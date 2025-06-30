ADVERTISEMENT

Ross Hendrick is a British cartoonist known for his work in The Beano and Viz, but he's best recognized for Socially Awkward Misfit, a comic series that uses simple, expressive art to nail the everyday struggles of introverts with dry, relatable humor.

The series features Sam, an introverted character whose observations about anxiety, small talk, and overthinking have even been adapted into animated shorts shown at film festivals and on Hendrick’s YouTube channel.

