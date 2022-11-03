Ask kids what's their favorite celebration of the year, and the chances are you’ll hear Halloween over and over again. Because it needs no explanation: from trick or treating to the twenty-four-hour-long candy-eating marathon, it’s just a dream come true.

No wonders so many kids go bananas on the spookiest night of the year. From pulling off the craziest costumes an adult would never come up with to carving pumpkins in a way that’s just nowhere in the books, you can’t help but wonder how creative, fun, and basically genius these little daredevils actually are.

We wrapped up some of the most hilarious pics of kids celebrating Halloween who made their parents laugh, so enjoy!