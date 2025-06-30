ADVERTISEMENT

Ross Hendrick is a British cartoonist known for his work in The Beano and Viz, but he's best recognized for Socially Awkward Misfit, a comic series that uses simple, expressive art to nail the everyday struggles of introverts with dry, relatable humor.

The series features Sam, an introverted character whose observations about anxiety, small talk, and overthinking have even been adapted into animated shorts shown at film festivals and on Hendrick’s YouTube channel.

More info: Instagram | sociallyawkwardmisfit.com | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic by Socially Awkward Misfit showing a relatable introvert discussing multiple depressive episodes with a therapist.

_awkward_misfit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoon of a job interview showing relatable comics about introverts and their social awkwardness in conversation.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cartoon of introvert in interview saying they’ve never been in a nutshell illustrating relatable introvert comics.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Introvert comic showing a relaxed person on a chair with tea, capturing relatable moments of being an introvert.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic showing two characters in conversation illustrating relatable introvert behavior with one encouraging the other to follow their lead in social settings.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Comic featuring a nervous introvert asked about pressure, replying they perform better singing Bohemian Rhapsody, illustrating introvert humor.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic illustrating relatable introvert humor with two characters discussing comfort zones and social comfort.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Comic showing two characters with one saying you're awfully quiet and the other replying I'm magnificently quiet, illustrating introvert life.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic showing an introvert being told they are quiet, humorously highlighting introvert social experiences.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Cartoon showing an introvert in therapy discussing the impact of others needing therapy, illustrating relatable introvert comics.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Two cartoon characters in a relatable introvert comic discussing a Valentine’s Day date with simple colorful drawings.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic showing two characters discussing self-love and patience, illustrating relatable introvert experiences in simple colorful style.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Cartoon showing introvert wearing a red hoodie reacting to a festive character in a Santa hat about socializing.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Relatable introvert comic showing two characters awkwardly ending a conversation with options to call, text, or email later.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Introvert comic showing a person feeling ignored while lying on a couch next to someone reading a newspaper.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Comic showing two characters discussing "An apple a day" phrase with a question about keeping people away, highlighting introvert humor.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Introvert comic by artist showing a person facing a computer with a 404 page not found message, capturing relatable introvert humor.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Two cartoon characters discuss anxiety, illustrating relatable comics about introvert mental health and social awkwardness.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Comic showing two characters discussing bedtime habits, illustrating relatable introvert experiences in a simple cartoon style.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comic illustrating an introvert’s awkward moment in a grocery store, capturing relatable introvert behavior with humor.

    _awkward_misfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!