Hi everyone, this is Joy from Alloy (Alex + Joy) Comics.

The artwork is by the talented Nohra Johnston, who goes by Deenosars on IG and Twitter. Thank you for supporting our previous posts, all of which were featured on the Bored Panda homepage!

Here are some more comics that chronicle our married life, our little demon nugget’s growth, and how he slowly drives my husband and me to madness. Please follow Alloy Comics on Facebook, Instagram, and Webtoons to view all the comics in chronological order. We also recently launched our Patreon. Perks include weekly updates on our shenanigans, photos from our family life, and—exclusive to VIP patrons—the chance to request a cameo in our comics!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | webtoons.com | patreon.com

#1

Meat

A little background: I’m originally from Taiwan, and I’m a math/science teacher by day and a comedian/screenwriter by night. My much-younger, part-Jewish “white devil” boy toy Alex has a job too boring to mention, but I love him anyway. Despite our one-foot height difference and half-inch nose difference, we found happiness in Austin, TX. Our son “Pork Bun” is now six, but these comics are from when he was three to four.
    #2

    Flight

    #3

    Corset

    #4

    Romance

    #5

    Bacon

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    4 weeks ago

    Oldest trick in the book - "Mom/dad said it's OK with her/him if it's OK with you."

    #6

    Questions

    #7

    Zoo

    #8

    Energy

    #9

    Boo-Boo

    #10

    Availability

    #11

    Upgrade

    #12

    Dysfunctional?

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    4 weeks ago

    When you can laugh at the results, you're with the right partner.

    #13

    Kissass

    #14

    Preposition

    #15

    Boogers

    #16

    Toys

    #17

    The Grudge

    #18

    Lingerie

    #19

    Buddy

    #20

    Dr. Kok

    #21

    Wtf

    #22

    Scar

    #23

    Burrito

    #24

    Eyebrows

    #25

    Sandwich

    #26

    B

    #27

    B**ts

    #28

    62?

    #29

    Kids

    #30

    Tyrant

