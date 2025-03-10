This Artist Creates Quirky Comics Full Of Absurd And Unexpectedly Funny Twists (25 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Zach, the creator behind Extra Fabulous Comics, has been brightening people's days with his mix of humor and honesty since 2011. With over 676k followers on Instagram, his comics tackle the awkward, tough, and funny moments of everyday life, often with a twist of dark humor. His simple yet sharp observations make his work easy to relate to, especially when it comes to life's little struggles and the small joys that make it all worth it.
In this post, we're sharing more of Zach's latest comics, which continue to capture the weirdness of daily life in a way that's both funny and real. His work finds humor in the chaos, and they might bring a smile to your face too.
We reached out to Zach to learn more about his creative process and get to know him better. We were curious about whether he finds it challenging to keep his personal life separate from his comic persona, and how he decides how much of his own experience to incorporate into his work—and where he draws the line. The artist shared an anecdote: "Once during a friendly conversation, I made the mistake of telling a new neighbor about my comics. As we spoke, they ran a search for my comic before I could stop them and they immediately saw something that caused them to never speak to me again. I'm not entirely sure which comic it was. I now try my best not to reveal any information about myself to anyone."
As an artist, growth often comes from reflecting on the journey. We asked Zach to take a step back and think about his evolution as a comic creator. Looking at his work now, compared to when he first started, we were curious: What's one piece of advice he'd give his past self—something he's learned along the way that could have saved him time or energy? "There are specific instances that I might tell myself to avoid or lean into, but if it would change the outcome, I don't think I would change anything with my past self. I like where I'm at!"
Comics have the unique ability to transport readers into different worlds, but what if the creator themselves could step into their own creation? We asked Zach which one of his characters he'd choose to live a day as and why. "I made a comic where a guy gets gobbled by goblins. I want to be the gobblin'. Because then I would be free to live out my passion."
Creating comics is a commitment, but we were curious to know what Zach might be doing if he weren't immersed in the world of storytelling and illustration. We asked if there's ever been another career path he seriously considered, or if he's truly all in on the comic world. "If I wasn't making comics, I'd like to be a Game Warden. Running through the trees, protecting wildlife from poachers, making friends with the animals. Ushering in the spring and nurturing the flowers of the field. Riding a jet ski with the dolphins. Completely unaware of the goings-on of normal humans and their problems. That would be a good life."