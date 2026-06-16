23 Hilarious Father’s Day Gifts For The Dad Who Is The Funniest Person In The Room And Knows It
Dad has been delivering the same jokes since 1994 and showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. He has perfected the art of the pun, the deadpan delivery, and the ability to make a room groan and laugh at the exact same time. So why would you hand someone like that a scented candle and call it a day? This year the gift needs to match the energy, and that means going full comedy.
Whether your dad is the king of dad jokes, the guy who has been roasting the family at every dinner table for decades, or the one who still thinks his sense of humor is his best quality (he's right), this list was built with him specifically in mind. Because the best way to celebrate a funny dad is to give him something that makes him laugh as hard as he's made everyone else laugh all these years.
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Arriving At The Pool On An Inflatable Tank Pool Float Is Dad's Way Of Announcing That He Has Fully Committed To Summer And Is Not Taking Questions At This Time
Review: "Fun pool toy! The water cannon required repair/replacement. That was replaced with no hassle." - Jeff
Your Dad's Car Can Finally Show Its True Allegiance To The Force This Father's Day With These Windshield Wiper Lightsabers, Making Him The Coolest Jedi Navigating The Carpool Lane During A Downpour
Review: "I bought this knowing it would just be a piece of plastic, but didn't care because I thought it would be fun to have on my car. It ended up being too long for my wiper, but I made it work by figuring out where the tip needed to be so it didn't hit the plastic piece above my back window. I also went ahead and bought industrial, outdoor use Velcro since other reviews said the stuff it came with wasn't that good. It's held up for a year now and still going strong! I've received so many compliments so it definitely was a good buy. The Velcro also makes it easy to take off for car washes." - ewitt3
This Father's Day, Let Dad's Feet Make A Truly Unforgettable Statement At The Beach Or By The Pool With These Fish Flip Flops That Are So Ridiculously Lifelike, You Might Worry About Seagulls
Review: "I got these fish flops for my dad for Father’s Day and he loved them so much! He is a fisherman/outdoors man and also a goofy guy so they were perfect for him. They fit comfortably and the material seems durable." - Brittany
The beauty of a funny gift is that it keeps giving long after Father's Day is over. It sits on the desk at work and makes a coworker snort. It gets brought out every time someone visits. It becomes the thing dad references in a story he tells at every family gathering for the next three years whether anyone asks him to or not.
A good laugh is one of the few gifts that genuinely has no expiration date, and dad has spent a lifetime proving that point every single time he opens his mouth.
Pulling Off The Ultimate Long Con At Any Outdoor Event, A Beer Belly Waist Pack Is The Kind Of Disguise That Makes Dad The Most Resourceful Person At The Concert And Nobody Suspects A Thing Until He Offers Someone A Drink
Review: "This is a Hilarious white elephant gift I filled it with some goodies, had people laughing hard! Perfect size. Looks pretty real. Great gag gift." - Renada
Wearing Confidence Like A Second Skin, The "With A Body Like This, Who Needs Hair" T-Shirt Is Dad's Way Of Letting Everyone Know He Has Fully Made Peace With The Situation And Is Thriving
Review: "My son loves shirts with sayings and this really cracked him up so he had to have it. See his pic." - Renee
Turning The Most Private Room In The House Into A Short Game Practice Facility, The Toilet Golf Game Ensures Dad Is Never Just Sitting There Doing Nothing When He Could Be Working On His Putting
Review: "I recently bought this Toilet Golf Game as a goofy addition to my guest restroom, and it has definitely sparked some hilarious reactions from visitors." - Karthik
Handing Dad A Keychain Breathalyzer Is The Gift That Walks The Very Fine Line Between Thoughtful And A Little Too Honest, And He Will Absolutely Be Challenging Everyone At The Barbecue To Use It
Review: "Reasonably priced and easy to use." - Robinho
Some dads open a gift, read what it says, and take three seconds before completely losing it. He's the one who then has to show everyone else in the room, read it out loud twice, and bring it up again at dinner.
If that sounds familiar, congratulations, you already know exactly who you're shopping for, and everything left on this list was made with his reaction specifically in mind.
Walking Into The Kitchen With A Viking Cleaver Knife Is The Kind Of Dramatic Entrance That Makes Dad Feel Like He's Hosting A Cooking Show And Starring In An Action Movie At The Exact Same Time
Review: "This was such a good gift. You definitely can use it for cooking. It’s nice and sharp, but we personally love to use it as a decoration piece on our bookshelf." - Jenn
Storing Whiskey Inside A Stormtrooper Whiskey Decanter Is The Most Dadcore Star Wars Flex That Has Ever Existed And The Dark Side Has Never Looked So Good On A Home Bar Shelf
Review: "The set is thick and solid and has a lot of detail. It looks better than the pictures show." - Bergeron
Smelling Like The Great Outdoors Without Having To Actually Be In Them Is The Very Specific Kind Of Win That Dr. Squatch Natural Men's Deodorant Delivers Every Single Morning Before Dad Even Leaves The Bathroom
Review: "Dr. Squash makes excellent soap so I thought I would try the deodorant. The "Wood Barrel Bourbon" has a mild smell, the "Rainforest Rapids" is much stronger, but a pleasant smell as the description implies. I tend to have problems with clear or gel style deodorants not lasting very long or being useful when I sweat." - Just a person
Source: shikharsahai7
Arriving Gift Wrapped And Completely Straight Faced, The Shart Survival Kit Is The Kind Of Father's Day Gift That Makes The Whole Room Lose It Before Dad Even Finishes Reading The Label
Review: "I bought this as a gag gift for my husband. I opened it and laughed at every piece in the box!" - Nurse Ratched
Sipping From A Patriotic Tumbler Is Dad's Way Of Making Sure Everyone Within Eyeline Knows He Is The Best
Review: "This is an amazing gift. I have bought this for my brother and my brother-in-law that is soon to be a dad for Christmas and they have told me how much they really loved it. They said it is easy to clean. The durability is good. The function is good definitely worth the money except it would be better if it came with something to clean the inside of it it holds the coffee temperature or even if you put cold beverages." - Jaime M Rodriguez
Dad Can Now Officially Launch His Groan-Worthy Punchlines With The Dramatic Flair They Deserve This Father's Day, Thanks To This Hilarious Dad Joke Button That Probably Comes Pre-Loaded With Crickets
Review: "This was a great find! It’s hilarious! My team members and I love it! Sound quality is good! Worth the price and it works well!" - Sam
Dad Can Now Fully Embrace His Role As The Don Of The BBQ This Father's Day With "The Grillfather" Apron, Making Him An Offer Of Perfectly Cooked Steak You Can't Refuse
Review: "Love the quality of the material." - Amazon Customer
Dad's Beer Can Have An Identity Crisis In The Most Stylish Way Possible With This 'I Identify As Water' Leather Koozie That's Both Hilarious And Surprisingly Chic
Review: "Absolutely hilarious gift for beer drinkers. Definitely had some laughs and made others jealous!" - Ashley
Strapping A Cold One To His Hip And Calling It Tactical Is The Exact Kind Of Energy A Beer Holster Was Designed For And Dad Has Never Looked More Ready For A Backyard Barbecue In His Life
Review: "When my dad is working in the shop he always misplaces his drink. A friend that does leather work put my dad's name on it & he absolutely loves it. Since it was a 2 pack, my dad gave the other to his best friend." - Chandra Anderson
Nobody Asked For A Tiny Goat That Screams On Demand But Nobody Who Has Ever Met One Has Regretted It Either, And The Screaming Goat Book And Figure Is The Kind Of Gift That Will Be On Dad's Desk Annoying His Coworkers For Years
Review: "A perfect silly gift, or in my case, its a perfect white elephant gift! Can't wait to see who opened it!" - Jaz
After A Long Day Of Dad-Ing, This Eye Massager Is The Father's Day Gift That'll Help Him Chill Out, De-Puff, And Maybe Even Forget About That Weird Noise The Car's Been Making (For A Little While, Anyway)
Review: "Everyone should have one of these at their homes. They also make for great gifts." - amazon customer
Dad's Movie Night Snacking Is About To Get A Whole Lot More Metal (And Slightly Spooky) This Father's Day With This Skull Shaped Microwave Popcorn Bowl That's Perfect For Holding His Buttery Bounty
Review: "This thing works super good, highly recommend." - Greg Calderon Jr.
For The Dad Who Loves To Sprinkle Random, Slightly Obscure Facts Into Every Conversation, The Book Of Unusual Knowledge Is The Father's Day Gift That Will Keep Him Supplied With Dinner Party Ammo For Years
Review: "Great book I tried to read at least three pieces of knowledge a day just to keep myself on my toes good quality of book as well." - Paul
This Father's Day, Dad Can Upgrade His Shower Game From 'Generic Soap' To 'Smells Like A Cool, Vaguely Mysterious Protagonist From A 70s Movie' With This Vintage Suede Scented Body Wash
Review: "A little is all you need. It may seem pricy but you use half as much as the other body washes at the grocery store. Has a pleasant smell." - Douglas
Dad Gets The Ultimate Pick-Me-Up For Tough Days With This Mug That Hilariously Reminds Him That, Hey, At Least His Children Aren't Ugly, And That's A Pretty Big Silver Lining
Review: "Exactly as described, packed very well." - Shannon Frueh
This Father's Day, Dad Can Finally Illuminate All Those Dark, Awkward Spaces He's Always Trying To Fix Things In, Hands-Free, With These LED Flashlight Gloves That Are Basically Inspector Gadget Chic
Review: "Really great gift and a very handy tool!!! Worth the money! Very highly recommended!!" - Suandshine