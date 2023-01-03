Grab your Allen wrenches, thinking caps, and emergency frozen meatball supplies, dear Pandas—we’re going on an adventure.

It’s hard to imagine furniture and interior design without the influence of IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer that has become a global phenomenon. The world would be a very different place without its flat-pack, low-cost, self-assembled, minimalistic furniture. And though the stuff you can buy there is great, some people like to take it a step further.

Enter, stage left: the ‘IKEA Hacks’ subreddit. A popular online community, it unites IKEA lovers from around the globe who have a passion for ‘modding’ furniture and furnishings to create great-looking interiors. Some go the upcycling or repainting route while others combine different IKEA products in unexpected ways. Check out some of the sub's best recent pics and modding tips below.

Once you've upvoted your fave hacks (and shared a few of your own!), take a peek at Bored Panda's earlier articles about the subreddit here: Part 1 and Part 2.

Bored Panda reached out to Ariane Sherine, the editor at These Three Rooms. She explained why IKEA is so popular, and shared her furniture trend predictions for 2023. Read on to check out what she told us!