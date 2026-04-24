“Underwear Must Be Worn”: 65 Oddly Specific Rules That Have You Wondering Which Idiot Inspired Them
Some rules are understandable. They need no explanation, and many of us will adhere to them without giving it a second thought. Others are just weird. They leave us with more questions than answers, often conjuring up some elaborate story in our minds of how they came to be.
For example, "Please do not use the soda machine to wash your hands," or "Underwear must be worn with kilts when wind speeds exceed 25mph." What? Why? And more importantly, who? Who did what to make someone else take time to create such an oddly specific rule?
People have been sharing the hilarious and very precise rules they've run into while casually minding their own business. Many could serve as the perfect prompt to jog your wild imagination. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest ones. If you have any idea of why any of them might exist, please enlighten us in the comments below!
This post may include affiliate links.
House Rules
Number One Rule
I Can Get A Close Up For Littering? Nice, Usually You Have To Pay For The Top Class Membership For That
Why did the chicken cross the road? Well, hopefully it didn't in Quitman, Georgia. Any person who allows their chickens to cross the road around here could find themselves, and their feathery friends, in some serious trouble with the law.
"It shall be unlawful for any person owning or controlling chickens, ducks, geese, or any other domestic fowl to allow the same to run at large upon the streets or alleys of the city or to be upon the premises of any other person, without the consent of such other person." That's Part II, Chapter 8 of the law, according to The Lawyer Portal.
Don't say we didn't warn you!
Important Hand Washing Rules To Follow
Or Else…
Library Sign
How many men does it take to change a lightbulb? One very experienced and qualified one, apparently. At least that was reportedly the case in Victoria, Australia, until the late 90s. Changing a light bulb without a valid license could see you slapped with a fine under the Electricity Safety Act. Thankfully, it was amended in 1998.
“While the Electricity Safety Act makes it illegal to do your own electrical work if you are not licensed, changing a light bulb and removing a plug from a socket were specifically exempted from this requirement under Order in Council G17,” said a spokeswoman for Energy Safe Victoria.
Testing A Theory
Sign On A Restaurant Bathroom Mirror LOL
A Uniquely Scottish Problem
If you're having a bad day, best not to let it show in Milan, Italy. According to LMU Law Review, The Lawyer Portal, and other sites, the law there requires an individual to always smile in public places unless one is at a funeral or hospital.
"This law can be traced back to the 19th century," explains Ellie Rose McLain, Editor-in-Chief at LMU Law Review. "At the time, Italian authorities held general public positivity as a crucial reflection of the Italian spirit, a positive indicator of social stability, and generally essential for the well-being of the community."
They're Not That Heavy Right?
This Has Always Been A Dream Of Mine. Guess I'll Have To Take My Business Somewhere Else
1st Rule Of Running A Restuarant
McLain goes on to say that because of this, the legislative authorities mandated that while in public places in Milan, a citizen must maintain a smile and avoid frowning. "Although this law has never been repealed," she notes. "Residents have confirmed that in the twenty-first century, this law is no longer enforced."
Milan is known as a "fashion capital" of the world, and you're likely to see many women donning wide smiles while wearing their expensive heels. But over in certain parts of Greece, this behavior is not only frowned upon, it's illegal. Not so much the smiling but definitely the stilettos...
Not Mine, Found It Online
Friend's New Apartment Pool Rules Went Up Today
Rules Are Rules
It's been reported that the country spends millions on the restoration of its ancient sites. And that's why, since 2009, visitors to some of these sites have been banned from wearing narrow, sharp or stiletto heels. “Visitors must wear shoes that do not wound the monuments,” said the Director of Greek Prehistoric and Classical Antiques, Eleni Korka in a 2009 announcement.
Anyone who ignores the rule may have to sell their Manolo Blahniks to cover the fine of over $1,000.
Reddit, Do I Have To Remind You About Rule#1?
At A Country Club Pool
At my old job, I got free membership to the local country clubs gym. This was a sign in the pool room. Makes you wonder what they've seen.
Maybe We Could Use Some New Overlords Though?
The Greek City Times reports that while the high heels ban is unique to Greece, Italy also has some rules that tourists might not be aware of - besides the one that bans frowning in Milan...
For example, in Florence, you can't have your ice cream and eat it. Not in certain areas anyway. "Consuming gelato in specific streets may incur fines," explains the Greek City Times, adding that this law exists to reduce litter and preserve historic spaces.
Music Not Allowed In The Kitchen
Rules Are Made To Be Broken
Better Get Your Credit Card Out
Don't dare feed the pigeons in Venice. Doing so has been prohibited since 2008. And it has nothing to do with crowd control... Instead, the publication explains that the law exists "to prevent damage caused by bird droppings to sites like St. Mark’s Basilica, with fines ranging from €58 to €580."
You should also know that when in Rome, do as the Romans do... Or risk a fine of up to €500. In particular, do not ever enter the iconic Trevi Fountain. It's strictly off-limits. A few tourists have learned the hard way - like one drunk New Zealand man who was not only slapped with a fine last year, but also banned for life from visiting the fountain.
The Ouija Board Requested The New Rule
This Rule About Alchohol In A Corn Maze
A Very Specific Rule Born From A Very Specific Incident
Over in Alaska, you're likely to encounter some very strange laws in the wild. According to the Pacific Grove School District's List of Dumb Laws, "Even though it is legal to hunt a bear, it is illegal to wake a bear and take a picture for photo opportunities."
It adds that it is also illegal to whisper in someone's ear while they are moose hunting, it is considered an offense to push a live moose out of a moving airplane, kangaroos are not allowed in barber shops at any time, and moose may not be viewed from an airplane.
They’re Slippery
So My Lawn Mower Is Still Fine?
But The Ending Tho!
The Alaska Frontier reports that it's also illegal for children to build snowmen that are taller than they are when they are on school property. But this law isn't there to rain on a kid's parade.
"This law was put into place due to some of the excessive snowfall this state sees, so rescue workers and school administrators can differentiate between snowmen and actual children," notes the site.
While some of the unusual laws from around the world kinda, sorta make sense, others are plain bizarre. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below...