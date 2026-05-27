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The internet is full of witty and creative people. You don’t have to look far to find them—very often, they’re lurking in the comments, typing something hilarious to make everyone laugh. And there are moments when the comments are far funnier than the original posts, elevating them from merely good to something great.

Many of the best jokes and insights end up being shared on the ‘Epic Top Comments’ social media account. Today, we’re featuring some of the best ones to make you chuckle and inspire you to hone your witty commenting skills into something that makes everyone laugh.

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#1

Witty Twitter exchange about favorite sense being touch

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17points
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englishwill67 avatar
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly most people have never heard of common sense it seems...

2
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    #2

    Savage shark tracking device self portrait joke with sarcastic reply

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    15points
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    #3

    Savage comment on bear wandering into city hall with state flag reference

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    15points
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    The majority of the people living on our planet have access to the internet and social media. So, with so many users and commenters being active online, it’s no wonder that some of their quips are going to resonate with the audience.

    As reported by Statista, this year, in 2026, it is predicted that social networking sites will reach around 5.75 billion users.

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    #4

    Oldest baby born from frozen embryo discussed in savage and clever comments

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    14points
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    #5

    Savage comment about making boyfriend a goblin with plush toy

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    13points
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    #6

    Clever comment about wife's varying period dates and humorous reply

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    12points
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    What’s more, the number of social media users is likely to grow as more and more people in “previously underserved markets” get access to mobile devices and mobile social networks.

    “The leading social networks are usually available in multiple languages and enable users to connect with friends or people across geographical, political, or economic borders.”

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    #7

    Savage comment joke about extreme sport and homework in comments

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    11points
    POST
    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doing it in the drama lesson before the one where its due in, pretending its acting.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Savage comment discussing recreating dinosaurs and movie warnings

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    10points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Movies are not a reliable peer reviewed source.

    0
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    #9

    Savage tweet about glasses and academic expectations upstages the post

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    10points
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    Currently, Meta Platforms leads the global social network race by a wide margin. The company owns four of the biggest social media platforms: Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

    Specifically, in 2025, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram boasted around 3 billion monthly active users, while Messenger had just shy of 1 billion.

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    #10

    Savage and clever comments about ransom awareness in funny social media post

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    10points
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    #11

    Man applying male birth control gel on upper arm

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    10points
    POST
    linusnilsson avatar
    Top Notcher
    Top Notcher
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Iirc, the gel is actually injected in the tract (? Don't know the word in English, sorry) where the s***m travels. But as a man, I must say that this is taking WAY TOO LONG to develop.

    1
    1point
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    #12

    Savage and clever comment with cartoon showing how girls see guys their own age

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    10points
    POST

    In the meantime, Statista reports that YouTube had 2.58 billion monthly active users in 2025, TikTok had almost 2 billion, WeChat had 1.4 billion, and Telegram had 1 billion.

    Meanwhile, Snapchat had 932 million monthly active users that year, and Reddit had 765 million.

    To state the obvious: these are huge numbers. We officially live in a world where it’s more likely that any stranger you meet anywhere on Earth uses social media than doesn’t.

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    #13

    Clever comment on childless cat lady with animated cat images

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    9points
    POST
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    #14

    Savage comment on first date dominance by eating off his plate and bill consequences

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    9points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leave her on "read" after the date to establish that playing games on the first date is a sure-fire way to make sure you don't get a second date.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #15

    Clever bean drawing joke with face-less bean caption from savage comments

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    9points
    POST

    According to LocaliQ, users share a jaw-dropping 95 million photos and videos on Instagram every single day, or 65,792 each minute. Furthermore, Instagram’s explore page is viewed by a massive 200 million accounts each day, or by 138,888 accounts each minute.

    On Facebook, in the meantime, you’ll find lots of activity, too. Every single minute on the platform, around 510,000 comments are posted, 293,000 statuses are updated, and 240,000 photos are uploaded.

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    #16

    Savage comment on smartwatch error about healthy living availability in America

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    9points
    POST
    #17

    Savage tweet praising Devil Wears Prada popcorn bucket as the ultimate popcorn bucket

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    9points
    POST
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    #18

    Birthday candles including zero in savage and clever comments post

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    9points
    POST
    katharinasei_ avatar
    Katharina Sei.
    Katharina Sei.
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is there a ? candle? So you can top the cake for the birthday of aunt Helene with candles spelling 52? ?!

    0
    0points
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    Furthermore, around 7 billion messages are sent every minute through Meta-related apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

    Meanwhile, LinkedIn—considered the most trusted social network in the United States—has almost 900 million active users worldwide.

    #19

    Savage comment on BMW and Mercedes cars by affordability

    epic_top_comments Report

    9points
    POST
    katar13 avatar
    Elio
    Elio
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought BMW was car for people who like to burn their wallets.

    0
    0points
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    #20

    Clever comment on ordering debit card with Terry Crews approval

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    9points
    POST
    #21

    Savage comment about people treating birthdays as normal day in clever comments thread

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    8points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The older I get, the less I care about my birthday. However, I care more about the birthdays of the people around me.

    1
    1point
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    On the one hand, with this growing online activity across social media, it means that it is much harder to stand out from the crowd with the content you produce.

    On the other hand, it also means that, no matter what you do, there’s a potential niche audience waiting in the wings for what you have to offer.
    #22

    Savage social media comment on rainbow reflection on pork roast meat

    epic_top_comments Report

    8points
    POST
    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jokes apart, why is there a rainbow patch?

    3
    3points
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    #23

    Funny animal eating comment with family bucket KFC joke

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    8points
    POST
    #24

    Hand holding a uniquely opened boiled egg with two yolks

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    8points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because Amanda's going to try and sell this for $200.

    2
    2points
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    Comments tend to be the most humorous when they are short, punchy, and relevant. With so much noise on social media and people’s ability to focus going downhill, you need to be very precise and agile with what you post.

    The longer your comment, the more your audience has to think about what your idea is, the more likely they are to simply scroll past what you have to say.

    That’s not to say that you should only ever opt for super short comments. Just remember that brevity and clarity work wonders in many aspects of life, both real and digital.

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    #25

    Savage comment comparing a sanitary pad to a wedding dress period era humor

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    8points
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    #26

    Engagement ring and marriage proposal with savage and clever social media comments

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    7points
    POST
    #27

    Savage comment about trees giving off wifi and clever oxygen joke reply

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    7points
    POST

    Pandas, we’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this post, once you’ve upvoted the funniest pics in this list.

    How often do you comment on social media content? What would you say is the most hilarious joke you’ve ever made in the comments of a post?

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    What, for you personally, lies at the core of writing witty comments that resonate with a ton of people? Let us know!
    #28

    Savage comment about breaking up and winning a 600 million dollar jackpot with a car image

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    7points
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    #29

    Funny comment about pausing music to see better with foggy road images

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    7points
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    #30

    Clever comment on moon pattern resembling Mario twerking with colorful moon image

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    7points
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    #31

    Carved tree stump throne named Stormfell after a hurricane

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    7points
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    #32

    Map meme joking about lowering gas prices in savage and clever comments

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    7points
    POST
    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about, not starting a war in the first place!?

    0
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    #33

    Funny post about couple using a cat as a tripod in Turkey

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    7points
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    #34

    Funny window design joke about Ryanair built houses

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    7points
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    #35

    Lenovo responds to keyboard joke with simple refusal in savage company reply

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    6points
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    #36

    Funny cake typo saying youve aged with hilarious comment about saving cake humor

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    6points
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    #37

    92-year-old woman climbs 2-meter-high gate escaping nursing home in China in clever comment post

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    6points
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    #38

    Funny computer building itself meme with nostalgic reaction comment

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    6points
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    #39

    Humorous WiFi router that looks like a spider installed on ceiling

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    6points
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    #40

    High school student inventing water filter to eliminate microplastics

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    6points
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    #41

    Savage and clever comments with mugshots showing a man told to be kept until he relaxes

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    5points
    POST
    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think mandated anger management classes is gonna cut it. 😳

    0
    0points
    reply
    #42

    The Grasshopper Dream Cafe in South Korea with funny clever social media comment

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    5points
    POST
    #43

    Savage lion photo comment showing animals intelligence vs humans

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    5points
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    #44

    Savage comment on rare white cougar with joke about targeted ads

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    5points
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    #45

    Savage comments on NASA photo shot with iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung

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    5points
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    #46

    Savage comment about South African pilot with fake license flying for 20 years

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    5points
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    #47

    Witty bus conversation about guy with iPhone 6 and bus rider

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    5points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A joke in America, but for the rest of the world, traveling on the bus is perfectly normal, and not such a big marker of socioeconomic status.

    2
    2points
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    #48

    Funny tweet about overripe bananas evolving into vanilla beans in savage comments

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    5points
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    #49

    Funny tweet about slugs being divorced snails with photos of slug and snail

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    5points
    POST
    mackenzieleecallahan avatar
    asdfghjkl [they/she] ‍
    asdfghjkl [they/she] ‍
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that doesn't really make sense, and if the snails were sharing a shell then they would have to be stuck together all the time

    -1
    -1point
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    #50

    Burnt pizza resembling a brownie pizza with pepperoni pieces

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    5points
    POST
    #51

    Clever Twitter comment about engagement with bride censoring groom's face with emoji

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    5points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people don't want their faces on social media.

    0
    0points
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    #52

    Savage comment on $2 million hitting your account and clever reply about washing poverty away

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    5points
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    #53

    Clever comment about concretesaurus in savage comments collection

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    4points
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    #54

    Clever social media comment on belief in self and buying concert tickets

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    4points
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    #55

    Clever comment about snails being so slow we never see them approach in witty tweet

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    4points
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    #56

    Funny Twitter thread asking age and something you can't do

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    4points
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    #57

    Savage comment on worth and relationship comparing ex and new partner payments

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    4points
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    #58

    Savage comment about British parrot returning speaking Spanish after four years

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    4points
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    #59

    Savage comment on Shrek 5 and Ice Age 6 movie releases in 2026

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    4points
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    #60

    Clever tweet about girl who can change clothes shown in two pictures

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    4points
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    #61

    Savage comment comparing unpaid labor vs paid job with images of domestic and paid work

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    4points
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    sandra_gleeson_1 avatar
    Sandra Gleeson
    Sandra Gleeson
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its not unpaid labour if you are a stay at home wife and only your husband/partner works.

    -1
    -1point
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    #62

    Man delivers resumes disguised as donuts in savage and clever comments

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    4points
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    #63

    Funny grammar correction exchange in clever comments collection

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    3points
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    #64

    Humorous tweet about love and cheating with man holding flowers

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    3points
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    #65

    Clever comment on working for passion or money reply needing money

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    3points
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    #66

    Savage WhatsApp mom status interaction shared in clever comments

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    3points
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    #67

    Savage comment about sleeping and relationship expectations in funny social media post

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    2points
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    #68

    Historical bread making image with gluten allergy joke in savage comments

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    2points
    POST
    sandra_gleeson_1 avatar
    Sandra Gleeson
    Sandra Gleeson
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its not being allergic to gluten, its being affected by the poison that is used to spray the crops

    0
    0points
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    #69

    Savage social media comment on building a house with own money and sarcastic reply

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    2points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably would have been easier to build it with tools.

    0
    0points
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    #70

    Savage comment on dating chat frequency with images of two people texting at night

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    1point
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    #71

    Engagement ring close-up with witty yes comment and reply

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    0points
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