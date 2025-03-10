ADVERTISEMENT

Zach, the creator behind Extra Fabulous Comics, has been brightening people's days with his mix of humor and honesty since 2011. With over 676k followers on Instagram, his comics tackle the awkward, tough, and funny moments of everyday life, often with a twist of dark humor. His simple yet sharp observations make his work easy to relate to, especially when it comes to life's little struggles and the small joys that make it all worth it.

In this post, we're sharing more of Zach's latest comics, which continue to capture the weirdness of daily life in a way that's both funny and real. His work finds humor in the chaos, and they might bring a smile to your face too.

More info: Instagram | extrafabulouscomics.com | x.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1

Comic strip humorously depicting random life stupidity with a man talking to himself and a "bonus panel".

We reached out to Zach to learn more about his creative process and get to know him better. We were curious about whether he finds it challenging to keep his personal life separate from his comic persona, and how he decides how much of his own experience to incorporate into his work—and where he draws the line. The artist shared an anecdote: "Once during a friendly conversation, I made the mistake of telling a new neighbor about my comics. As we spoke, they ran a search for my comic before I could stop them and they immediately saw something that caused them to never speak to me again. I'm not entirely sure which comic it was. I now try my best not to reveal any information about myself to anyone."
    #2

    Comic illustrating "Give a man a fish" in a humorous twist with emotional ending.

    #3

    Comic with two characters running, one yelling "Run!" and revealing it’s for a workout buddy in a humorous twist.

    As an artist, growth often comes from reflecting on the journey. We asked Zach to take a step back and think about his evolution as a comic creator. Looking at his work now, compared to when he first started, we were curious: What's one piece of advice he'd give his past self—something he's learned along the way that could have saved him time or energy? "There are specific instances that I might tell myself to avoid or lean into, but if it would change the outcome, I don't think I would change anything with my past self. I like where I'm at!"
    #4

    Comic strip humorously critiquing social media engagement with a politician unaware of its meaning, by Extra Fabulous Comics.

    #5

    Comic of penguins humorously breaking the ice with random antics.

    Comics have the unique ability to transport readers into different worlds, but what if the creator themselves could step into their own creation? We asked Zach which one of his characters he'd choose to live a day as and why. "I made a comic where a guy gets gobbled by goblins. I want to be the gobblin'. Because then I would be free to live out my passion."

    #6

    Comic poking fun at life's stupidity; shows dialogue about broken economy, climate change, and unaffordable housing.

    #7

    Cartoon character presenting a trophy for being the whiniest, depicting humor in life's randomness.

    Creating comics is a commitment, but we were curious to know what Zach might be doing if he weren't immersed in the world of storytelling and illustration. We asked if there's ever been another career path he seriously considered, or if he's truly all in on the comic world. "If I wasn't making comics, I'd like to be a Game Warden. Running through the trees, protecting wildlife from poachers, making friends with the animals. Ushering in the spring and nurturing the flowers of the field. Riding a jet ski with the dolphins. Completely unaware of the goings-on of normal humans and their problems. That would be a good life."

    #8

    Extra Fabulous Comics panel showing a bus driver leaving home, with humorous dialogue about a missed goodbye kiss.

    #9

    Two characters humorously lifting weights labeled 50 and 51, showcasing the absurdity of random life moments in a comic.

    #10

    Comic with a humorous twist on life’s randomness featuring a funny Mario scenario in Extra Fabulous Comics style.

    #11

    Comic strip with humor showing John Henry and a robot playing video games, poking fun at everyday absurdity.

    #12

    Comic strip humorously mocks opinions on random show reviews.

    #13

    Two men talking, one walking away as the other smiles nervously, ending with a grave marked "smiling even in death," by Extra Fabulous Comics.

    #14

    Comic strip humorously highlights random life stupidity; character struggles with bedtime thoughts and naps.

    #15

    Comic strip of a lighthouse keeper humorously tending to lighthouse duties with silly tasks, by Extra Fabulous Comics.

    #16

    Comic about donating blood, featuring a humorous exchange between a man and a nurse with exaggerated reactions.

    #17

    Comic humorously depicting a wish for every day to be a birthday, resulting in chaos three months later.

    #18

    Comic by Extra Fabulous pokes fun at life's randomness with a humorous doctor-patient conversation.

    #19

    Comic poking fun at life's randomness; person consulting a sarcastic flowchart about visiting the doctor.

    #20

    Comic strip humorously depicting a delivery person with exaggerated strength surprising an adventurer character.

    #21

    Comic strip with two characters discussing wanting a break, featuring humor and unexpected twist.

    #22

    Funny "Extra Fabulous Comics" comic about a man deciding between a smart pill and a moron pill, choosing the moron option.

    #23

    Comic strip from Extra Fabulous Comics humorously depicting a character lying in grass and a bug making amusing remarks.

    #24

    Comic scene depicting a misunderstanding over a wanted poster, from "Extra Fabulous Comics" series.

    #25

    Comic of a bear wishing for a fish to jump in, ending humorously with sunglasses. Extra Fabulous Comics.

