Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics
We all make mistakes. Even at work. At best, we manage to correct them, or they're harmless enough to not lose sleep over. At worst, they get printed, installed, built, or manufactured. Then end up on the internet, leaving people wondering whether the lights are on but no one's home.
Good design is meant to make life easier. But every so often, someone misses the point completely. It's almost as if they worked with their eyes closed and had nobody around to spot their blunders before it was too late. From confusing signs that proclaim, "No entry. Entrance only," to forks that seemingly want to identify as spoons, design fails are everywhere.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the wildest and most hilarious ones spotted in the wild. They may not have served their intended purpose but they certainly provided us with some much-needed laughter.
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Poor Blind People…
Hmmm
We might find these posts hilarious but bad design shouldn’t be a laughing matter. Besides giving many of us a headache, it can cost companies, governments and individuals a fortune.
Apple Mouse Battery Ran Out. I Guess I'll Just Go Home Now
This Is... Speacial
Perfect Smile
It's For Soup Or Steak ?
Y Ou Sho Uldb Edanc Ingnow
Is It Enter Or Do Not Enter?
Sale Sign Failed
Ho Ho Ho!
The Sign Was Not In Braille
Beautiful Plating... Wait What?
Just, Why?
Virgin Mary
In Case Of Fire
Getting Two For The Price Of One
Bro Has One Job
Hmmm
Burger King's Drive Thru Sign
Do Your Best To Quit! LOL
It's Real!!!
I Literally Found This And Have Nothing To Say Except... You Had One Job
Look At This Volume Button
Mayo Sandwich? Look Closely Where They Are Spreading It
Sample Text Here
This Doge Backpack
Medically Deceased
Welcome To Poudlard
Men Left But Gens Right Ladys Left But Woman Right
Bruh
This just looks like something a social media troll cooked up to stir up controversy and provoke bigots who want to make false equivalencies. It reminds me of the comment I read on another platform just this week regarding LGBTQIA2S+ acronyms, suggesting that "everyone knows" the next letter added will be M, for "minor attracted person". Which of course couldn't be further from the truth.
This Parking Place…
Stairs Go No Where
Metal Chair
This Is So Useless
You Liar
Help
I Found This In A Toystore
Double Sink For Laundry With Fixed Spout
My Pool Is 7 Feft Deep Operantly
I Too Use A Snowblower With The Pipe Pointed At My Face
Nice Alignment Here
What The Duck Is Wrong With This Thing
Soap Really Out Here Explaining How To Use Something That Almost Everyone Uses
My Sisters Wire Straightener
I Can’t See Anything Through It
The Strap Goes Through His Eye
Who Approved This After The Initial Design Pitch That It Made It To Production And Then To Market?
Why
What?
This Spoon Is A Bottle Opener
The Fence
The Pbncil That Came In A Sewing Kit
Why Would You Do Him Like That?
Wait, That's An Avocado
Yeah 1+1=3
This Barrier In Japan
Ah Yes The Gate
The Clock At My Work. Not How Roman Numerals Work
My Friend Shirt
This Guy Made My Sister Like Harry Potter
They Were In A Hurry I Guess
What The Hell Walmart
This Logo
I Don't Get What This Say's, Help Me
"We can beat this together " Breast cancer campaign.
This Drain For Rain
I Serously Don't Know What To Say
Guess The Cup Is Half Full
Covid Guideline Picture
When You Can’t Find The Moon In Your Toddler’s Activity Book. I Swear They Forgot To Add It
Answer in the follow-up comment (in case anyone wants to look for themself).