ADVERTISEMENT

You can probably compare sarcasm with another polarizing concept: pineapple on pizza. While both are generally frowned upon, there is also a chunk of people who genuinely appreciate them.

Since we’re on the topic of snarky, ironic humor, we also have these memes and posts from the “Sarcasm Only” Instagram page. It has 16.5 million followers, and even if you’re not a fan, you will likely see why the account has such a large fan base.

But as always, we’ve collected some of the best posts, which can hopefully help you get through a dull day. Enjoy!