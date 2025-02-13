ADVERTISEMENT

“I have seen what a laugh can do. It can transform almost unbearable tears into something bearable, even hopeful,” Bob Hope once beautifully said, and Bill Whitehead’s comics probably could be a very good proof of it.

Bill’s journey with humor began back in 5th grade when he started drawing cartoons by copying New Yorker comics, already proving that laughter can be the best medicine. After years of freelancing for various publications, he spent 23 years at Hallmark, crafting witty and heartfelt greeting cards.

Now, he pours his creativity into Free Range—tiny, one-panel comics where each cartoon becomes a unique little world of its own.

More info: Instagram | Facebook