Zach, the creator behind Extra Fabulous Comics, has been brightening people's days with his mix of humor and honesty since 2011. With over 676k followers on Instagram, his comics tackle the awkward, tough, and funny moments of everyday life, often with a twist of dark humor. His simple yet sharp observations make his work easy to relate to, especially when it comes to life's little struggles and the small joys that make it all worth it.

In this post, we're sharing more of Zach's latest comics, which continue to capture the weirdness of daily life in a way that's both funny and real. His work finds humor in the chaos, and they might bring a smile to your face too.

