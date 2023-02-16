129 Of The Most Relatable Memes And Posts For Those Working As Servers, Waiters Or Waitresses
To work as a waiter, besides all the rewarding experiences, might be draining and challenging at times. Dealing with difficult customers, carrying heavy trays of food and drinks, standing for long periods of time, small tips, etc. Those are just a few disadvantages that come with the job, not to mention all the little quirks every restaurant or diner faces from time to time. And this Instagram account “server_life” covers it all. Together with Twitter “@TipOrGoHome”, the page shares all the funny (or not so funny) incidents at an eating or drinking place that servers have to deal with.
"You work in the industry and feel as if nobody understands you? Well, we do,” write the moderators of “Server_Life”. Scroll down for some tearfully funny backstage moments of a waiter's life. Do any of the memes or posts feel painfully relatable to you? Let us know in the comments! For more similar content, check out our article covering servers talking and venting about their work here!
Could be me. My wife prefers to go 'shopping' (which is imo more endless looking rather than real shopping) with some girlfriend(s) but with me (how come?) and I often meet her afterwards in a Café. When I arrive at her table I sometimes say: "Excuse me, but you caught my eye the moment I walked in here." which causes a sudden silence and lots of turning heads. ;)
One time, while working at a cafe, I helped a boy break into his own car in the parking lot after he had locked himself out. The next day, he ran into the shop, threw something at me over the counter, and ran back out. It was a teddy bear. He had placed a cigarette in its paws and written his phone number on the side. We dated for several months. That was the ONLY TIME I ever enjoyed getting hit on at work.
As a server, I sincerely LOVE when large parties ask for separate checks. It's not a hassle at all, because I'm awesome and I keep track of everything and everyone. Most importantly, it means that I don't have to "roll the dice" on whether the one person picking up the check also knows how to tip.
edit the dates on the photos. Step 1. Take your computer offline. Step 2. Set the date to a year later (ie this year, but +1 day). Step 3. Open an image editor eg. GIMP. Step 4. Open offending image. Step 5. Select all, copy. Step 6. Back to GIMP. Step 7. New file. Step 8. Paste. Repeat with all his images from tinder. Step 9. Go back online and let your computer reset its clock. Step 10. Send to owner of restaurant with modifcation and creation date of files circled. Result: owner of restaurant sees new manager harassing staff one day after being hired.
"I'm sorry, but when your dish came out, I saw that it wasn't up to our standards. I've asked the cooks to make you a better one, and they're working on it as their top priority. It should just be another moment. Thank you again for your patience. Can I get you some more sweet tea?" Then you ring it up, go in back and BEG the line to expedite your ticket.
I do this if I think the manager is stealing the tips.
One time, we were in the weeds and this customer was complaining that her chicken was taking "foreveeeer!" Then, after it was served, she complained that it was undercooked. Well, do you want it "right now!" or do you want it cooked, Becky?