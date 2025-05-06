ADVERTISEMENT

You can probably compare sarcasm with another polarizing concept: pineapple on pizza. While both are generally frowned upon, there is also a chunk of people who genuinely appreciate them. 

Since we’re on the topic of snarky, ironic humor, we also have these memes and posts from the “Sarcasm Only” Instagram page. It has 16.5 million followers, and even if you’re not a fan, you will likely see why the account has such a large fan base. 

But as always, we’ve collected some of the best posts, which can hopefully help you get through a dull day. Enjoy!

#1

Tweet from tiido bling about stressing over stress before it happens, reflecting relatable memes with sarcasm humor.

tiido_bling Report

    #2

    Tweet about the struggle of making appointments while working full time, a relatable meme with sarcasm.

    glamgamine Report

    Marnie
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Same. I'm nearing 60 now, and this is not just a source of confusion, but of real problems and angst in my life. And I imagine in many people's lives.

    #3

    Young monkey with wide eyes and open mouth expressing surprise, a relatable meme with sarcasm vibe.

    sarcasm_only Report

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited)

    Actually I think he just saw President Cheetoface in the n*de..

    People use sarcasm in daily life almost as involuntarily as breathing. Exaggerations aside, think about how often you’ve said “Yeah, right” in jest. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, a database of phone conversations in America revealed that people use the phrase 23 percent of the time. 

    Sarcasm is so prevalent that author and linguist John Haiman describes it as “the primary language” in modern society.

    #4

    Tweet showing a humorous, sarcastic take on struggling to express feelings with relatable meme text.

    shonnieocain Report

    #5

    Child wearing sunglasses reclining with a drink bottle and caption about having fun facts instead of red flags sarcastic meme.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #6

    Tweet by Kristen humorously complaining about Netflix missing the movie you want to watch, a relatable meme with sarcasm.

    Kica333 Report

    It was author Oscar Wilde who once said that “Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit, but the highest form of intelligence.” Whether or not you wholeheartedly agree with this statement, Harvard Business School professor and behavioral scientist Francesca Gino explains that sarcasm can enhance creativity. 

    In her article for Scientific American, Gino stated that understanding a snarky remark requires some unconventional thinking. She wrote, “tone must overcome the contradiction between the literal and actual meanings of the sarcastic expressions.”

    #7

    Person's wrist wrapped tightly with various strings and wristbands, relatable memes with sarcasm humor.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #8

    Tweet humor with relatable memes and sarcasm about kids screaming in public, highlighting everyday frustrations.

    mickeywon234 Report

    #9

    Relatable meme sarcastically apologizing for a delayed text reply due to being understaffed at the moment.

    sarcasm_only Report

    Mental health counselors and relationship experts advise against using sarcasm. Some even describe it as “hostility disguised as humor.” However, it also serves a purpose when navigating the world around us. According to Haiman, it’s a way of commanding respect. 

    “You’re distancing yourself, you’re making yourself superior. If you’re sincere all the time, you seem naive,” he said.

    #10

    Relatable meme featuring Shrek with a sarcastic caption about handling traumatic life events humorously.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #11

    Cat making a sarcastic face about Parmesan cheese at an Italian restaurant in relatable memes with sarcasm.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #12

    Sarcastic relatable meme tweet about needing to be dramatic before returning to normal, illustrating everyday humor.

    lostnfound___ Report

    Other experts even suggest that the inability to detect sarcasm is a disadvantage in today’s society. Neuropsychologist Dr. Katherine Rankin says these people aren’t as socially adept and are likely to be noticed immediately.    

    Dr. Rankin and her colleagues at the University of California, San Francisco, also found that being unable to sense a sarcastic quip may also be a sign of frontotemporal dementia. 

    “If someone who has the sensitivity loses it, that’s a bad sign,” she stated, adding that the loss of this ability could be an early warning sign for diagnosis.

    #13

    Tweet screenshot showing a sarcastic meme about being a findoutologist with a PhD in findoutology.

    tfortaylorr Report

    #14

    Sarcastic meme showing a humorous tweet about responding to work emails with blunt honesty.

    MELisCrazyInAZ Report

    #15

    Young boy with a frustrated expression sitting at a table with food and drink, relatable meme with sarcasm.

    sarcasm_only Report

    Understanding and communicating with sarcasm does have its upsides. That begs the important question: How can you use it without ruining relationships? Gino says it comes down to trust and delivery. 

    “Your best bet is to keep salty remarks limited to conversations with those you know well, lest you offend others, even as you potentially help them think more creatively,” she wrote.

    #16

    Sarcastic relatable meme tweet about the challenges of adulting and managing expenses humorously.

    Y2SHAF Report

    #17

    Tweet from user shubble stating going home to be ugly in peace is one of favorite things to do, relatable memes with sarcasm humor

    shelbygraces Report

    #18

    Tweet text about treating yourself humorously, illustrating relatable sarcasm meme about coping with bad days since March.

    benoobrown Report

    What about you, dear readers? Are you a fan of sarcastic humor? Do you agree that it is a sign of intelligence and creativity? Share your insights in the comments below!
    #19

    Animated character in a pink dress smiling and relaxing, illustrating relatable memes with a bit of sarcasm.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #20

    Sarcastic relatable meme showing a tweet about spending money irresponsibly for humor and social media laughs.

    dasanidelgadoxx Report

    Tweet about the relatable struggle of waking up early with sarcasm, featured in relatable memes collection.

    juliebanderas Report

    Woman relaxing at home on phone with multiple online shopping packages and food delivery, showcasing relatable memes with sarcasm.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #23

    Sarcastic relatable meme about online dating and misunderstanding gated community as prison in a humorous tweet.

    Msnursemelly Report

    #24

    Text meme stating being excited to get in bed is a different level of adulting in a relatable sarcastic meme format.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #25

    Screenshot of a sarcastic meme tweet saying I wish I lacked common sense because others seem so happy, relatable meme content.

    doitbigchicago Report

    Text meme with sarcasm about motivation to get out of bed every day, featured in relatable memes collection.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #27

    Sarcastic relatable meme text about creating fake scenarios in your head and having an imagination.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #28

    Text meme about weather frustrations, capturing relatable sarcasm in everyday situations and memes.

    sarcasm_only Report

    Sarcastic relatable meme showing a tweet about needing positive energy but binge-watching crime documentaries.

    Y2SHAF Report

    Tired woman with messy blonde hair, sarcastic relatable meme about starting the day with a positive attitude at 6:30 AM.

    sarcasm_only Report

