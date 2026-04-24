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Some rules are understandable. They need no explanation, and many of us will adhere to them without giving it a second thought. Others are just weird. They leave us with more questions than answers, often conjuring up some elaborate story in our minds of how they came to be.

For example, "Please do not use the soda machine to wash your hands," or "Underwear must be worn with kilts when wind speeds exceed 25mph." What? Why? And more importantly, who? Who did what to make someone else take time to create such an oddly specific rule?

People have been sharing the hilarious and very precise rules they've run into while casually minding their own business. Many could serve as the perfect prompt to jog your wild imagination. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest ones. If you have any idea of why any of them might exist, please enlighten us in the comments below!