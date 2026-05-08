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Fresh Human, Child Rib, Jewish Women Stewed... It may sound like Hannibal Lecter's dream 3-course meal, but these are actually dishes found on "ordinary" restaurant menus around town. Many, we'd hazard a guess, should be taken with a pinch of salt because clearly, they're a case of cuisine getting lost in translation.

Other gems that diners have spotted include Steam Eggs With Wikipedia, New Fish Bowels, and Mixed Barbeque "Person." Eating out has never been this funny or confusing. Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the most epic restaurant menu fails to tickle your taste buds ahead of tonight's boring dinner. We also take you on a culinary trip around the world to explore the most bizarre dishes that people are brave enough to try out. You'll find that between the images. Bon appétit!

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#1

Stir-Fried Wikipedia

A funny restaurant menu fail showing "Stir-fried wikipedia" and "Steam eggs with wikipedia", highlighting a Fresh Human mistake.

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LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Checked with my ex, who is Chinese. 303 is actually "stir-fried chicken cooked in oil" and "chicken cooked with Yunnan peppers and mushrooms" (Yunnan peppers are from the southwestern region of China and are of medium/high heat/spiciness. Yunnan peppers are NOT the same cultivar as pimiento peppers, so not sure why the English translation says "pimientos". Pimientos are sweet peppers and aren't spicy at all.) 304 is "steamed egg custard with sesame oil and mushrooms". The characters under "stir-fried wikipedia" actually describe the dish above, so I imagine the "wikipedia" part came about accidentally because the description is nicked FROM wikipedia XD

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The mere thought of a rat in the kitchen could send shivers down a fine diner's spine and have UB40 breaking out into song. Jokes aside, rats aren't known to be the most hygienic creatures, and many people do not want them anywhere near food. But in parts of Kenya, Splinter and his friends are considered a delicacy.

The roasted rodents are locally known as "kadzora." Cooked over open flames, they're believed to be a perfectly reliable source of protein, and some say devouring them holds significant cultural value.
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    #2

    Menu At A Restaurant… For Cannibals?

    A funny restaurant menu fail with "Fresh Human" cuisine printed on it, promising balanced nontzmade food.

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    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t order the Lady Fingers for dessert

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    #3

    So Much Wrong In So Few Words

    Funny restaurant menu fail showing misspelled "Bowels" instead of "Bowls" for large fishbowl drinks.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a pretty big fish if its bowels hold 20 oz or 32 oz. Definitely bigger than a sardine XD

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    “Eating rodents has been part of our lives. It’s something our grandparents taught us, and it’s a skill we pass down. It’s part of the Chonyi or Mijikenda culture,” says Joseph Sanga from Kilifi, on the coast of the East African country.

    The rats are not just caught and tossed over the flames. They're carefully cleaned first. Locals believe the fire enhances flavor and removes potential health risks. But not everyone is convinced...

    “Rodents are not meant to be eaten," warns Dr. Ghalib Salim from the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH). "Any meat that is to be consumed needs to be inspected. Consuming unverified meat poses health risks, as rodents are known carriers of pathogens and may be contaminated.”
    #4

    I Wanted To Try The Mixed Barbecue Person But I Couldn't Eat A Whole One

    A funny restaurant menu offering Mixed Barbecue Person and other dishes. This menu fail includes fresh human meat.

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    #5

    Yes, I'll Have One Child Rib Please, Along With A Child Burger

    A restaurant menu with a funny menu fail listing "Child Rib" and other items under "Children's Menu."

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    #6

    This Mcdonalds Menu

    McDonald's digital menu displays ads instead of the menu, making it difficult to order. A funny restaurant menu fail.

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    While many of us prefer our food unalived before it hits our mouth, some in South Korea may argue, "but why?" There's a dish called san nakji, and it comprises live octopus tentacles that continue to wriggle on the plate after being sliced.

    "While some may find the dynamic movement and chewy texture unsettling, others appreciate the dish for its cultural significance and the way it highlights the freshness of the ingredients," says food writer Mansi Bhandari, adding that it’s often seasoned with sesame oil and sesame seeds.
    #7

    The Sushi Restaurant, That I Went To, Accidentally Put A Picture Of USB Sushi On Their Menu

    A funny restaurant menu fail showing sushi made from USB drives. Not fresh human, but amusing tech rolls.

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    #8

    Roasted Husband

    Funny restaurant menu fail: a menu photo of a dish, mistranslated as Sixi roasted husband.

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    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially for divorce parties?

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    #9

    I Translated The Menu, Boss!

    A menu displaying a funny restaurant menu fail with a dish mistranslated as "Jewish women stewed."

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    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Attacked artichokes is pretty evocative, too.

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    The Tastes Seoul Good food blog describes san nakji as one of the "weirdest, wildest, and most dangerous" foods of South Korea. It goes on to say that there are two ways to eat the dish. The first is as mentioned above: chopped up, still wriggling and garnished.

    "The other way to eat san nakji is to take the octopus straight from its watery home, wrap it around a wooden chopstick, dip it in sesame oil – and eat it in one bite," reads the site. "This is an extreme way to eat a living animal, and is only for the brave."

    Tastes Seoul Good warns that diners must chew with extreme care. Some people have not lived to tell the tale of eating san nakji. If the octopus isn't chewed enough, it can stick in your throat, effectively sending you to your grave.
    #10

    Found On A Menu In Beijing, Delicious

    Funny restaurant menu fails: a dish listed as "Fresh Human" with "Nicki Minaj" as a subtitle, next to an image of saucy chicken.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not 100% sure, but I think it's some kind of "water/liquid-cooked chicken". The first characters are referring to a region (Tianfu) so it could be "herb-bath-cooked chicken from the Tianfu region", more or less.

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    #11

    Yeah, I'll Have One Deep Fried Baby

    A funny restaurant menu fail with "Deep fried baby" listed under "Kid's menu." This human menu error is amusing.

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    #12

    Menu At A Local Restaurant

    A restaurant menu with various food images and letters spelling "TWO BROTHERS". A funny restaurant menu fail.

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    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two Brothers...with terrible design sense

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    Over in Cambodia, those brave enough to try can feast on fried tarantulas. The massive creepy crawlies are known locally as "a-ping," and eaten as a snack or street food.

    "These arachnid snacks have become a popular tourist attraction in Skuon, where visitors can observe locals selling them at roadside stalls or markets," reports Rough Guides. "Despite their intimidating appearance, fried tarantulas have gained a reputation as a must-try delicacy for adventurous travelers seeking unique culinary experiences in Cambodia."

    Just like the roasted rats in Kenya, fried tarantulas hold cultural significance in Cambodia. They're considered a traditional food, as well as a valuable source of protein in rural communities.

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    #13

    This Weird Font Choice On This Resturant Menu

    A restaurant menu showing Takoyaki and Udon dishes. This funny restaurant menu fail is worth spitting food over.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a font choice, that's a distortion effects choice! XD

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    #14

    A Very Readable Restaurant Menu

    A close-up of a restaurant menu with handwritten items and prices. This funny menu fail doesn't include Fresh Human.

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    #15

    An Interesting Chinese Menu

    Funny restaurant menu showing mistranslated dishes like Fresh Human and McDonald's best friend.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    lol oh my XD It says fried lotus root - indeed very delicious!

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    Many Canadians may turn their noses up at roasted rats or fried tarantulas. But, jellied moose nose isn't off the table. According to Rough Guides, it's a traditional dish originating from Indigenous communities in Canada, particularly among the First Nations peoples.

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    "As the name suggests, the dish is made from the nose of a moose, which is boiled until tender, then the meat is removed from the bone, sliced, and combined with various seasonings," explains the site.

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    #16

    Made The Menu Boss

    A funny restaurant menu fail: a menu lists "Chips" and "Fresh Cod" but also "without Chips" and "with Chips" prices.

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    #17

    Reading A Chinese Menu

    Funny restaurant menu fail: Demolition of flesh over rice. This human error is an accidental translation.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's "deboned meat" XD Just "deboned", not "demolished" XD The first two characters do actually say "tear down" or "demantle" and "bone", literally, but it means "deboned" when paired with the third character ròu (meat.)

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    #18

    Browsing The Menu At A Restaurant

    Funny restaurant menu fail showing "Ethnic minorities' sausage" with a red arrow. Not fresh human.

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    Jellied moose nose is often served as a cold appetizer or snack. And as you might imagine, it has a rather "unique" flavor and texture. As Rough Guides notes, the jelly provides a gelatinous base for the tender moose meat.

    "While it may not be commonly found in mainstream cuisine, it holds cultural significance for Indigenous communities and is cherished as a traditional dish passed down through generations," adds the site.

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    #19

    Made The Menu Boss

    A close-up of a restaurant breakfast menu, showing entrees and beverages. A funny restaurant menu example.

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    Not too far away, you may find some Americans feasting on Rocky Mountain oysters. And no, they are not the normal type of sea oysters that might come to mind.

    Popular in places like Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, and Texas, Rocky Mountain oysters are also known as prairie oysters. They are not found in the ocean, or underwater, but rather between the legs of male animals like bulls, pigs, or sheep. By "between the legs," yes, we mean the testicles.
    #20

    This Is What I Found On The Menu Of A Pizzeria

    A funny restaurant menu fail: a chef's image is split by the spiral binding, making her look distorted, above a pizza.

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    #21

    This Restaurant Wraps Their Menu Around A Wooden Stick... There Was Absolutely No Explanation Or Purpose To It

    A unique restaurant menu on a scroll, laying on a dark table next to another menu. Funny restaurant menu fails.

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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably an attempt to be 'creative' at the cost of good service

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    "The testicles are typically peeled, pounded flat, coated in flour or breadcrumbs, seasoned with salt and pepper, and then deep-fried until golden brown and crispy," reports Rough Guides. "They are often served hot with dipping sauces such as cocktail sauce, horseradish, or mustard." Errrr.... yum?

    According to Atlas Obscura, Rocky Mountain oysters have a texture similar to calamari, "with a light gamey flavor halfway between chicken and venison."
    #22

    Very Funny Nonetheless!

    A funny restaurant menu fail: Caesar salad and "organic masculine greens." Hilarious menu fail that had people spitting their food.

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    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally, a salad 'real men' can eat

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    #23

    Real Chicken

    A funny restaurant menu offering "Chicken" for $3.70 and "Real Chicken" for $6.75, implying the cheaper option isn't real chicken.

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    #24

    Sometimes Things Just Get Lost In Translation

    A funny restaurant menu fail: a menu item for "Creeps with chicken" below "Fish" and "Marrow Melba."

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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think they might've meant crepes

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    #25

    Sand Dabs... Boned On Request. Really?! That Is A New Service Offering For A Piece Of Fish

    A restaurant menu listing House Specialties like Sand Dabs and Rex Sole Doré. A funny restaurant menu fail.

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    #26

    This Coffee Shop Overhead Menu Gave Me A Headache

    Colorful, magnetic letters spell out a restaurant menu. Funny menu fails can lead to spitting food.

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    #27

    Clearly Missing The Point Of A Digital Menu

    A restaurant menu board with chicken items and other snacks. A funny restaurant menu fail with "Fresh Human" is not visible.

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    #28

    The Restaurant Logo On This Menu Blocks The Words And Makes It Impossible To Read

    A restaurant menu with beer options and prices. Funny restaurant menu with a crown and mustache graphic.

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    #29

    I Can't Count How Many Things I Hate About This Menu Design

    Breakfast menu on a banner with farm graphics. Features ultimate breakfast burritos, huevos, and menu fails.

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    #30

    Online Pizza Menu

    A funny restaurant menu featuring pizza, toppings, and other dishes, likely to make people spit their food.

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    #31

    Wunder Bar Menu

    Funny restaurant menu fails with bizarre images on a drink list, a true Fresh Human experience.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Early 90s Geocities clipart vibes. I like it XD

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    #32

    This Kids Menu Is Easy To Read

    A restaurant menu displaying "Fresh Human" as a funny restaurant menu fail. Handwritten additions and corrections are visible.

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    #33

    The Numbers On This Menu

    A folded green menu displaying various vegan dishes. This restaurant menu fail could have people spitting their food.

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    #34

    This Menu Even Has Pictures Of Their Drinks. Just In Case You Forgot What Diet Pepsi Looks Like

    A restaurant menu display showing drink options like Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, and Root Beer, with prices. Funny restaurant menu.

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    #35

    Word Search On The Kids Menu Where We Ate Dinner. ‘Roman’ Is No Where To Be Found On The Page

    A word search puzzle featuring food words like spaghetti, gelato, and meatball. Might be a funny restaurant menu fail.

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    #36

    This Restaurant Calls Its Least Spicy Menu Option “White”

    A restaurant menu displaying soup, Dolsot Bab, and spice levels from white to extra spicy. A funny restaurant menu fail.

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    #37

    Someone Added Googly Eyes To Every Single Item On This Starbucks Drive-Thru Menu

    Funny restaurant menu fails with googly eyes on food and drinks. The menu items seem to be staring back!

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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably gave many customers a good laugh

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    #38

    How Hospitals In The American South Do "Vegetables"

    A funny restaurant menu fail: a breakfast order listing "Fresh Human" as part of the meal.

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    #39

    This On The Dessert Page Of My Menu

    Two chefs with chocolate smeared faces, a funny restaurant menu fail promoting dessert, Grand Finale.

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    #40

    Got Those Photos On The Menu, Boss

    A restaurant menu displaying various chicken tender and chicken wing plates, a funny restaurant menu item example.

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    #41

    At An Indian Bar

    A funny restaurant menu fail with misspelt drinks like "Wiskey" and "Child Beer", a hilarious example of menu fails.

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    #42

    This Restaurant’s Menu

    A restaurant menu showing a 'Set Menu for Tonight' with items like "Fresh Human" leading to funny restaurant menu fails.

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    #43

    Slice Of Cappuccino And A Cup Of Pizza Slice Please

    Funny restaurant menu displaying drinks and food options, a menu fail with Fresh Human coffee listed.

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    #44

    Can't Read The Menu When You Glue It To The Box!

    Restaurant menu with pizza prices, a funny menu fail, possibly offering "Fresh Human."

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    #45

    This Image Of Grilled Chicken Salad In This Menu

    A menu showing a pixelated photo of Grilled Chicken Salad. Funny restaurant menu fail with illegible food pics.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pixellated to protect the identity of the chicken!

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    #46

    The Drinks Menu In A Berlin Thai Restaurant

    Funny restaurant menu fail showing "Asian Child" as a drink. People spitting their food at this unexpected listing.

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    #47

    The Photo Of The Curry On This Menu Looks Upside Down

    Restaurant menu with Fresh Human, pork chops, chicken curry, and other meal options, highlighting funny menu fails.

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    #48

    Pizza Looks Terrified Of Its Own Menu

    Funny restaurant menu displaying a pizza with a terrified expression next to various pizza options, including Fresh Human.

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    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He knows he's one of the menu offerings

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    #49

    A Menu From When I Was In Thailand

    A restaurant menu with various Thai dishes like prawns, steamed fish, and crabs. This funny restaurant menu has a section labeled "Fresh Human," highlighting a menu fail.

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    #50

    Someone Left The Shutterstock Watermark On An Image Of Beans For A Menu

    A Kids Menu in a restaurant, showing various steps to order with images of food like fish fingers and fries. Funny Restaurant Menu.

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    #51

    Restaurant Puts Cocktails And Beers Right Under The Kids Menu

    Restaurant menu with Fresh Human, Kids Korner, and drink selections. Funny menu fails that make people spit their food.

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    #52

    My Local Bakery's Menu Is So Bad, It's Good

    A restaurant menu with Squirrel illustrations and numerous baked goods. A funny menu fail listing Fresh Human as an ingredient.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm going to completely ignore the Comic Sans-esque font and the Geocities clipart images and go right to stating that absolutely NO breads, cookies, or muffins are "keto". XD Zero. None.

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    #53

    This Menu. Not Suitable For People With Neck Or Back Problems

    A person humorously struggles to read an awkwardly placed menu board. This funny restaurant menu fail features Fresh Human.

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    #54

    The Numbers Are Out Of Order In This Menu For A Restaurant That My Friends Wanted Me To Dress Up Nice For

    A menu displaying various lunch and dinner Mexican plates, likely to be a funny restaurant menu fail.

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    #55

    What Is The Counting Scheme Here? Why Are The Bowls Not Represented By Numbers? Is Number 16 A Hidden Menu Item? Make It Make Sense

    A busy restaurant menu showcasing various sandwich options, including Fresh Human, a funny restaurant menu fail.

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    #56

    This Abomination Of A Menu

    Restaurant menu open to dessert and soft drink pages, showing funny menu fails, making patrons spit their food.

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    #57

    Don't Mind The Garbage Beneath Our Awesome Food

    Restaurant menu with funny menu fails, featuring plates of eggs, sausage, gravy, and potatoes, creating fresh human interest.

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