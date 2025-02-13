ADVERTISEMENT

“I have seen what a laugh can do. It can transform almost unbearable tears into something bearable, even hopeful,” Bob Hope once beautifully said, and Bill Whitehead’s comics probably could be a very good proof of it. 

Bill’s journey with humor began back in 5th grade when he started drawing cartoons by copying New Yorker comics, already proving that laughter can be the best medicine. After years of freelancing for various publications, he spent 23 years at Hallmark, crafting witty and heartfelt greeting cards. 

Now, he pours his creativity into Free Range—tiny, one-panel comics where each cartoon becomes a unique little world of its own.

#1

Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead showing a character with a sign that reads "Near the end is" on a city sidewalk.

Bill Whitehead Report

    #2

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead featuring a snake and turtle having a humorous conversation at a party.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #3

    Caveman family in one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead, kid holding a rock saying cool kids have sticks.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #4

    Angels in the clouds, one laughing loudly, with a caption about dying from laughter. A funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #5

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead showing two hammers with drinks discussing hitting nails.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #6

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead showing two cavemen discussing Easter Island heads as garden gnomes.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #7

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead showing a room splattered with paint, as a man talks to a child.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #8

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead depicting heavenly figures discussing Earth's crowding.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #9

    Comic by Bill Whitehead showing a small mountain labeled "The Swiss Alp 44 million years ago," surrounded by trees.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #10

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead showing "Society for the Refusal to Ask for Directions" in a car, lost in the desert.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #11

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead showing a hiker and a guru with a sign about eternal wisdom refusal.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #12

    Artist explains his temporary job as a painter with a humorous quote in a funny comic by Bill Whitehead.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #13

    Funny one-panel comic with doors labeled "Anger Management Inc." and "Waste Management Corp." showing respective messes.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #14

    Birds order wormburgers and regurigi-taters at Wally's Wormburgers drive-thru. Comic by Bill Whitehead.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #15

    Comic by Bill Whitehead: Pigs complain about shared food near a barn, highlighting humor in everyday farm life.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #16

    Two snails in grass with one saying, "Hurry up! We have an appointment 15 feet away in 2 hours!" Funny one-panel comic.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #17

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead featuring a humorous take on a lawyer finding loopholes with stone tablets.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #18

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead showing a plumber under a sink with a humorous note on his back.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #19

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead shows a man selling "Maps to the Rehab Facilities of the Stars" near Hollywood.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #20

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead featuring settlers discussing buying an island with coupons, humorously titled.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #21

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead featuring King Arthur discussing a hexagonal table with knights.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #22

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead featuring a dad giving complex math instructions to his child about bedtime.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #23

    Cartoon by Bill Whitehead showing a man on a porch receiving an excuse from a delivery imposter without a uniform.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #24

    Cartoon by Bill Whitehead of a speaker at a podium and a humorous "word salad bar" full of jargon words.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #25

    "Demon cartoon character on a laptop surrounded by flames, featuring funny one-panel comic humor."

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #26

    Beekeeper in one-panel comic jokes about making a door for bees.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #27

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead showing a queen remarking about a peace prize to a king in armor.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #28

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead shows people laughing outside a "Center for Infectious Laughter."

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #29

    Two turtle detectives puzzled over a painted rock in a funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #30

    Man in an office, frustrated over repeated rewrites, embodies comic humor by Bill Whitehead.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #31

    Two fish jump over a waterfall, one reading a phone: "Oh, great... they say they all have headaches." Funny one-panel comic.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #32

    Courtroom comic by Bill Whitehead showing a juror apologizing humorously to the judge.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #33

    Comic by Bill Whitehead: A man watches a bear making a funny gesture on a computer screen.

    Bill Whitehead Report

    #34

    Funny one-panel comic by Bill Whitehead featuring a king receiving a humorous message from the enemy.

    Bill Whitehead Report

