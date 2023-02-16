To work as a waiter, besides all the rewarding experiences, might be draining and challenging at times. Dealing with difficult customers, carrying heavy trays of food and drinks, standing for long periods of time, small tips, etc. Those are just a few disadvantages that come with the job, not to mention all the little quirks every restaurant or diner faces from time to time. And this Instagram account “server_life” covers it all. Together with Twitter “@TipOrGoHome”, the page shares all the funny (or not so funny) incidents at an eating or drinking place that servers have to deal with.

"You work in the industry and feel as if nobody understands you? Well, we do,” write the moderators of “Server_Life”. Scroll down for some tearfully funny backstage moments of a waiter's life. Do any of the memes or posts feel painfully relatable to you? Let us know in the comments! For more similar content, check out our article covering servers talking and venting about their work here!

#1

server_life Report

#2

server_life Report

#3

server_life Report

#4

server_life Report

#5

lexknierim Report

Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could be me. My wife prefers to go 'shopping' (which is imo more endless looking rather than real shopping) with some girlfriend(s) but with me (how come?) and I often meet her afterwards in a Café. When I arrive at her table I sometimes say: "Excuse me, but you caught my eye the moment I walked in here." which causes a sudden silence and lots of turning heads. ;)

#6

server_life Report

#7

server_life Report

Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe the restaurant should pay a decent wage instead of making witty signs.

#8

server_life Report

#9

server_life Report

#10

aaAyeyaaa Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's how people stay rich. C***s

#11

brinleywalkerr Report

Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

UM. Yes. 10000 percent.

#12

server_life Report

Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was sweet of them. (No pun intended.

#13

johntaii Report

#14

thebangera Report

Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm usually on the side of employees but jobs don't work like that.

#15

server_life Report

JoinMeZoe
JoinMeZoe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh look! The world is ending! Lemme relax for a sec

#16

server_life Report

#17

server_life Report

#18

_adriannamonet Report

#19

Plurprincess_1 Report

#20

server_life Report

#21

server_life Report

#22

server_life Report

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One time, while working at a cafe, I helped a boy break into his own car in the parking lot after he had locked himself out. The next day, he ran into the shop, threw something at me over the counter, and ran back out. It was a teddy bear. He had placed a cigarette in its paws and written his phone number on the side. We dated for several months. That was the ONLY TIME I ever enjoyed getting hit on at work.

#23

maybe_jenna Report

#24

_iPharoahi_ Report

#25

server_life Report

#26

server_life Report

#27

server_life Report

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm pretty sure Clover POS has emojis.

#28

server_life Report

#29

TipOrGoHome Report

Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahaha 4 tables 🤣🤣

#30

kristynjoyce Report

#31

server_life Report

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a server, I sincerely LOVE when large parties ask for separate checks. It's not a hassle at all, because I'm awesome and I keep track of everything and everyone. Most importantly, it means that I don't have to "roll the dice" on whether the one person picking up the check also knows how to tip.

#32

server_life Report

#33

rlxplct Report

#34

server_life Report

#35

server_life Report

#36

server_life Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read that as: + great ambulance

#37

server_life Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

edit the dates on the photos. Step 1. Take your computer offline. Step 2. Set the date to a year later (ie this year, but +1 day). Step 3. Open an image editor eg. GIMP. Step 4. Open offending image. Step 5. Select all, copy. Step 6. Back to GIMP. Step 7. New file. Step 8. Paste. Repeat with all his images from tinder. Step 9. Go back online and let your computer reset its clock. Step 10. Send to owner of restaurant with modifcation and creation date of files circled. Result: owner of restaurant sees new manager harassing staff one day after being hired.

#38

server_life Report

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm sorry, but when your dish came out, I saw that it wasn't up to our standards. I've asked the cooks to make you a better one, and they're working on it as their top priority. It should just be another moment. Thank you again for your patience. Can I get you some more sweet tea?" Then you ring it up, go in back and BEG the line to expedite your ticket.

#39

server_life Report

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or occasional french fries over the course of 8 hours.

#40

server_life Report

#41

server_life Report

#42

server_life Report

Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmm yes, we love those.

#43

server_life Report

#44

lilcwiththebig Report

Damon
Damon
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is exceedingly true

#45

MadeEmQuitYT Report

#46

TGREYYY Report

#47

_katiecampion Report

#48

TipOrGoHome Report

#49

server_life Report

#50

server_life Report

Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

May they prosper at their new jobs.

#51

server_life Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what will that do, knock her unconscious?

#52

server_life Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is there no suitable emoji?

#53

server_life Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do this if I think the manager is stealing the tips.

#54

server_life Report

#55

server_life Report

#56

server_life Report

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One time, we were in the weeds and this customer was complaining that her chicken was taking "foreveeeer!" Then, after it was served, she complained that it was undercooked. Well, do you want it "right now!" or do you want it cooked, Becky?

#57

server_life Report

Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Do you want something to drink" "NO! Water!"

#58

server_life Report

#59

server_life Report

#60

server_life Report

#61

server_life Report

#62

server_life Report

#63

