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We all make mistakes. Even at work. At best, we manage to correct them, or they're harmless enough to not lose sleep over. At worst, they get printed, installed, built, or manufactured. Then end up on the internet, leaving people wondering whether the lights are on but no one's home.

Good design is meant to make life easier. But every so often, someone misses the point completely. It's almost as if they worked with their eyes closed and had nobody around to spot their blunders before it was too late. From confusing signs that proclaim, "No entry. Entrance only," to forks that seemingly want to identify as spoons, design fails are everywhere.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the wildest and most hilarious ones spotted in the wild. They may not have served their intended purpose but they certainly provided us with some much-needed laughter.