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We all have a favorite film or TV show, something that became a significant part of our lives. They are the ones that got us through some tough times, provided entertainment, and perhaps even helped spark up a romance. 

So when you see these pop culture references on social media, whether through memes or posts, you will likely feel instant good vibes. Here are some examples, which we lifted from the Facebook page of internet personality Jarred Jermaine Gazarian. 

If you enjoy pop culture content, you will likely get many of these references. Scroll through and, as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Pop-Culture-Posts

jarredjermaine , x.com , x.com Report

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    #2

    An entertaining post about a Titanic survivor and her account of the ship breaking in two, later confirmed. A pop-culture meme.

    jarredjermaine , x.com Report

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a human thing, unsubstantiated "facts" overrule eyewitness account just because.

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    #3

    Funny-Pop-Culture-Posts

    jarredjermaine , x.com Report

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    Jarred Jermaine’s Facebook page has more than 2 million likes and 2 million followers. Many of his posts that drew traction are the pop culture posts you will find on this list. 

    So, what makes this type of content such a hit among people? Edge Digital managing director Jonathan Mason was kind enough to share his insights, based on more than 20 years of analyzing how social media attention, viral content, and online consumer behavior shape brand perception and engagement.

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    #4

    Two images of Tom Holland with a buzz cut, one showing a peace sign. An entertaining post about pop-culture.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #5

    Two images side-by-side show a man resembling David Schwimmer carrying beers, a pop-culture meme fighting boredom.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #6

    A meme with black and white photos of young Jimmy Carter and Scarlett Johansson, compared for their pop-culture resemblance.

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    “Pop culture posts are appealing because they're instantly legible. You don't have to decode them or do much background thinking,” Mason told Bored Panda. “If it's a celebrity moment, a meme format, or a trending sound, most people already understand the reference or can pick it up in seconds by seeing it repeated across their feed.” 

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    #7

    Dwayne The Rock Johnson and his daughter. She resembles Zendaya, sparking entertaining pop-culture memes.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #8

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    jarredjermaine , x.com Report

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    #9

    Cameron Diaz then and now, embracing aging with pop culture posts. She smiles with a quote about natural beauty.

    jarredjermaine , x.com Report

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    Mason adds that pop culture content has a strong social element that drives engagement through shared awareness. Not engaging in a conversation about a highly buzzed moment from a film or award show induces the dreaded FOMO. 

    “Liking, sharing, or even just viewing becomes a way of staying socially aligned,” Mason explained.

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    #10

    Funny-Pop-Culture-Posts

    jarredjermaine , x.com Report

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    #11

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    jarredjermaine Report

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hahaha, hahaha! Them taters are looking mean! 😳

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    #12

    Funny-Pop-Culture-Posts

    jarredjermaine Report

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    In many ways, social media has made celebrities more accessible to regular, non-famous people. Viral posts that talk about them, for example, can shape the common person’s perception of them. As Mason explains, this is why many celebrities become memes and gain a different kind of recognition. 
    #13

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    jarredjermaine , x.com Report

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    #14

    Funny-Pop-Culture-Posts

    jarredjermaine , x.com Report

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    #15

    A humorous meme featuring a boy and a woman holding a cat, depicting an "insane beef." Entertaining posts and memes for pop-culture fans.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    “For celebrities, this leads to ‘meme identity, where one expression, quote, or clip starts to stand in for the whole person,” Mason said. “That can make public perception feel simplified or exaggerated because audiences are repeatedly exposed to the same fragment rather than the full picture.”

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    #16

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    jarredjermaine , x.com Report

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    #17

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    #18

    A pop-culture meme: Sam Winchester and Gibby from iCarly side by side with text suggesting they could have met.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    The way pop culture content influences people’s perceptions of celebrities can leave many feeling misled. Mason says one way to prevent this is to recognize that most viral content is designed for reaction rather than understanding. 

    “One practical step is to trace content back to its origin when it matters,” he said. “If something feels significant or controversial, looking for the full interview, post, or event helps reset the context that may have been removed in reposts.”
    #19

    A meme featuring Zendaya and Angus Cloud, smiling in a classroom setting, an entertaining post about pop culture.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like Mac Miller. RIP

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    #20

    Gary Sinise helping a veteran and as Lieutenant Dan, showcasing his support for veterans and pop-culture.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #21

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    #22

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    #23

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    #24

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    #25

    Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston selfie, alongside a vase of orange flowers, illustrating pop-culture entertainment.

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    #26

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    #27

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    #28

    A side-by-side comparison of Romeo Beckham and Victoria Beckham, highlighting their striking resemblance, a popular culture meme.

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    #29

    Funny-Pop-Culture-Posts

    jarredjermaine , x.com Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the 3rd time I've seen this post in the last 2 days. Someone at BP must really like it! 😂

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    #30

    A collage of four stills from 10 Things I Hate About You, featuring pop-culture entertainment and memes.

    jarredjermaine , x.com Report

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    #31

    Giancarlo Esposito and Denzel Washington in a pop-culture meme suggesting their casting in X-Men. Entertaining posts for fans.

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    #32

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    #33

    An entertaining post and meme about pop-culture, showing Tim Cook smiling, with text saying he's stepping down as Apple CEO.

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    #34

    Henry Cavill and Anthony Starr auditioning for James Bond, part of entertaining posts about pop-culture.

    jarredjermaine , x.com Report

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    #35

    An entertaining post about Interstellar: astronauts in spacesuits wading in ocean, with a spaceship behind them. Pop-culture meme.

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    #36

    A meme featuring a black and white photo of Eddie Murphy next to images of Donkey and Mushu, popular pop-culture characters he voiced.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP really needs a life.

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    #37

    Jeff Goldblum discussing his kids and pop-culture, generating entertaining posts and memes. He is laughing in a houndstooth jacket.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #38

    A pop-culture meme featuring a surprised Hugh Laurie reacts to good news from China, providing entertainment and fighting boredom.

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    #39

    A pop-culture meme showing Chuck Norris's boot sole aligned with Thanos's chin marks, suggesting their origin. Entertaining posts.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #40

    A meme featuring Poison Ivy and Mr. Freeze alongside Batman, discussing pop-culture villains vs. heroes. Entertaining posts.

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    #41

    An entertaining meme about pop-culture, featuring Maddy from Euphoria and a hand with an engagement ring.

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    #42

    A tweet showing an English essay about Tom and Jerry instead of The Great Gatsby, earning a D. An entertaining post and meme about pop-culture.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #43

    A meme showing Brad Pitt, Tim Walz, and Tom Cruise, humorously noting Tim Walz is the youngest. Entertaining pop-culture meme.

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    #44

    A meme about pop-culture, depicting a white headphone jack next to a smartphone's port, with text lamenting its removal.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #45

    Mugshots of Shia LaBeouf, Justin Bieber, Floyd Mayweather, and Bruno Mars smiling, part of entertaining posts about pop-culture.

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    #46

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    #47

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    #48

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    #49

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    #50

    Jason Momoa clean-shaven, looking surprised, from an entertaining pop-culture meme about his new look for Dune 3.

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    #51

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    #52

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    #53

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    #54

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    #55

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    #56

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    #57

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    #58

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    #59

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    #60

    Entertaining posts and memes featuring iconic pop-culture music videos like Gangnam Style, Katy Perry's Roar, and Taylor Swift.

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    #61

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    #62

    Matthew McConaughey giving an intense speech to a basketball team, a pop culture meme to fight boredom.

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    #63

    A collage of a man in various roles, including firefighter, retail worker, and fitness trainer. Entertaining posts about pop culture.

    A man went viral for photos showing him working dozens of different jobs earning jokes about being the “most employed person alive.”

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #64

    A meme with six pictures of actors from The Office, comparing their clean-shaven looks to their bearded looks. Pop-culture entertainment.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #65

    GrammaCrackers, an 81-year-old Minecraft YouTuber, alongside a Minecraft character and wolf, highlighting pop-culture entertainment.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #66

    Pop-culture meme of Paul Rudd at age 25 vs 57, showing his youthful appearance, an entertaining post.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #67

    A meme showing a wide-eyed child in bed at 3 AM, lost in thought. A funny pop-culture image about boredom.

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    #68

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    #69

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    #70

    An entertaining post about Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, and a meme. A funny take on pop culture news.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #71

    A pop-culture meme featuring a movie still from Home Alone. It asks about the cop being the robber and shows an entertaining comment.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #72

    A pop-culture meme comparing characters from Friday with cosplayers in Rams jerseys. Entertaining posts and memes.

    Ice Cube and Chris Tucker's sons O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Destin Tucker creating the iconic scene from Friday

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #73

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    #74

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    #75

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    #76

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    #77

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    #78

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    #79

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    #80

    Anne Hathaway and Emma Stone in a meme about getting fired, an entertaining post on pop-culture.

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    #81

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    #82

    The cast of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire from 2005, showing young actors who became pop-culture icons.

    jarredjermaine Report

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    #83

    A funny tweet about finding a rock shaped like soggy bread, perfect for pop-culture memes and fighting boredom.

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