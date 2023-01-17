IKEA has something for everyone: affordable furniture, delicious Swedish meatballs, adorable toys for kids, stylish fabrics and decorative items for your home, great customer service and massive, fresh cinnamon rolls. If you’ve never had the chance to visit Sweden, stepping into an IKEA store might feel like taking a mini holiday. As you stroll through the maze of showrooms and display furniture, you might imagine a whole new life: how you would perfectly decorate your dream, Scandinavian flat.

Reality soon hits, however, when you’ve gathered all of your treasures at home and realized that it’s going to take a month, or a week of intense mental distress, to assemble that IDANÄS dresser or MALM bed that looked so non-threatening in the display. If you too have a love-hate relationship with this famous Swedish store, we think you’ll enjoy the memes and tweets that we have in store for you down below.

Then, if you're interested in checking out another Bored Panda article highlighting how IKEA furniture can be "hacked" to become even more useful and beautiful, look no further than right here!