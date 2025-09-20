ADVERTISEMENT

These people are called by many names: ambulance squads, paramedics, or even the more cumbersome pre-hospital emergency care practitioners. But whatever the label, we're talking about the members of emergency medical services (EMS) — a system that provides critical medical care before patients reach a hospital.

Unless you have someone in your personal circles who works in EMS, most of what we think we know about them comes from TV shows or movies, and we can only guess how reliable that is. So to give you a more authentic glimpse into their daily lives, we've collected a series of pictures from the Facebook group 'EMS Humor,' each showing the challenges, surprises, and realities these professionals face on the job.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man wearing a beanie with a smirking expression, meme about blood sugar, relevant to EMT and paramedic humor.

emtsandparamedics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Paramedics attending to a patient in an ambulance with humorous EMT and paramedic meme text above.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Paramedic holding a sign with unclear text during a strike, highlighting humor relatable to EMT and paramedic professionals.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Text meme showing a 911 call where a man struggles to spell a street name, relatable to EMT and paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Female and male EMT or paramedic standing by ambulance, representing EMS professionals and paramedic roles.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Doctor showing spine model to a patient, humorous meme likely to make EMT or paramedic professionals laugh.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Wife in labor takes a selfie after husband faints during childbirth, surrounded by medical staff in scrubs. EMT humor scene.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL. When I had .my oldest, turned into an emergency c-section. One of the nurses told us thatv1 time a guy was there with his camcorder...welllll he fainted, 1 nurse caught him and another nurse caught the camera.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Blue medical gloves being worn correctly alone and awkwardly in front of a patient, relating to EMT and paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Meme humor about venous access preferences among nurses, relatable to EMT and paramedic professionals.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    bc one is trying to stabilize asap at any cost, and the other 2 are dealing with long after the ER

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    List of 10 humorous reasons to date an EMT, highlighting skills and traits of EMTs and paramedics in a funny way.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    7 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    11) access to a wide range of dru.gs and medications.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Guelph-Eramosa Fire Department sign with a humorous message about explaining actions to paramedics.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Text meme about a lady doctor jokingly calling someone severely diabetic, relatable to EMT and paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Sign stating paramedic provides the best medical care that minimum wage can provide, humor for EMT and paramedic memes.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Paramedics are the ones that earn decently, EMT's earn low, Para's get much more training. But in most places even EMT's get more than min wage, though 42k a year average salary for a EMT isnt a lot, but its 150 hours of training, which some places get you trained in just 3 weeks. Paramedic is between 1200 hours of classroom with 600 hours of clinical/practical's, and they get paid better bc they are a rarer specialty. I know both EMTs and Paramedics, and while official national average for Paras is $60,000/y, the ones I know say that is base and they bring in 30% or more than that (bc of "supervisory duties" which are paid separate), unlike EMT's where it is just base and overtime pay. Though where I live EMT's average $22.50/hour base + overtime and Paramedics get $33.50/hour base +overtime+supervisory adjustment

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Empty white meme image with text about winning an argument with a 911 dispatcher, related to EMT or paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Arm tattoo of a heart rhythm with the words just live, hands typing on a laptop, and a soda can on the table, EMT paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Paramedic inside ambulance pointing to empty storage, illustrating EMT humor about lost sanity and stress relief.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Mocking SpongeBob meme showing an EMS and a firefighter arguing with ambulances and fire trucks in the background for EMT and paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Skeleton humor meme with text about the human body containing enough bones to make an entire skeleton for EMTs and paramedics.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, the average human body contains more than one skeleton due to pregnant women

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Empty parking lot viewed from inside an ambulance with text about EMT and paramedic humor and parking lots.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Young boy with bowl and spoon asking for more, representing PTSD and dedication in EMT or paramedic work.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Animated characters from Inside Out displaying shock and fear, illustrating feelings EMT or paramedic memes evoke on first day.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Four aliens with large eyes looking downwards with text about EMTs and Narcan masks for patients waking up.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Red hospital cross sign with a hanging family silhouette, a funny meme for EMT or paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two EMT paramedics smiling happily at start of shift and looking exhausted at end of shift inside ambulance.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Female EMT in reflective jacket giving thumbs up near ambulance and helicopter, capturing EMT and paramedic humor meme.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Two men dressed like Michael Jackson leaning back dramatically, illustrating a sudden stop in an ambulance for EMT and paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cartoon comparing boss vs leader roles in EMS and fire teams, highlighting teamwork in EMT and paramedic work culture.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Baby Yoda standing outside looking concerned with text about an EMT student reporting a patient stopped breathing.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Patch on camouflage bag with medical symbol and text I fix stupid, representing EMT and paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Candle labeled as propofol relaxation candle with humorous text about EMT and paramedic fatigue and relaxation.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    EMT paramedic meme showing a man playing cello with a proud facial expression after a successful difficult IV stick.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My son should be so lucky. They have to use that little vein finder thing on him because he is a hard stick.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Man smiling outdoors with a floating soda bottle, humorous meme relatable to EMT and paramedic work culture.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Toddler labeled EMS holding red container walking toward fire labeled US mental health crisis in backyard, EMS meme humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    EMT or paramedic standing on a vehicle surrounded by floodwaters on a rural road during overcast weather conditions.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody didn't remember to. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! And now that ambulance engine is trashed from water in the i take, etc.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    EMTs and paramedics lifting a stretcher with caution, highlighting teamwork and safety during emergency medical service.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Man looking confused while answering a quiz question about saline color, EMT and paramedic humor meme.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Multiple ambulances parked outside a nursing home, highlighting a common EMT and paramedic emergency situation.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Person relates silently praying for unknowns as ambulance passes by, capturing EMT and paramedic meme humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Woman labeled Nurse looking elegant above, and woman labeled EMT holding a bat looking fierce, depicting EMT humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Smiling female EMT or paramedic in white coat with stethoscope and clipboard, humorous text about correct answers.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    susanreidsmith avatar
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are occasions when an adequate answer at the time is better than the most correct answer made after time to consider it.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Ambulance driving quickly with front wheels lifted off the road, showcasing EMT and paramedic emergency response action.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now how are you going to explain flipping the right to the police and your boss after you get out of the hospital?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Dog humor meme with a dog appearing to be lying down but actually standing, relatable to EMT and paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    Row of ambulances parked outside a station, illustrating a common EMS company crew, highlighting EMT and paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Busy emergency room with medical staff attending patients, illustrating life and challenges faced by EMTs and paramedics.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Last time I had to go there I ended up sitting around like a spare shirt until the shift changed and next thing I knew a bunch of interns were gawping at me. I wasn't even there for anything all that interesting! I decided to be a good sport and showed them my injury.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Person at a table holding a mug with a sign about 1970s emergency TV accuracy, relevant to EMT and paramedic memes.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Paramedics providing emergency care on the street with ambulance and medical equipment in the background

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Young girls in pink ballet outfits labeled with professions, one labeled paramedic is upside down, highlighting EMT humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Person in hospital bed crocheting with breathing machine, illustrating EMT and paramedic humor and resilience.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it takes your mind off the issue at hand, I would think it's all good.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    Rugged Panasonic Toughbook laptop with a humorous caption about its durability for EMTs and paramedics.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Cartoon characters dressed as paramedics happily greeting each other around an emergency stretcher, EMT memes humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jolt-disclose-hash avatar
    Yrral Spavit
    Yrral Spavit
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lived in a small town. We joked that if the FD, ambulance, police and Search and rescue were all called out the same 6 people would show up.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Paramedics and firefighters assisting a patient on a stretcher in an ambulance with humorous text overlay.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Ambulance partially stuck in a road sinkhole surrounded by trees, illustrating challenges faced by EMTs and paramedics.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Humorous meme showing exaggerated laughing faces, relatable to EMT and paramedic humor in stressful situations.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Meme showing clenched fist wearing torn nitrile glove, humor related to EMT or paramedic work frustrations.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    ECG heart monitor line with text humor related to EMT and paramedic stress during emergencies.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Stuffed pig with bandages in a medical setting, humor related to EMT and paramedic skills practice.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Two EMTs inside an ambulance reacting humorously to hitting a bump, capturing typical paramedic moments in memetic form.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    SpongeBob meme showing EMT partner and diabetic patient humorously reacting to a cop with Narcan dose in a paramedic setting.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Toy fire truck and ambulance positioned to humorously block access, highlighting EMT and paramedic humor in a playful scene.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Elderly patient on oxygen with EMS paramedic adjusting oxygen tank showing EMT paramedic humor meme.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    charlottecottrell avatar
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For the love of all that's holy--- shorten that tubing!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #61

    A group of people in casual and military-style clothing with text about a boomer medic teaching an EMR class EMT memes.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Success kid meme with text about a 12-hour shift, relating to EMT and paramedic work humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Medical chart showing a note missing commas causing confusion, highlighting humor relevant to EMT and paramedic memes.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Close-up of an IV inserted into a patient's hand with medical tape, illustrating a meme for EMT and paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This pic makes my hand hurt. It hurts like hell when they put it in the hand or barely above the wrist. When I went for my cholecystectomy the nurse was trying my hand and I made him stop and use my forearm. When anesthesia came to give me a little happy juice to head to the OR I told him it hurt. The IV was infiltrated, we'll do another in there. Before the nurse could put the plastic thing on it blew so I had to get stuck a 4th time and I have good veins.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #65

    Screenshot of a CNA asking how to assert authority over EMT and paramedic ambulance drivers after a car crash call.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Close-up of a medical form showing diagnosis details relevant to EMT and paramedic professionals.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Hand holding an Assure Prism multi medical device showing "HI" on screen, relevant to EMT and paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Paramedic in protective gear resting by an open ambulance at night with a stretcher nearby, EMT scene after a call.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Smiling EMT in uniform and two paramedics discussing a chart comparing salaries with text about playing their cards right

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Ambulance truck parked by the curb beneath a no U-turn sign, reflecting typical EMT and paramedic emergency response vehicles.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Damaged ambulance with bent wheels and broken curb, a humorous meme for EMT or paramedic audiences.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Ambulance illustration with text encouraging teamwork and life-saving, featuring EMT and paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Meme showing an animal with EMT gear, illustrating a paramedic’s reaction to an excited delirium patient at a call.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Woman reading on phone with meme about hospitals and restocking EMS room, relatable to EMT and paramedic humor

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Gloved hand holding an IV butterfly needle with blue wings, humorous meme related to EMT and paramedic work.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lauralawson_3 avatar
    Laura Lawson
    Laura Lawson
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am a phlebotomist (professional vampire) & the number of people with awesome veins who INSIST on a butterfly needle is absolutely insane. How bout you let me do my job, ok? I don't go to your workplace & tell you how to do something I know nothing about! ( yeah, rough week, I'm venting)

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #76

    Zebra labeled EMS workers standing apart from motorcycle rider labeled normal people at social gatherings in urban setting meme.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Paramedic in red pants leaning on a yellow ambulance, showing exhaustion after a long shift in an emergency medical setting.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Ambulance partially submerged in floodwater while cars and trucks wait on the road, related to EMT and paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun fact! You know how DOD gave all the police MRAPs? We use ours in Texas for flood rescues.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Meme showing an overloaded stretcher in an elevator with a character struggling, related to EMT and paramedic humor.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Funny EMT and paramedic memes featuring ambulance, EKG line, and humorous EMS support messages.

    emtsandparamedics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!