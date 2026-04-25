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We all have a favorite film or TV show, something that became a significant part of our lives. They are the ones that got us through some tough times, provided entertainment, and perhaps even helped spark up a romance.

So when you see these pop culture references on social media, whether through memes or posts, you will likely feel instant good vibes. Here are some examples, which we lifted from the Facebook page of internet personality Jarred Jermaine Gazarian.

If you enjoy pop culture content, you will likely get many of these references. Scroll through and, as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!