Grab your Allen wrenches, thinking caps, and emergency frozen meatball supplies, dear Pandas—we’re going on an adventure.

It’s hard to imagine furniture and interior design without the influence of IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer that has become a global phenomenon. The world would be a very different place without its flat-pack, low-cost, self-assembled, minimalistic furniture. And though the stuff you can buy there is great, some people like to take it a step further.

Enter, stage left: the ‘IKEA Hacks’ subreddit. A popular online community, it unites IKEA lovers from around the globe who have a passion for ‘modding’ furniture and furnishings to create great-looking interiors. Some go the upcycling or repainting route while others combine different IKEA products in unexpected ways. Check out some of the sub's best recent pics and modding tips below.

Once you’ve upvoted your fave hacks (and shared a few of your own!), take a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier articles about the subreddit here: Part 1 and Part 2. And if you’re a fan of IKEA and loved the idea behind the subreddit, consider joining it—they’re a friendly bunch.

Bored Panda reached out to Ariane Sherine, the editor at These Three Rooms. She explained why IKEA is so popular, and shared her furniture trend predictions for 2023. Read on to check out what she told us!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

IKEA Kallax Entry Bench Hack

IKEA Kallax Entry Bench Hack

Perojok Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#2

A Most Basic Hack, But Some Amazon Hairpin Legs On My Kallax Really Brings It To Life

A Most Basic Hack, But Some Amazon Hairpin Legs On My Kallax Really Brings It To Life

virtualracer Report

9points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hairpin legs look great...I'm just always scared I'll bang my toe into them lol

0
0points
reply
#3

Large Planters Are So Expensive, So We Used Filir Trash Cans + Hedges To Build A Patio Privacy Enclosure

Large Planters Are So Expensive, So We Used Filir Trash Cans + Hedges To Build A Patio Privacy Enclosure

bing_bang_bum Report

8points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks so inviting!

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Bored Panda wanted to get design expert Ariane's opinion about why the furniture made by IKEA is so ubiquitous and appeals to so many people around the world.

"IKEA furniture is both classic and modern. It has clean lines, unobtrusive handles and is sturdy, reliable, and great value," the editor at These Three Rooms shared with us.

"It manages to be all these things across a wide range of styles. It's ubiquitous partly because of its Scandinavian style—Scandi has been a huge trend in interiors for a long time. It has a calming feel and suits pretty much any design scheme."
#4

Turned My Nissafors Utility Cart Into A Cat Bunk Bed To Keep The Cats Off Of My Desk While I Work

Turned My Nissafors Utility Cart Into A Cat Bunk Bed To Keep The Cats Off Of My Desk While I Work

avocadoqueen123 Report

8points
POST
#5

Built In And Painted My Billy Bookshelves And It Turned Out Great

Built In And Painted My Billy Bookshelves And It Turned Out Great

Rickle_Pickl3 Report

8points
POST
Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you hire out!!!!!!!!!!

0
0points
reply
#6

Upcycled Besta

Upcycled Besta

fulanita_de_tal Report

7points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Much nicer. The woodgrain really pops...also doggo!

0
0points
reply

Meanwhile, the expert shed some light on the furniture we'll see trending in 2023.

"Chunky, solid furniture is very on-trend right now," Ariane, the editor at These Three Rooms, revealed to Bored Panda.

"Curved designs are also very popular, such as curved coffee tables and dining tables. In terms of materials, you'll see a lot of chairs covered in bouclé and velvet."
#7

Milsbo Greenhouse!

Milsbo Greenhouse!

peskquire Report

7points
POST
#8

Mulig Blanket Rack. Buy Two, Butt Them Together Vertically

Mulig Blanket Rack. Buy Two, Butt Them Together Vertically

YAWNINGMAMACLOTHING Report

6points
POST
#9

Obsessed With My Tarva Hack 😍 Stain, Sealer, And New Hardware

Obsessed With My Tarva Hack 😍 Stain, Sealer, And New Hardware

lsolar775 Report

6points
POST

The r/ikeahacks subreddit was created all the way back in 2011. But it wasn’t until redditor u/6745408 took over as the moderator that the online community truly began to flourish. They told Bored Panda that the subreddit is “chugging along nicely.”

They also shared a cool IKEA hack they saw on Instagram with us. They said that it's worth an honorable mention and would "make for a nice corner liquor cabinet" or something similar.
#10

Our IKEA Rudsta Cabinet Greenhouse After Three Months Progress

Our IKEA Rudsta Cabinet Greenhouse After Three Months Progress

Bringhorizon Report

6points
POST
#11

A Lot Of Billies, One Gnedby And Some Doors. Plus Extra Panelling

A Lot Of Billies, One Gnedby And Some Doors. Plus Extra Panelling

Tuesdaynext14 Report

6points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those shelves look amazing...a lot of work too.

0
0points
reply
#12

I Made A Secret Place For Reading

I Made A Secret Place For Reading

Simka014 Report

6points
POST

During an earlier interview with the moderator, Bored Panda learned more about the subreddit, its history, and how the group changed over time.

“I’m not sure who started it, but one night I was looking for a way to make the POÄNG chair more ergonomic or even less bouncy,” moderator u/6745408 told Bored Panda earlier.

“I found /r/ikeahacks with a few hundred subscribers and a lot of spam and no moderators. I figured I’d request the sub, set up some simple automation to clean it up and find someone to mod it,” they revealed.

The POÄNG chair project never came to fruition. However, the upside was that redditor u/6745408 took over managing r/ikeahacks. This was a huge step in the right direction, as the subreddit began steadily growing under new leadership.
#13

Besta Hack

Besta Hack

barkerlady Report

6points
POST
#14

I Got My Friend Who Is A Sign Writer To Hand Paint Our IKEA Kitchen Units. I Installed The Kitchen Myself And Built The Extension To The House That It Sits In

I Got My Friend Who Is A Sign Writer To Hand Paint Our IKEA Kitchen Units. I Installed The Kitchen Myself And Built The Extension To The House That It Sits In

badbeachbuggy Report

5points
POST
Kryogen
Kryogen
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Black & white Arabic type tile, green floral kitchen unit, vintage furnitures, yellow walls and a disco ball... it's a kind of mental hack ?

0
0points
reply
#15

Finally Almost Done With A New Entertainment/Library

Finally Almost Done With A New Entertainment/Library

RebelEbel Report

5points
POST

According to the mod, r/ikeahacks is “a really nice community, for the most part. The ideas people come up with are really great, too.” Pretty much everyone who’s a member of the sub is interested in modding IKEA furniture. While many put their ideas to practice, others stick around for the awesome pics and interior design inspiration.

“Flat-packed furniture isn’t far off from LEGO. Even simple hacks like adding legs to a shelving unit can elevate a piece of furniture. A lot of IKEA furniture is nice enough on its own, but building in shelving units, for instance, can really make a place feel like a permanent space, which is important,” the moderator told Bored Panda back in May.

“When it comes down to it, if your space needs something, you can usually find the parts to create the perfect piece of furniture, even if it takes a little planning and elbow grease,” the mod explained that flexibility and imagination are key.
#16

My Husband Just Built Me This Beauty! Bestå + Gersby And A Whole Lot Of Love

My Husband Just Built Me This Beauty! Bestå + Gersby And A Whole Lot Of Love

Davids_lilla_fru Report

5points
POST
#17

Kitchen Pantry, My First IKEA Hack

Kitchen Pantry, My First IKEA Hack

bardunpower Report

5points
POST
Chrissie Anit
Chrissie Anit
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks great! What material were used?

0
0points
reply
#18

My Floating Desk Made With 2 IKEA Trotten 160x80cm

My Floating Desk Made With 2 IKEA Trotten 160x80cm

Devolante Report

5points
POST

There are only three rules that the community members have to follow. Their posts have to be on-point, fresh, and safe. For instance, if the post doesn’t contain “any useful information for IKEA Hackers,” it shouldn’t be posted in the first place.

What’s more, redditors should avoid reposting old content for the sake of attention and “cheap karma.” Finally, there’s no room for any hacks that are unsafe and could lead to severe injury.
#19

Rast Nightstand For My First IKEA Hack

Rast Nightstand For My First IKEA Hack

MrRager513 Report

5points
POST
#20

My Old IKEA Lamp Was Boring So I Crocheted A New One

My Old IKEA Lamp Was Boring So I Crocheted A New One

niekollie Report

5points
POST
#21

We Used Seven Havsta Cabinets To Create Faux Built-Ins!

We Used Seven Havsta Cabinets To Create Faux Built-Ins!

ilovemydogsncats Report

5points
POST

Most people can intuitively tell whether a product is well-designed, even if they might not be be able to articulate it very well. Usually, if something’s designed poorly, there’s just ‘something off.’ It might be an unergonomic design, an imbalance focus on aesthetics over function, or something else entirely.
#22

Gerdie And Pudda Make A Great And Cute Cat Bed

Gerdie And Pudda Make A Great And Cute Cat Bed

nvrnicknvr Report

5points
POST
#23

Made Some Changes To The Ställ

Made Some Changes To The Ställ

Ktarque2 Report

5points
POST
#24

Presenting The Kitty Kullen

Presenting The Kitty Kullen

jakedublin Report

5points
POST

During a previous interview, Tim Antoniuk, a design specialist from the University of Alberta, explained to Bored Panda the first impressions really matter in the world of design. 

Tim Antoniuk, from the University of Alberta, explained to Bored Panda during an earlier interview that people can intuitively tell if something is designed well or poorly. First impressions really do matter when it comes to design. And as the world continues to rapidly change and evolve around us, we come to realize that some designs aren’t as timeless as we previously thought. However, furniture tends to be more ubiquitous.
#25

IKEA Hack - Study/Office

IKEA Hack - Study/Office

Shams_shah23 Report

5points
POST
#26

My IKEA Hack: Malm With Lilltrask Top For Home Office

My IKEA Hack: Malm With Lilltrask Top For Home Office

jpcostach Report

5points
POST
#27

IKEA Kallax TV Setup Total Cost £220

IKEA Kallax TV Setup Total Cost £220

jonnyboy2515 Report

5points
POST

“As new layers get added into our lives, things naturally have an evolutionary cycle. This is different from furniture which naturally can be more ubiquitous and designed to fit the human body,” Antoniuk told Bored Panda earlier.

Our personal tastes muddy the waters a little bit, meaning it’s sometimes difficult to distinguish between what’s a quality design and what’s a subjective preference.
#28

Upscaled My Old Beat Up Kallax!

Upscaled My Old Beat Up Kallax!

Runaway_delta Report

4points
POST
Cathelijne Van
Cathelijne Van
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be higher. Best one!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

I Made An Extra Kallax I Had Into A Bar Cabinet

I Made An Extra Kallax I Had Into A Bar Cabinet

jbingles Report

4points
POST
#30

Nordli Headboard Converted Into Vertical Garden

Nordli Headboard Converted Into Vertical Garden

balugate Report

4points
POST

"The gray area comes in when people start to talk about taste and about degrees of aesthetic. I may love the design of Bauhaus furniture, for example, while somebody may feel that it is too cold and void of personality,” the design expert pointed out.

“Not unlike great art, I believe that much of what came from this era is ‘great design,’ in part because it represents an era and a philosophy. When we start to mix in discussions of taste and preference, that is where the gray areas of good and bad design get blurred.”
#31

Laundry Room Remodel Using Mostly IKEA Kitchen Cabinets And Countertop

Laundry Room Remodel Using Mostly IKEA Kitchen Cabinets And Countertop

Arim215 Report

4points
POST
#32

Finally Finished My Built-In Billy Headboard!

Finally Finished My Built-In Billy Headboard!

gethypedforTJ Report

4points
POST
#33

Framed In Some Pax Units For A Walk In Closet

Framed In Some Pax Units For A Walk In Closet

justageorgiaguy Report

4points
POST
#34

Ivar Cabinets I Turned Into Industrial Locker Themed Guinea Pig Cages. These Pictures Are ~2 Years After The Build, It's Held Up Excellent!

Ivar Cabinets I Turned Into Industrial Locker Themed Guinea Pig Cages. These Pictures Are ~2 Years After The Build, It's Held Up Excellent!

Oddsware Report

4points
POST
#35

The Trotten-Idasen Desk

The Trotten-Idasen Desk

wche9 Report

4points
POST
#36

Bought Used Pax With Damaged Back. So We Put Wallpaper To Cover Damages

Bought Used Pax With Damaged Back. So We Put Wallpaper To Cover Damages

klausenzweitausen Report

3points
POST
#37

Had A Gap Between Our Kitchen Cupboards And Larder Unit, Put A Skadis Board On Some Drawer Runners To Make A Pull-Out Knife Rack/Spice Rack

Had A Gap Between Our Kitchen Cupboards And Larder Unit, Put A Skadis Board On Some Drawer Runners To Make A Pull-Out Knife Rack/Spice Rack

D-Angle Report

3points
POST
#38

Three Stall Units With Custom Fronts, Handles And Salvaged Large Marbled Tile On Top… Used To Store Linens And Other Small Items. Upstairs Hallway

Three Stall Units With Custom Fronts, Handles And Salvaged Large Marbled Tile On Top… Used To Store Linens And Other Small Items. Upstairs Hallway

LuluLaurie Report

3points
POST
#39

Method Kitchen Drawer Hack

Method Kitchen Drawer Hack

MarkusfromMunich Report

3points
POST
#40

IKEA Besta & Hanviken Door

IKEA Besta & Hanviken Door

2kittens-in-mittens Report

3points
POST
#41

Komplement Pants Drawer As A Wine Shelf!

Komplement Pants Drawer As A Wine Shelf!

LucyTheFoodNerd Report

3points
POST
#42

IKEA Platsa Hack

IKEA Platsa Hack

josta12103 Report

3points
POST
#43

Having To Drain A Kiddie Pool. 6 Of These Clips Saved Me A Lot Of Time!

Having To Drain A Kiddie Pool. 6 Of These Clips Saved Me A Lot Of Time!

PioniSensei Report

3points
POST
#44

Kallax Hanging Cat Apartment

Kallax Hanging Cat Apartment

LX_Peace Report

3points
POST
#45

IKEA Moppe Hack

IKEA Moppe Hack

Diplomat_of_swing Report

3points
POST
#46

IKEA Storage Lids —> Temporary Window

IKEA Storage Lids —> Temporary Window

joryfromtheblock Report

2points
POST
#47

My Latest Project

My Latest Project

Justgivemethefood Report

2points
POST
#48

I Moved Into A House With Lower Ceilings So I Repurposed My Pax Wardrobe Cabinets That Used To Be On The Top Of My Wardrobes Into A Bench And Put Two Kleppstad Side By Side. The Pax Cubby Is Really Sturdy And The Doors Open Without Damaging The Floor

I Moved Into A House With Lower Ceilings So I Repurposed My Pax Wardrobe Cabinets That Used To Be On The Top Of My Wardrobes Into A Bench And Put Two Kleppstad Side By Side. The Pax Cubby Is Really Sturdy And The Doors Open Without Damaging The Floor

MaepleFox Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Ivar Corner Post -> TV Legs

Ivar Corner Post -> TV Legs

_Almond_Croissant_ Report

2points
POST
#50

Laundry Room Facelift With Sektion Cabinets And Slat Wall

Laundry Room Facelift With Sektion Cabinets And Slat Wall

just_keep_winging_it Report

2points
POST
#51

Built A Home Bar. Two Black IKEA Brimnes Cabinets, A Butcher Block, And Some Brackets (From Amazon) For The Shelves

Built A Home Bar. Two Black IKEA Brimnes Cabinets, A Butcher Block, And Some Brackets (From Amazon) For The Shelves

Justgivemethefood Report

2points
POST
#52

I Have Way More Respect For Carpentry Now

I Have Way More Respect For Carpentry Now

bagheera74 Report

2points
POST
#53

Ivar Laundry Cab Hack

Ivar Laundry Cab Hack

CatsRule24x7 Report

2points
POST
#54

Skådis Panel Hack For A Small Kitchen W High Ceilings, It Keeps The Junk Out Of Sight And Tools In Reach

Skådis Panel Hack For A Small Kitchen W High Ceilings, It Keeps The Junk Out Of Sight And Tools In Reach

Breadfruit671 Report

2points
POST
#55

Ivar Christmas Tree

Ivar Christmas Tree

ElectricDanceyPants Report

2points
POST
#56

Saw It On Tiktok. It's A Work In Progress But I Like It

Saw It On Tiktok. It's A Work In Progress But I Like It

jershmegersh Report

2points
POST
#57

Toddler Wardrobe Using Trofast And Upprymd Boxes (Inspired By Ig Halfway_montessori)

Toddler Wardrobe Using Trofast And Upprymd Boxes (Inspired By Ig Halfway_montessori)

pawzypaw Report

2points
POST
#58

Headboard With The Starreklinte Carpet

Headboard With The Starreklinte Carpet

mee888 Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Some Man-Boy Geek Storage

Some Man-Boy Geek Storage

Psychological_Fact69 Report

2points
POST
#60

Knoxhult With Infinite Amount Of Hacks

Knoxhult With Infinite Amount Of Hacks

Artistic-Caregiver-6 Report

2points
POST
#61

Built-In Billy Hack

Built-In Billy Hack

Feral_and_Sterile Report

2points
POST
#62

My Kallax Bedside Table (I Have One On Either Side Of The Bed)

My Kallax Bedside Table (I Have One On Either Side Of The Bed)

IBuiltAWall Report

2points
POST
#63

Alex Drawers + 2x Säljan Countertop Desk W/ Leds Between Them

Alex Drawers + 2x Säljan Countertop Desk W/ Leds Between Them

MzeRS Report

2points
POST
#64

4x2 Kallax Converted Into A Dresser With Lights And Legs (Not Finished Yet)

4x2 Kallax Converted Into A Dresser With Lights And Legs (Not Finished Yet)

IBuiltAWall Report

2points
POST
#65

We Are Slowly Rolling Out New Designs For IKEA Dressers Which Made Me Wonder What The Oldest Dresser Line Sold At IKEA Is? I’m Guessing The Malm? I Know The Rast And Tarva Have Also Been Around A While

We Are Slowly Rolling Out New Designs For IKEA Dressers Which Made Me Wonder What The Oldest Dresser Line Sold At IKEA Is? I’m Guessing The Malm? I Know The Rast And Tarva Have Also Been Around A While

theikeaking Report

2points
POST
#66

I Implemented A Desk In The Elvarli System

I Implemented A Desk In The Elvarli System

Mr-Harold Report

1point
POST
#67

Ivar Cabinets Is A Steal!

Ivar Cabinets Is A Steal!

DadforDaughter Report

1point
POST
#68

Small Conservatory Using Kallax As Seating And Toy Storage

Small Conservatory Using Kallax As Seating And Toy Storage

Maximum_Broccoli_210 Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Pax Wardrobes “Hacked” To Look Like Fitted Furniture

Pax Wardrobes “Hacked” To Look Like Fitted Furniture

MrSingh84 Report

1point
POST
#70

Not As Impressive As Some Of The Creations On Here, But I Modified Billy

Not As Impressive As Some Of The Creations On Here, But I Modified Billy

Dr_Surgimus Report

1point
POST
#71

DIY Cabinets With Billy Bookcases

DIY Cabinets With Billy Bookcases

ummnodisrespectbut Report

1point
POST
#72

Pegboard Nerd

Pegboard Nerd

AndresAwesome Report

1point
POST
#73

Easy Hemnes TV-Bench

Easy Hemnes TV-Bench

Almenontour Report

1point
POST
#74

My Kallax Coffee/Drink Bar

My Kallax Coffee/Drink Bar

Own-Gas-3077 Report

1point
POST
#75

Pax Shelves Not In Stock, So I Used IKEA Cutting Boards Instead. Almost Perfect Fit

Pax Shelves Not In Stock, So I Used IKEA Cutting Boards Instead. Almost Perfect Fit

ProfessorB52 Report

1point
POST
#76

Came Across This Lightweight Standing Desk Converter Using A Lack Side Table

Came Across This Lightweight Standing Desk Converter Using A Lack Side Table

coogiwaves Report

1point
POST
#77

Update: My Upcycled Docksta Turned Out Great. Lots Of Trial And Error To Make Sure The Glass Stayed In Place

Update: My Upcycled Docksta Turned Out Great. Lots Of Trial And Error To Make Sure The Glass Stayed In Place

elimusk98 Report

1point
POST
#78

Tarva To Mid Century Modern

Tarva To Mid Century Modern

Inevitable_Cover5890 Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

Modified Aurdal Closet

Modified Aurdal Closet

kmollyd Report

1point
<