Not every joke or witty remark will have you rolling on the floor laughing, but there’s usually a kernel of truth in most of them. Take any country as an example—there are countless jokes and memes about what it’s like living there and what still needs to change to improve the entire situation. Many people embrace the humor; though some think it’s offensive to read anything negative about their home.

The satirical Instagram page ‘America Meets The Internet’ dissects American society through memes and screenshots of brutally on-point comments about the current state of the country. We’ve collected some of their funniest, most powerful, and most insightful posts to share with you. Scroll down, upvote the ‘American shenanigans and memes’ you agree with, and be sure to share your opinions in the comments, dear Pandas.

Which of these pics do you think were spot-on? Were there any that you feel could use more nuance? Let us know.