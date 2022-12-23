“America Meets The Internet”: 100 Memes That Sum Up Life In The United States
Not every joke or witty remark will have you rolling on the floor laughing, but there’s usually a kernel of truth in most of them. Take any country as an example—there are countless jokes and memes about what it’s like living there and what still needs to change to improve the entire situation. Many people embrace the humor; though some think it’s offensive to read anything negative about their home.
The satirical Instagram page ‘America Meets The Internet’ dissects American society through memes and screenshots of brutally on-point comments about the current state of the country. We’ve collected some of their funniest, most powerful, and most insightful posts to share with you. Scroll down, upvote the ‘American shenanigans and memes’ you agree with, and be sure to share your opinions in the comments, dear Pandas.
Which of these pics do you think were spot-on? Were there any that you feel could use more nuance? Let us know.
The ‘America Meets The Internet’ page describes itself as dedicated to posting shenanigans and memes about the United States. The Instagram account is quite popular. At the time of writing, it had 377k followers.
A lot of followers enjoy the humor, weird memes, as well as the socio-political commentary interwoven into the pics. The page is a way to keep a finger on the pulse of America and some of the most important recent issues… at least in meme format.
There’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ country. Every nation is plagued by its own unique set of issues that make life harder than it should be for its citizens. And the US is no exception.
For example, one major problem that many Americans face is the exorbitant cost of healthcare. We’ve previously covered on Bored Panda how insurance companies are heavily involved in the provision of care for a patient. That means that they do whatever they can to avoid paying for healthcare.
“We are trained very early, almost like soldiers, to work hard and long hours, deal with extremely stressful conditions, and work through the emotional turmoil of death, debility, and the effect those things have on the patient and their families,” one doctor previously told Bored Panda about the type of stress that healthcare providers deal with in the US.
“I love what I do because I could not see myself doing anything else. I’ve wanted to be a doctor since I was 5, since I myself had a major medical issue. I remember the care and compassion my doctors when I was that age showed me, and helped me get through my very tough time. I wanted to do that for others, and so far I think I have done so. Insurance companies make it difficult though, and nearly force cold, inhumane, and compassionless rules on patients when they are most vulnerable,” he explained.
American hospitals are highly consolidated, meaning there’s less competition. Around a quarter of the costs that Americans pay for healthcare are administrative. To put it bluntly, you pay more due to how inefficient the bureaucratic system is.
The sad reality is that the US doesn’t provide the same bang for your buck as other developed countries do when it comes to healthcare. Americans pay far more. But they get far less. This is a pity because the country is full of talented and hard-working professionals, and has access to good tech.
The Peter G. Peterson Foundation explains that healthcare costs in the US come to around 12.3k dollars per person. Compare that to the nearly 7.4k dollars in Germany and 7.2k dollars in Switzerland. The average per capita healthcare spending in wealthy countries is just slightly over 5.8k dollars.
In short, this means that the spending in the US is more than twice the average of other developed nations.
“No! That’s not what I was saying!! Masks bad!!! ):” ;)
Should America still be considered a “developed” nation?
Living wage enforced by law, free healthcare, free (or at least affordable) education, affordable housing. These are not even slightly too far to the left. These are base pillars of propering society. We can see what is like to live without it. Fear, uncertianity, hopelessnes… it’s just not f*****g worth it.
Carving out a niche for yourself on social media is quite a challenge. There are so many creators and meme pages out there! So standing out is a problem if you’re doing the exact same thing that hundreds, thousands, or even millions of other internet users are.
Finding an interesting angle or a niche topic can help you stand out. Posting content consistently can, too. And if you focus on quality rather than quantity, you should eventually get the attention you deserve. However, luck also plays an important part in this. Unfortunately, not everyone will make it big on social media.
More interested in how much his ego deflated on stage
Previously, Bored Panda had spoken with content creator Trev Lewis, from Los Angeles, about memes and comedy.
"The two most common types of content that go viral are animals and food. This is what the data shows. No matter how many times algorithms get tweaked, or which platform we're discussing, people remain fixated on nourishment and other creatures. We are quite animalistic in that way," he told us during an earlier interview.
This! This makes me so mad. But it’s true. Gen Z is going to have to try and salvage this broken world we’re going to inherit, and we’ve messed it up so much at this point I don’t think we can. And the cycle will continue through generations. 5 am all nighter me hates the world right now
It is the problem. She shouldn't have to use food stamps, she should have enough money, people should pay her enough. So she has to suffer while the wealthy throws away enough food a day to feed her family for a month
Relatability trumps humor when it comes to content going viral, Trev told us. "Relatability is a more crucial component because this is the factor that often inspires people to share the content with others. Sharing is the highest form of engagement and the one true path to viral content. All the other forms of engagement will follow it," he explained.
According to the content creator, people’s sense of humor tends to grow more sophisticated over time. As such, creators have to grow and adapt. Constantly! So while some older memes might still hold up today, odds are that most of them won’t. Some memes lose their novelty. Others require a lot more context that, as time goes by, gets forgotten as newer issues step into the spotlight.
I cannot express how angry this is making me. No need to watch dystopian shows, we're already living in it, in case you haven't noticed.
"I suspect we [content creators] will only get more creative as time marches on. There's also an interesting theory that humor is primarily a coping mechanism or even a trauma response," he told us earlier. "As the conditions of the outside world continue to degrade, I suspect humor will be the first response from the internet.”
Do people not understand that all the billionaires give away tons of money to charity?
The terrifying argument is really what happens when it's 2.25+2.25 and how different individuals will round up or down at different points... Maths can be a terrible force in the wrong hands...
Damn right we are, though some of the ones with a brain knew this a while ago
They should build a wall and get the USA to pay for it...
Maybe that’s why they don’t wanna get vaccinated! (I think I figured it out guys! ;)
its true, they do have this. and they can afford it, not due to spectacular natural resources (which they do have) but because their population is 5m. in the UK we have 70m. the latest generation is the largest ever, and the poorest ever. BECAUSE THERE ARE TOO MANY PEOPLE. we must slow reproductive rates globally or we're all finished. but no-one wants to talk about that...