Meet Megan J. Herbert, a cartoonist, illustrator, and writer whose work spans an impressive range. In addition to writing film, TV, and play scripts, she runs writers’ rooms, live-sketches events, and illustrates everything from children’s books to album covers. She also leads workshops on writing, storytelling, picture-making, and cartooning. On top of it all, Megan creates funny, insightful comics that are sure to resonate with many.

With just a single panel, she can distill complex global issues—from environmental collapse to social justice—leaving you both laughing and thinking. In 2024, Megan was even named Australian Political Cartoonist of the Year as part of the Behind the Lines exhibition at the Museum of Australian Democracy.

So, if you are ready, we invite you to jump right into the post and see for yourself what Megan’s comics are all about.

