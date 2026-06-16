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Dad has been delivering the same jokes since 1994 and showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. He has perfected the art of the pun, the deadpan delivery, and the ability to make a room groan and laugh at the exact same time. So why would you hand someone like that a scented candle and call it a day? This year the gift needs to match the energy, and that means going full comedy.

Whether your dad is the king of dad jokes, the guy who has been roasting the family at every dinner table for decades, or the one who still thinks his sense of humor is his best quality (he's right), this list was built with him specifically in mind. Because the best way to celebrate a funny dad is to give him something that makes him laugh as hard as he's made everyone else laugh all these years.