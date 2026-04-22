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Ryan Pagelow’s ‘Buni Comics’ have already shown Bored Panda readers just how far absurd humor can go, whether he’s turning modern technology into bleakly funny dystopias or building entire worlds around hot dogs with feelings. This time, we’re stepping into another side of his strange and wonderfully playful universe, one where food items, fruits, and vegetables take center stage. From anxious marshmallows and dramatic cheese slices to chips, cupcakes, and gingerbread cookies caught in deeply unfortunate situations, Pagelow keeps finding new ways to make everyday objects feel hilariously human.

A simple food pun here suddenly turns into a full-blown existential crisis, while an innocent-looking snack ends up at the center of a joke you definitely won’t see coming. That contrast is part of what makes Ryan’s comics so memorable: they look light and cheerful at first glance, but each punchline is a clever look into human emotions and behavior.

Which of these food-themed ‘Buni Comics’ was your favorite? Be sure to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most, and of course, check out Ryan’s other work on his Instagram page and website.

More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | patreon.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

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These Comics Imagine Fruits And Vegetables With Minds Of Their Own And The Humor Is Brilliantly Dark (30 Pics)

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They belong in the food h*ll, further down this list

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    These Comics Imagine Fruits And Vegetables With Minds Of Their Own And The Humor Is Brilliantly Dark (30 Pics)

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Add the pizza/watermelon "incident" from the other picture in this post/article

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    sbj
    sbj
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Genius solution!

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    Looking good!

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