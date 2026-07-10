ADVERTISEMENT

Some say white people can't dance and that's debatable. But they sure do know how to spit a good phrase and claim it for life. Whether it's a clever quip about the weather, a sarcastic remark about a lazy coworker, or a well-placed "buddy," many of our pale-skinned friends have a special way with words that we can't help but laugh at.

If you really want the stereotypical white words to come flying at you, try pushing Karen's buttons. Their arsenal is filled with gems like, "For Pete's sake," "I've had it up to HERE," and, "You're cruising for a bruising." But be warned: take it too far and you might just get a "knuckle sandwich."

Someone shared their unfiltered thoughts on Threads the other day when they casually stated, “White people ate when they said ‘you and what army.’" And Jeez Louise, the crowd went wild. The cat dragged in more than 5,000 comments and Bored Panda has put together the best of them. So sit back and keep scrolling, pal. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A young boy kissing a smiling woman on the cheek, illustrating stereotypically white phrases that crack people up. “You kiss your mother with that mouth?”

icedtallmocha , Chris Shafer Report

6points
POST

Stereotypes are just that: an oversimplified, generalized belief or idea about a particular group of people or things. So it goes without saying that not all white people use the phrases featured here, and not only white people use them, either.

In fact, where I come from, many of the gems featured on this list are used by people of color, too. But we can't deny that each culture or race often does have its own sayings, catchphrases, and colloquialisms that have been passed down through generations. Many are so good that they end up getting adopted by other cultures, too.
RELATED:
    #2

    A woman making a funny face, portraying one of the stereotypically white phrases that crack people up. A white woman got mad at me on a flight for getting off before her and yelled “Well who made you the Queen?!”

    ambcole , kaboompics Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    A man with a baseball cap on backwards, hand on forehead, expressing a relatable white phrase. My White dad: “I’ve had it up to HERE” whilst holding his hand over his head.

    bunnigaru , Sander Sammy Report

    5points
    POST

    This list got me wondering who the heck Pete ("for Pete's sake") and Louise ("Geez, Louise") are...

    It led me to a Mental Floss article, which aimed to answer the question, "Who is Pete?" According to that piece, "for Pete’s sake" first appeared around 1903, more or less the same time as "for the love of Pete." Some argue that Pete may actually be St. Peter, while others say Pete isn't/wasn't a person at all.
    #4

    A man points, capturing a moment that cracks people up with his stereotypically white phrases. Nah, I’m about to bring back, “You’re barking up the wrong tree, buddy”.

    realrclark , Mike van Schoonderwalt Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A man in an office chair with his feet on the desk, appearing asleep, related to stereotypically white phrases. "Workin hard or hardly workin?" is gonna hit every Friday.

    roderickdeon , RDNE Stock project Report

    5points
    POST
    #6

    A man with a surprised expression, embodying a stereotypically white phrase that cracks people up. “Newsflash, BUDDY!” Goodness. It’s perfection.

    bbgyrl , Vitaly Gariev Report

    4points
    POST

    As the Mental Floss article explains, "for pity’s sake" has been around since the 17th century; and its predecessor, "for pity," dates all the way back to the 15th century. It goes on to reference Michael Quinion, who wrote that people who wanted to curse without really cursing could have played a part in "pity" becoming "Pete." The two words can sound a little similar, depending on who is uttering them.

    "Pete’s sake sounds even more like 'peace sake'—a phrase that popped up at various times over the centuries," adds Mental Floss.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    A woman in a dark dress walking into a room, depicting a stereotypically white phrase. Also when they say “You can’t just WALTZ in here!”

    cooldownready , cottonbro studio Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    A man in a white t-shirt shrugging, with a smirk, representing a funny white phrase. My favorite is “get a load of this guy.”

    brookechardy , Will Oliveira Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A person with a red backpack walks on a suspension bridge, reflecting a scene related to stereotypically white phrases. The person who first said “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it” was on different timing.

    iphilworthy , Jean-Paul Wettstein Report

    4points
    POST

    What about Louise? Jeez, who is she, even? Well, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, the earliest known use of the interjection "Jeez Louise" is in the 1950s. It seems to have come about because certain people were poets but they even didn't know it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "At least as early as the late 1900s, English speakers started inserting words into their speech that sounded like a blasphemous cuss word that 'took the lord’s name in vein,' but skirted it by rhyming or sounding similar to the forbidden profanity," explains Uncle John's Bathroom Reader. "In the 1930s, when rhyming slang became briefly popular, somebody paired “geez” with “Louise” and that relic of the era lived on as an expression of exasperation."
    #10

    A man with arms crossed in an outdoor setting, embodying the spirit of stereotypically white phrases. “I may have been born in the ‘mornin, but I wasn’t born this ‘morning!” -my Dad any time I lied.

    emilylucillesohl , Alican Helik Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    A clenched fist, representing the impactful nature of stereotypically white phrases that crack people up. Our greatest achievement is still the “knuckle sandwich”.

    alexmincek , Kindel Media Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    A man smiling and pointing towards the viewer, embodying stereotypically white phrases that crack people up. “You’re cruisin’ for a bruisin.”

    kimtendo64_ , itay verchik Report

    4points
    POST

    "Knuckle sandwich" is a sort of obvious one: a rather special way to say "punch in the face."

    It's often used more as a joke than an actual threat. "The humor hides in the metaphor," explains the Emma Brooke from englishgrammerpro.com. "A sandwich is something you serve, share, or hand someone. Swapping out bread and filling for a fist gives the phrase a silly twist. You get a mix of toughness and comedy wrapped into one short expression."
    #13

    A young woman with an amused, slightly shocked expression, representing stereotypically white phrases that crack people up. "Oh for cryin out loud."

    the_snicole , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    A tweet showing 8 levels of midwestern anger, featuring stereotypically white phrases that crack people up. I live in Ontario, Canada and -

    midwestern_ope , h.e.art_ Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    A man in a suit looking over his glasses with a stern expression, illustrating phrases that crack people up. my dad kept us in line with a stern “I beg your pardon?!”

    draubrie , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A man sitting on a couch, smirking with his arms crossed, showing phrases that crack people up. I give you my Dad’s most famous line of all time, to use when you’ve stayed up too late and have to wake up early: “You can’t cluck with the chickens if you’re hootin with the owls!!”

    lizadiana7 , Vadim Burdujan Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    A cowboy rides a bucking horse at a rodeo, demonstrating phrases that crack people up. Me: ‘It’s not my first rodeo.’
    Also me: never been to a rodeo.

    lauriepetrou , Dominique BOULAY Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A waiter presents a payment terminal to a couple at a restaurant table, illustrating a situation from stereotypically white phrases. When the check comes “what’s the damage?”

    regsbee , Yan Krukau Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    A man in a cap and flip-flops pushes a shopping cart in a parking lot, a common scene related to stereotypically white phrases. When I hand off a grocery cart to someone after checking out, so they don’t have to go grab one, I say “left a little gas in the tank for ya” it’s a hit every time.

    unclepawpaww , Efrem Efre Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    A person points to the eye of a large fish on ice, next to a smaller salmon, capturing a moment of stereotypically white phrases. “I've got bigger fish to fry.”

    dreamin_worldwide , Kindel Media Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A woman in a black dress and boots sits on a brown leather chair against a dark background, reflecting the diverse origins of 'white phrases'. "Well, look what the cat dragged in" was definitely a banger.

    lordsantana_:
    I love that “Look what the cat dragged in” can be used interchangeably for excitement or irritation when someone walks into a room.

    pamelainez1 , Ersin Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    A man walks down a street next to a colorful graffiti wall and trees, reflecting the cultural context of 'white phrases'. White guy coming out of the restaurant bathroom: “Who’s ready to rock and roll?”

    amyavina , Cameron Gawn Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    An excited man in glasses and a suit holds money, representing the humor in 'white phrases' and common expressions. Omggggg. You guys. I’m hanging out with my Spaniard husband watching the game.
    Something happens and he replies “that’s why they get paid the big bucks.”
    I am CACKLING.
    “Babe, that is the most white man thing you’ve ever said.”

    cort_dizzle , Gustavo Fring Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    A graveyard with old tombstones surrounded by tall green grass and trees, illustrating 'white phrases' in a solemn setting. My white mom: “well excuuuuuse me for livin’ but the graveyards are full!” Plot twist: I had her cremated cause the graveyards are full.

    kelseynuckolls , merwak. raw Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    A woman with a confused expression, hand raised, illustrating a common white phrase. “Selling like hotcakes”. When was there a run on hotcakes??

    frankleymydear , Ron Lach Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    A woman with red hair and a serious expression, wearing a light blue shirt, portraying a white phrase. "Oh that is RICH coming from you!"

    brownshoogahbabe , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    A hand holds a roll of money, a symbol relating to stereotypically white phrases that crack people up. “You bet your bottom dollar” is real player.

    callmejermaineparris , kaboompics Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    An older woman with glasses smiling and waving, embodying phrases that crack people up. My grandma used to say "they ain't worth the powder it'd take to blow em up."

    ell_dee8675309 , Kampus Production Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    A man with closed eyes laughing heartily, representing phrases that crack people up. Don’t forget to add “living the dream” after someone asks how you are.

    chewyylynn , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    A close-up of a colorful collection of crayons, an image that evokes childhood and stereotypically white phrases. We always say “he ain’t coloring with all his crayons.”

    ann_slayyy , Anthony Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    A man with a serious expression and crossed arms stands against a dark background, embodying stereotypically white phrases. “No more Mr. Nice Guy.”

    robbie2sus , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    A woman with long blonde hair gestures with her hand, illustrating a common gesture associated with 'white phrases'. "I'm THIS CLOSE to losing it 🤏" whilst their fingers are almost touching.

    starshineonfire , 8photo Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Honorable mention: “Hold My Beer” & “You’re Pushing it Pal”

    mr.tolliver__ Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Every white person that has to come back for their car keys...."not gonna get far without these!"

    theferalchapter Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    "Oh yeah, tough guy?"

    urlabzzlookfine Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    When my brother and I were bouncing off the walls my mom used to say “stop running around like a chicken with its head cut off.”

    ian_stagram42 Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Or when someone gossips to them and they pull the
    “not my circus - not my monkeys.”

    iamalwaysdanii Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Whenever I said i'm thirsty my Dad said "Nice to meet you Thirsty, I'm Friday."

    ambrosia_sally Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    That’s a bunch of hoopla / malarkey / baloney.

    riffgrimez Report

    3points
    POST
    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Loada bollocks is definitely the British version of this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    My personal favorites:
    “Jeez Louise!!” & “ For Pete’s Sake”

    _summerrrtime Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    One of my favorites from my dad.. “you need to cool your jets.”
    Okay, Chris.

    ohheyitslana Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    I started transitioning to male and immediately adopted the white guy “just gonna squeeze right past ya.”

    entropysky Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    “Oh yeah, nice language”….after talking crazy and I respond.

    koalabear40046 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Never forget the time i got told to “kick rocks, skedaddle.”

    tailoredflooringco Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Telling someone to go “pound sand.”

    kbraun77 Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Anyone: I’ll see you later
    White people: NOT IF I SEE YOU FIRST.

    wandering_loca Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    “Don’t rattle my feathers.”

    freak_nastyyyy Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    “Hand me that thingamabob” or “whatchamacallit”.

    deecchose Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Today I learned, “Does the Elevator not go to the top floor in your brain?”

    officialchriaunab Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    My dad’s variation when someone was ugly ‘he/she could chase a bulldog off a meat wagon.’

    wellthatsfab Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Last week I told my son, "You're skating on thin ice, buddy" and I finally understood how serious it was.

    muoki.musau Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    You can’t forget that any time it rains: “we needed this.”
    Or when a line is getting incredibly long: “good thing we got here when we did.”

    theheatherwithtattoos_ttv Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    “Well knock me down and call me shorty” oh my.

    juliefred_thing Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    My favorite is when a middle-aged white guy’s friend comes into the restaurant/bar, and they’re like “Watch out! The terminator is here!” “Uh oh, here comes trouble!” And it’s just a guy who looks like an extra from King of the Hill.

    janelkpage Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Working as a cashier and hearing the “it must be free!” Or the classic “free 99” whenever something wouldn’t scan, used to send me out..

    blackmoonmare Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Whenever a cashier tells my husband a total that is a real date, he says “ah, that was a good year.”

    cort_dizzle Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Older white guy was about to fight at the bar and right before he got laid out…… “ I will rock your world buddy.”

    edizzl3 Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    I used to work with the prime example of a mid-west white guy who would ask "Are you smart feller or a fart smeller?" Anytime someone messed up.

    travthulu Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Few days ago seen a lady say an ugly [dude] "would make a train take a dirt road" and I couldn't wait for one of these threads to share it lmao!

    tiddy_puddles Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    “You’re on thin ice BUSTER.”

    dezykyzo Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    “I’ve got a bone to pick with you”
    Okay???

    sam1iam Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    My mom threatening the teacher who cracked me with a ruler, going “Lady, I will SNATCH YOU BALD.”

    brightkelly19 Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Mine is “oh for the love of all that’s holy.”

    iamkiaperry Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    The "that ain't going nowhere" while making sure the strap is tight.

    xunomendez Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    My Irish mother loves to say “Jesus, Mary, and Joseph.”

    lauracm2838 Report

    1point
    POST
    #66

    “What am I? Chopped liver?!”

    realdocv Report

    1point
    POST
    #67

    "Now I've had just about enough of this."

    infinite.conceptz Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    My favorite- “Here’s the thing-“

    kash_tina87 Report

    1point
    POST
    #69

    When that one dude said “you’re not that guy pal.”

    jayce_n_jax_dad Report

    1point
    POST
    #70

    I just heard this yt woman on the phone venting and she said “she’s gonna wish she didn’t rattle my cage.” I was finna holler in the back of her head.

    ghost.mp3.jc3 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    “Mama where you goin?”
    “ too see a dog about a cat”
    Then as i got older it finally hit me.

    404youngbillygoat Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Horse aphorisms:
    “You can only lead a horse to water….”
    “Hey, don’t look a gifted horse in the mouth”
    “Hold your horses”
    “You’re putting the cart before the horse”
    “Well, that’s a horse of a different color!”
    Nothing quite like the inclusion of horses to get a point across.

    jonlf81 Report

    1point
    POST
    #73

    My mom when I came in too late as a college boy - “You wouldn’t be so tired if you weren’t up all night galavanting all over creation doing 90 to nothing.”

    dalegoodie Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    White child: “hey”
    White parent: “hay is for horses”

    si_please Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    “If you ain’t a big dog best you just stay on the porch.”

    theandrewkclark Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    “WHY I OUGHTA” still takes the cake for me.

    smoothjasmine Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    “Whenever you’re feeling froggy, you just go ahead and leap.”
    “That (insert person) fell out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down!”
    In my family in particular, there’s the long suffering, emphatic, “*Must* you?” You have to round that off with a disgusted look when you say it.

    feraljunebug Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    "Take a hike!"

    wideoceanabandon Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    “Don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya.”

    trashleythegarbagequeen Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    I don’t think this is common but when I’d get really angsty as a teen my white dad would say “Ratchet down!”

    margaretanncogswell Report

    1point
    POST
    #81

    Them calling people “ Wise Guy.”

    droptopwopster Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow