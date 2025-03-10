ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone knows that kids can be a handful, but more often than not, they get into hilarious shenanigans that brighten our days. To capture family life, Anthony Holden illustrates funny observations in comic form.

He explains that his work focuses on finding joy in everyday moments: "I do also like fantastical subjects, but there's something so special about the everyday occurrences of our lives. I like to try and capture that. I think a lot of times my work isn't so much laugh-out-loud funny as it is smile-with-your-heart funny. And I'm okay with that."

If you're looking for lighthearted, feel-good comics, Anthony Holden's work might be just what you need!

