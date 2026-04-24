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Some rules are understandable. They need no explanation, and many of us will adhere to them without giving it a second thought. Others are just weird. They leave us with more questions than answers, often conjuring up some elaborate story in our minds of how they came to be.

For example, "Please do not use the soda machine to wash your hands," or "Underwear must be worn with kilts when wind speeds exceed 25mph." What? Why? And more importantly, who? Who did what to make someone else take time to create such an oddly specific rule?

People have been sharing the hilarious and very precise rules they've run into while casually minding their own business. Many could serve as the perfect prompt to jog your wild imagination. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest ones. If you have any idea of why any of them might exist, please enlighten us in the comments below!

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#1

House Rules

A humorous sign on a white wall reads RESTRICTED EMPLOYEES ONLY OR SCARLET JOHANSSON. Oddly specific rules, just like underwear.

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    #2

    Number One Rule

    Display of concrete stains and a sign stating, "NO CHOOSING COLORS WITHOUT CONSENT FROM WIFE." An oddly specific rule.

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    #3

    I Can Get A Close Up For Littering? Nice, Usually You Have To Pay For The Top Class Membership For That

    A zoo rules sign warns, "Those who throw objects at the crocodiles/snakes will be asked to retrieve them." Oddly specific rules, indeed.

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    Why did the chicken cross the road? Well, hopefully it didn't in Quitman, Georgia. Any person who allows their chickens to cross the road around here could find themselves, and their feathery friends, in some serious trouble with the law.

    "It shall be unlawful for any person owning or controlling chickens, ducks, geese, or any other domestic fowl to allow the same to run at large upon the streets or alleys of the city or to be upon the premises of any other person, without the consent of such other person." That's Part II, Chapter 8 of the law, according to The Lawyer Portal.

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    Don't say we didn't warn you!
    #4

    Important Hand Washing Rules To Follow

    A soda machine with a sign: PLEASE DO NOT USE SODA MACHINE TO WASH YOUR HANDS, an oddly specific rule.

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    10points
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    #5

    Or Else…

    A humorous sign, reflecting a specific rule about modesty. It says, "Pull your pants up or don't come in! No one wants to see your underwear."

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    #6

    Library Sign

    An oddly specific rule notice on a library return box to yell "NOT A SQUIRREL" to avoid stealing Keith's lunch.

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    How many men does it take to change a lightbulb? One very experienced and qualified one, apparently. At least that was reportedly the case in Victoria, Australia, until the late 90s. Changing a light bulb without a valid license could see you slapped with a fine under the Electricity Safety Act. Thankfully, it was amended in 1998.

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    “While the Electricity Safety Act makes it illegal to do your own electrical work if you are not licensed, changing a light bulb and removing a plug from a socket were specifically exempted from this requirement under Order in Council G17,” said a spokeswoman for Energy Safe Victoria.
    #7

    Testing A Theory

    A yellow sign in a cemetery reads "NO GOLFING IN THE CEMETERY." An oddly specific rule.

    hobojoe_cup Report

    9points
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    #8

    Sign On A Restaurant Bathroom Mirror LOL

    A sign with the rule: "Employees Must Stop Crying Before Returning To Work," a specific rule likely inspired by an odd incident.

    TeachMeImWilling69 Report

    9points
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    #9

    A Uniquely Scottish Problem

    An amusing sign: "Underwear must be worn with kilts when wind speeds exceed 25mph." An oddly specific rule about underwear.

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    If you're having a bad day, best not to let it show in Milan, Italy. According to LMU Law Review, The Lawyer Portal, and other sites, the law there requires an individual to always smile in public places unless one is at a funeral or hospital.

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    "This law can be traced back to the 19th century," explains Ellie Rose McLain, Editor-in-Chief at LMU Law Review. "At the time, Italian authorities held general public positivity as a crucial reflection of the Italian spirit, a positive indicator of social stability, and generally essential for the well-being of the community."
    #10

    They're Not That Heavy Right?

    A sign in a lush forest showing a maximum capacity of 10 people or 3 Americans, an oddly specific rule for the bridge.

    Personal-Travel9252 Report

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    #11

    This Has Always Been A Dream Of Mine. Guess I'll Have To Take My Business Somewhere Else

    A sign with red text: Do NOT Feed Giraffes From Your MOUTH, a strangely specific rule that makes you wonder about its origin.

    BAF_DaWg82 Report

    9points
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    #12

    1st Rule Of Running A Restuarant

    A sign in Thai and English on a metal vent reads No beating guests, an oddly specific rule that makes one wonder who inspired it.

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    McLain goes on to say that because of this, the legislative authorities mandated that while in public places in Milan, a citizen must maintain a smile and avoid frowning. "Although this law has never been repealed," she notes. "Residents have confirmed that in the twenty-first century, this law is no longer enforced."

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    Milan is known as a "fashion capital" of the world, and you're likely to see many women donning wide smiles while wearing their expensive heels. But over in certain parts of Greece, this behavior is not only frowned upon, it's illegal. Not so much the smiling but definitely the stilettos...
    #13

    Not Mine, Found It Online

    A female restroom sign above a red sign stating No Horses Allowed in Bathrooms, an oddly specific rule.

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    #14

    Friend's New Apartment Pool Rules Went Up Today

    A pool sign with specific rules, stating no entry with active diarrhea. An example of oddly specific rules, not mentioning underwear must be worn.

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    #15

    Rules Are Rules

    A humorous sign reads Dogs Welcome Inside, Please Tie Children to Post Out Front. An oddly specific rule.

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    It's been reported that the country spends millions on the restoration of its ancient sites. And that's why, since 2009, visitors to some of these sites have been banned from wearing narrow, sharp or stiletto heels. “Visitors must wear shoes that do not wound the monuments,” said the Director of Greek Prehistoric and Classical Antiques, Eleni Korka in a 2009 announcement.

    Anyone who ignores the rule may have to sell their Manolo Blahniks to cover the fine of over $1,000.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Reddit, Do I Have To Remind You About Rule#1?

    A white sign with red text reads Rule #1 Do Not Pick Up The Goats, an example of oddly specific rules.

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    #17

    At A Country Club Pool

    At A Country Club Pool

    At my old job, I got free membership to the local country clubs gym. This was a sign in the pool room. Makes you wonder what they've seen.

    BriskSundayMorning Report

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    #18

    Maybe We Could Use Some New Overlords Though?

    A sign reading "Please do not eat in the library," with humorous text explaining ants learning to read and take over the world. Oddly specific rules like these make you wonder.

    asinine17 Report

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    The Greek City Times reports that while the high heels ban is unique to Greece, Italy also has some rules that tourists might not be aware of - besides the one that bans frowning in Milan...

    For example, in Florence, you can't have your ice cream and eat it. Not in certain areas anyway. "Consuming gelato in specific streets may incur fines," explains the Greek City Times, adding that this law exists to reduce litter and preserve historic spaces.
    #19

    Music Not Allowed In The Kitchen

    A list titled "Music Not Allowed in the Kitchen" with 17 oddly specific rules, highlighting funny regulations.

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    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They've really got it in for Nickelback.

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    #20

    Rules Are Made To Be Broken

    A tube rental sign with a specific rule: "You are NOT allowed to do ANYTHING that begins with the words... 'Hey Y'all watch this!'" This is an oddly specific rule.

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    #21

    Better Get Your Credit Card Out

    A humorous black sign with specific rules: 50$ per minute for sales pitches. A funny example of oddly specific rules.

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    Don't dare feed the pigeons in Venice. Doing so has been prohibited since 2008. And it has nothing to do with crowd control... Instead, the publication explains that the law exists "to prevent damage caused by bird droppings to sites like St. Mark’s Basilica, with fines ranging from €58 to €580."

    You should also know that when in Rome, do as the Romans do... Or risk a fine of up to €500. In particular, do not ever enter the iconic Trevi Fountain. It's strictly off-limits. A few tourists have learned the hard way - like one drunk New Zealand man who was not only slapped with a fine last year, but also banned for life from visiting the fountain.
    #22

    The Ouija Board Requested The New Rule

    A sign reads "Ouija boards are no longer permitted on the patio," an example of oddly specific rules.

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    #23

    This Rule About Alchohol In A Corn Maze

    A Welcome sign with oddly specific rules, like No Alcohol for those under 98, reflecting unique rules and humor.

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    #24

    A Very Specific Rule Born From A Very Specific Incident

    A TotalFitness sign reflects in a mirror: "Please wear a towel, underwear, or shorts at the sink for hygienic reasons."

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    Over in Alaska, you're likely to encounter some very strange laws in the wild. According to the Pacific Grove School District's List of Dumb Laws, "Even though it is legal to hunt a bear, it is illegal to wake a bear and take a picture for photo opportunities."

    It adds that it is also illegal to whisper in someone's ear while they are moose hunting, it is considered an offense to push a live moose out of a moving airplane, kangaroos are not allowed in barber shops at any time, and moose may not be viewed from an airplane.

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    #25

    They’re Slippery

    A white sign on a golden-brown wall, stating to dispose of banana peels in the garbage, not on the ground due to slipping. An example of oddly specific rules.

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    #26

    So My Lawn Mower Is Still Fine?

    Beach sign prohibiting chainsaws, a surprisingly specific rule. This highlights odd rules that make you wonder who inspired them.

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    #27

    But The Ending Tho!

    But The Ending Tho!

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    The Alaska Frontier reports that it's also illegal for children to build snowmen that are taller than they are when they are on school property. But this law isn't there to rain on a kid's parade.

    "This law was put into place due to some of the excessive snowfall this state sees, so rescue workers and school administrators can differentiate between snowmen and actual children," notes the site.

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    While some of the unusual laws from around the world kinda, sorta make sense, others are plain bizarre. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below...
    #28

    Bee

    A sign warns, "BEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES!! PLEASE DO NOT GO OUTSIDE. There are bees. They don't like you. They mentioned you specifically." Oddly specific rules like this can make you wonder who inspired them.

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    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What movie is beeees from? Please!

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    #29

    Confused On What To Do

    A humorous sign reads, DO NOT CROSS THIS FIELD unless you can do it in 9 seconds, because the bull can do it in 10. Underwear rules.

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    #30

    It’s This Time Of The Year Again

    A paper sign with oddly specific rules for playing Mariah Carey's Christmas song, limiting plays before and after December 1.

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    #31

    What Is The Cleat Catastrophe That Prompted This Rule?

    Store door with a No Cleats Allowed sign, highlighting specific rules. This image relates to underwear must be worn.

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    #32

    The Rules At My Hotel (It’s Not Even Near A Beach)

    The Rules At My Hotel (It’s Not Even Near A Beach)

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    #33

    But That Was My Favorite Parking Spot

    Sign by a lake stating "NO VEHICLES ON LAKE BOTTOM," highlighting an oddly specific rule like wearing underwear.

    GryphonSK Report

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    #34

    I Took This Picture In 2017, So These Rules May No Longer Apply

    A confusing sign for The Florida Room reads "Kids Eat Free, No Minors Allowed." An example of an oddly specific rule.

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    #35

    Dont Tell Me How To Live Dangerously

    Dont Tell Me How To Live Dangerously

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    #36

    Found In Chicago School Of Art Institute Dorms

    A sign states "ATTENTION: PLEASE DO NOT BRING PEANUTS OR MELONS INTO THIS SPACE." One of 65 oddly specific rules, it warns of life-threatening reactions.

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    #37

    Well, Ok Then

    A sign on a fence with a no-camera icon and text: "Please, refrain from taking pictures of our students." An oddly specific rule.

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    #38

    Pool Rule #10

    Pool rules sign with rule #3 stating no underwear in the pool, an oddly specific rule.

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    #39

    Rules Of The Park

    Rules Of The Park

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    #40

    Those Rules Seem Awfully Broad…

    A stop sign warns no fishing, netting, or launching nuclear missiles. An example of oddly specific rules.

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    #41

    Well, Rules Is Rules

    Well, Rules Is Rules

    kramersapartment Report

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    #42

    Forensics Lab Rules

    A funny Lab Rules sign with specific rules like 'Never lick the spoon,' illustrating oddly specific rules.

    reddit.com Report

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    #43

    Guess I'll Just Go Somewhere Else

    A cafe pillar with oddly specific rules, like "No washing hands in plates" and "No petting (heavy)." Underwear must be worn rules.

    GryphonSK Report

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    #44

    Sign At My Gym

    Sign At My Gym

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    #45

    Womp Womp

    Signs with oddly specific rules: a green sign limits bookings to non-local guests and a smaller sign welcomes service animals.

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    #46

    Dress Code Sign

    A Good Fridays sign listing dress code rules, including no white tees or sneakers, echoing oddly specific rules about clothing.

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    #47

    It’s Okay Elevator

    A sign in an elevator with oddly specific rules about not confusing the door sensor. It's a funny rule.

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    #48

    Imagine Going In And They Ask You To Leave

    A white sign on a wooden door with specific rules: "DO NOT ENTER unless you are WEARING DEODORANT and have SHOWERED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS." This oddly specific rule makes you wonder.

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    #49

    When You Know Who They Had To Make The Rule About

    A notice sign reading "NO OUTSIDE SOLICITATION. PLEASE DO NOT BUY FROM ROAMING ROSE PEDDLERS," an oddly specific rule.

    jeremyfrankly Report

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    #50

    Just A Few Lily Rules To Remember

    A blue sign on a wire fence: "Fragrance-free facility. Please refrain from wearing scented products or entering with Stargazer lilies. Thank You." This sign reminds of oddly specific rules.

    Mauifloxacin Report

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    #51

    This Burger Place Has Very Specific Parking Rules

    A JL Beers To Go sign with a very specific rule: 8min 10sec parking for pickup. This oddly specific rule inspires wonder.

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    #52

    To Go Is To Go

    A chalkboard sign with specific rules on a yellow wall, highlighting a rule about to-go orders. It makes you wonder which idiot inspired them.

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    #53

    Sign In The Vancouver Public Library Bathrooms

    A sign listing oddly specific rules against sponge bathing, clothes washing, and loitering, making you wonder which idiot inspired them.

    therealjeku Report

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    #54

    I Guess It's Not To Be

    Escalator safety sign with oddly specific rules: no pushchairs, running, Shakespeare, or heavy luggage. Underwear must be worn.

    imgur.com Report

    4points
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    #55

    Gets Better If You Know Thai

    Gets Better If You Know Thai

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    #56

    Durian Is More Expensive Than A Fire - Hotel Rules In Bangkok

    A Divalux Resort and Spa sign listing oddly specific rules like no smoking, cooking, fires, pets, or durians.

    dipaks1966 Report

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    #57

    Saw This On My Way To Work

    A yellow sign on a fence, reading "NOTICE: PRIVATE PROPERTY DO NOT FEED OR PET GOATS." An example of oddly specific rules.

    DigitalFroggg Report

    4points
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    #58

    No Glass Within 15 Thousand Millimeters Of The Pool

    A white and blue pool rules sign, featuring oddly specific rules, including No Diving and Shower Before Entering.

    qalpi Report

    4points
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    #59

    If They Have A Sign, There's Usually A Story Behind It

    If They Have A Sign, There's Usually A Story Behind It

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    #60

    Newtonian Fluids Acceptable

    A white sign with a specific rule: "DO NOT POUR CORN STARCH... DOWN DRAIN," hinting at odd rules and underwear.

    EEHogg Report

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    #61

    The Manager Is On The 4th Floor

    A warning sign on a brick wall about stairs leading to a non-existent fourth floor, reminiscent of oddly specific rules.

    GryphonSK Report

    4points
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    #62

    No Banana Tuesdays

    A sign states No Bananas on Tuesdays due to a life-threatening allergy, an oddly specific rule.

    Poo_Poo_La_Foo Report

    4points
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    #63

    Just Stop

    A sign with an oddly specific rule: "You're 'expertly' checking the heft and balance of decorative replicas of cartoon swords, so just stop."

    GryphonSK Report

    4points
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    #64

    An Oddly Specific Law

    A white sign states "Smoking, Bare Feet, Pets Prohibited in Building." An example of oddly specific rules, like "Underwear Must Be Worn."

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #65

    The Kind Of Pub I Need

    A worn sign with humorously specific tavern rules like No Grappling and Dwarf Tossing is not permitted. Underwear must be worn.

    Spacedbunnny Report

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