97 Of The Funniest Conversations People Have Overheard In Courthouses (New Posts)
All the Law And Order fans, pull your seats closer! This time, we are diving deep into courthouse drama with real emotions, high stakes, and unprecedented cases. Except we will not be watching them but rather hearing them firsthand.
Well, almost. Thanks to this smashing Instagram page known as “Overheard Courthouse,” there are tons of hilarious conversations people overheard in court that ended up in its feed. Witnesses, defendants, judges, prosecutors, respondents… all come together in these totally real and some made-up dialogues that are worthy of a Tarantino movie.
Scroll down below for our selection of the funniest Overheard Courthouse conversations and be sure to check out part 1 of the article.
This post may include affiliate links.
Poor person. This did not mean that they were stupid, just did not understand the question. It happens to all of us one time or another. Or They might have been mentally challenged and nobody knew.
Highly unlikely that the judge shouldn't already know this.
Piano wires and salmon? Wow that sounds like an interesting murder case!
No they don't. This judge is a cretin. It's illegal to park on double yellow lines, but is it immoral? It's immoral to commit adultery, but is it illegal?