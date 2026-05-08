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Fresh Human, Child Rib, Jewish Women Stewed... It may sound like Hannibal Lecter's dream 3-course meal, but these are actually dishes found on "ordinary" restaurant menus around town. Many, we'd hazard a guess, should be taken with a pinch of salt because clearly, they're a case of cuisine getting lost in translation.

Other gems that diners have spotted include Steam Eggs With Wikipedia, New Fish Bowels, and Mixed Barbeque "Person." Eating out has never been this funny or confusing. Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the most epic restaurant menu fails to tickle your taste buds ahead of tonight's boring dinner. We also take you on a culinary trip around the world to explore the most bizarre dishes that people are brave enough to try out. You'll find that between the images. Bon appétit!