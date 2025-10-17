ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness reports are very important to an investigation, especially when there aren't many leads. They provide details that could otherwise be missed and make the detectives' work a lot easier. Usually. But sometimes, human memory reminds everyone that it's far from perfect, and someone needs to fill in the blanks.

That's where police sketch artists come in. However, the task of turning vague descriptions into suspects is no easy feat, and the results can be more funny than forensic. These facial composites, for example, probably wouldn’t help catch a cold, let alone a criminal.