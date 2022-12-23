Not every joke or witty remark will have you rolling on the floor laughing, but there’s usually a kernel of truth in most of them. Take any country as an example—there are countless jokes and memes about what it’s like living there and what still needs to change to improve the entire situation. Many people embrace the humor; though some think it’s offensive to read anything negative about their home.

The satirical Instagram page ‘America Meets The Internet’ dissects American society through memes and screenshots of brutally on-point comments about the current state of the country. We’ve collected some of their funniest, most powerful, and most insightful posts to share with you. Scroll down, upvote the ‘American shenanigans and memes’ you agree with, and be sure to share your opinions in the comments, dear Pandas.

Which of these pics do you think were spot-on? Were there any that you feel could use more nuance? Let us know.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

70points
POST
N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bezos and his ilk are billionaires *because* they are heartless arseholes. Inherited wealth can be quite philanthropic, but rarely reaches the ludicrous billions level to be comparative.

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

danpriceseattle Report

68points
POST
Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, I read a post that said, typically, you have to ask someone who is in an emergency if they would rather most certainly die or go broke. Someone has got to fix this s**t.

0
0points
reply
#3

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

JenniKay3450 Report

59points
POST
View more comments

The ‘America Meets The Internet’ page describes itself as dedicated to posting shenanigans and memes about the United States. The Instagram account is quite popular. At the time of writing, it had 377k followers.

A lot of followers enjoy the humor, weird memes, as well as the socio-political commentary interwoven into the pics. The page is a way to keep a finger on the pulse of America and some of the most important recent issues… at least in meme format.
#4

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

59points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people believe the 2nd amendment (and all the others) is a god given right

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

57points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More like good human that doesn't discriminate.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

55points
POST
Dandelion Girl
Dandelion Girl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's actually terrifying though

10
10points
reply
View more comments

There’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ country. Every nation is plagued by its own unique set of issues that make life harder than it should be for its citizens. And the US is no exception.

For example, one major problem that many Americans face is the exorbitant cost of healthcare. We’ve previously covered on Bored Panda how insurance companies are heavily involved in the provision of care for a patient. That means that they do whatever they can to avoid paying for healthcare.
#7

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

54points
POST
Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or they should back out a bit earlier

21
21points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

53points
POST
View more comments
#9

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

50points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

“We are trained very early, almost like soldiers, to work hard and long hours, deal with extremely stressful conditions, and work through the emotional turmoil of death, debility, and the effect those things have on the patient and their families,” one doctor previously told Bored Panda about the type of stress that healthcare providers deal with in the US.
#10

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

49points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You just earned another 25 bars for advertising.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#11

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

49points
POST
Becklass
Becklass
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not all hero’s wear capes. Some ride bikes.

17
17points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

49points
POST
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That took a pleasant unexpected turn.

14
14points
reply
View more comments

“I love what I do because I could not see myself doing anything else. I’ve wanted to be a doctor since I was 5, since I myself had a major medical issue. I remember the care and compassion my doctors when I was that age showed me, and helped me get through my very tough time. I wanted to do that for others, and so far I think I have done so. Insurance companies make it difficult though, and nearly force cold, inhumane, and compassionless rules on patients when they are most vulnerable,” he explained.
#13

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

49points
POST
Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this on the play store? Asking for a friend

17
17points
reply
View more comments
#14

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

saraqdavid Report

47points
POST
Mahayana
Mahayana
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwww❤️❤️!

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#15

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

46points
POST
View more comments

American hospitals are highly consolidated, meaning there’s less competition. Around a quarter of the costs that Americans pay for healthcare are administrative. To put it bluntly, you pay more due to how inefficient the bureaucratic system is.

The sad reality is that the US doesn’t provide the same bang for your buck as other developed countries do when it comes to healthcare. Americans pay far more. But they get far less. This is a pity because the country is full of talented and hard-working professionals, and has access to good tech.
#16

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

44points
POST
#17

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

42points
POST
Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kill two birds with one stone. And not always metaphorically

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

42points
POST
View more comments

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation explains that healthcare costs in the US come to around 12.3k dollars per person. Compare that to the nearly 7.4k dollars in Germany and 7.2k dollars in Switzerland. The average per capita healthcare spending in wealthy countries is just slightly over 5.8k dollars.

In short, this means that the spending in the US is more than twice the average of other developed nations.
#19

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

39points
POST
Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“No! That’s not what I was saying!! Masks bad!!! ):” ;)

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#20

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

38points
POST
Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Should America still be considered a “developed” nation?

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

therealrynnstar Report

37points
POST
Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Living wage enforced by law, free healthcare, free (or at least affordable) education, affordable housing. These are not even slightly too far to the left. These are base pillars of propering society. We can see what is like to live without it. Fear, uncertianity, hopelessnes… it’s just not f*****g worth it.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Carving out a niche for yourself on social media is quite a challenge. There are so many creators and meme pages out there! So standing out is a problem if you’re doing the exact same thing that hundreds, thousands, or even millions of other internet users are.

Finding an interesting angle or a niche topic can help you stand out. Posting content consistently can, too. And if you focus on quality rather than quantity, you should eventually get the attention you deserve. However, luck also plays an important part in this. Unfortunately, not everyone will make it big on social media.
#22

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

37points
POST
Birdy
Birdy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd watch it...but only if their lowest paid employee gets to live the CEO life

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

ItsDanSheehan Report

36points
POST
Natalie Bohrteller
Natalie Bohrteller
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, he was an illegal immigrant after all! /s

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#24

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

36points
POST
Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More interested in how much his ego deflated on stage

7
7points
reply
View more comments

Previously, Bored Panda had spoken with content creator Trev Lewis, from Los Angeles, about memes and comedy.

"The two most common types of content that go viral are animals and food. This is what the data shows. No matter how many times algorithms get tweaked, or which platform we're discussing, people remain fixated on nourishment and other creatures. We are quite animalistic in that way," he told us during an earlier interview.
#25

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

35points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This! This makes me so mad. But it’s true. Gen Z is going to have to try and salvage this broken world we’re going to inherit, and we’ve messed it up so much at this point I don’t think we can. And the cycle will continue through generations. 5 am all nighter me hates the world right now

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#26

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

35points
POST
Darkiriscat
Darkiriscat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! Wow! Lets go! You could also make a YouTube series

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

34points
POST
desperate emu, will sell soul
desperate emu, will sell soul
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is the problem. She shouldn't have to use food stamps, she should have enough money, people should pay her enough. So she has to suffer while the wealthy throws away enough food a day to feed her family for a month

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Relatability trumps humor when it comes to content going viral, Trev told us. "Relatability is a more crucial component because this is the factor that often inspires people to share the content with others. Sharing is the highest form of engagement and the one true path to viral content. All the other forms of engagement will follow it," he explained.

According to the content creator, people’s sense of humor tends to grow more sophisticated over time. As such, creators have to grow and adapt. Constantly! So while some older memes might still hold up today, odds are that most of them won’t. Some memes lose their novelty. Others require a lot more context that, as time goes by, gets forgotten as newer issues step into the spotlight.
#28

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

33points
POST
View more comments
#29

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

33points
POST
pink_panda
pink_panda
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you, Aaron Tucker.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#30

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

danpriceseattle Report

33points
POST
Natalie Bohrteller
Natalie Bohrteller
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I cannot express how angry this is making me. No need to watch dystopian shows, we're already living in it, in case you haven't noticed.

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

 "I suspect we [content creators] will only get more creative as time marches on. There's also an interesting theory that humor is primarily a coping mechanism or even a trauma response," he told us earlier. "As the conditions of the outside world continue to degrade, I suspect humor will be the first response from the internet.”
#31

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

Whatapityonyou Report

33points
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do we know that isn't what's already happening?!

0
0points
reply
#32

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

danpriceseattle Report

32points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

32points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do people not understand that all the billionaires give away tons of money to charity?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

31points
POST
View more comments
#35

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

29points
POST
Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Truth hurts, but it sets you free.

4
4points
reply
#36

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

29points
POST
N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Waves from Great Britain*

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

Mikel_Jollett Report

28points
POST
Richard Salisbury
Richard Salisbury
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The terrifying argument is really what happens when it's 2.25+2.25 and how different individuals will round up or down at different points... Maths can be a terrible force in the wrong hands...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#38

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

28points
POST
#39

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

27points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, he uses them as ear warmers, alas he couldn't figure out a better use for them.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#40

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

27points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I swear the second he was out of office I breathed a sigh of relief and cut down to half the meds for anxiety.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#41

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

27points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The car destroyed the horse transportation industry. telephone>telegraph. airplanes>zeppelins. Etc, etc

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#43

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

24points
POST
Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most disgusting pic I saw today.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

thescottcharles Report

22points
POST
#45

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

NotABigJerk Report

22points
POST
#46

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

22points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn right we are, though some of the ones with a brain knew this a while ago

0
0points
reply
#47

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

21points
POST
Richard Salisbury
Richard Salisbury
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They should build a wall and get the USA to pay for it...

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

21points
POST
#49

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

21points
POST
Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can see why he was valedictorian, smart move!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#50

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

21points
POST
#51

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

21points
POST
Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe that’s why they don’t wanna get vaccinated! (I think I figured it out guys! ;)

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

21points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a daft thing to be proud about.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#53

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

20points
POST
#54

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

20points
POST
#55

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

20points
POST
papski
papski
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

its true, they do have this. and they can afford it, not due to spectacular natural resources (which they do have) but because their population is 5m. in the UK we have 70m. the latest generation is the largest ever, and the poorest ever. BECAUSE THERE ARE TOO MANY PEOPLE. we must slow reproductive rates globally or we're all finished. but no-one wants to talk about that...

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

20points
POST
#57

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

19points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to induce a heart attack to go along with the stroke.

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#58

Funny-Memes-America-Meets-The-Internet

americameetstheinternet Report

19points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member