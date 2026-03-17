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Technology promised to make everything simpler, but somehow it also gave us low-battery anxiety, endless scrolling habits, mysterious error messages, and the very specific kind of rage that comes from a printer refusing to cooperate. That messy relationship with modern devices is exactly what cartoonist Ryan Pagelow captures so well in his comics. Best known as the creator of Buni, Pagelow has a talent for turning everyday frustrations into sharp, silly, and instantly relatable jokes, often using cute characters and deceptively simple setups to land punchlines that feel both funny and painfully familiar.

We previously featured Pagelow’s delightfully absurd hot dog comics on Bored Panda, but this post highlights a different side of his work. Instead of focusing on one recurring gag-driven character concept, these strips lean into the strange realities of modern tech and the ways it shapes our behavior, from phone addiction and digital overload to outdated gadgets and the chaos of everyday screen-based life. While the tone is still unmistakably Pagelow, playful on the surface with a darker or more ironic twist underneath, this series feels especially relatable for anyone who has ever argued with a device, refreshed the same app ten times, or realized technology might be running the show a little more than we’d like to admit.

So scroll down and let us know which of the comics you felt are most accurate or simply made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | patreon.com