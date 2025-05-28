ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re bringing you a cartoonist who probably needs no introduction for many of you. Yes, we’re talking about Joseph Nowak—the artist behind brilliantly absurd single-panel comics, unexpected punchlines, and hilariously reimagined pop culture icons. His delightfully weird sense of humor has once again made its way back to Bored Panda, and this time, we’ve rounded up some of the most loved and laugh-worthy strips, as voted by our community.

Whether you’re here to relive old favorites or discover them for the first time, scroll down and enjoy the bizarre, the clever, and the outright hilarious world of Joseph Nowak. Happy scrolling—and even happier chuckling, dear Pandas!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com