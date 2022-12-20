Have you ever had a conversation with someone about your favorite food or drink, only to have them turn their nose up in disgust? "Ew, how on Earth can you possibly enjoy that?" they might say. "It's gross!"

And they're well within their rights. After all, taste is highly subjective; just because someone doesn't enjoy a particular flavor or texture doesn't mean it's not delicious to others. Right?

Well, the Instagram account 'Most Offensive Foods' is here to challenge that notion. As its name suggests, this fun little online project is on a mission to find objectively terrible dishes, and it's not holding anything back. From brewing coffee with pasta water to a Doritos and Mountain Dew cheesecake, continue scrolling to check out the abominations.

