With 761,000 members, the subreddit r/MedicalSchool offers more than mere study tips. It's also packed with memes. And it doesn't matter if you're pursuing a degree in healthcare or simply want to learn about the lives of those who do, the content here is both insightful and relatable.

From meltdowns over brutal anatomy exams to awkward confessions of making fools of themselves in front of their first patients, and prayers for caffeine that keep them going, nobody's pretending it's easy.

#1

Me Trying To Find The Ortho Resident I Worked With

Display of Just For Men hair color products in various brown shades at a store, a popular medical school memes reference.

shizadi

    #2

    From The Humblest Of Beginnings

    Tweet about becoming a doctor humorously compared to a potato becoming vodka, related to medical school memes.

    Ali_Seiple

    We got in touch with Iris Gorfinkel, M.D. who is a general practitioner, medical researcher, and the founder of PrimeHealth Family Practice and Clinical Research, and asked her to share memories of her own time in medical school.

    "The thing I remember the most is having the perpetual feeling that no matter how much I studied, it would never be enough," she told Bored Panda.

    "At the time, the exams at McGill Medical School, Canada, were essay questions and felt like they were hit or miss. And I really had no idea that a lot of the other students had the advantage of having copies of the old exam."

    #3

    Every Old Guy In The Hospital

    Two-panel meme of an older man considering asking a female medical student if she’s a nurse, highlighting medical school meme humor.

    lionfan2081

    #4

    The First Two Years Of Medical School.. [shitpost]

    Coffee cup with reflection showing "I want to die," illustrating painfully accurate medical school memes for future doctors.

    Dysdiadochokinesiass

    #5

    My Frontal Lobe: I Don't Fell So Good

    Two-panel meme showing a disappointed man and a happy man with glasses, highlighting medical school struggles and humor.

    expatdoctor

    Gorfinkel herself didn't have such luck. "Unlike many fall students, I wasn't living at home like they were as well. Yet the stakes were super high because if a student failed more than two exams, they were thrown out of school."

    "I actually did fail two exams and had to retake them knowing that if I failed even one of them the second time around, I'd be thrown out," the doctor said.

    #6

    First Day On A Paeds Rotation

    Tweet from Dr. Glaucomflecken sharing a relatable story about nervous med student during residency, highlighting medical school memes.

    DGlaucomflecken

    #7

    This Is The Last Pikachu [meme] I Promise

    Patient and doctor dialogue on medication with surprised Pikachu meme illustrating painfully accurate medical school memes.

    BinaryPeach

    #8

    Kinda Like Many Ortho Residents Chose Their Field Because They Personally Had Acl Surgery In Highschool

    Character from animated show pointing at a reflection labeled psychiatry patient, illustrating medical school memes for future doctors.

    BinaryPeach

    "Luckily, I passed, but for years I had recurrent nightmares about not passing," Gorfinkel recalled.

    "In those dreams I'd come late to the exam, or I was already taking the exam and knew nothing ... Fortunately, these nightmares finally stopped, but it actually took about 10 years."
    #9

    The University Hospital You Rotate At??

    Text meme about parking fees at the university and hospital, reflecting medical school challenges future doctors face.

    bakwas12

    #10

    Friendly Reminder

    Two cartoon dogs running while holding a banner with a medical school meme about being a doctor and personality.

    hyrulescout

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So true. Look at that thread we had recently about awful things doctors say to their patients.

    #11

    Can Anybody Help Me Understand Why The Answer Isn’t E?

    Medical school question on gunshot wound management illustrating painfully accurate medical school memes for future doctors.

    yikeswhatshappening

    Echoing Gorfinkel's experience, one study involving students from nine geographically diverse medical schools in the UK found that 54% of them had symptoms of insomnia, 38% showed signs of anxiety and depression, and 19% exhibited symptoms of paranoia.

    19% also said that they considered dropping out from medical school due to their mental health.
    #12

    I Will Never Forget This

    Cheetah and cub meme illustrating medical school struggles relatable to future doctors in painful medical school memes.

    MrMassador

    #13

    Em Attendings Should Be The Ones Who Teach First Years

    Medical school meme showing a humorous conversation between med students about bone imaging findings and diagnosis.

    foreveraloann

    #14

    Gotta Polish Up Those Redirection Skills, Son

    Cat with tiny human-like hands humorously illustrating medical school memes about future doctors' attentive listening struggles.

    RoxyKubundis

    Another survey by the British Medical Association (BMA) showed that 43% of local medical students have considered leaving or pausing their course due to financial pressures. The researchers also discovered that:

    1. 62% of respondents spent less on essentials, such as food or heating;
    2. Nearly three quarters asked their parents or family for additional financial support;
    3. Over two fifths used their overdraft to cover living costs;
    4. About 15% accessed hardship or emergency university funds.
    5. One in ten took out a credit card or loan to cover living costs.
    #15

    Erryday In Family Medicine Clinic

    Patient asks about diabetes treatment, doctor explains meds plus lifestyle changes, patient looks confused in medical school meme.

    premeddit

    #16

    Wise Words From Dr. Drake Ramoray

    Medical school memes showing a doctor and patient humor about date of birth and calculating age.

    rosereprise

    #17

    Make Sure To Ration Your Crying Time

    Tweet about a medical student studying in intervals, crying, then achieving high grades, reflecting medical school memes.

    HealthBarbarian

    The study authors added that medical students leaving school had important implications for the health workforce, globally estimated to have a deficit of 6.4 million doctors.

    In Europe, there have long been concerns about health worker shortages as the population ages.

    Some estimates suggest that in EU countries and the UK, there could be a shortage of 4.1 million health workers including doctors, nurses, and other professionals by 2030.
    #18

    R/Wholesomemedschoolmemes When?

    Tweet by a medical professional humorously describing a simple but effective procedure in the emergency department in a medical school meme.

    JahanFahimi

    #19

    We’re Busted

    Text meme about doctors stepping out to search information on Google, related to medical school memes for future doctors.

    FuckBiostats

    #20

    Wear A Mask

    Tweet humor about medical school memes referencing intubation by a gynecology intern during COVID-19 pandemic safety advice.

    dremilyportermd

    Gorfinkel thinks the number one, two, and three rule for those med students who want to succeed is to not sell your soul. "Stay with a good diet, exercise regularly, and do not sacrifice sleep. A minimum of seven hours, hopefully non-negotiable, whenever possible."

    She said, "Remember that memories — and that includes what we want to study and learn — require sleep in order to get consolidated."

    "Another good suggestion is to try to maintain social connections and don't try to isolate yourself."
    #21

    Ob/Gyn Resident: "We Have A Medical Student In Clinic Today. Do You Mind If He Joins Us?" Me, 5 Mins Later, Outside The Exam Room:

    Older man wearing mittens and a face mask sitting alone on a folding chair, reflecting the exhaustion future doctors might feel.

    MtHollywoodLion

    #22

    I Graduated Today And My Phone Is Blowing Up

    Phone lock screen showing humorous text messages referencing big pharma and viruses, related to medical school memes.

    Neuromancy_

    #23

    The Longest Con

    Tweet by Shirlelne Obuobi MD on medical school struggles highlighting debt, long hours, and exposure to diseases future doctors might definitely feel.

    shirleneobuobi

    When it comes to learning itself, there aren't any quick fixes. "It's hard, so take notes, test yourself. Flashcards are helpful because that's active learning, not passive," the doctor said.

    An idea worth considering is interleaving, which can also help with retention. It's a technique that involves mixing together different topics. For example, "instead of studying only biochemistry the whole night or in one sitting, it's better to mix it up. So, you might do some biochemistry, and then physiology, and later, anatomy," Gorfinkel said.

    #24

    Welp

    Cartoon dinosaur meme contrasting software engineers coding happily and doctors stressed, illustrating medical school memes for future doctors.

    YugoTheWolf17

    #25

    Had To Be Said

    Spider-Man holding a device with caption about family medicine, illustrating a medical school meme for future doctors and primary care.

    reddit.com

    #26

    I Am Interested

    Person with a kidney illustration over their face sharing a medical school meme about calcium and water intake trade-off.

    quince98

    "If you know you're struggling emotionally or academically, don't be afraid to ask for help," Gorfinkel added.

    "Nothing is worth [more] than your mental well-being, which brings us back to the rule number one, two and three: don't sell your soul."
    #27

    Hello World!

    Polar bear peeking from a snowy hole with caption about cervix dilation, relatable medical school meme for future doctors.

    ichmusspinkle

    #28

    The Gang's All Here

    Medical school memes showing a student reacting while studying psych meds with humor and relatable emotions.

    Will_Smiths_Cousin

    #29

    Take Him Away Boys

    Immune system cartoon struggling with bacteria, viruses, parasites, cancer cells, but alarmed by a peanut allergy meme.

    BinaryPeach

    #30

    Me: Why Not Both?

    Tweet about anxieties and self-doubt faced by future doctors, reflecting accurate medical school memes.

    kindofsquishy

    #31

    All Of Residency Captured, Circa 2001 (Colorized)

    Two medical professionals in a hospital discussing a critical decision, illustrating accurate medical school memes.

    BrightMechanic

    Still Riding That High, 6 Months Later

    Medical school meme showing a med student feeling validated when called a doctor, highlighting future doctors' emotions.

    P-S-21

    #33

    "So....tell Me About Your Weaknesses..."

    Residency applicants in a filmed interview contrasted with attending interviewers shown as close-up animal faces, medical school memes.

    sushifan123

    #34

    How It Feels To Finally Graduate Medical School

    Person wearing oversized ice cream costume taking a mirror selfie with caption expressing medical school meme feelings.

    Radioactive_Doomer

    A Buddy Asked If I Had A Big Exam Coming Up, So I Made This

    Three-panel medical school meme showing stress about exams, featuring characters discussing always having big exams coming up.

    Camerocito

    #36

    Has Anyone Made This Yet?

    Meme illustrating blood types and medical school humor with a character emphasizing blood compatibility for future doctors.

    rosecoloredgasmask

    #37

    Ah Yes, This Will Help Us Immensely

    Scene from The Office meme showing doctors reacting to sacrifices during pandemic with no raise or time off, highlighting medical school memes.

    BinaryPeach

    #38

    *Cries In General Surgery*

    Two images showing a young woman at a computer, depicting medical school memes about future doctors and specialties.

    BinaryPeach

    #39

    💰🦴💵

    Tweet showing a man in a suit with glowing red eyes, captioned orthopedic surgeons, illustrating medical school memes.

    HMH2014

    #40

    This Is Too Relatable For Words

    Tweet exchange about medical school education being better explained by an Indian YouTube tutor than professors, highlighting medical school memes.

    vu4life

    #41

    I Hated To Hear It At The Time, But Here I Am Sounding The Same Warning

    Premeds react emotionally as future doctors admit med school sucks and it's not worth it in a painfully accurate medical school meme.

    theMDinsideme

    #42

    Seeing Numerous Reports Of This From You Guys. Please Stay Safe. Love, An Attending

    Med students raise safety concerns during pandemic, med school admin reacts by calling them unprofessional in this medical school meme.

    blindedbytofumagic

    #43

    When You've Finally Finished 6 Years Of Uni And 5 Years Of Specialisation

    Patient confusing female doctor for nurse in a medical school meme highlighting stereotypes future doctors might face.

    MorningredTimetravel

    #44

    Guess I'm A Vein

    Cartoon comparing the virgin vein and Chad artery with labels illustrating key medical school memes for future doctors.

    wannabe-doc

    #45

    I’m Just A Dentist!

    Scene from Friends with Joey showing confident then shocked expressions, paired with text about dentists feeling like doctors, medical school memes.

    tattirudi

    #46

    P’s Get Md’s

    A two-panel medical school meme showing reactions to scoring 78% on tests during college versus med school.

    efemorale

    #47

    Facts

    Emotional US medical students reacting to NYU giving free tuition, illustrating relatable medical school memes for future doctors.

    OmniaVinco

    #48

    Trying To Schedule An Appointment With A Physician And The Receptionist Keeps Saying Pas Are Physicians

    Older man outdoors in winter coat saying I am once again asking to see a physician, medical school memes for future doctors.

    reddit.com

    #49

    First Day As An Intern Be Like

    Smiling dog meme with text about realizing you are the doctor, highlighting medical school memes for future doctors.

    Niyi_M

    #50

    Uw Date Night

    Tweet about spending nearly $1000 on a date night, highlighting the cost of medical school Qbanks versus homemade pizza.

    reddit.com

    #51

    See It Everyday I Come Into Work, Teasing Me

    Billboard with motivational quitting message seen from above in a parking lot, illustrating medical school memes for future doctors.

    oxymoron1629

    #52

    I'll Never Forget This One

    Diagram showing the cycle of learning and forgetting the Krebs cycle, illustrating medical school memes for future doctors.

    drhajtov

    #53

    All My Classmates

    Med student struggling to study, stressed expression in classroom, a relatable painful medical school meme for future doctors.

    Grace1174

    #54

    Nephro #6 Tho?

    Tweet listing favorite med school classes humorously referencing medical school memes future doctors might definitely feel.

    Cak130

    #55

    Thank God For Those $1 Long Island Iced Teas

    Tweet from a medical student humorously describing a lonely date due to the demanding nature of medical school memes.

    Satesh7

    #56

    Good Times

    Excited young man looking out car window representing medical school memes about first-year hospital experiences.

    wannabe-doc

    Stonks Falling

    Man in a shirt enthusiastically posing on a couch with the caption about medical school rank struggles and parkour meme.

    BinaryPeach

    #58

    Prestige Chasing Is Real

    Man putting on clown makeup in stages, illustrating the painful reality of medical school and future doctors' struggles.

    reddit.com

    #59

    Online Lectures Ftw

    Scene from a movie showing a complex patient with a rare disease and a small figure representing limited medical school knowledge.

    AtLeastImADoc

    #60

    Any Fever, Cough, Sob?

    Hospital COVID testing meme showing a humorous written test, reflecting medical school memes future doctors might feel.

    BewilderedAlbatross

    Oof

    Before and after photos showing the stressful reality faced by medical students in medical school memes.

    reddit.com

    #62

    Nice

    Text conversation meme showing a dad forgetting his child is a doctor, highlighting medical school humor for future doctors.

    One_Pebble

    #63

    Anaesthetists Be Like

    Man in gray jacket with eyes closed and hand on chest, expressing relief in a medical school meme about surgery fatigue.

    wannabe-doc

    #64

    M3 Is Hard

    Close-up of a shocked cartoon character illustrating a medical school meme about future doctors googling anatomy questions.

    pudding82

    I’m Stuck On Can’t Remember

    Diagram illustrating stages of medical school learning curve from excitement to confusion and partial understanding in future doctors.

    Mairena11

    #66

    Me Irl

    Meme showing visible pain face reacting to confusing medical school knowledge and popular memes with many upvotes.

    qFrosty

    #67

    *impostor Syndrome Intensifies*

    Medical school meme showing a nervous puppet with wide eyes, reflecting future doctors' study struggles and feelings.

    Jumpingapplecar

    #68

    First Day Of 3rd Year

    Meme showing awkward monkey puppet reaction to attending surgeon questioning identity during surgery, medical school memes humor.

    justsaltnopepper

    I Guess Professionalism Only Goes One Way. [meme]

    Residency applicant prepares perfectly for interview while tired and unimpressed interviewers react in medical school meme.

    BinaryPeach

    #70

    I Am Efficiency

    Drake meme showing preference for listening to lectures on 1.8x speed with pauses, relating to medical school memes.

    ColdProduct

    #71

    I'm Only In 20th Grade

    Medical school meme showing astronaut realizing becoming a doctor will take 51 years, highlighting future doctors' tough journey.

    mitzxp530

    #72

    Getting Into Medical School vs. Being In Medical School

    Cartoon purple blob character next to a histology slide showing tissue under a microscope, medical school meme concept.

    137trimethylpurine

    #73

    Look At What You All Did!

    Beige door with a sign reading Medical Staff Dining Room, representing a quiet spot for future doctors in medical school.

    Gizmo3636

    #74

    Ruh Roh

    Medical school meme showing a funny reaction about answering clinical questions and realizing malpractice risks.

    Bilbrath

    #75

    Modern Problems Required Modern Solutions

    Comparison of weak bacteria in 1928 to strong bacteria now, illustrating antibiotic resistance in medical school memes.

    YBtheOutlaw

    #76

    This Chiropractic Student Cracks Me Up

    Meme humor about medical school challenges, showing a Harry Potter parody with text on chiropractic students.

    Byakugan360

    #77

    Bmi 30+ Gang

    Overweight child by pool with sarcastic caption about counseling patients on weight loss medical school memes.

    Okra_Windfury

    #78

    It Really Do Be Like That Rn

    Person in Joker makeup and gray Nike hoodie standing indoors, illustrating medical school memes about future doctors' struggles.

    yurbanastripe

    #79

    Learning Ekgs

    Medical school memes showing a funny STEMI vs Pokémon joke and a shocked cartoon character reaction.

    vsp3c

    #80

    Yet We Are Always Told To Be As Conservative As Possible In This Whole Process

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration about medical school social media warnings affecting future doctor employment prospects.

    asstogas

