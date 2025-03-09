ADVERTISEMENT

The Florida Man meme has been going strong for more than a decade. Created in 2013, it continues to capture the bizarre side of Florida. From a naked guy chasing people in a Chick-fil-A parking lot to a woman trying to scam a lottery winner, there seems never to be a dull moment in the Sunshine State and these memes ensure that this doesn't go unnoticed. 

To find more hard-to-believe Florida Man headlines, all you have to do is check out the list below, courtesy of the Florida Man subreddit. Scroll down to discover the weirdest pieces of news Floridians somehow ended up in, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you couldn’t dream up in your wildest fantasies.

While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Cathy Salustri, a Florida writer and journalist, who kindly agreed to tell us about the other side of Florida Man headlines.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Florida Man Dives In And Saves A Drowning Black Bear

Man swimming in water, holding a Florida black bear in a rescue scene.

kan84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Florida Woman, 73, Scares Off Naked Intruder Who Was 'Gyrating In A Lewd Manner' By Taking Out Her Dentures And Yelling 'Grandma No Teeth!'

    Elderly woman making a playful claw gesture; inset shows booking image of a young man. Florida Man headlines theme.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Florida Woman Wins Auction To Punch Martin Shkreli In The Face

    A person at a hearing, smiling slightly, surrounded by others, illustrating a Florida Man headline discussion.

    jaimmster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    As a proud Floridian and author of Florida Spectacular: Extraordinary Places and Exceptional Lives, writer and journalist Cathy Salustri is determined to show that the Sunshine State is more than the Florida Man stories and crowded theme parks by shining a light on little-known moments from its fascinating history.

    Therefore, she strongly disapproves of Florida Man headlines and the popularity they have garnered through the years.

    #4

    Florida Man Caught Illegally Feeding Wild Alligator Resists Arrest: "He's A Good Boy…and He Loves Bagels"

    A man associated with a bizarre Florida Man headline, wearing a neutral expression.

    floridamantimes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Florida Woman Running For Mayor Of Her City As 'Sea Turtle' So That She Can Put A Turtle In Office 'To Give Nature A Voice'

    Woman smiling on the left; person in a turtle costume on the right, typical of Florida Man tales.

    ConquerWyoming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Florida Man Actually Wins A Free Baby Thanks To 'Win A Baby' Radio Contest

    A Florida couple sitting on a couch, lovingly holding their baby in a cozy living room setting.

    jaimmster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    puzzle avatar
    Diane Tucker
    Diane Tucker
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is not weird -- they won a free round of IVF treatment, which costs a mint!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Florida Man" headlines are the least ethical form of journalism that exists short of Fox News. Frequently the people "featured" in these stories may be struggling with mental illness, and these "journalists" who make fun of them are punching them down," she explained.

    "These memes and stories also minimize the astounding beauty and wonders of our state. There's so much to celebrate in Florida, and it's a waste to sell all that out for cheap jokes."
    #7

    Shirtless Florida Man Removes 9-Foot Alligator From Swimming Pool, Because Of Course He Did

    Man holding an alligator above his head in a pool, a classic example of a Florida man stunt.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing alligators aren't nearly as aggressive as crocs?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Naked Florida Man Chases People And Cops Around Chic-Fil A Parking Lot Telling Them They’re Gay For Looking At His P**is

    Male suspect in mugshot from a Florida Man headline, wearing a black robe, facing forward and in profile.

    pewpewwopwop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Florida Man Awoke Last Tuesday To Discover Another Florida Man At The Foot Of His Bed Sucking On His Toes

    Police car with flashing lights at night, symbolizing a typical Florida Man incident.

    stankmanly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    As for why there are so many colorful characters that often end up in the news, Salustri has two explanations for it. "As Florida writer Craig Pittman is quick to point out, Florida has public records laws that make it relatively easy for anyone to access arrest reports and other documents," she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Florida Man Who Allegedly Threatened Family With Coldplay Lyrics Ends Standoff After Swat Promises Him Pizza

    A person linked to a bizarre 'Florida Man' incident, wearing a green shirt, looking serious in a mugshot.

    macmac360 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Florida Man Throws Aligator Into Wendy's For Incorrect Nugget Amount

    Alligator hiding in a kitchen corner on a tiled floor, highlighting a wild Florida man scenario.

    sunniD4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Florida Man Dressed Up As 'Spider-Man' Seen Pressure Washing Roof During Rainstorm

    Florida Man in a Spider-Man costume pressure-washes a roof.

    YJoseph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    "Additionally, Florida's promoted itself as a place where anyone can escape and reinvent themselves, but the reality is you are who you are. If you're a train wreck in Michigan, you're going to be a train wreck here, too. The palm trees and sand are magic, but their power is limited," Salustri noted.

    #13

    Florida Man Scientist Uses Science Skills To Make Strawberries Taste Like Grapes

    A person holding a white strawberry in a garden, showcasing an unusual fruit.

    tommywiseauswife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Florida Man And His Two Friends Rob A Drug Store Of $320,000 In Pills, Take Precautions Like Wearing Surgical Gloves So They Don’t Leave Prints, But Toss Empty Pill Bottles Out The Window Of Their Getaway Car, Which The Cops Follow Like Bread Crumbs To Their Front Door

    Three men in orange shirts in police mugshots, related to the Florida Man headlines community.

    slowjahovitz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Florida Man Causes $100k In Damage To Walmart Liquor Store Under Construction With Hotwired Forklift; Gives Police His Name As "Alice Wonderland" And Says A Hookah-Smoking Caterpillar Told Him To Do It

    A man in an orange prison jumpsuit associated with Florida Man headlines.

    ItsPronouncedMo-BEEL Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When asked about some of the craziest Florida Man/Florida Woman stories she's heard, she flipped the question and told us about the positive ones.

    "The Seminole Indian who escaped her captors along the Voyage of Tears and walked 400 miles home, barefoot, at night, with a few other women. They're a huge part of why the Seminole Tribe of Florida has been able to achieve as much as it has—something like 25% of the Tribe can trace its origins to her. Or the Florida Man, who's the face of the group working to create a wildlife corridor through the state."
    #16

    Florida Man Pardoned By Trump On Jan 6th Charges Gets Arrested On A Gun Charge A Day Later

    Police confront protesters on Capitol steps, highlighting a chaotic scene.

    phunky_1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Florida Woman's Toddler Pulls Loaded Gun From Toy Box During Child Welfare Check By Police

    Child looking into a box filled with colorful toys, related to Florida Man stories.

    stankmanly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Florida Man Plans To Stalk Newly Reopened Beaches Dressed As The Grim Reaper

    Beachgoers relaxing on a sunny Florida beach, showcasing a typical day enjoyed by locals and tourists alike.

    SplodeyDope Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As you can already probably gather from our conversation with Salustri, the Florida Man/Florida Woman headlines are far from accurately representing the state.

    "The media who pushes this narrative are irresponsible journalists. People like to think Florida is someone irregular or more unusual. The reality is that we're like the rest of y'all, only with better weather, a more chill attitude, and a lot more saltwater," she said.
    #19

    Florida Man Arrested For Attempted Overthrow Of Venezuelan Government

    Camouflaged men with firearms in action, illustrating intense scenario related to Florida Man headlines.

    Mamacrass Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Naked Florida Man Discovered Eating Ramen In Restaurant, As Police Searched For A Different Burglar That Ate Chicken Wings

    "Florida man caught on security camera at night holding items in a corridor."

    eggslutchoe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Florida Woman Tries To Scam $600 Lottery Winner By Telling Him He Won Only $5, But The "Winner" Was An Agent Working Undercover For The State Lottery Commission’s Security Division

    Woman in a red shirt against a gray background, related to Florida Man stories.

    sisyphushaditsoeasy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While looking at Florida Man or Florida Woman headlines, it's important to remember that sometimes a real tragedy lies behind them. As Salustri already mentioned, mental health often plays a really important role in these stories since mental well-being is an overlooked problem in the Sunshine State. When it comes to funding to solve this issue, unfortunately, Florida ranks at the bottom of all of the states.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Florida Man Attacked And K**led By Pet Cassowaries. Becomes First Human K**led By The Species Since 1926

    A cassowary walking along a Florida beach, representing a quirky Florida Man headline.

    ArgonGryphon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lizerman avatar
    Java Addict
    Java Addict
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They can literally gut you with their claws. Never mess with them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    After Failing To Capture Alligator On Its Own, Chicago Hires Florida Man, Who Catches It In Less Than 24 Hours

    Alligator with taped snout, relating to Florida Man headlines.

    mkvgtired Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Florida Man Forced To Pay Child Support Despite DNA Test Proving He Is Not The Father

    Man outdoors with a serious expression, possibly related to a famous Florida Man headline.

    KinkyQuesadilla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    However, thanks to efforts from law enforcement, community initiatives, and policy changes, Florida's crime rate is at its lowest it’s been in the past 50 years. In 2022, violent crimes fell by nearly 32%, making the environment safer for everyone.
    #25

    Florida Man Leaves $10,000 Tip At Restaurant, Says "‘I Want Each Person In This Restaurant To Get 500 Dollars"

    Empty restaurant with wooden decor, tables, and chairs, showcasing eclectic artwork on the walls.

    RealTheAsh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Florida Man's Idea To Only Let The Felons He Likes Vote Again Is Ruled Unconstitutional

    A man in a blue shirt with a pensive expression, relevant to Florida Man headlines.

    Plowbeast Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Florida Man College Student Charged With Threatening To K*ll Professor For Scheduling 7 A.m. Final Exam

    Florida man mugshot next to Florida Atlantic University sign.

    sisyphushaditsoeasy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Florida Woman Fights For Equality, Sues Strip Club That Denied Her Entrance Because She Wasn't With A Man

    Sign for Rachel's Adult Entertainment, relating to a Florida Man headline.

    jaimmster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Florida Man's 'Smart' Refrigerator Can't Be Fixed Because It Is Too High Tech And Repairmen Don't Exist Yet

    Smart fridge with a touchscreen displaying apps, related to crazy Florida Man stories.

    jaimmster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Florida Man Locks Baby Daughter In His Car And Nearby Florida Inmates On Work Detail Break Her Out Using A Coat Hanger While Florida Mother Proclaims "Them Bust That S**t Right Open So Thank God For The Criminals In The World"

    Group of men, one in striped clothing, working to open a car door, depicting a scene typical of Florida Man headlines.

    tugboattomp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Florida Man Modifies Glock 17 To Fire Underwater And K*ll Lionfish

    Lionfish swimming near colorful coral in a clear ocean environment.

    CosmicPaddlefish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Florida Man Goes To Airport With Nearly $200,000 In Cash, Has It Seized By The Government, Which Refuses To Give It Back

    A blue airplane nose docked at an airport gate, reflecting clouds, related to Florida Man headlines.

    slowjahovitz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Florida Woman Jailed For 5 Months Because Of A Failed Field Drug Test. The Lab Test Took 7 Months To Come Back, Revealing It Was A Vitamin. She Was Initially Charged With Trafficking Oxycodone

    Gloved hand holding a cocaine test kit, as shown on FOX 13 news.

    Charges were dropped, but these tests continue to be used after numerous reports of them being a failure

    DPerman1983 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Florida Man And Judge Denies Bail For 50 Out Of 51 Protestors Letting Go Only An Arested Pastor That Was Praying For Police

    Police officers detaining several people on a busy street, relating to Florida man incidents.

    christopher123454321 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Florida Man Arrested For Practicing Karate By Kicking Swans In The Head

    Bald man in a green shirt staring intently, associated with Florida man headlines.

    jakebirder1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Florida Man Starts Gofundme Campaign For Trump's Border Wall, Sets $1 Billion Goal

    Border Patrol truck parked beside a wall with an officer walking nearby under a clear blue sky.

    usernameczecksout Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Florida Man Goes Fishing And Catches A Kilo Of Marijuana. Calls It "An Early Birthday Gift From Pablo Escobar"

    "South Florida Sun Sentinel logo on a blurred background."

    jaimmster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Florida Man Starts Gofundme To Build A Tunnel Under Trumps Boarder Wall

    Desolate landscape view of a long border fence under a cloudy sky, illustrating a concept related to Florida Man headlines.

    poppycocknbalderdash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    After Years Of Pushing Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theories, Florida Man Who Worked With Alex Jones Is Arrested For Sharing Sandy Hook Parent's Ssn

    A man in a suit holding his forehead, reflecting a typical Florida Man moment.

    RealTheAsh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Florida Man Kept Rambling On To Friends About Dead Palm Trees. Turns Out, He'd Spotted A New Disease Killing Thousands Of The Florida's Signature Trees

    Florida neighborhood with palm trees and houses, speed limit signs visible.

    kotobukisushiocala Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Popular Netflix Series Prompts Florida Man Sheriff To Reopen 23 Year Old Cold Case

    A woman kneeling outdoors in front of a caged lion, wearing a floral shirt and headband.

    jaimmster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    New Florida Man Tom Brady Walks Into Complete Stranger's Kitchen Thinking It Was His Coach's House

    Man wearing a dark beanie and shirt, speaking in front of a blurred background.

    ConquerWyoming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Florida Man Messes With The Wrong Person, Beaten Up By Former NFL Player Who Caught Him M******ating Outside Daughter's Window

    Two men side by side; one with a black eye and the other smiling. Florida man theme.

    jaimmster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Florida Man Tells Cops The 'Fake Urine' He's Carrying Around Is Not For His Work Drug Test. Instead, It's For 'Role Play' Activities He And His Wife Enjoy

    Man with stitches on forehead in mugshot, related to crazy Florida man stories.

    its_in_report Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Florida Man May Have Infected Florida's Top Republicans With Coronavirus At Largely-Maskless Jacksonville Event

    Florida flag and biohazard sign highlight wild 'Florida Man' narratives amid COVID-19 backdrop.

    NoahPransky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Florida Man Has Seen ‘Avengers: Endgame’ A Record 116 Times And He’s Not Slowing Down

    Man holding a receipt in a dimly lit room, representing a quirky Florida Man moment.

    tommywiseauswife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Police Arrest Florida Man Caught On Camera Carrying Pelosi’s Lectern During Capitol Riot

    Man carrying a large object in a historic building, waving, with others nearby; a scene likely from a Florida Man headline.

    StevenSanders90210 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Florida Woman Tries Selling Truck For $200. Why? She Was Telling People That The Owner Had Been Shot In The Head And Was Dead And They Needed To Get Rid Of His Truck.” Only Problem? No One Besides Her Knew The Owners Were Dead. Now She Is Charged With M**der

    Three diverse individuals featured in the craziest Florida Man headlines community photo collage.

    RealTheAsh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Florida Man Pretends To Be Prosecutor, Tries To Drop Charges Against Himself

    A mugshot of a Florida man with a neutral expression.

    Mamacrass Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Florida Man In Prison Allowed To Sit In Guard Station & Order Chinese Takeout After Giving Guards Advice On Their Taxes

    Chinese takeout boxes with colorful umbrellas, tea in a floral teapot, and a variety of dishes, representing Florida man cuisine.

    IBAnonemouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Florida Man Braves Hurricane Matthew

    A shirtless man with long hair holds an American flag and points outward in a dramatic pose, embodying a Florida Man moment.

    ofsinope Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Florida Man Brings Ak-47 To Middle School After Receiving Phone Call From Crying Son

    Mugshot of a Florida man, Christopher Freeman, with "Arrested" banner.

    thehauntedmattress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    A Florida Man Allegedly Drove A Stolen Jeep Back To The Scene Of His Crime Recently To Ask If Anybody Found His Missing Cellphone

    Man in an orange shirt, associated with wild Florida Man stories.

    gaop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Floridaman Therapist Loses License For Hitting On R**e Survivor, Telling Her She's 'Extremely Hot'

    Middle-aged man smiling against a plain background, associated with Florida Man headlines.

    sineofthetimes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Florida Man And Cop With A History Of Shooting Unarmed Black Men, Responds To Allegations Of Racism By Declaring: "I Now Identify As A Black Man." Surprisingly, People Have A Problem With This

    A man in a casual shirt with a perplexed expression, representing a typical 'Florida Man' headline scenario.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Florida Woman Gets All Nervous When The Highway Patrol Pulls Her Over For Illegal Window Tint, So They Call A Drug Dog And Find $1.2 Million Worth Of C**aine Stuffed Behind The Dashboard In Her Car

    Woman's mugshot next to a police car with confiscated packages, highlighting bizarre Florida man incidents.

    Waltblackfrankwhite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Florida Woman Gets Rich During Lockdown By Talking Dirty To Men In A British Accent

    Person in a yellow shirt posing in a room, related to Florida Man headlines.

    stankmanly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Florida Man Passes A Joint To A Cop While Illegally Parked In A Handicapped Spot With A Gun In His Car

    Man with facial tattoos in police mugshots, representing crazy Florida man stories.

    jslev9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Florida Man Who Smashed Mosque Windows, Left Bacon Gets 15-Year Sentence

    Man in a black shirt, associated with Florida Man headlines, facing forward in a neutral expression.

    yogurt1989 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Florida Man Refuses To Pay For Gold-Plated Steak He Didn't Order, Salt Bae Calls Cops

    Man in a white shirt performing a dramatic salt sprinkle at a lively dinner scene, capturing a typical Florida man moment.

    4billlewis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Florida Woman Who Burned Down Historic Tree While Smoking M**h Arrested Again

    Florida woman in custody alongside fire scene in the woods.

    jaimmster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Florida Man’s Fake Resume Said He Was A War Hero, Mit Professor And Bitcoin Millionaire With A Top Secret Clearance. A Florida Company Hired Him

    Man in a fur-lined jacket holding a fossil piece, showcasing a unique find by a Florida man in an aquarium setting.

    Spagetti13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Florida Man Gets $37,500 After Officer Thought Doughnut Glaze Was M*th

    Man interviewed outside a Florida gas station for a news segment on unusual local events.

    LucczMc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Florida Man Who Is Also A Former School Of Rock Student On Jack Black’s Old Show Arrested Four Times For Stealing Guitars

    Young boy with a guitar in a music room, associated with funny Florida man stories.

    cmx9771 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Florida Man Quits After Restaurant Changes Name Of Blackened Chicken Wings To ‘I Can't Breathe

    Receipt showing a Florida Man order with unusual text, "I CAN'T BREATHE," beneath chicken wings item.

    LageNomAiNomAi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Florida Man Tries To Race Another Driver, Revs His Engine And Blasts Off At 124 Mph. He Didn't Realize The Other Driver Was A Cop

    Man in an orange jumpsuit in a police mugshot related to crazy Florida Man headlines.

    Waltblackfrankwhite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Florida Man Loses 160 Pounds To Achieve Lifelong Dream Of Becoming A Soldier

    Man in casual attire gives thumbs up; later shakes hands with uniformed soldier in front of flags. Florida man transformation.

    RealTheAsh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    The Florida Man Who Was Arrested Last Week For Trying To Rko His Teacher Has Been Arrested Again For Another Rko

    Shirtless man wrestling alligator statue in water; man in court wearing orange jumpsuit, related to Florida Man headlines.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Florida Man Becomes First Person To Get Bionic Arm, Says He Will Use It Only For Good

    Man in glasses with prosthetic arm, seated in an office, embodying a unique Florida man story.

    moseschicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Florida Man Clings To Moving Truck To Save Kidnapped Daughters

    People stopping a car at a busy Florida intersection, showcasing a chaotic scene from a 'Florida Man' event.

    Emperor-Of-Evil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Florida Man Spent A Million Dollars Searching For The Treasure Of A Pirate That Did Not Exist

    A group of people enjoying a boat ride on a Florida river under a clear sky, surrounded by nature.

    ledenutgrafkicker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Florida Man Congress Man Wears Full Gas Mask To The House. Says, "Members Of Congress Are Human Petri Dishes." Everyone Seems To Agree With This Florida Wisdom

    Man in a suit wearing a gas mask on a city street, capturing a bizarre Florida man moment.

    SmartNSexyRodKaine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Florida Man Hired A Plane To Fly A Banner Over Mar-A-Lago Reading "Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha"

    A plane flies a "HA HA HA" banner in the sky, echoing a classic Florida Man prank.

    LogCareful7780 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Florida Man Could Be Criminally Charged For Deliberately Boarding Plane With Coronavirus

    JetBlue plane on Florida runway at night, stairs attached, with vehicles nearby.

    4billlewis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Florida Woman Suing T-Mobile Employee Who Stole S*x Video From Phone

    Smiling woman with dark hair and heart filter, related to Florida Man headlines.

    sisyphushaditsoeasy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Florida Man Police Chief Told Cops To Arrest Random Black People To Boost Stats

    Bald man in police uniform with stars on collar and badge, related to Florida Man headlines.

    readerseven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Florida Man Running For Mayor Tells Black Activists 'Go Back To Africa'

    Man speaking at a meeting, gesturing with his hand, related to Florida Man headlines discussion.

    cyanocittaetprocyon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Florida Man Says "He Was Fired For Revealing Company Warned Of Layoffs If Biden Wins"

    Campaign sign with "Biden President" in front of a brick building, showing support for a political candidate.

    PuntoPorPastor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #79

    These Kids Were Picking Up Trash For Earth Day. Then They Found Florida Man's 22-Pound Bale Of Weed

    A large package wrapped in plastic, associated with Florida Man headlines, sits on a black trash bag.

    stankmanly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Florida Woman Concerned About The M**h She Was Smoking, So She Took It To Her Doctor

    Elderly woman with short white hair, part of Florida Man community headlines, neutral expression.

    Advictus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    380-Pound Florida Man Was Hit With Additional Felony Charges After Jail Personnel Discovered A Bag Of M**h “Wedged Deep Within The Belly Button Cavity Of The Defendant"

    Close-up of a belly button with skin texture, referencing Florida Man stories.

    stankmanly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Florida Woman At Isolated Yoga Retreat Didn't Know About Coronavirus Until She Left

    Woman in colorful attire standing in a grassy field under a cloudy sky, embodying Florida Man vibe.

    tommywiseauswife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Florida Man Found Dead Burning In A Porta Potty. Smoking A Lit Cigarette Could Have Caused The Methane Gas To Ignite

    Florida man incident scene with police cars and officers on a tree-lined road, marked off by yellow tape.

    bobbydigital_ftw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Florida Woman With Bullet In Her Head Given Band-Aid, Released From Hospital

    Woman at a door, wearing a floral dress with a bandage on her face, embodying a moment from a Florida man story.

    mushroom-soup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Florida Man Claims To Be “Half Man, Half Dog”, Fatally Attacks Couple And Bites Their Faces

    Young man in a green vest in front of a blue background, related to Florida Man headlines.

    Awobbie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!