Nathan Cooper is a cartoonist whose work has appeared in "The New Yorker" and "MAD Magazine," known for turning everyday moments into clever and funny scenes. His cartoons focus on small, familiar situations that many people recognize—from awkward conversations to modern life’s odd habits.

Cooper’s humor is straightforward, dry, and smart in a way that feels natural rather than forced. Over time, his drawings have built a loyal following online, where readers enjoy his simple style, quick punchlines, and the way he captures the quiet absurdity of daily life.

