POST
#18

My Daughter When She Said She Wanted To Be A Transformer For Halloween

My Daughter When She Said She Wanted To Be A Transformer For Halloween

brandoj23 Report

5points
POST
#19

My Adorable Niece’s Halloween Spell Book

My Adorable Niece’s Halloween Spell Book

ddaltonwriter Report

5points
POST
#20

Can You Guess Who Won The Halloween Costume Contest?

Can You Guess Who Won The Halloween Costume Contest?

1PeePeeTouch Report

5points
POST
Gin. No tonic
Gin. No tonic
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Spiderman? Butterfly? Tshirt no. 15?

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Mmmm, What A Score

Mmmm, What A Score

sour_the_milk Report

5points
POST
#22

My 6 Year Old's Solution For Keeping Ants From Invading The Jack-O-Lantern

My 6 Year Old's Solution For Keeping Ants From Invading The Jack-O-Lantern

a-winner-is-you Report

5points
POST
The Big Dipper ⭐️
The Big Dipper ⭐️
Community Member
13 minutes ago

It ain’t stupid if it works.

1
1point
reply
#23

Part Of The Halloween Display My Wife And Kids Put Together

Part Of The Halloween Display My Wife And Kids Put Together

Dilligaf_Bazinga Report

5points
POST
#24

simoncholland Report

5points
POST
#25

deloisivete Report

5points
POST
#26

Dad_At_Law Report

5points
POST
#27

dad_on_my_feet Report

5points
POST
The Big Dipper ⭐️
The Big Dipper ⭐️
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Stunning.

1
1point
reply
#28

brandonHrandall Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!