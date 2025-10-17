ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness reports are very important to an investigation, especially when there aren't many leads. They provide details that could otherwise be missed and make the detectives' work a lot easier. Usually. But sometimes, human memory reminds everyone that it's far from perfect, and someone needs to fill in the blanks.

That's where police sketch artists come in. However, the task of turning vague descriptions into suspects is no easy feat, and the results can be more funny than forensic. These facial composites, for example, probably wouldn’t help catch a cold, let alone a criminal.

#1

Police sketch drawing of a man with exaggerated features, showcasing poorly done police sketch caricature style.

The man is described as black, approximately 6' tall with a slim build and high cheekbones.

Saskatchewan RCMP Report

    #2

    Side-by-side comparison of a crude police sketch and a real mugshot highlighting bad caricature police sketches.

    "While the sketch provided by the witness may have appeared amateurish and cartoonish, it, along with the distinctive physical descriptors, jogged the memory of at least one investigator to provide a potential suspect name," Lancaster Police wrote in their report.

    Lancaster Police Department Report

    #3

    Police sketch pencil drawing with exaggerated features and messy hair, resembling a bad caricature portrait.

    The witness described the robber as being in his 20s or early 30s with sandy to brown-colored shoulder-length wavy hair, police said.

    Crime Alert Berks County Report

    #4

    Police sketch with distorted face resembling a bad caricature, highlighting unusual police sketches from reports.

    This sketch is based on the recollections of eyewitnesses, who say the suspect wore a motorcycle helmet at the time of the robbery.

    Thailand police Report

    #5

    Police sketch with exaggerated hair and mustache next to a mugshot highlighting poor police sketch caricatures.

    Witnesses believed the suspect was disguised under a wig and fake mustache.

    Snellville Police Department Report

    #6

    Police sketches that look like bad caricatures next to real photos for comparison in law enforcement cases.

    Report

    #7

    Side-by-side comparison of a police sketch and a man’s photo showing a poorly drawn caricature-like police sketch.

    Here’s the full description given by the victims, which admittedly wasn’t all that much for the artist to go on: “6 foot tall or a little taller, approximately 25 to 30 years old with no or very thin facial hair, and a muscular build.

    “His nose was straight with no flare in the nostrils. He has short black hair and a round face, with tattoos covering both arms and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.”

    Lamar County Sheriff’s Department Report

    #8

    Police sketch from Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office shown next to photo, highlighting poorly drawn caricature style.

    It was a sketch drawn by a witness and given to police.

    Miami-Dade Police Department Report

    #9

    Police sketch of battery suspect from Mount Prospect resembling a poorly drawn caricature on a news broadcast.

    Mount prospect police Report

    #10

    A police sketch resembling a bad caricature of a woman compared side-by-side with her actual photo.

    West Allis Wisconsin police Report

    #11

    Police sketch with exaggerated features resembling a poorly drawn caricature wearing a beanie and missing front teeth.

    The artist’s rendering is based on descriptions provided by an elderly woman. Witness told cops that the suspect wore a knitted hat and had teeth in need of a dentist’s attention.

    Anderson County, South Carolina police Report

    #12

    Police sketch of a man wearing a beanie, featuring exaggerated facial features resembling a bad caricature.

    He is described as 5’9″ tall, skinny with slight growth for facial hair and basic short hair cut. He has been seen wearing a stocking cap and a hoodie pulled up.

    Escanaba police Report

    #13

    Two unusual police sketches side by side, resembling poorly drawn caricatures with exaggerated features.

    A sketch of a suspect – who has never been identified. Cops had a clear description of the suspect as white, aged between 30 ad 50, from 173 to 180 centimetres tall, of medium build with a small pot belly. His identity was never uncovered.

    Victoria Police Report

    #14

    Digital police sketch of a man in a black cap with exaggerated facial features resembling a bad caricature.

    The suspect is described as white, five feet eight inches tall, of medium build with short greying hair. He was chubby in the face and wore blue jeans, a grey or blue coloured long-sleeved shirt and a baseball cap.

    West Parley police Report

    #15

    Police sketch with exaggerated features and curly hair, resembling a bad caricature rather than an accurate portrait.

    Suspect is described as white, about 5ft 5in with short dark hair. He had a tidy appearance and was wearing a dark jacket and dark jeans.

    Wilton Police Report

    #16

    Police sketch of a person wearing a hat pulled low, showcasing an example of poorly drawn police sketches and caricatures.

    Gwent Police described the suspect as a white man, between 40 and 50 years old. He is 5ft 10in tall and clean shaven, with a narrow chin and broad shoulders.

    Gwent police Report

    #17

    Police sketch with exaggerated facial features resembling a poorly drawn caricature with highlighted lips and dreadlocks.

    fkzizice4.webnode.cz Report

    #18

    Police sketch drawing of a person wearing a hood with an exaggerated smile resembling a bad caricature style.

    The suspect was described as a Black male in his early 20’s, around 6’ tall with a thin build, perfectly aligned yellow teeth with dark gums and a black mole under his eye. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a black Nike swoosh symbol. He was wearing the hood up to partially obscure his face. He was also wearing black shorts, black crew length socks.

    Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Report

    #19

    Police sketch with exaggerated features and uneven proportions resembling a poorly drawn caricature drawing on paper.

    The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35 to 45 years old, 5-feet-3-inches to 5-feet-8-inches tall with sandy/blond hair and a sandy/blond mustache and/or facial hair.

    Illinois State Police Report

    #20

    Police sketch drawing with exaggerated features resembling a bad caricature of a young man with large ears and long hair.

    18-years-old with brown shaggy hair, blue eyes, straight teeth, and a thin build. He has pale complexion with a diamond studded earring in his left ear and was wearing a bright green t-shirt.

    Spartanburg Police Report

    #21

    Police sketch of a person wearing a hoodie with exaggerated facial features resembling a bad caricature.

    The suspect is described as a black man who is 25 to 30 years old. He is about 5-feet-11-inches to 6-feet-2-inches tall with a slender build. He is described as clean shaven. In most cases the suspect has worn a hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head.

    Citrus Heights Police Department Report

    #22

    Police sketch with exaggerated facial features resembling a bad caricature drawing in black and white.

    Police described the man as in his mid-20s with short dark hair and a widow's peak, five-foot-six to five-foot-10, with a slim athletic build. He was wearing black track pants with stripes, and a shiny nylon hoodie.

    Victoria Police Department Report

    #23

    Hand-drawn police sketch of a man with exaggerated facial features resembling a bad caricature.

    Described as a heavy-set black male.

    Clemson police Report

    #24

    Police sketch of a man with a tall hat and missing front tooth, resembling a bad caricature drawing.

    Unknown Report

    #25

    Funny-Police-Sketches-Fails

    Kenton County Detention Center Report

    #26

    Police sketch featuring a bald man wearing dark sunglasses with a simplistic and rough caricature style.

    The FBI described the person of interest as a white, balding man about 40 years old.

    Denver FBI Report

    #27

    Police sketch resembling a poorly drawn caricature next to the actual mugshot of a man with disheveled hair.

    An 11-year-old Connecticut girl used her doodling skills to sketch out a suspicious man for cops — and the likeness led him to be charged.

    “He was wearing a black hoodie. He had on black skinny jeans, had really grungy hair. He just looked gross.”

    Stratford Police Department Report

    #28

    Police sketch featuring a man with curly hair and a yellow shirt, resembling an exaggerated or poorly done caricature.

    Clean-shaven man with a large curly blonde mane.

    Gloucestershire police Report

    #29

    Digital police sketch of a woman with blonde hair and red eyes, looking like a poorly drawn caricature.

    Suspect is described as a slim white female who is approximately 5ft 3ins tall with dyed blonde hair.

    She was wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans at the time.

    Dartford police Report

    #30

    Police sketch of a person in a black hood and mask with a grid pattern, showing only eyes and forehead.

    The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, around 5ft 10in tall, of skinny build with blonde hair.

    Suffolk Police Report

    #31

    Police sketch resembling an exaggerated, poorly drawn caricature of a man with dark hair and a gray hoodie.

    He is described as white, 25 to 30-years-old, 5ft 10in to 5ft 11in, thin build, long face, with a large thin nose.

    He has short dark brown or black hair and was wearing a grey sweatshirt.

    Police Scotland Report

    #32

    Unrealistic police sketch of a man with curly hair and a thick mustache, resembling a bad caricature drawing.

    The suspect is described as a white man aged around 40, with stubble on his chin, short, straight dark hair. He spoke in a local accent and was wearing a white T shirt.

    Kent Police Report

    #33

    Police sketch with exaggerated features and large hair resembling a poorly drawn caricature in a humorous style.

    Toronto police Report

    #34

    Poorly drawn police sketch of a person with dark hair and red clothing resembling a bad caricature portrait.

    qhnews.com Report

    #35

    Police sketch of a male suspect with exaggerated facial features resembling a caricature drawing.

    unknown Report

    #36

    Police sketch resembling a person wearing a humorous cat mask, highlighting badly drawn caricature style in police sketches.

    She called herself “Purgatory” and wore strappy black leather costumes as she “sang” — or rather growled — her way through death-metal tunes with pals named “Ruin” and “Lord Draconova” in her garage band, Divine Infamy.

    nypost.com Report

    #37

    Police sketch of a young man with blond hair and blue eyes, resembling a poorly executed digital caricature.

    The man is described as white and aged approximately 25. He was 5ft 11ins tall and of thin build, with blonde gelled hair and blue eyes and was clean shaven. He was wearing a black vest with ‘police’ on it and a light blue short sleeved shirt with a collar, black trousers and a black belt.

    Metropolitan Police Report

    #38

    Police sketch on graph paper with exaggerated features resembling a bad caricature drawing of a face.

    Described as 6ft tall with short black hair, a round face and tattoos on his arms and neck. 

    Lamar County Sheriff’s Department Report

    #39

    Police sketch of a person with large eyes and hair covering the forehead, wearing a hoodie and checked shirt underneath.

    Unknown Report

    #40

    Poorly drawn police sketch with minimal facial features and a rough outline of hair, resembling a bad caricature.

    The e-fit of a man, as drawn from memory by witness. The sketch was described as ‘an egg with a side-parting’.

    Portuguese police Report

    #41

    Police sketch of a man with yellow hair, featuring exaggerated and caricature-like facial features on a white background.

    Described as having wavy blonde/greying hair and being about 40.

    A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: "We make every effort to ensure that the e-fits we circulate are as accurate and detailed as they possibly can be from the description provided by the witness.

    "This is borne out by the quality and detail contained within the facial features.

    "We are, though, currently experiencing technical problems with the quality of the hair and are waiting for an upgrade to the system from the company who provides us with the software.

    "It is important to point out that the suspect in this case is described as having blond-grey hair."

    Hampshire police Report

    #42

    Police sketch of a man with curly hair and a rounded face that looks more like a bad caricature than a realistic portrait.

    Avon and Somerset Police Report

    #43

    Police sketch of a man wearing a green checkered hat and black scarf, resembling a poorly drawn caricature style.

    The suspect is described as being white and aged between 18 and 25 years old.
    He was at least 6ft tall and of a slim build, with grey or blue eyes, short black hair, sideburns and a trimmed beard.
    He was wearing a grey army-style combat jacket, a black bandana and green and white headwear.

    South Yorkshire Police Report

    #44

    Police sketch featuring an unusually simplistic and awkward face resembling a poorly drawn caricature.

    The suspect is described as white, aged 35 to 38 years of age, with shaven blonde hair. He has what is described as a long oval shaped face and a long narrow nose.

    Darlington police Report

