Today, we’re bringing you a cartoonist who probably needs no introduction for many of you. Yes, we’re talking about Joseph Nowak—the artist behind brilliantly absurd single-panel comics, unexpected punchlines, and hilariously reimagined pop culture icons. His delightfully weird sense of humor has once again made its way back to Bored Panda, and this time, we’ve rounded up some of the most loved and laugh-worthy strips, as voted by our community.

Whether you’re here to relive old favorites or discover them for the first time, scroll down and enjoy the bizarre, the clever, and the outright hilarious world of Joseph Nowak. Happy scrolling—and even happier chuckling, dear Pandas!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic by artist with peculiar sense of humor shows a scared person in bed with a large blue monster hiding underneath.

nowakdraws Report

    #2

    Cartoon showing absurd comic with a muscular Pikachu strapped to a chair and a man flipping a switch humorously.

    nowakdraws Report

    #3

    Absurd comic by artist with peculiar sense of humor shows Pinocchio in straitjacket repeating he is not a real boy.

    nowakdraws Report

    #4

    Cartoon showing an artist’s peculiar sense of humor with an absurd frog at the doctor’s office getting examined.

    nowakdraws Report

    #5

    Comic illustration showing an artist with peculiar sense of humor dressed as Wolverine playing with a cat and scratching post.

    nowakdraws Report

    #6

    Comic by artist with peculiar sense of humor shows absurd scene of Pinocchio hanging by his long nose off a cliff.

    nowakdraws Report

    #7

    Silhouette comic art showing an absurd scene of two figures flying on a bike in front of a large full moon at night.

    nowakdraws Report

    #8

    Artist with peculiar sense of humor creating absurd wooden puppet comic scene with shocked expression and tools on table.

    nowakdraws Report

    #9

    Cartoon of an animal with a peculiar sense of humor eating ribs with a purple cartoon bird head on the plate.

    nowakdraws Report

    #10

    Cartoon showing a swimmer unaware of a large shark approaching, artwork by an artist with a peculiar sense of humor.

    nowakdraws Report

    #11

    Comic showing an artist with a peculiar sense of humor painting dirt on Superman, full of absurdity and wit.

    nowakdraws Report

    #12

    Cartoon comic of a green ninja turtle with peculiar sense of humor featuring absurd and quirky character design.

    nowakdraws Report

    #13

    Cartoon by artist with peculiar sense of humor showing absurd scene of a character holding scissors near toaster in comic style.

    nowakdraws Report

    #14

    Comic panel showing absurd humor with characters reacting to a shark attack, highlighting peculiar artist's comic style.

    nowakdraws Report

    #15

    Comic panel showing two people playing rock-paper-scissors with scissors hands, highlighting absurdity and peculiar humor.

    nowakdraws Report

    #16

    Cartoon artist with peculiar sense of humor creates absurd comic scene of a surgeon preparing to neuter a cartoon cat.

    nowakdraws Report

    #17

    Comic panel by artist with peculiar sense of humor showing absurd scene of child swinging another child tied with rope above stuffed animals.

    nowakdraws Report

    #18

    Absurd comic of a sad gingerbread man feeding birds on a park bench by artist with peculiar sense of humor.

    nowakdraws Report

    #19

    Robot cartoon in a comic style by artist with peculiar sense of humor, depicting absurdity through smoking device and smoke.

    nowakdraws Report

    #20

    Batman in a comic with absurd humor, sitting on a gargoyle, distracted by a handheld game amid chaos and symbols in the sky.

    nowakdraws Report

    #21

    Comic illustration by artist with peculiar sense of humor showing a boy in colorful clothes asking where his daddy is.

    nowakdraws Report

    #22

    Cartoon by artist with peculiar sense of humor showing man trying to jump-start a Frankenstein-like monster’s heart.

    nowakdraws Report

    #23

    Comic by artist with peculiar sense of humor showing a man framed by a picture frame speaking to a police officer.

    nowakdraws Report

    #24

    Comic illustration of artist with peculiar sense of humor sketching Mona Lisa with exaggerated eyebrows, adding absurdity to the scene.

    nowakdraws Report

    #25

    Cartoon of a sad clown in a hospital gown pulling a tank labeled laughing gas, showcasing absurdity in comics.

    nowakdraws Report

    #26

    Cartoon of a wooden puppet and a purple puppet with a peculiar sense of humor in an absurd comic style.

    nowakdraws Report

    #27

    Comic panel showing a peculiar humorous artist’s absurd drawing of a cat lying on a red doghouse with a yellow bird.

    nowakdraws Report

    #28

    Cartoon character with peculiar sense of humor setting cheese trap for a mouse in an absurd comic scene.

    nowakdraws Report

    #29

    Cartoon of an artist with a peculiar sense of humor carving a log into a tiny canoe full of absurdity.

    nowakdraws Report

    #30

    Comic panel showing a peculiar humor artist's absurd superhero answering a call about a destructive cyborg.

    nowakdraws Report

    #31

    Cartoon of mutant turtles with a peculiar sense of humor, featuring absurd and humorous comic characters.

    nowakdraws Report

    #32

    Illustration of an artist with a peculiar sense of humor holding a green phone in front of his face wearing a hat and suit.

    nowakdraws Report

    #33

    Cartoon by artist with peculiar sense of humor shows a sorcerer character holding coffee and phone in a humorous comic style.

    nowakdraws Report

    #34

    Cartoon of absurd train with peculiar sense of humor, showing a drunken engine off the rails with vomit and bottles around.

    nowakdraws Report

    #35

    Cartoon of a surprised woman inside a nesting doll, illustrating absurdity in comics by an artist with peculiar humor.

    nowakdraws Report

    #36

    Cartoon of an artist with peculiar sense of humor shaving a potato face reflected in a mirror, full of absurdity.

    nowakdraws Report

    #37

    Comic panel showing a superhero resembling Superman flying awkwardly among clouds, illustrating absurd humor by an artist.

    nowakdraws Report

    #38

    Comic panel by artist with peculiar sense of humor shows Clark, Superman shirt, and red underwear on clothesline.

    nowakdraws Report

    #39

    Illustration by artist with peculiar sense of humor showing a young musician playing a flaming xylophone comic.

    nowakdraws Report

    #40

    Cartoon of two quirky characters reading a newspaper, showcasing absurdity in comics by an artist with peculiar humor.

    nowakdraws Report

    #41

    Cartoon from artist with peculiar sense of humor showing two aliens eating broccoli with absurd dialogue about phoning.

    nowakdraws Report

    #42

    Comic shows an artist with peculiar sense of humor featuring absurd dialogue between a king and a talking mirror.

    nowakdraws Report

    #43

    Comic illustration of a sad robot character sitting by a broken arcade game with a sign saying will fight for change.

    nowakdraws Report

    #44

    Cartoon skunk with peculiar sense of humor squirting red condiment in a comic full of absurdity and wit.

    nowakdraws Report

    #45

    Comic panel showing a judge correcting the Hulk with a peculiar sense of humor in an absurd comic scene.

    nowakdraws Report

    #46

    Comic illustration by artist with peculiar sense of humor showing a sad child in costume with absurd mutated animals on table.

    nowakdraws Report

