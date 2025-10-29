ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Cooper is a cartoonist whose work has appeared in "The New Yorker" and "MAD Magazine," known for turning everyday moments into clever and funny scenes. His cartoons focus on small, familiar situations that many people recognize—from awkward conversations to modern life’s odd habits.

Cooper’s humor is straightforward, dry, and smart in a way that feels natural rather than forced. Over time, his drawings have built a loyal following online, where readers enjoy his simple style, quick punchlines, and the way he captures the quiet absurdity of daily life.

#1

Two cats on a tiny island with a palm tree, humorously illustrating Nathan Cooper's modern living one-panel comic.

    #2

    One-panel comic by cartoonist Nathan Cooper showing a man alone in a living room reflecting on being smartest.

    #3

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper’s comic shows a man threatening to break Legos and arm-o's in a humorous modern living scene.

    #4

    Comic by Nathan Cooper featuring keyboard keys with faces, highlighting humor in modern living and tech culture differences.

    #5

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper comic shows a man identifying suspects in a lineup about stolen glasses in modern living humor.

    #6

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper's one-panel comic shows two frustrated people discussing willful ignorance in modern living.

    #7

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper's one-panel comic showing raccoons humorously discussing modern anti-vax themes.

    #8

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper’s one-panel comic shows two witches making kombucha in a forest at night.

    #9

    Cartoon by Nathan Cooper showing a cat vaping and two people discussing catnip vape refills in modern living humor.

    #10

    Black and white one-panel comic by cartoonist Nathan Cooper showing diners with tablecloths in a restaurant illustrating modern humor.

    #11

    Black and white one-panel comic by cartoonist Nathan Cooper showing two chained men in a prison setting, highlighting modern living humor.

    #12

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper comic showing a man and woman discussing the funny side of modern living with bodywash humor.

    #13

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper’s one-panel comic showing two people discussing a tiny grocery list humorously about modern living.

    #14

    Cartoon by Nathan Cooper showing a man with crocodile heads as feet, illustrating the funny side of modern living.

    #15

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper one-panel comic of man stuck in oatmeal calling for help with a woman holding a bowl nearby.

    #16

    Two men standing in a kitchen surrounded by sheep in a cartoon by Nathan Cooper about modern living humor.

    #17

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper one-panel comic showing superheroes awkwardly standing and talking about ignoring friends.

    #18

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper comic showing a family confronting a young chef about secret herbs and spices humor in modern living.

    #19

    One-panel comic by Nathan Cooper showing two dogs in bed, one annoyed at the other for rolling over, depicting modern living humor.

    #20

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper’s one-panel comic showing recycling bins and blowing trash with a humorous modern living twist.

    #21

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper's comic shows coworkers in an office debating extra work and the funny side of modern living.

    #22

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper's one-panel comic shows police officers humorously arguing at a crime scene chalk outline.

    #23

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper comic shows two workers confused over the phrase dismembered a guest at a customer service desk.

    #24

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper's one-panel comic shows a police officer writing a ticket to a talking kite about being high.

    #25

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper's one-panel comic shows two people angrily watching TV, highlighting humor in modern living.

    #26

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper one-panel comic showing two men in an office discussing visible tattoo policy humorously.

    #27

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper one-panel comic showing medieval knights humorously asking to use the castle moat in modern living context.

    #28

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper's one-panel comic shows a person by a well planning a fundraising campaign to help.

    #29

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper's one-panel comic shows a person lounging while two dogs discuss modern living demands humorously.

    #30

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper’s one-panel comic showing birds discovering a box filled with French fries as their nest.

    #31

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper's one-panel comic showing a basketball coach humorously advising players about missed shots.

    #32

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper one-panel comic showing a dog and cat with warning signs about their behavior outside homes.

    #33

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper comic shows a worker at a counter talking to a pig with a humorous modern living twist.

    #34

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper’s one-panel comic shows Death playing tennis with a man, capturing the funny side of modern living.

    #35

    Two birds fighting over a pizza slice on a tree branch, observed by three people in a cartoon by Nathan Cooper.

    #36

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper’s one-panel comic showing a dad making a joke alone in the kitchen with family nearby.

    #37

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper one-panel comic of two cats observing a trapped mouse, depicting the funny side of modern living.

    #38

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper one-panel comic showing a family on a couch questioning differences between two choices.

    #39

    Two men in festive sweaters holding drinks in a cartoon style by Nathan Cooper showing the funny side of modern living.

    #40

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper's black and white one-panel comic shows two birds on a tree branch sharing a humorous message.

    #41

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper’s one-panel comic shows two tacos with expressions, humorously commenting on modern living.

    #42

    Cartoon by Nathan Cooper humorously depicting a pig ordering a wide trough of merlot in a modern living comic panel.

    #43

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper's one-panel comic showing a child explaining a mom texting Wordle results during school.

    #44

    Cartoon showing a couple in bed with a humorous caption about a fitness tracker misunderstanding activity in modern living.

    #45

    Cartoon showing a humorous scene of a band playing instruments with one musician vaping on stage, by Nathan Cooper.

    #46

    Courtroom cartoon by Nathan Cooper illustrating humor in modern living with a man defending a playful cereal-related case.

    #47

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper comic about the funny side of modern living showing a political joke with flipped seats.

    #48

    Man with arrow in chest leaning against wall while two women with wine glasses watch in a cartoon by Nathan Cooper about modern living.

    #49

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper’s one-panel comic shows a golfer being penalized with a lawsuit on a golf course.

    #50

    Black and white cartoon by Nathan Cooper showing a waiter taking an awkward order from a couple at a restaurant table.

    #51

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper one-panel comic showing a waiter serving food on a boat with a funny gravy boat pun.

    #52

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper comic showing a man guessing weight by holding a teddy bear next to a guessing machine.

    #53

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper comic shows two dogs focused on a person's leg, highlighting humor in modern living.

    #54

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper one-panel comic showing two people outside a salon with a humorous modern living theme.

    #55

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper comic showing a family dinner with awkward silence and humorous modern living moment.

    #56

    Black and white comic by Nathan Cooper showing a family dinner with awkward silence about modern living frustrations.

    #57

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper's one-panel comic shows a man holding a burning package outside a house, highlighting modern living humor.

    #58

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper's one-panel comic shows a man choosing a funny animal head for Halloween in a modern living room.

    #59

    Two office workers talk by a water cooler surrounded by dogs in a cartoon about modern living humor by Nathan Cooper.

    #60

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper comic shows two people discussing crypto stocks with a laptop in a modern living setting.

    #61

    Cartoon by Nathan Cooper showing doves on a wire with one dove crying, illustrating modern living humor.

    #62

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper’s one-panel comic shows a scuba diver and a mermaid in a humorous modern living scenario.

    #63

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper one-panel comic showing humorous take on modern living with characters in a kitchen discussing clothing choices.

    #64

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper comic shows couple watching TV with a giant finger pressing a switch about modern living humor.

    #65

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper’s one-panel comic shows kids trick-or-treating with leftover Easter candy on Halloween night.

    coopercartoons Report

    #66

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper comic of two people as LEGO bricks enjoying legroom on an airplane.

    coopercartoons Report

    #67

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper one-panel comic shows a motivational outlaw pointing a gun at a man working on a laptop.

    #68

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper comic showing a patient in bed with doctors humorously playing a video game to fight illness.

    #69

    Cartoon showing a baseball pitcher and batter, illustrating Nathan Cooper’s one-panel comics on modern living humor.

    #70

    Cartoonist Nathan Cooper one-panel comic showing a woman asking an elephant how much to tickle the ivories on a street.

    coopercartoons Report

