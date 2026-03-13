ADVERTISEMENT

Remember the last time a text actually made you laugh so hard you had to show someone? That’s the magic of modern messaging.

Somewhere along the way, sending a text stopped being just a way to say “On my way” or “Call me later” — it turned into a mini form of entertainment all on its own.

Most chats today are filled with emojis, GIFs, memes, and those perfectly timed one-liners that make a conversation way more fun.

And that’s exactly what you’ll find here — some of the funniest text messages people have shared online.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Text conversation showing contrasting caring and humorous parent responses, highlighting cringiest and funniest texts that make you laugh or facepalm.

funnytext_meme Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Text message exchange about unwanted dogs with funny and cringy conversation, featuring a photo of puppies in a cage.

    funnytext_meme Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Chat conversation with cringe and funny texts about messaging a crush that might make you laugh or facepalm

    funnytext_meme Report

    8points
    POST

    Most people actively choose entertaining, funny stuff over a lot of other kinds of posts and texts in their daily scrolling.

    In one survey, 49% of Americans said they usually look to share “funny things” on social media, and that was more than the share who said they looked to share “important stuff,” which sat at about 43%.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even when facts and news are everywhere, making people laugh still motivates a lot of us to press that share button first.

    In another survey, it was found that almost 75% of people aged 13–36 say they share jokes and memes just to make others laugh, with a big chunk of that group sending them weekly or even daily.
    #4

    Text message exchange showing a cringiest and funniest conversation with a surprising confession and reaction emoji.

    funnytext_meme Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    Screenshot of a cringiest and funniest text conversation between a teenager and mom about living alone.

    funnytext_meme Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Text conversation showing a funny and cringy pickup line that might make you laugh out loud or facepalm.

    funnytext_meme Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Looking for someone with a great sense of humor” is a common phrase used in dating profiles because a clever little joke can actually make someone seem more attractive.

    And tons of research backs this.

    Experts say humor can actually show how creative someone is.

    A study found that people who used funny answers on dating profiles were often seen as more desirable, especially when their jokes were unexpected or clever.

    “Humor may signal that a potential partner is skilled at creative problem-solving, which may be particularly important when considering various forms of partnership,” the study noted.

    Funny doesn’t automatically make you seem smarter or more socially polished, though, the research showed. It mostly signals that you can think outside the box and come up with original ideas.
    #7

    Cringiest and funniest text message exchange where one confuses mail and Gmail in a humorous conversation.

    funnytext_meme Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Text message exchange showing a simple good morning followed by a funny overly romantic reply, highlighting cringiest texts.

    funnytext_meme Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Text message exchange showing a funny and cringey conversation referencing Niagara Falls in a confusing way.

    funnytext_meme Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One big reason we love funny texts is that they help people connect.

    Research shows that humor acts like social glue — it breaks tension and even makes a conversation feel warmer.

    As Danish actor and comedian Victor Borge once wrote, “Laughter is the shortest distance between two people.”

    Imagine texting a friend about a rough day and they send a silly pun or ridiculous GIF — even if it’s dumb, it makes you laugh and suddenly your whole mood changes.

    It’s that little moment of happiness that makes you actually want to keep the conversation going.

    You’re also more likely to remember content, engage with it, and even want to share it with others if it makes you laugh.
    #10

    Text message screenshot showing a dramatic sick man joking about planning his funeral in a funny cringe moment.

    funnytext_meme Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Text conversation showing a funny and cringy exchange about the meaning of H2O and its addition.

    funnytext_meme Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Text message exchange showing a funny and cringy conversation likely to make you laugh out loud or facepalm.

    funnytext_meme Report

    5points
    POST

    Studies show that people who use adaptive humor like light jokes often feel less stressed, and they have more optimism, and even higher self‑esteem.

    Humor also allows people to distance themselves from problems, increases positive emotions and eases tension — it operates as a coping strategy in the face of stress.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Text message screenshot showing a funny, cringy breakup text asking if they can still see the dog.

    funnytext_meme Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Text message exchange showing a cringy and funny conversation that might make you laugh out loud or facepalm.

    funnytext_meme Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Funny and cringy text message exchange with playful emojis showing a confusing conversation full of humor and facepalm moments

    funnytext_meme Report

    5points
    POST

    Research also shows that humor has several physical benefits.

    1. It can actually lower blood pressure and calm your stress response, in turn helping your heart relax after tension
    2. Laughing can boost your immune system by reducing stress hormones like cortisol and increasing infection‑fighting antibodies, which may make you more resistant to colds and other illnesses
    3. It also stimulates feel‑good chemicals like endorphins and serotonin, which can lift your mood and ease pain
    4. It gives your lungs and diaphragm a little workout, increasing oxygen intake and helping circulation.

    Basically, these funny texts will give your body a little health boost.
    #16

    Text message exchange showing a funny and cringy conversation with laughing and crying emojis.

    funnytext_meme Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Text message exchange showing a cringy and funny conversation about why someone doesn’t have a boyfriend.

    funnytext_meme Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Screenshot of a funny and cringy text exchange about expressing feelings in a healthy relationship.

    funnytext_meme Report

    5points
    POST

    But what really makes a text funny? Most of the time, it’s the unexpected stuff.

    Humor tends to arise when something violates our expectations, but does so in a way that feels psychologically safe.

    Basically, funny texts are the ones that break the rules a bit — sending a serious message and ending it with a funny GIF. Or when the messages just show the quirks of real life — a parent sending a text in all caps or someone sending LOL in the middle of a serious conversation.
    #19

    Text message exchange showing a funny and cringy conversation reflecting close friendship goals.

    funnytext_meme Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Text conversation showing a funny and cringy message exchange with humorous and awkward texting moments.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Funny and cringy text exchange showing a playful argument about delayed replies and timing in a conversation.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST

    Just like every other language that humans have created, even the texting lingo keeps evolving.

    I remember a time when the classic crying-laughing emoji used to rule the internet, but now a lot of my Gen Z friends tell me it’s cringe. Even typing LOL can make some people roll their eyes these days.

    A recent survey of 18- to 28-year-olds shows just how important texting habits can be.

    Many Gen Zers say slow replies annoy them, and seeing a message with only “LOL” is a big turn-off. In fact, 58% have even thought about ending a relationship over bad texting etiquette.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poll also found that 56% of Gen Zers have judged someone based on their emojis.
    #22

    Funny and cringy text messages conversation showing awkward and humorous chat that might make you laugh out loud or facepalm.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Funny and cringiest text message exchange where someone denies having a boyfriend but shows a husband in photos.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Screenshot of a funny and cringy text conversation about an ex offering an iPhone as a bribe.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Funny and cringiest text messages conversation where one corrects grammar with a humorous comeback facepalm moment.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Cringiest and funniest text message exchange showing a sweet good morning message at 5:25 am with heart emoji.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Cringiest and funniest text messages exchange with love confessions and humorous confusion in a chat conversation.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Text message conversation showing two types of guys responding differently to a good night text in cringiest and funniest texts.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Text conversation showing a funny and cringy exchange with playful correction of good morning message.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Text message exchange showing a cringy and funny conversation where both sides say ok and goodnight with love.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Text message conversation showing cringiest and funniest texts that might make you laugh out loud or facepalm.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Text message exchange showing a cringiest and funniest conversation involving missed calls and mixed signals.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Text conversation showing cringiest and funniest texts with playful pet names turning mean and humorous.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Cringiest and funniest text messages exchange with confusing and humorous replies that might make you laugh out loud or facepalm.

    funnytext_meme Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Text conversation showing funny and cringy questions that might make you laugh out loud or facepalm.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Text conversation showing funny and cringy messages about forgetting to call someone baby in the morning.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Text conversation showing a funny and cringy message about a girlfriend being mad and waiting to make her smile.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Funny and cringey text conversation where one person claims their cat stepped on the keyboard but later admits no cat exists.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Screenshot of a cringy and funny text conversation about falling asleep during a late-night date chat.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Funny and cringy text conversation where two people joke about being "Babe" and "Broke" with emojis included.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Cringiest and funniest texts conversation showing a confused exchange about turning around and being out of town.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Text message exchange showing funny and cringiest texts that might make you laugh out loud or facepalm.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    A screenshot of a cringiest and funniest text conversation with a humorous misunderstanding about "nite" and "night."

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Text message conversation showing a funny and cringe-worthy exchange about asking for permission to sleep over.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Cringiest and funniest text conversation about wanting more of someone even during an argument, showing affection and humor.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Text message conversation showing cringiest and funniest texts with humorous and bold therapy update reply.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Cringiest and funniest texts exchange showing heartfelt and emotional messages with playful reactions on a dark chat background.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Text conversation showing cringiest and funniest texts evolving from sweet to blunt and annoying messages over time.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Text conversation with a funny and cringy mitosis explanation using distorted face images to illustrate cell division.

    funnytext_meme Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Text message conversation showing a cringy and funny exchange about a millionaire uncle turning into an aunt.

    funnytext_meme Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Text conversation featuring cringiest and funniest texts with a twist that may make you laugh out loud or facepalm.

    funnytext_meme Report

    2points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!