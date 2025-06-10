ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Megan J. Herbert, a cartoonist, illustrator, and writer whose work spans an impressive range. In addition to writing film, TV, and play scripts, she runs writers’ rooms, live-sketches events, and illustrates everything from children’s books to album covers. She also leads workshops on writing, storytelling, picture-making, and cartooning. On top of it all, Megan creates funny, insightful comics that are sure to resonate with many.

With just a single panel, she can distill complex global issues—from environmental collapse to social justice—leaving you both laughing and thinking. In 2024, Megan was even named Australian Political Cartoonist of the Year as part of the Behind the Lines exhibition at the Museum of Australian Democracy. 

So, if you are ready, we invite you to jump right into the post and see for yourself what Megan’s comics are all about.

More info: Instagram | meganherbert.com | x.com | behance.net | Facebook | meganjherbert.tumblr.com | medium.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny comic by multitalented cartoonist showing extinct human fossil and cockroaches in museum display.

meganjherbert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
chrisdomres avatar
keyboardtek
keyboardtek
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly true. And rural farmer's anecdotal home remedies replaced science and data based vaccines.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny relatable cartoon by multitalented cartoonist showing a person napping on a couch with two cats watching.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cartoonist creates funny comics showing a man scared by ghostly plastic items in a living room setting.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Cartoonist's funny comic shows a woman at help desk asking to take back every dumb thing said on the internet.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cartoonist creates funny comics showing a group in support circle discussing news addiction and doomsrolling.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cartoonist creating funny comics showing a relatable moment with a USB plugging in successfully on the first try.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cartoonist's funny comic showing dog and human craving love while cat wants to be left alone, relatable humor artwork.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Cartoonist creating funny comics shows children playing with dolls and questioning traditional family roles.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoonist creating funny comics showing a person reading a book to someone lying in bed, humorous relatable scene.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Black and white cartoon showing a child proposing with skywriting while parents stand on the sidewalk with groceries funny comics.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cartoon of snails on a runway illustrating slow fashion in a funny comic style by a multitalented cartoonist.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cartoonist comic showing the contrast between wide-legged pants in fashion shoots and real life situations.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cartoonist’s funny comic showing a customer asking about a returns policy while feeling empty inside at a store counter.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Cartoonist’s funny comic showing a woman shopping with a child amid signs about the future for sale and survival slashed.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Two women having coffee and chatting in a funny comic by a multitalented cartoonist creating relatable comics.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cartoonist's funny comic shows a phone wearing a cowboy hat confronting a cowboy with caption about wanting to quit.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Simple cartoon showing a work iceberg with a small tip labeled work you see, illustrating funny comics by a cartoonist.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Simple timeline comic by a multitalented cartoonist showing stages of a new haircut with relatable humor.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two cats resting on a cat tree in a funny comic by a multitalented cartoonist creating relatable comics.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cartoon comic showing two cats scratching furniture, illustrating funny comics about relatable pet behavior.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Cartoonist’s funny comics showing cats as alarm clocks, scarves, pest control, and fluffy gift ideas.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Black and white cartoon comic of a cat ignoring a cleaning sign, from a multitalented cartoonist creating funny comics.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cartoonist's funny comic showing a cat's simple meow and its exaggerated meaning asking to be fed.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two kids playing guitar and keyboard in a funny comic by a multitalented cartoonist creating relatable comics.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Cartoonist’s funny comic shows a teacher asking kids about their future dreams, capturing relatable childhood moments.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Black and white funny comic by multitalented cartoonist showing two kids in a sandbox with a humorous caption about hand sanitizer.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cartoonist funny comic of a child sitting on Santa’s lap, asking for an off-grid dollhouse this year.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Cartoonist’s funny comic showing a teenage girl angrily declaring plans to join a conservative political party.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Cartoonist creates funny comics showing awkward and relatable moments in a photography studio setting with models and a photographer.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Cartoonist's funny comics depicting casual fashion humor with characters walking a runway before resort wear collection.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Black and white cartoon by a multitalented cartoonist showing parents and a baby with baby running shoes on a table.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Cartoonist's funny comic showing a man with a man-bun and a policeman with a policeman-bun in black and white.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Black and white cartoon by multitalented cartoonist depicting a dystopian hellscape with characters around a fire.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Cartoonist creating funny relatable comics showing a couple puzzled while looking at a laptop with coffee mugs nearby.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Cartoonist’s funny comic shows a monster explaining people who leave engines idling in a climate emergency.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Graph illustrating age-related self-doubt levels by a multitalented cartoonist in a funny relatable comic style.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Venn diagram comic by cartoonist showing relatable tasks of unpacking bags and filing tax documents near deadlines.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Funny comic illustrating commitment levels to the Wim Hof Method between hot shower and pre-warmed towel.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Venn diagram comic showing artists live to work and work to live, highlighting funny comics by multitalented cartoonist.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Two men sitting on a couch looking at a laptop in a funny comic by a multitalented cartoonist.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Cartoonist's funny comic showing a child refusing to eat cereal labeled Comic Sans, highlighting relatable humor.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Cartoonist creating funny comics showing a tense office scene with a boss yelling at an employee about autocorrect.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Cartoonist creating funny comics about outdated electronics given away for free to the community.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Cartoon showing a person serving social media likes and notifications as food, illustrating funny relatable comics by a multitalented cartoonist.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Black and white funny comic by multitalented cartoonist showing tree falling while people wear noise canceling headphones.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Black and white comic by cartoonist showing family gathered sadly around a sick person in bed, reflecting relatable emotions.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Cartoonist's funny comic depicting a graveyard of deleted tweets with humorous tombstone messages in a dark forest setting.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Black and white cartoon of a cat talking to its reflection, illustrating funny comics by a multitalented cartoonist.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Cartoonist’s funny comic shows a person tangled in a blanket pulled by a playful cat in a relatable daily moment.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Cartoonist creating funny relatable comics showing a man multitasking at a kitchen table with a cat nearby.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Cartoonist creating relatable funny comics, showing a person thinking deeply with a cat on their lap.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Cartoonist’s funny comic shows two girls in school uniforms debating about screen time percentages by a brick wall.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Black and white cartoon of a monster truck labeled EV Super Max driving in a neighborhood, showcasing funny relatable comics by a cartoonist.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Cartoonist creating funny comics showing a humorous interaction between two characters at a computer screen.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Cartoonist creates funny comics showing people choosing glasses labeled budget, imported, and literary podcast host styles.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Cartoonist creates funny comics showing relatable everyday situations with humor and clever dialogue.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Cartoon comic of a man and a stick figure woman with a triangle dress, creating funny comics about relatable situations.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Cartoonist’s funny comic shows a woman trying clothes alone, highlighting relatable humor about online shopping and wardrobe clutter.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Cartoonist creates funny comics showing relatable age differences in selfies from twenties to forties.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Two characters in a spaceship window scene from a funny comic about climate anxiety, by a multitalented cartoonist.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Hand-drawn comic graph showing mood swings of joy and despair over time for three different projects.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Cartoon illustration showing a facial ratio guide with ears and mouth measurements in a funny comic style.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Timeline comic illustrating stages of a personality quirk from attractive to irritating, created by multitalented cartoonist.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Black and white funny comic by cartoonist showing a game show guessing wireless earbuds noise among quirky choices.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Black and white funny comic by a multitalented cartoonist showing a cat on a Cat Chow bag with humorous text.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Black and white comic by multitalented cartoonist showing a couple discussing a cat and its litter brand preferences.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Black and white comic by multitalented cartoonist showing a mother comforting a child with humor and relatable dialogue.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Cartoonist creating funny comics showing grocery workers dealing with spontaneous combustion in produce section.

    meganjherbert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!