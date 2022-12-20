Have you ever had a conversation with someone about your favorite food or drink, only to have them turn their nose up in disgust? "Ew, how on Earth can you possibly enjoy that?" they might say. "It's gross!"

And they're well within their rights. After all, taste is highly subjective; just because someone doesn't enjoy a particular flavor or texture doesn't mean it's not delicious to others. Right?

Well, the Instagram account 'Most Offensive Foods' is here to challenge that notion. As its name suggests, this fun little online project is on a mission to find objectively terrible dishes, and it's not holding anything back. From brewing coffee with pasta water to a Doritos and Mountain Dew cheesecake, continue scrolling to check out the abominations.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
This image will be invading my thoughts all day 💀💀

#6

Santhe van der Meulen
Santhe van der Meulen
This is actually not as bad as it sounds! It's quite common in the Netherlands. It's called "leverkaas" or literally, liver cheese. No clue why it's called "cheese" as there's no cheese in it at all!

#7

CouchChihuahua
CouchChihuahua
I luv how these r all(i think) american brands

#8

#9

MarchingBanda786
MarchingBanda786
I’d try it, it can’t be worse than garlic ice cream (don’t ask)

#10

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
And yet, not as bad as deep fried butter. Because who doesn't want to chow down on a ball of dough filled with melted, oily fat?

#11

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
That "zero alcohol" shattered my dreams..

#12

#13

Inella‍
Inella‍
I love creamsicles, so I'd totally try that!

#14

Corvus
Corvus
I know four turtles who'd eat this :P

#15

KJ
KJ
What did it look like before it was ate?

#16

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
I love how this has no name - as it really is indescribable

#17

#18

#19

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
I know this sounds gross, but I have this delicious sweet 'n sour cocktail hot dog recipe. My mom refused to tell me what was in it (my step aunt made it) until I was older... ketchup and grape jelly. You literally melt them together. And if I had known I would've barfed, but listen - I loved it, and still do. Sometimes weird combos work.

#20

Tinu
Tinu
With all due respect, no!

#21

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
I think these folks don't know what "offensive" means...

#22

KJ
KJ
Solving a problem that doesn't exist.

#23

Green Tree
Green Tree
Pineapple & cottage cheese is good! Is this weird somewhere in the world? Totally common where I am

#24

#25

#26

JB
JB
port cheddar has been around a long time, this isn't much of a difference

#27

Marie
Marie
How is that thing a salad!?!

#28

#29

#30

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
No - I really shouldn't comment.... though it is very tempting

#31

Lord Mysticlaw
Lord Mysticlaw
It's just a root beer float after the ice cream melted

#32

JB
JB
And idiots buying this think they're "owning" someone. See also: recent Trump NFTs. LOL

#33

#34

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
If we would just let pizza be pizza, there would be world peace.

#35

Tweaked
Tweaked
The fact that these jello monstrosities are called 'salad' disturbs me more than anything.

#36

Jul_Jul_C
Jul_Jul_C
What the grinch defecates...

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
That's something I'd expect to find in a survival game / show

#43

#44

Jul_Jul_C
Jul_Jul_C
Just a bit of a cooking problem, the outside should be a bit browner but nothing wrong here if you ask for a blue steak.

#45

#46

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Maybe uncommon in the US and europe, but in some parts of asia it's normal food

#47

#48

#49

#50

LK
LK
Apparently chocolate (and coffee) works well in porters. It would be interesting to see it made with a real chocolate rather the Hershey's.

#51

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
...wtf. so it's seasoned meat. Why is that odd?

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

Lord Mysticlaw
Lord Mysticlaw
If you can cover a peanut with chocolate why can't you cover a nice crunchy chickpea with chocolate? This is probably delicious.

#57

#58

#59

