To work as a waiter, besides all the rewarding experiences, might be draining and challenging at times. Dealing with difficult customers, carrying heavy trays of food and drinks, standing for long periods of time, small tips, etc. Those are just a few disadvantages that come with the job, not to mention all the little quirks every restaurant or diner faces from time to time. And this Instagram account “server_life” covers it all. Together with Twitter “@TipOrGoHome”, the page shares all the funny (or not so funny) incidents at an eating or drinking place that servers have to deal with.

"You work in the industry and feel as if nobody understands you? Well, we do,” write the moderators of “Server_Life”. Scroll down for some tearfully funny backstage moments of a waiter's life. Do any of the memes or posts feel painfully relatable to you? Let us know in the comments! For more similar content, check out our article covering servers talking and venting about their work here!