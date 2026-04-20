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We all make mistakes. Even at work. At best, we manage to correct them, or they're harmless enough to not lose sleep over. At worst, they get printed, installed, built, or manufactured. Then end up on the internet, leaving people wondering whether the lights are on but no one's home.

Good design is meant to make life easier. But every so often, someone misses the point completely. It's almost as if they worked with their eyes closed and had nobody around to spot their blunders before it was too late. From confusing signs that proclaim, "No entry. Entrance only," to forks that seemingly want to identify as spoons, design fails are everywhere.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the wildest and most hilarious ones spotted in the wild. They may not have served their intended purpose but they certainly provided us with some much-needed laughter.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Good Family

Family tree illustration with cartoon avatars showing designers working without common sense in a humorous style.

Xpg3000 Report

8points
POST
kngross avatar
Niki
Niki
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, should we tell them?

2
2points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Poor Blind People…

    Sign on wooden door says Welcome with an incorrect braille design, illustrating designers working without common sense.

    OliTheMonke Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Hmmm

    Dental clinic sign with poorly designed logo showing confusing human figures, an example of designers working without common sense.

    vegitable-oil Report

    6points
    POST

    We might find these posts hilarious but bad design shouldn’t be a laughing matter. Besides giving many of us a headache, it can cost companies, governments and individuals a fortune.
    #4

    Apple Mouse Battery Ran Out. I Guess I'll Just Go Home Now

    Apple mouse plugged in the wrong way on a desk with keyboard and coffee mug showing lack of common sense in design.

    nupods Report

    6points
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    #5

    This Is... Speacial

    Amusement park ride featuring a confusing superhero design combining elements of Batman and Captain America.

    SpiteResponsibleofm3 Report

    6points
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    #6

    Perfect Smile

    Distorted mural of a nurse on a building wall, an example of design without common sense causing visual confusion.

    Nuky111 Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    It's For Soup Or Steak ?

    Fork with only three tines held in hand showing a design mistake without common sense in a kitchen setting

    Canarpyllon Report

    6points
    POST
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    #8

    Eat Kids

    Sign with poor design shows text eat kids free, illustrating designers working without common sense in a humorous way

    Which_Astronomer645 Report

    6points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Inflation's getting into everything, man.

    0
    0points
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    #9

    Y Ou Sho Uldb Edanc Ingnow

    Eye chart design without common sense, with letters spelling a confusing message under blue lighting.

    The_unchosen-one Report

    6points
    POST
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    #10

    Is It Enter Or Do Not Enter?

    Confusing sign with contradictory instructions showing common design fails without common sense in humorous scenarios.

    TheOrangeisbest Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Sale Sign Failed

    Sale sign with confusing designer offer showing buy 3 get 2 and buy 2 get 1 promotions without common sense.

    TheOrangeisbest Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Ho Ho Ho!

    Santa figure hanging on bridge with "Jump for Joy" sign beneath, showcasing designers working without common sense humor.

    supermak12 Report

    6points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like that is the opposite of why people are up there.

    1
    1point
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    #13

    Language

    Sign with the word EAT designed vertically above Jessica’s Family, showing a common sense design fail by designers.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    andrewbrininstool avatar
    A. Br.
    A. Br.
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, you never know; they could be tasty!

    0
    0points
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    #14

    The Sign Was Not In Braille

    Sign showing braille and picture menus available with obvious design flaws illustrating designers working without common sense.

    rasalghularz Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Beautiful Plating... Wait What?

    Salad bowl with large holes making it hard to hold, illustrating what happens when designers work without common sense.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Just, Why?

    Floor tiles with one tile oddly installed diagonally, highlighting design flaws and lack of common sense from designers.

    Intrepid-Travel2383 Report

    5points
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    #17

    Virgin Mary

    Abstract stone sculpture with unusual design under blue sky, highlighting what happens when designers work without common sense.

    LeftChoux Report

    5points
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    #18

    In Case Of Fire

    Red hydrant cabinet blocked by metal handrails, illustrating designers working without common sense in a humorous way.

    PruneIIe Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Hmmm

    Funny Bratislava roll statue with eyes, hands, and shoes outside bakery showcasing designers working without common sense.

    thecodemachine Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Getting Two For The Price Of One

    Black T-shirt on mannequin showing a humorous designer fail combining The North Face and Gucci logos without common sense.

    zvxyz Report

    5points
    POST
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    #21

    Bro Has One Job🫩

    White building with barred windows shows a bricked-up window with bars, illustrating designers working without common sense.

    legrandgland Report

    5points
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    #22

    Hmmm

    Sign with a no smoking warning featuring a swimming icon, highlighting common design mistakes without common sense.

    Canarpyllon Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Burger King's Drive Thru Sign

    Confusing no entry exit only sign highlighting a common sense design fail by designers in public spaces.

    Worldly-Record3185 Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Do Your Best To Quit! LOL

    Mannequin wearing a sleeveless shirt with confusing text design, showcasing what happens when designers work without common sense.

    Craft-Sudden Report

    5points
    POST
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    #25

    It's Real!!!

    Sign for a church with missing letter due to poor design, showcasing designers working without common sense in a humorous way.

    spazzola12 Report

    5points
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    #26

    I Literally Found This And Have Nothing To Say Except... You Had One Job

    Packaging design fail showing a misaligned face graphic causing a distorted look in a store product display.

    unknown Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Look At This Volume Button

    Hand holding a remote control with buttons oddly designed, showing lack of common sense in designer choices.

    alessandroias Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Mayo Sandwich? Look Closely Where They Are Spreading It

    Mayo bottle label with a sandwich image and incorrect text saying Read a Good Book Today, illustrating design without common sense.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    okohke avatar
    Wren
    Wren
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is how I make grilled cheese sandwiches (not with lettuce though). I'm more confused by the "read a good book today."

    0
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    #29

    Sample Text Here

    Wallet with colorful owl designs and placeholder text, showcasing a clear example of designers working without common sense.

    Langobse Report

    4points
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    #30

    This Doge Backpack

    Backpack with multiple dog faces printed, showing a design fail illustrating what happens when designers work without common sense.

    Le_Lucario_Boi Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Medically Deceased

    Sign for Peak Medical with a red heartbeat line running into the text, showing a design lacking common sense.

    Ill_Use3086 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Welcome To Poudlard

    Stairs leading to a d**d end wall, showing a design fail where designers worked without common sense.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #33

    Men Left But Gens Right Ladys Left But Woman Right

    Humorous designer sign with misplaced arrows showing poor common sense in restroom labeling and directional guidance.

    Inside-Recognition65 Report

    4points
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    #34

    Bruh

    Design fail showing an awkward love age mismatch illustration paired with a confused Tom meme from cartoon humor.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This just looks like something a social media troll cooked up to stir up controversy and provoke bigots who want to make false equivalencies. It reminds me of the comment I read on another platform just this week regarding LGBTQIA2S+ acronyms, suggesting that "everyone knows" the next letter added will be M, for "minor attracted person". Which of course couldn't be further from the truth.

    0
    0points
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    #35

    This Parking Place…

    Metal cover painted with a misaligned parking spot number, illustrating design without common sense in a parking lot.

    PapaBoum Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Stairs Go No Where

    Staircase with no landing and a blank wall at the bottom, illustrating design without common sense in a humorous way.

    Zedfor29 Report

    4points
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    #37

    Metal Chair

    Metal row chairs with flawed design causing seating issues, showcasing what happens when designers work without common sense.

    SpiteResponsibleofm3 Report

    4points
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    #38

    This Is So Useless

    Small gate installed in a pathway but unable to close properly, showcasing design without common sense humor.

    Sleeevee Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    You Liar

    Packaging label for yellowfin tuna steaks claims fresh never frozen but states previously frozen, showing a designers fail without common sense.

    Rndqrf Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Help

    Round manhole cover misaligned with road markings showing design without common sense on asphalt street corner.

    jaime-le-jambon Report

    4points
    POST
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    #41

    I Found This In A Toystore

    Child wearing a poorly designed Thanos costume demonstrating what happens when designers work without common sense.

    jaime-le-jambon Report

    4points
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    #42

    Double Sink For Laundry With Fixed Spout

    Split faucet pouring water into divided sinks, illustrating what happens when designers work without common sense.

    PruneIIe Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    My Pool Is 7 Feft Deep Operantly

    Swimming pool edge with a starting block marked 5 feet placed over a tile marking of 7 feet, a design fail without common sense.

    300_Black0ut Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    I Too Use A Snowblower With The Pipe Pointed At My Face

    LEGO holiday catalog showing a detailed winter-themed LEGO set with gingerbread figures and a festive house, highlighting design flaws.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
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    #45

    Schreck, What Happened To You?

    Plush toy with a green face and brown vest, showing a design fail illustrating what happens when designers lack common sense.

    knottycrochetlady Report

    3points
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    #46

    Nice Alignment Here

    Two light switches placed unusually close together beside a door illustrating designers working without common sense.

    Travl2Much Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    What The Duck Is Wrong With This Thing

    Yellow plush duck with an awkwardly shaped body, illustrating what happens when designers work without common sense.

    zombiedevin Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Soap Really Out Here Explaining How To Use Something That Almost Everyone Uses

    Clear hand soap bottle with detailed ingredient list, showing a design lacking common sense in product label readability.

    Spiderkids1 Report

    3points
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    #49

    My Sisters Wire Straightener

    Car charger outlet designed with a blue mouse figure, illustrating designers working without common sense humorously.

    phoenix_killa87 Report

    3points
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    #50

    I Can’t See Anything Through It

    Car sun visor with a misplaced mirror showing a small reflective square, illustrating designers working without common sense.

    Two_Punch_Man3 Report

    3points
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    #51

    The Strap Goes Through His Eye

    Close-up of a poorly designed toy face with uneven eyes and misaligned features showing lack of common sense in design.

    bdude1000 Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Who Approved This After The Initial Design Pitch That It Made It To Production And Then To Market?

    Dental chew toy packaging shaped like a T-bone, showing a lack of common sense in design for dog products.

    moondance1026 Report

    3points
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    #53

    Why

    Bathroom urinals misaligned with wall tiles showing poor design and lack of common sense by designers in a public restroom.

    an_idiotlol Report

    3points
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    #54

    What?

    Modern building with windows and a door placed above ground level, illustrating what happens when designers work without common sense.

    lolo_pilo Report

    3points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And if we just take a step through this door..."

    0
    0points
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    #55

    This Spoon Is A Bottle Opener

    Hand holding a metallic green bottle opener spoon demonstrating designers working without common sense in a funny way.

    -Aone Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    The Fence

    Metal fence with an awkwardly shaped middle section blocking access, showing design without common sense outdoors.

    Whykioh Report

    3points
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    #57

    The Pbncil That Came In A Sewing Kit

    Compact sewing kit with misspelled dressmaking pencil, colorful threads, pins, and scissors showing design without common sense.

    blond_E_locks Report

    3points
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    #58

    Why Would You Do Him Like That?

    Clothing store display with an awkwardly distorted advertisement highlighting designers working without common sense.

    Whole_Pineapple_6322 Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Wait, That's An Avocado

    Sign labeled mango flavor ice cream with an image of an avocado, showing a design fail without common sense.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Yeah 1+1=3

    Packaging design with a math error illustrating what happens when designers work without common sense in a humorous way.

    Nuky111 Report

    3points
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    #61

    Public restroom urinals with poorly placed partitions showing what happens when designers work without common sense.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dancing cheek to cheek

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    #62

    This Barrier In Japan

    Moss-covered stairs with a handrail ending mid-step next to a tilted metal gate in an outdoor grassy area showing design without common sense.

    Matt3263827 Report

    3points
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    #63

    Ah Yes The Gate

    Fence with a gate installed high above a solid wall, illustrating what happens when designers work without common sense.

    Half_pog_champ Report

    3points
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    #64

    The Clock At My Work. Not How Roman Numerals Work

    Wooden clock with Roman numerals placed incorrectly, showcasing a common sense design fail by designers in a humorous setting.

    FlamingDeadCat Report

    3points
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    #65

    My Friend Shirt

    Shirt with a funny design error showing misplaced text, illustrating what happens when designers work without common sense.

    crytal_augusto Report

    3points
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    #66

    This Guy Made My Sister Like Harry Potter

    Plush toys resembling popular characters on a store shelf, showcasing design without common sense humor.

    piTerre_xD Report

    3points
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    #67

    They Were In A Hurry I Guess

    Black car with a dent and a taped sign reading geometrics illustrating designers working without common sense humorously.

    Future-Low-4781 Report

    3points
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    #68

    What The Hell Walmart

    Stop sign installed upside down on a bent pole, showing lack of common sense in design outdoors by a busy street.

    Socksirsiz Report

    3points
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    #69

    This Logo

    Close-up of a mascot patch on fabric, illustrating a design detail relevant to designers working without common sense.

    StrongDongKong Report

    3points
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    #70

    I Don't Get What This Say's, Help Me

    Pink t-shirt with a design showing poorly aligned text and typography errors, illustrating designers working without common sense.

    adurite_hat Report

    3points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "We can beat this together " Breast cancer campaign.

    1
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    #71

    This Drain For Rain

    Flooded street with ineffective drain placement showing poor design and lack of common sense by designers.

    M-A-R-I-O_2020 Report

    3points
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    #72

    I Serously Don't Know What To Say

    Bus stop button installed upside down on a pole, an example of designers working without common sense causing confusion.

    Few_Mix6776 Report

    3points
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    #73

    Guess The Cup Is Half Full

    Hand holding a bent straw inserted into a Starbucks cup, showcasing a design fail without common sense by designers.

    Gumypuncher Report

    3points
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    #74

    Covid Guideline Picture

    Illustration of children wearing masks hugging, highlighting design without common sense in a public interest message on a newspaper page.

    Kwiho Report

    3points
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    #75

    When You Can’t Find The Moon In Your Toddler’s Activity Book. I Swear They Forgot To Add It

    Coloring book page showing a turtle reading a book with hidden objects, illustrating design without common sense humor.

    yankee_doodle_ Report

    3points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Answer in the follow-up comment (in case anyone wants to look for themself).

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    #76

    ???

    T-shirt design with misaligned letters and cookie images, showcasing humorous design fails without common sense.

    Soviet-kirby Report

    3points
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    #77

    The Balloons Are Attached To It’s What?!?

    Illustration of a turtle wearing a party hat lifted by colorful balloons, showing design without common sense humor.

    Conscious-Scheme-378 Report

    3points
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    #78

    I Dont Like That The One Window Is Father Apart From The Others And This Two Doors Right Next To Each Other And The Both Not Centered

    Brick building with windows and doors poorly designed without common sense, illustrating designer fails in a city street view.

    Level_Resolution6036 Report

    3points
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    #79

    Should Have Rethought The Colors

    Baby clothing with a design fail highlighting what happens when designers work without common sense in product text.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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