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Sometimes, it really feels like life is the ghetto. It’s wild, chaotic, and anything that can go wrong very possibly will… Today, the email didn’t find you well. Your world woke up and chose violence.

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Loads more people everywhere are struggling through this thing we call adulting. Just trying to survive yet another long 24 hours that seem out to get us. Thankfully, there’s a virtual support group where we can all self-medicate together on a bunch of painfully relatable but hilarious memes.

The HoodWiFiOnly is “humor with no harm intended” and we’re here for it all. Bored Panda has put together a list of the page’s best posts for you to scroll through instead of worrying about your growing pile of adult problems.