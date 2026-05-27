ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is full of witty and creative people. You don’t have to look far to find them—very often, they’re lurking in the comments, typing something hilarious to make everyone laugh. And there are moments when the comments are far funnier than the original posts, elevating them from merely good to something great.

Many of the best jokes and insights end up being shared on the ‘Epic Top Comments’ social media account. Today, we’re featuring some of the best ones to make you chuckle and inspire you to hone your witty commenting skills into something that makes everyone laugh.

More info: Facebook | Instagram