It’s early September, and it’s finally beginning to feel like autumn. The leaves are starting to change color, and Starbucks has rolled out their beloved pumpkin spice latte. You’re driving down the highway paying no mind to the giant warehouse on your right that you pass every single day when suddenly– you notice. That empty warehouse that is usually completely deserted has a massive truck outside. Can it be? You look again and see the famous huge yellow letters. That’s right, Spirit Halloween is moving in for their annual two-month pop up.

If you’re not familiar with Spirit Halloween, it’s a giant pop-up Halloween retailer that suddenly appears for a couple months at over a thousand locations in North America then vanishes seemingly overnight when spooky season comes to an end. If a grocery store or a furniture store has recently gone out in your city, you might be in luck. That location could soon be occupied with hundreds of costumes and decorations that will make celebrating October 31st much easier.

And while Spirit Halloween does offer almost every costume you could ever imagine, people online have recently started creating memes of some of the few costumes it does not carry. We’ve gathered some of the most accurate and hilarious Spirit Halloween costume memes below, roasting anyone from an “Unprepared Hiker” to a “Freelance Recruiter Who Ghosted You”. Be sure to upvote the costumes you get a kick out us, and feel free to share in the comments what costume you would love to see hanging up at Spirit Halloween. Then if you’re interested in checking out a Bored Panda article featuring hilariously bad Halloween costumes that actually are sold in stores, you can find that right here.