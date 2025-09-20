80 Funny Yet Educational Memes For Everyone In Medicine To Enjoy
These people are called by many names: ambulance squads, paramedics, or even the more cumbersome pre-hospital emergency care practitioners. But whatever the label, we're talking about the members of emergency medical services (EMS) — a system that provides critical medical care before patients reach a hospital.
Unless you have someone in your personal circles who works in EMS, most of what we think we know about them comes from TV shows or movies, and we can only guess how reliable that is. So to give you a more authentic glimpse into their daily lives, we've collected a series of pictures from the Facebook group 'EMS Humor,' each showing the challenges, surprises, and realities these professionals face on the job.
LOL. When I had .my oldest, turned into an emergency c-section. One of the nurses told us thatv1 time a guy was there with his camcorder...welllll he fainted, 1 nurse caught him and another nurse caught the camera.
Paramedics are the ones that earn decently, EMT's earn low, Para's get much more training. But in most places even EMT's get more than min wage, though 42k a year average salary for a EMT isnt a lot, but its 150 hours of training, which some places get you trained in just 3 weeks. Paramedic is between 1200 hours of classroom with 600 hours of clinical/practical's, and they get paid better bc they are a rarer specialty. I know both EMTs and Paramedics, and while official national average for Paras is $60,000/y, the ones I know say that is base and they bring in 30% or more than that (bc of "supervisory duties" which are paid separate), unlike EMT's where it is just base and overtime pay. Though where I live EMT's average $22.50/hour base + overtime and Paramedics get $33.50/hour base +overtime+supervisory adjustment
Actually, the average human body contains more than one skeleton due to pregnant women
My son should be so lucky. They have to use that little vein finder thing on him because he is a hard stick.
Somebody didn't remember to. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! And now that ambulance engine is trashed from water in the i take, etc.
There are occasions when an adequate answer at the time is better than the most correct answer made after time to consider it.
Now how are you going to explain flipping the right to the police and your boss after you get out of the hospital?
Last time I had to go there I ended up sitting around like a spare shirt until the shift changed and next thing I knew a bunch of interns were gawping at me. I wasn't even there for anything all that interesting! I decided to be a good sport and showed them my injury.
Lived in a small town. We joked that if the FD, ambulance, police and Search and rescue were all called out the same 6 people would show up.
This pic makes my hand hurt. It hurts like hell when they put it in the hand or barely above the wrist. When I went for my cholecystectomy the nurse was trying my hand and I made him stop and use my forearm. When anesthesia came to give me a little happy juice to head to the OR I told him it hurt. The IV was infiltrated, we'll do another in there. Before the nurse could put the plastic thing on it blew so I had to get stuck a 4th time and I have good veins.
I am a phlebotomist (professional vampire) & the number of people with awesome veins who INSIST on a butterfly needle is absolutely insane. How bout you let me do my job, ok? I don't go to your workplace & tell you how to do something I know nothing about! ( yeah, rough week, I'm venting)
Fun fact! You know how DOD gave all the police MRAPs? We use ours in Texas for flood rescues.