Taking a deeper look into the creative process behind the scenes, we were curious if the artist has any unusual or unexpected routines that help inspire new ideas. "I have a limited set of exercises I use to come up with jokes when things get dire," they shared. "A lot of the early Jenkins jokes just came from the old 'A + B' ideation method. I’d take out a sheet of paper and write down things I thought were funny, then cross them with each other to see what two ideas would look like combined. From that, I’d get gems such as 'Time Travel Pizza' or 'Rubik’s Cube Mafia.'

That method doesn’t span all the gamut of jokes, however. I picked up another method from friends in college, which I will call the 'bottomless list Google doc' (the true name is a patented secret). In that, you just have a list in a Google doc and enter as many entries as you can. Ideally, you want dozens of pages of entries in a stream-of-consciousness flow. Then, a few days later, you go back and comb through the list for the best ideas. This doesn’t work as well for comics, but it has helped me in a lot of other writing ventures."