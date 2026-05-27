71 Savage And Clever Comments That Completely Upstaged The Post
The internet is full of witty and creative people. You don’t have to look far to find them—very often, they’re lurking in the comments, typing something hilarious to make everyone laugh. And there are moments when the comments are far funnier than the original posts, elevating them from merely good to something great.
Many of the best jokes and insights end up being shared on the ‘Epic Top Comments’ social media account. Today, we’re featuring some of the best ones to make you chuckle and inspire you to hone your witty commenting skills into something that makes everyone laugh.
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The majority of the people living on our planet have access to the internet and social media. So, with so many users and commenters being active online, it’s no wonder that some of their quips are going to resonate with the audience.
As reported by Statista, this year, in 2026, it is predicted that social networking sites will reach around 5.75 billion users.
What’s more, the number of social media users is likely to grow as more and more people in “previously underserved markets” get access to mobile devices and mobile social networks.
“The leading social networks are usually available in multiple languages and enable users to connect with friends or people across geographical, political, or economic borders.”
Currently, Meta Platforms leads the global social network race by a wide margin. The company owns four of the biggest social media platforms: Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.
Specifically, in 2025, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram boasted around 3 billion monthly active users, while Messenger had just shy of 1 billion.
Iirc, the gel is actually injected in the tract (? Don't know the word in English, sorry) where the s***m travels. But as a man, I must say that this is taking WAY TOO LONG to develop.
In the meantime, Statista reports that YouTube had 2.58 billion monthly active users in 2025, TikTok had almost 2 billion, WeChat had 1.4 billion, and Telegram had 1 billion.
Meanwhile, Snapchat had 932 million monthly active users that year, and Reddit had 765 million.
To state the obvious: these are huge numbers. We officially live in a world where it’s more likely that any stranger you meet anywhere on Earth uses social media than doesn’t.
According to LocaliQ, users share a jaw-dropping 95 million photos and videos on Instagram every single day, or 65,792 each minute. Furthermore, Instagram’s explore page is viewed by a massive 200 million accounts each day, or by 138,888 accounts each minute.
On Facebook, in the meantime, you’ll find lots of activity, too. Every single minute on the platform, around 510,000 comments are posted, 293,000 statuses are updated, and 240,000 photos are uploaded.
Is there a ? candle? So you can top the cake for the birthday of aunt Helene with candles spelling 52? ?!
Furthermore, around 7 billion messages are sent every minute through Meta-related apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
Meanwhile, LinkedIn—considered the most trusted social network in the United States—has almost 900 million active users worldwide.
On the one hand, with this growing online activity across social media, it means that it is much harder to stand out from the crowd with the content you produce.
On the other hand, it also means that, no matter what you do, there’s a potential niche audience waiting in the wings for what you have to offer.
Comments tend to be the most humorous when they are short, punchy, and relevant. With so much noise on social media and people’s ability to focus going downhill, you need to be very precise and agile with what you post.
The longer your comment, the more your audience has to think about what your idea is, the more likely they are to simply scroll past what you have to say.
That’s not to say that you should only ever opt for super short comments. Just remember that brevity and clarity work wonders in many aspects of life, both real and digital.
Pandas, we’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this post, once you’ve upvoted the funniest pics in this list.
How often do you comment on social media content? What would you say is the most hilarious joke you’ve ever made in the comments of a post?
What, for you personally, lies at the core of writing witty comments that resonate with a ton of people? Let us know!
that doesn't really make sense, and if the snails were sharing a shell then they would have to be stuck together all the time
Its not unpaid labour if you are a stay at home wife and only your husband/partner works.
Its not being allergic to gluten, its being affected by the poison that is used to spray the crops