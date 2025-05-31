We got in touch with Iris Gorfinkel, M.D. who is a general practitioner, medical researcher, and the founder of PrimeHealth Family Practice and Clinical Research, and asked her to share memories of her own time in medical school.

"The thing I remember the most is having the perpetual feeling that no matter how much I studied, it would never be enough," she told Bored Panda.

"At the time, the exams at McGill Medical School, Canada, were essay questions and felt like they were hit or miss. And I really had no idea that a lot of the other students had the advantage of having copies of the old exam."