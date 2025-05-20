ADVERTISEMENT

The Jenkins is a webcomic created by Hobson, featuring a mix of dry humor, oddball characters, and unexpected punchlines. It began with three brothers—Barney, Butch, and Junior—who live in their parents’ basement and get into strange, often pointless situations.

Over time, the comic moved beyond the brothers and started exploring different jokes, ideas, and one-off characters. With clean drawings and short setups, The Jenkins makes it easy to jump in at any point and enjoy a quick laugh. Scroll down to see the latest comics!

More info: Instagram | thejenkinscomic.net | x.com | patreon.com

#1

Comic strip from The Jenkins showing a character upset about a forgotten birthday in a funny and absurd style.

thejenkinscomic Report

We contacted the creator behind The Jenkins again to dive deeper into the creative process, uncovering their personal insights and experiences that shape the comics we all love. Here's what they had to say about the challenges, routines, and boundaries behind their work.

We started off with a bit of a grim question. Creating comics is definitely enjoyable, but as readers, we only see the final result of all the work that goes into each panel. That’s why we wanted to ask: what’s the most frustrating part of making comics that readers don’t see? For the creator of The Jenkins, the writing stage—before you’re set on one particular idea to flesh out—is the one that feels the most challenging. "Since the style of the comic has become that each entry is standalone, I often start each strip with a blank page."
    #2

    Funny and absurd comic panels showing awkward New Year’s dinner interaction and a character embarrassed in bed.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #3

    Comic strip from The Jenkins showing a group therapy session with a talking pillow and funny absurd dialogue.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    Then, the next frustrating part is having an idea that’s not quite there—when it’s just on the edge of something good but doesn’t quite hit the mark yet. "I will regularly have 10 to 20 drafts of a comic with different endings, branching off the same starting premise.

    Outside of the creation process, the most frustrating part of managing a webcomic in 2025 is the social media algorithm, which is why I've more or less given up on any attempts to appease it. I’ve decided to only write 'The Jenkins' for fun, so I don’t hold myself to any feeling that I need to appease an algorithm. This should hopefully make the comic more fun to read, but it also gives me less of a competitive drive to write prolifically."
    #4

    Two characters discuss adding loud beeping to a game when player health is low in a funny absurd comic by The Jenkins.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #5

    Comic panels showing a humorous shark attack scene with a business pitch, featuring funny and absurd comics by The Jenkins.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    Knowing when a joke is truly "done" can be another challenge. The cartoonist shared that sometimes, they know a joke is finished even before they’ve written it down. "A funny concept will strike me in a conversation or in the shower. If there’s a clear, simple punchline, there’s pretty much no editing needed, except to get the wording tight. However, this is not the case for most comics, and oftentimes it will take around ten drafts before something is done. Usually, I’ll start with a fixed opening panel or two and work out potential third and fourth panels that will follow. Sometimes, the more time I spend iterating on something, I discover it’s unlikely to ever be that funny. I don’t stop editing until I hit something I find funny or I give up on the premise."
    #6

    Comic by The Jenkins humorously questioning Maslow's hierarchy of needs about curtains for the living room.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #7

    Comic strip showing a funny visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a humorous take on Mungo Jerry's washboard.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    Taking a deeper look into the creative process behind the scenes, we were curious if the artist has any unusual or unexpected routines that help inspire new ideas. "I have a limited set of exercises I use to come up with jokes when things get dire," they shared. "A lot of the early Jenkins jokes just came from the old 'A + B' ideation method. I’d take out a sheet of paper and write down things I thought were funny, then cross them with each other to see what two ideas would look like combined. From that, I’d get gems such as 'Time Travel Pizza' or 'Rubik’s Cube Mafia.'

    That method doesn’t span all the gamut of jokes, however. I picked up another method from friends in college, which I will call the 'bottomless list Google doc' (the true name is a patented secret). In that, you just have a list in a Google doc and enter as many entries as you can. Ideally, you want dozens of pages of entries in a stream-of-consciousness flow. Then, a few days later, you go back and comb through the list for the best ideas. This doesn’t work as well for comics, but it has helped me in a lot of other writing ventures."

    #8

    Two stick figures discuss the struggles of business school in a funny and absurd comic by The Jenkins.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #9

    Comic by The Jenkins showing a humorous office firing scene with absurd dialogue between two characters.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    While the topics in The Jenkins range from socially awkward situations to hints of mythology, the artist told us they steer clear of adult content and explicit violence. They've kept it family-friendly so far, and they plan to continue in that direction. "I think I mentioned Hell in a comic one time... I stay away from on-the-nose political content, just because this makes the comic stand on its own merit, stay timeless, and critique modern issues in a creative way. If you look in the comic, there are occasional critiques of contemporary issues, such as the one from earlier this year, making an allegory to DOGE.

    As for content I refuse to do even if it's funny, that pretty much only applies to adult content. There’s a time for that, and it’s not 'The Jenkins' comic. I do critique modern political stuff if I have something truly funny and novel to say about it. Usually, it will be in an indirect way."
    #10

    Comic strip by The Jenkins showing a humorous conversation about the Olympics with a character doing a handstand outdoors.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #11

    Comic panels showing two characters discussing The Princess Bride wine poison scene, in a funny Jenkins comic style.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #12

    Comic strip from funny and absurd comics by The Jenkins showing a meeting of the Faithless Electors Club with humorous dialogue.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #13

    Comic panels by The Jenkins showing a mix of uplifting and absurd humor with friends and thoughtful messages.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #14

    Four-panel funny and absurd comic by The Jenkins about training ChatGPT with unusual data tapestries.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #15

    Funny and absurd comic by The Jenkins showing kids asking to see Santa with a Peloton twist and holiday humor.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #16

    Comic by The Jenkins showing humorous AI training with meatloaf data and overfitting in a computer character setting.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #17

    Funny comic featuring a Yoda-like character and a man with blue hair sharing a work-related joke in an office setting.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #18

    Comic panel featuring a man bringing a dog to work who humorously demands security clearance for peanut butter reserves.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #19

    Comic strip by The Jenkins showing a funny James Bond villain washing dishes, highlighting absurd humor in comics.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #20

    Comic strip with stick figures humorously discussing inventing the camera and photography rules in funny absurd comics.

    thejenkinscomic Report

    #21

    Comic strip by The Jenkins showing a humorous scene about the number 2024 being divisible by four with Olympic rings.

    thejenkinscomic Report

